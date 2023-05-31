CNN Interviews Comey on Every Alleged Violation of the Rule of Law . . . Except His Own

Former FBI Director James Comey sat down for a remarkable interview on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” this week. The interview was able to evade any mention of the findings of misconduct and false statements made by Comey. It was impressive how in a target rich environment CNN was still able to hit the small spaces between the scandals.
Cooper cut to the chase and raised the current campaign for president. Comey did not disappoint and declared Trump a “threat to the rule of law.”
I do not object to Comey voicing such an opinion. Comey then went further to declare that the GOP was now a “cult” and held forth on the need to protect the rule of law against political bias.
For those of us who have been long critics of Comey, the interview was almost a mocking parody.
Comey recently celebrated the indictment of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg despite even some liberal experts denouncing the charges as a political prosecution. The political weaponization of the criminal justice system was declared by Comey to be “a good day.”
The former FBI director, who has been teaching and speaking on government ethics, joined others in celebrating the upcoming arrest of Trump because nothing says “ethical leadership” like a patently political prosecution.
Comey declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton on her email scandal despite finding that she violated federal rules and handled classified material “carelessly.”
He declared, “Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth.”
Yet now Comey is heralding a raw political prosecution.
Cooper also did not ask Comey about the blistering report of Special Counsel John Durham on the repeated failure of his own leadership in pushing an investigation without sufficient evidence. Under his leadership, the FBI took a false Russian collusion theory pushed by the Clinton campaign and continued the investigation despite early refutation of the underlying sources and claims. That included warnings from American intelligence that the agency was using suspected Russian disinformation funneled through the Clinton campaign.
During the Sussmann trial, it was revealed that an agent told colleagues that FBI leadership, including then-Director James Comey, was “fired up” about the alleged secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank. That was also a false allegation created and pushed by the Clinton campaign.
It was Comey who was fired after former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited him for “serious mistakes” and violating “his obligation to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the traditions of the Department and the FBI.”
It was Comey who violated federal laws and removed FBI material (including reported classified material) after being fired and then leaked information to the media.
None of that was relevant to an interview on allegations of misconduct at the FBI and protecting the rule of law.
It was akin to interviewing Joseph Hazelwood on good maritime practices without mentioning the Exxon Valdez.
For Comey, it was just another “good day” in the media.
19 thoughts on “CNN Interviews Comey on Every Alleged Violation of the Rule of Law . . . Except His Own”
Blah, blah, blah, more Fox-purchased Turley BS. Notice the heading speaks of: “alleged violation of law”–did the disciples catch this distinction? Turley isn’t saying there ARE any violations of law–just allegations.Of course the disciples didn’t notice this catch. Here’s another gem, straight from the Republican playbook: ” The political weaponization of the criminal justice system was declared by Comey to be “a good day.”” Turley, there’s NO “weaponization” of the criminal justice system. The pig whose crimes you are paid to divert attention away from by attacking Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and now, James Comey, is guilty as sin. The NY prosecution: Michael Cohen went to prison for 3 years for tax evasion and campaign finance violation over the hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump signed the checks. Cohen did these things to benefit Trump. There’s little room for doubt on that one. Then, in GA, there’s “I just need you to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.” Multiple GA residents signed false Electoral College certificates saying Trump won, which he didn’t. They’re looking at felony convictions. How about this one: “They’re mine”; “if I take them they’re declassified because I had a standing order to declassify them” (referring to the classified documents Trump stole and then lied about returning. There was no standing order, and Trump was advised, long before he stole the documents, that there is a procedure for declassification, so he KNEW it cannot be done mentally, or by a standing order.
So, Turley until or unless you cop to the actual crimes Trump committed, evidence of which is in the public domain, you have no room to whine about “allegations” of crimes supposedly committed by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden or James Comey. When you do so anyway, admit it’s because you have been assigned the job of diverting attention away from Trump’s crimes by referring to “allegations” peddled by your employer.
In my view James Comey masquerades as a choir boy of Justice when he is proven hypocrite and liar whose incompetence adds to a lack of integrity and manic partiality favoriting his own views . I see this in virtually all his commentary and seemingly the motivation of his actions as well . If he teaches ethics it is another strike against blind adjudication of Justice .
From The Mueller Report:
Why Comey Was Fired
Rosenstein agreed to the memo but resisted any Russia reference. He knew as he left the White House that day that Comey would be fired — but not for the reasons he’d give in his document.
Rosenstein’s memo focused exclusively on Comey’s handling of the Clinton investigation, including his decision to publicly announce that she should not face charges. There was no mention of Russia, save for a single-page letter to Comey in which Trump said he’d been informed three times he wasn’t under investigation.
https://apnews.com/article/north-america-donald-trump-ap-top-news-criminal-investigations-james-comey-4ff1ecb621884a728b25e62661257ef0
Anderson Cooper interviewing Adolf Hitler: “Are you ever upset about the mean things people say about you?”
“Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth.”
I cannot believe he said that with a straight face.
And if he is trying to apply that to himself, he is either lying or delusional.
Comey, the DOJ, the FBI, MSM, the Biden admin, the Democrats, they are the real threats.
CNN and all the other “mainstream media “ lied for years about the Trump-Russian Conspiracy Theory as if it was fact. People continue to watch and read them because they do not admit to being wrong and will not report on the Twitter Files, the Durham Report, the congressional inquiries or they spin the reports to align with the state narrative.
“[If Comey had indicted Hillary, Comey would have convicted Barack Obama.]”
– Andrew C McCarthy
He didn’t.
Comey corrupted and violated the law, Comey was criminally negligent and derelict in executing his duties, and Comey criminally corrupted and interceded in a U.S. presidential election.
Obama lied after he was complicit with Hillary in mishandling classified information through his employment of a pseudonymous e-mail account.
Obama’s Conflict Tanked the Clinton E-mail Investigation — As Predictedd
By Andrew C. McCarthy
September 26, 2016 8:00 AM
Hillary couldn’t be proven guilty without proving the president guilty as well.
‘How is this not classified?”
So exclaimed Hillary Clinton’s close aide and confidante, Huma Abedin. The FBI had just shown her an old e-mail exchange, over Clinton’s private account, between the then-secretary of state and a second person, whose name Abedin did not recognize. The FBI then did what the FBI is never supposed to do: The agents informed their interviewee (Abedin) of the identity of the second person. It was the president of the United States, Barack Obama, using a pseudonym to conduct communications over a non-secure e-mail system — something anyone with a high-level security clearance, such as Huma Abedin, would instantly realize was a major breach.
– National Review
The is literally no limit to how far CNN will go to protect one of their boys. Anderson Cooper refusing to ask Comey why he knowingly lied on three affidavits for FISA search warrants tells you everything you need to know. Lie and omit Brady material on an affidavit ? No problem. And no consequences for Comey either. Which is why he goes on friendly media outlets peacocking around like he answers to a “higher calling” or something. Jim Comey is a traitor. We used to know what to do with traitors in the United States. Sadly, not in today’s Amerika, and certainly not in Merrick Garland’s DOJ. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
It was akin to interviewing Joseph Hazelwood on good maritime practices without mentioning the Exxon Valdez…says it all
The blatant hypocrisy, corruption, collusion and down right lying is an amazement to behold. What is even more amazing is how true Americans sit back and take it. There should be pitchforks and torches surrounding all prog/left politicians and media sycophants and chants to disinfect our government. Because I see little in the way of countering the obfuscations and grifting of the left I am resolved that we are getting the government that an apathetic self-absorbed populace deserves.
The blatant hypocrisy, corruption, collusion and down right lying is an amazement to behold.
What is even more amazing is how true Americans sit back and take it.
