Harvard Survey: Over 75 Percent of the Harvard Faculty Identifies as “Liberal” or “Very Liberal’

We previously discussed how surveys at universities show a virtual purging of conservative and Republican faculty members. Last year, the Harvard Crimson noted that the university had virtually eliminated Republicans from most departments but that the lack of diversity was not a problem. Now, a new survey conducted by the Harvard Crimson shows that more than three-quarters of Harvard Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty respondents identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 2.5% identified as “conservative,” and only 0.4% as “very conservative.”
A recent Gallup poll stated, “Roughly equal proportions of U.S. adults identified as conservative (36%) and moderate (35%) in Gallup polling throughout 2022, while about a quarter identified as liberal (26%).”
Compare that to this survey, which is consistent with many other schools. Nationally, less than a third of Americans identify as “liberal” but Harvard and other schools show over twice that percentage on the faculty. That does not happen randomly. It takes a consistent culture of intolerance for opposing viewpoints. Indeed, there is a greater percentage of faculty who identify as “very liberal” than citizens overall identify as “liberal.” Less than three percent identify as “conservative’ rather than 35% nationally.
The trend is the result of hiring systems where conservative or libertarian scholars are often rejected as simply “insufficiently intellectually rigorous” or “not interesting” in their scholarship. This can clearly be true with individual candidates but the wholesale reduction of such scholars shows a more systemic problem. Faculty insist that there is no bias against conservatives, but the obviously falling number of conservative faculty speaks for itself.
The editors of the legal site Above the Law have repeatedly swatted down objections to the loss of free speech and viewpoint diversity in the media and academia. In a recent column, they mocked those of us who objected to the virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members at law schools.
Senior editor Joe Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” based on the fact that liberal views reflect real law as opposed to junk law. (Patrice regularly calls those with opposing views “racists,” including Chief Justice John Roberts because of his objection to race-based criteria in admissions as racial discrimination). He explained that hiring a conservative academic was akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism (or that the sun orbits the earth) to teach at a university.
It is that easy. You simply declare that conservative views shared by a majority of the Supreme Court and roughly half of the population are not acceptable to be taught.
I frankly do not understand why professors want to maintain this one-sided environment in hiring. I was drawn to academia by the diversity of viewpoints and intellectual challenges on campuses. School publications and conferences today often run from the left to the far left. We have discussed a long line of incidents on this blog of conservative faculties being targeted by cancel campaigns with tepid support from their colleagues or administrations. We have become the face of intellectual orthodoxy and it is reflected in these numbers.
77 thoughts on “Harvard Survey: Over 75 Percent of the Harvard Faculty Identifies as “Liberal” or “Very Liberal’”
“Reality has a liberal bias.”
With this survey and others where media self-identify as 90%+ Party-D membership, how do these people have the gall to call themselves ‘victims’ and blame the ‘other side’ for this country’s problems?
Since the MAGA cult is un-moored from reality, and turned themselves into anti-democratic, pro-autocratic, seditionist wing, the old school republicans have suffered. When the term republican is used these days, it’s not your daddy’s republican party anymore. MAGA world have also perverted the words conservative and republican to such extremes that people have come to see what they really are.
” anti-democratic, pro-autocratic, seditionist wing,”
===================
Back up one of those allegations.
“I frankly do not understand why professors want to maintain this one-sided environment in hiring.”
Professor, they are not authentic. They have a faith-based religion known as leftism, and at heart, they are cowards who are afraid not to follow the pack.
In years past, there were more classical liberals on college campuses, so they put up with the faith-based leftist ideology rising on campus. They didn’t care about numbers, only ideas. When the leftist’s numbers rose, the leftists squeezed out the classical liberals and threatened the rest.
Progressives are authoritarian, and in due time, if they maintain their present control, you too will be forced to convert to their faith-based religion or cease to exist on the college campus.
S. Meyer
“They have a faith-based religion known as leftism, and at heart, they are cowards who are afraid not to follow the pack.”
Follow what pack? Isn’t the point of being independent is to not follow the pack? You know, that academic freedom Turley always talks about? So what “pack” should they follow?
“In years past, there were more classical liberals on college campuses,..”
Yeah, when their ideas were new and fresh. Now they are old and stale. They fell victim to new ideas and perspectives that liberals have offered. It’s just basic. Newer ideas and perspectives are more interesting than old ideas and view that are no longer interesting. If libertarians and conservatives want to remain relevant they need to come up with new ideas or views. Not just rehashed or repackaged old ideas. They need to…compete with new ideas and views. It’s literally a part of their free market philosophy. Right now they have nothing they can effectively compete with in the face of actual new ideas and views.
I think in order to figure out of the import of this survey I would have to ask some Professor like Jonathan Turley how he would answer the question. I would categorize him as “very conservative” based on 98 percent of his blog posts attacking Biden and liberals. I doubt he would answer a survey that way though. So the survey probably is not valid in identifying many Professors’ actual political beliefs, as opposed to what they tell themselves.
I would categorize him as “very conservative” based on 98 percent of his blog posts attacking Biden and liberals.
That would make you 100% wrong.
Our good host is always guided by the Constitution, and rule of law.
He is not attacking Biden and liberals, he is attacking their actions. Their actions are in constant conflict with the Constitution, or the rule of law.
If you find some outliers Please bring them to the forum for examination.
A great example is the lefts favorite hobby horse, ‘gun control’. Prof Turley has chronicled the lefts ceaseless assault on civil rights, and the Courts swatting them down as an UN-constitutional stripping of citizens enumerated powers. What you see is our host, toeing the conservative agenda, when the clear facts show a Law Professor, guided by his education and experience, supporting the rights of man, and the rule of law.
The question I keep asking. How can a person like you not see the TRUTH?
Professor Turley Writes:
Patrice regularly calls those with opposing views “racists,” including Chief Justice John Roberts because of his objection to race-based criteria in admissions
……………………………………….
Here Professor Turley defends Justice Roberts’ objection to race-based criteria in admissions. Yet Turley most certainly believes that Universities should strive for political diversity with regards to faculty members. How ironic!
Turley essentially agreed with Joe Patrice. The only difference is Patrice was more honest in describing the Justice. Turley didn’t disagree with Patrice, he just objected to his more direct criticism.
Hans – there is no irony. Diversity based on ideas is desirable in an institution dedicated to thought. Diversity in color and other physical features is irrelevant in that environment.
“I frankly do not understand why professors want to maintain this one-sided environment in hiring. I was drawn to academia by the diversity of viewpoints and intellectual challenges on campuses.”
Turley doesn’t understand? Perhaps Turley should do some honest research and find out. He is a professor, isn’t he?
Some people have pointed it out to him, like Joe Patrice. He wasn’t wrong. Turley just seemed to be offended by the fact that Patrice had a point that he didn’t want to admit. Because it couldn’t be that simple. Sometimes the best explanations are the simplest ones.
What was Joe Patrice’s point? Does he have a point? Patrice is a hypocrite and appeals to people who are dumb and cowards.
The proof is how you wrap yourself around Patrice’s words without understanding their meaning.
Anonymous,
“What was Joe Patrice’s point? Does he have a point? Patrice is a hypocrite and appeals to people who are dumb and cowards.”
Perhaps you should read his column to get the point.
https://abovethelaw.com/2022/09/again-people-pointing-out-that-youre-stupid-is-not-an-attack-on-freedom-of-speech/
You haven’t read his column. I understand his meaning because I read what he said. You didn’t. If you have to ask what was his point obviously you didn’t read his column explaining his point.
Svelaz – Comparing the itellectual distinction of the troll, Joe Patrice, with that of Professor Turley is like comparing the hitting skills of Marv Throneberry with those of Lou Gehrig.
Edward, did you read his column? What did you not agree about his column?
As noted in a previous comment several months ago, I made a point of reading many of Patrice’ columns. I was not impressed. Let others here read the columns and form their own opinions.
“The trend is the result of hiring systems where conservative or libertarian scholars are often rejected as simply “insufficiently intellectually rigorous” or “not interesting” in their scholarship. This can clearly be true with individual candidates but the wholesale reduction of such scholars shows a more systemic problem.”
Turley acknowledges that Joe Patrice is right. He just doesn’t like the fact that he may be right.
There is no agenda seeking to purge conservatives or libertarians. They are just not interesting, meaning their ideas are just old and boring or simply…stupid.
What’s interesting is that Turley never mentions what NEW ideas conservatives or libertarians have offered? It’s exactly what Joe Patrice points out. Geocentrists have pushed their idea for years, decades, despite the fact that their ideas have been proven wrong a long time ago. It’s stupid to have that as a valid university course. Nobody will take it or those that do will be constantly ridiculed. Conservatives are described in the same way as geocentrists. They are not being “purged” because they are conservative. They are being turned down because of their stupid idea is not longer relevant.
“Again, People Pointing Out That You’re Stupid Is Not An Attack On Freedom Of Speech”
https://abovethelaw.com/2022/09/again-people-pointing-out-that-youre-stupid-is-not-an-attack-on-freedom-of-speech/
The argument as to whether “right wing” ideas or “left wing” ideas are more rooted in reality was resolved by the history of Communism, which showed where left-wing ideas end up.
Edward,
“The argument as to whether “right wing” ideas or “left wing” ideas are more rooted in reality was resolved by the history of Communism, which showed where left-wing ideas end up.”
No. Left-wing ideas are allowed to evolve according to reality and NEW ideas. Right-wing ideas don’t evolve. They are just rehashed from old ideas and sold as new. Communism clearly isn’t practical. Even communists recognized this but like right-wing zealots kept convincing themselves to stick to the idea because they couldn’t handle the idea that their philosophy was flawed. The Chinese succeeded in keeping “communism” alive by adopting capitalism as a means of keeping the communist philosophy alive. It’s an evolved version of it. The Soviets refused to evolve by refusing capitalism’s benefits and that’s why their communist model collapsed.
All political systems must evolve if they are to remain viable. Those that don’t are doomed to fail.
Conservative ideas and views must evolve if they are to survive. Younger generations don’t buy into old conservative ideas and views by a large majority. The only ones who are left to support them are the older dying generation. Progressives and liberal ideas and views are more attractive to the younger generations in greater numbers because they are more flexible and evolve with the changing culture. Republicans and conservatives HAVE to change of they want to attract younger people. They need new ideas, big rehashed or repackaged old ideas they don’t find attractive.
“Turley acknowledges that Joe Patrice is right. “
Explain Turley’s acknowledgement succinctly and directly.
Svelaz cannot answer questions. We all know why. Svelaz lacks the ability to think.
Anonymous (S. Meyer),
“Explain Turley’s acknowledgement succinctly and directly.”
If you can’t figure it out, clearly you are not capable of understanding any explanation I will give you. All you have to do is read Turley’s column. You’re smart enough to figure it out, aren’t you?
You say I have an inability to think, if you do then you should have no trouble figuring it out.
And the end result of this indoctrination is — tahdah–Svelaz; a person so mesmerized by the dogma that even a hint of an opposing view is a sign of ignorance and/or stupidity. Do we really want an entire generation of Svelaz (or radical conservatives, for that matter)? A balance is despe
rately needed.
So professor Turley, are you willing to say whether you are conservative or very conservative?
That’s a good point. It’s often said Turley identifies as liberal democrat. Is he part of the problem?
Svelaz do you understand the difference between liberal (progressive) and liberal (classical liberal)? Of course you don’t, because if you did you would never say some of the things you do.
Copy and paste doesn’t equal intelligence.
Anonymous, it’s still liberal. Not conservative.
If Turley were to fill out a survey he is definitely going to identify as liberal. Options for refining the identity don’t seem to apply so it’s most likely Turley would still identify as liberal.
If he had conservative views and follows conservative ideals why not claim to be conservative? He certainly is.
You are as dumb as a pile of bricks.
History tells us what classical liberalism is and how it evolved. You know nothing except copy and paste.
Tell us how and where classical liberalism developed? You don’t have the slightest idea.
Liberalism based on progressivism was stolen from the phrase classical liberalism but means something different. It is almost the opposite.
Smart is something you will never be called.
You seem not to know the various meanings of conservative thought. Classical liberals can exist on both sides of the aisle, but when you have mush for a brain, that is something one cannot understand.
As with anything Turley says these days it’s often a mischaracterization.
Joe Patrice had a point, a point that Turley deliberately mischaracterizes. Conservatives aren’t being “purged” from higher education. Their ideas and views are not popular or consistent with reality. That’s why Patrice used the geocentrism example. Their ideas are old and silly. They often don’t align with reality.
There are few conservatives professors because they cannot convince others their views and ideas have real world applications or that they really work. It’s easy to convince the gullible and weak minded outside higher learning institutions. It’s much harder when it’s smarter and more knowledgable people. That’s why there are fewer conservatives in higher education. It’s not denying their ideas. It’s just the dismissal of them because they are simply silly or stupid ideas that may have worked at one time.
“Their ideas and views are not popular or consistent with reality.”
That’s true, if you accept the premise of Leftist academics: That their feelings are reality. And since they wish for academia to be a propaganda vehicle, it is.
Incidentally, those “conservative” ideas you and they spurn are historically established ones, such as: the Classics, World and American history, grammar and the principles of writing, and concepts such as individualism, limited government, free market economics.
Sam,
“Incidentally, those “conservative” ideas you and they spurn are historically established ones, such as: the Classics, World and American history, grammar and the principles of writing, and concepts such as individualism, limited government, free market economics.”
They WERE historically established, but never shown to be practical in reality or even true. That’s the problem. Just because it was once believed the earth was flat which was historically established, until it was proven wrong, it doesn’t mean it’s still a valid idea or view.
Leftist academics would be the ones pointing out that the earth is not flat and use clear and convincing evidence to show the idea of a flat earth is now essentially a stupid idea. Conservatives would be the ones arguing it’s still a valid idea.
That’s why Steven Pinker is being attacked. His ideas “don’t align with reality.”
Take away Harvard’s tax exempt status, end federally guaranteed student loans, assess its endowments to pay defaulted student loans, cancel all federal grants, then let’s see how these differing ideas compete in the true marketplace of ideas. The current status quo tells us nothing, because the system is rigged.
We have many problems in this country with many causes, but is there one root cause?
When you think you have the answer, test it. If that cause goes away, do all our problems go away? If not, then it isn’t at the root.
Olly,
The judicial branch is our only defense against the other two branches which, due to human nature, will forever try to gain power and remove our inalienable rights. Without proper education, the judicial branch will fall and so with it, our Bill of Rights.
Without proper education,
Jim, I agree with the setup, how do you define “proper” education?
There’s a simple explanation – academia was taken over by acknowledged communists in the 1970s when SDS and black power radicals were hired as professors instead of being prosecuted for treason during the Vietnam War. When I say “communists,” I mean that literally. They stated that they were communist and, at least in some cases, were being supported by North Vietnam, Cuba and the USSR.
Not surprising considering that most of academia is composed of parasitic, useless human beings collecting fat paychecks that they could never dream of in the private sector while saddling students with back breaking debt in exchange for information that they could collect on the internet for free.