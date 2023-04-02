Comey’s “Good Day”: How Political Prosecutions Became “Ethical Leadership” in the Pursuit of Trump

Below is my column in the New York Post on the level of joy being expressed by many over the indictment of former president Donald Trump, including former FBI Director James Comey. The thrill kill atmosphere ignores the blatantly political history behind this indictment. In the Sixteenth Century, the poet John Lyly wrote “The rules of fair play do not apply in love and war.” It also appears equally true “in love and
War Trump.”
Here is the column:
James Comey could not contain himself at the news of an indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Comey hopped on Twitter to declare, “It’s been a good day.”
The former FBI director, who has been teaching and speaking on government ethics, joined others in celebrating the upcoming arrest of Trump because nothing says “ethical leadership” like a patently political prosecution.
Comey declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton on her email scandal despite finding that she violated federal rules and handled classified material “carelessly.”
He declared, “Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth.”
Yet now Comey is heralding the effort of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who campaigned on a pledge of bagging Trump for some unspecified crime.
While the actual charges will not be disclosed until the release of the indictment, the underlying theory discussed for months is an effort to revive a dead misdemeanor offense of falsifying business records — years after the statute of limitations expired.
Bragg may try to accomplish this Frankensteinian feat by converting this into a felony.
The long-debated theory in Bragg’s office was whether they could effectively allege a violation of federal election laws even though the Justice Department and the Federal Election Commission declined such charges.
Notably, Bragg’s predecessor declined to bring these charges.
Bragg himself declined to do so, and that led to two of his prosecutors resigning in protest.
Mark F. Pomerantz then proceeded to do what some of us view as breathtakingly unprofessional.
He wrote a book on what he learned in the investigation, which was still ongoing.
He made the case for indicting an individual who had not been charged, let alone convicted.
He continued to engage in this public campaign despite requests from his former office that he was undermining its ongoing investigation.
The public pressure worked.
Bragg caved.
Despite the widespread criticism of Bragg for reducing charges for an array of felonies by Manhattan criminals, he spent months working to convert a misdemeanor into a felony.
Trump would apparently have been better off robbing Stormy Daniels at gunpoint rather than paying her off for a nondisclosure agreement.
And yet Comey is not alone in his praise.
Various professors and pundits have declared that this unprecedented use of New York law would be perfectly legal and commendable.
They largely ignore that the misdemeanor is expired.
Instead, Georgetown Law professor and MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler declared, “Nobody is above the law, including Donald Trump.
“It doesn’t matter that this is kind of a minor crime compared to some of the other allegations.”
However, the law also protects people from selective prosecution and affords them protection through the statute of limitations.
One can debate whether Trump may have committed this misdemeanor.
That is a good-faith debate. What is not debatable is that the window for such a prosecution closed years ago.
Unless this indictment reveals a previously undisclosed crime, the use of the long-debated bootstrapped offense would defy the rule of law. Nobody is above the law, but nobody is below its protections … including Donald Trump.
Dozens of criminal counts — it’s been reported there are as many as 34 — will make no difference if they merely replicate the same flaws.
There are reports, for example, that Bragg may bring charges based not only on the Daniels payment but money given to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to kill a story on another alleged affair.
However, that payment (from Trump’s friend at the National Enquirer) was also paid in 2016 and raises the same statute of limitations and other issues.
Bragg is operating directly out of Comey’s handbook on “ethical leadership.” After all, it was Comey who joked about how he violated department rules to nail Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. He delighted audiences with how he told underlings “let’s just send a couple guys over” to trap Flynn.
It was Comey who was fired after former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited him for “serious mistakes” and violating “his obligation to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the traditions of the Department and the FBI.”
It was Comey who violated federal laws and removed FBI material (including reported classified material) after being fired and then leaked information to the media.
Despite those violations, Comey was heralded by the media and made wealthy on book and speaking tours.
Bragg knows that 62% of people view his case as “mainly motivated by politics,” but (like Comey) he is playing to an eager and generous audience.
The buildup to Trump’s booking has all of the appeals of a thrill kill for Democrats.
It will be another “good day” for Comey and others who put politics above principle in the use of the criminal justice system.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University Law School.
103 thoughts on “Comey’s “Good Day”: How Political Prosecutions Became “Ethical Leadership” in the Pursuit of Trump”
So Comey the guy who committed the illegal act of leaking a conversation with a President now climbs out from under a rock to tell us how happy he is. I can picture him doing his little goody goody dance in a circle round and round. Here is a man who oversaw a corrupt FBI dancing with joy when the man who exposed his corruption is indicted. Perhaps The Republicans should now push for the indictment of Comey for his deeds the statute of limitations be damned. Why should he be protected by the law when Trump is not protected. Happy day? I say a very sad day for our nation.
Don’t blame Comey because you don’t have the —– or the sense to go on offense, or even fight back.
Bush had the White House, Congress and Senate in 2000.
Republicans should have slammed America, in Lincolnesque fashion, back onto the Constitution and Bill of Rights, retroactively correcting comprehensively.
Communism must have been obliterated and annihilated, alas, it won.
C’est la vie.
How to begin restoring faith in rule of law in this country?
Start by indicting and prosecuting JAMES COMEY, trying him in a court outside Washington DC, say Oklahoma City, then putting the man behind bars for at least 10 years.
Then move on to the next, and the next, and the next….we all know who the criminals are.
Start prosecuting them all and putting them all behind bars.
That will be a good start.
Jimmy Comey is an in-the-paint committed Democratic partisan if ever there was one. He personally interceded to save Hillary Clinton in 2016 with her 33,000 subpoenaed emails and classified documents violations (and as the FBI Director no less). You can’t get a better placed “insider” than that. He has convinced himself that normal rules simply don’t apply to him as he answers to a “higher calling”. His lack of self-awareness (if he ever had any to begin with) is astounding. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
William Roper: So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!
Sir Thomas More: Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?
William Roper: Yes, I’d cut down every law in England to do that!
Sir Thomas More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned ’round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man’s laws, not God’s! And if you cut them down, and you’re just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I’d give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake!
CALL
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
_________________________________________________________
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
When people are not held responsible for their actions they can hassle anyone. What Comey did to Trump is the equivalent of a white collar mugging.
And when these corrupt, unethical, dirtbags like Comey face ZERO consequences, they have no reason to stop. Hence, we see all the lawlessness that is happening right now in Biden’s DOJ, FBI, IRS, etc….
Time to PROSECUTE and put these mf’ers in prison. That will begin to restore faith in our corrupt system of INJUSTICE.
Does anyone remember the indictment of Rick Perry?
Now let me quote someone going by the online handle “Maraxus”
https://ethicsalarms.com/2018/12/13/enlighten-impress-and-depress-your-friends-explain-why-the-presidents-alleged-election-law-violation-was-not-one-much-less-a-justification-for-impeachment/#comment-591244
(emphasis added)
We have people like “Maraxus” extolling criminal prosecution as an acceptable political tactic.
What must be done is to get even. and that means every Republican prosecutor must set aside the Constitution, law, and ethics to prosecute Democrats- their leaders, their donors, and their spokesholes. Nothing is more important than taking democrats to court, regardless of how outlandish or nonsensical the legal arguments are, no matter what the cost.
Does anyone else think it’s funny that the same people that said “lock her up” are now the same people that are supporting a disgraced twice impeached FPOTUS. Because it’s not funny, it’s sad, just sad. Bigly.
And the same people who condemned “lock her up” as beyond the pale because it would destroy “our democracy” are now giddy with excitement.
Lock her up was never an actual intent but a campaign slogan. Trump proved this by not going after her once he was in a position to do so. The unhinged Left, however, is willing to actually destroy “our democracy” in service of its deranged hatred of one man.
Some are, others aren’t. I condemn the “lock her up” chants (and it wasn’t just a campaign slogan, because he continued to lead people in the chants after he was elected and tried to pressure his AGs into putting her in jail), and I haven’t been giddy. In fact, I’ve repeatedly told people to wait until we can see the indictment. You think the left is unhinged. I think many on the right are unhinged. People often have different opinions.
Incidentally, the Central Park 5 send Trump their regards.
“Trump Will Not Apologize for Calling for Death Penalty Over Central Park Five”
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/18/nyregion/central-park-five-trump.html
Doesn’t matter if Trump got it wrong. DO NOT EVER APOLOGIZE to the left. NOT EVER. NEVER EXPLAIN. NEVER APOLOGIZE.
Did any prosecutor during the Trump administration pursue charges against Hillary’s many crimes?
No.
Not for lack of trying on Trump’s part. Not only did he call for HRC to be charged, he called for Obama, and Biden, and lots of other of his opponents to be charged. He’s a loose cannon.
Since you do not understand our legal system: Impeachment is an accusation. Without conviction innocence is presumed.
Now get going Lawmakers –the evidence is piling up. Time to do the RIGHT thing:
IMPEACH PRESIDENT BIDEN
IMPEACH MERRICK GARLAND
IMPEACH MAYORKAS
for starters…
You’re telling the wrong people. If you want that, call your House Rep. and tell him or her. The House is the only body that can impeach them. Also be clear about the basis for impeachment. You’re silent about that here.
You know Truley, I’m pretty confident there is an abominable ethics violation here, and ironvically Trump is getting treated pretty much equally the same as other people who are indicted.
Say you have a prosecutor who takes 10 people to trial. For simplicity’s sake, let’s have him charge each defendant with 5 counts or statutes of something over a single incident.
In each and EVERY case he secures a conviction — on 2 of the 5 counts or statutes.
Well, his conviction rate isn’t 100%. It’s 20%. And he owes the general public, not to mention an ethics review board, why his conviction rate is so low and/or why he is so cavalierly overcharging fellow American citizens.
A grand jury would indict a ham sandwich, if that’s what you wanted.
–Chief Judge Sol Wachtler
No, it’s the 90+ counts or however many they’re going to try to throw in. It’s a matter of psychology. Juries are more inclined to find their way to “beyond a reasonable doubt” when multiple statutes and counts are drummed up — particularly when minor charges are mixed with major ones. They can see their way to one or two minor charges whereas if the defendant were only tried on those two minor charges, a non-guilty verdict is more likely.
Of course, I’m a bit more concerned with the thousands of times per day it’s happening to other citizens as opposed to this case. But it is happening here. And people have gotten so used to it, I don’t think even the Trumpaphobes are taking offense over it.
How do you get 20%?
“B. Comey Violated Department and FBI Policies Pertaining to the Retention, Handling, and Dissemination of FBI Records and Information
“1. Comey Failed to Return Memos 2, 4, 6, and 7 after Being Removed as FBI Director
“C. Comey Failed to Immediately Alert the FBI to the Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information
“E. FBI Efforts to Secure Information and Devices from Comey’s Office and Home
“On May 12, 2017, the SSA and two other SSAs went to Comey’s residence to inventory and retrieve all FBI property from Comey’s home SCIF. They were accompanied by Rybicki and the then-FBI Associate Deputy Director, David Bowdich, who went to another area of the house with Comey while the SSAs inventoried and removed the government property, including electronic devices
and documents. No hard copy versions of the Memos were found in Comey’s home SCIF and Comey did not tell the FBI that he had copies of Memos 2, 4, 6, and 7 in his personal safe.”
Excerpted from Report of Investigation of Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s Disclosure of Sensitive Investigative Information and Handling of Certain Memoranda, https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2019/o1902.pdf
Didn’t know the IG was investigating former Director Comey. .. although I’m not surprised.
Tbh, thought Comey’s personal report to Congress after the years-long $50m Russia/Trump probe was, uh, somewhere beyond incompetent. Like Biden, he often appeared to not understand what he was saying. .. even in his more lucid moments.
*Snowden for President 2024 ‘Brain Cells Matter’