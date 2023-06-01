Michigan Economics Professor: Boycotting Target is “Literal Terrorism”

In New York, a pro-life display was declared by a professor to be an act of “violence.” In Colorado, a university site warned that misgendering is violence. It is part of a national pattern on universities where opposing views are declared “harmful” or “violent” as a justification for censorship or even violence. Now, University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers has declared boycotting the store Target over its line of LGBTQ+ “Pride” clothing is “literal terrorism.”
Target is the latest example of a corporation that is being “Bud Lighted” over its link to LGBTQ+ efforts. While experts on MSNBC and CNN assured viewers that these boycotts fade quickly, these companies have now lost billions. Target has reportedly lost over $10 billion. Miller Lite is also being hammered over its “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T,” ad slamming male-oriented beer campaigns.
With these boycotts picking up steam, the coverage has turned from dismissive to alarmist.
Wolfers told MSNBC:
“[If] Target caves into this, then it says that the moment you threaten the employees of even a very large corporation, you get to control its policies. This is economic terrorism, literally terrorism, creating fear among the workers and forcing the corporations to sell the things you want, not sell the things you don’t.”
Wolfers did not object to past boycotts of companies like Twitter after Elon Musk sought to dismantle its censorship bureaucracy. He did not object to boycotts of Republican states over their laws concerning abortion, election integrity, or gender transitioning.
Most notably, Wolfers was one of the figures leading the mob against UChicago economist Harald Uhlig, who was discussed earlier. I quoted Wolfers as one of those seeking the removal of Uhlig from a leading economics journal because he criticized Black Lives Matters and the movement to Defund The Police.
Yet, Wolfers now claims that boycotts are “literal terrorism” because they are “forcing the corporations to sell the things you want, not sell the things you don’t.”
Boycotts have long been an important form of political speech extending back to the colonial protests against the British stamp and tea taxes. Indeed, the left has used targeted advertisers and boycotted companies to pressure corporate officials to change their policies. Twitter was targeted when Elon Musk sought to dismantle the company’s massive censorship operation. Now, however, boycotts are acts of terrorism when used against some of those policies.
The problem is that the media and these commentators cannot force customers to buy beer or other products. Consumers have found a way to express their views through the invisible hand of the markets. These advertising and public campaigns were designed to closely associate the brands with particular causes. That association has triggered a market response, including consumers and shareholders who object to campaigns that seem more political than commercial.
Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, pledged to drop Bud Light’s “fratty reputation and embrace inclusivity.” She certainly succeeded in changing the entire view of the brand in less than a year on the job. Heinerscheid knew that the brand image sells the beer. That image is now unpalatable for some consumers. The social value of these campaigns is lost if consumers reject beer with the branding message.
Even Adam Schiff creating his own public endorsement of Bud Lite appeared to backfire. It is not clear that Anheser Busch was eager to have one of its labels pegged as the beer of choice by Adam Schiff as more than Dylan Mulvaney. Indeed, the company now appears to be in a death spiral. After it tried to distance itself from the Mulvaney controversy, it was then boycotted by liberal groups for not staying the course with its earlier campaign. Those boycotts, however, are not being denounced as terrorism by Wolfers.
41 thoughts on “Michigan Economics Professor: Boycotting Target is “Literal Terrorism””
Is it surprising that students graduate with heads full of mush when their professors have heads full of mush? As long as people like Justin Wolfers infest universities it will be ever thus. Parents should be very discerning about where they send their kids to be educated. The exact opposite happens in many cases and, no, you don’t get your money back when the kid becomes a woke sock puppet with a pin cushion face and Kodachrome hair. Save your money and the grief that goes with education fraud, send them to trade school. They will have better lives staying out of the cesspool of “higher” education.
If Ukrainians have ownership of the Storm Shadow missiles that are given to them by Britain (to dispose of how they see fit), then UKRAINIAN missiles would be striking Russia, not British missiles.
Might need a little copy-editing here, especially that last paragraph.
Today it’s “boycotting target is terrorism”
Tomorrow it’s “failing to buy from target lowers your social credit score, citizen”.
Same old games 1000’s of years old being played again on the masses to hide the would be rulers screwed up system collapse.
It’s a damn good thing our government is as incompetent as it is oppressive.
You got that right.
Most people are compliant sheep who would abdicate their God given natural rights for a free bowl of soup and a hug.
“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.”
-Aldous Huxley
Terrorism – noun – 2 “A system of government that seeks to rule by intimidation.” Funk and Wagnal’s New Practical Standard Dictionary, 1946.
Escape the system:
1st step: Do not be intimidated, you have authority over them not the other way around, and stop enabling your servitude. Learn who you really are.
2nd step: Kill your cellphone – you don’t need it, and it’s their best weapon against you.
3rd step: Stop using anything wifi or smart – hardwire everything, buy older/used (appliances/cars/laptops etc) to become new again.
4th step: Get TF out of cities. Downgrade, you don’t need all that stuff so sell it and move rural where there is wood, water, and wildlife (and plenty of jobs). Get out of debt, use savings/assets/investments if you must, use cash.
5th step: Stock up on food/seed, supplies, esp. protection, and stop taking all those pharms and seeing drs. for every little ache. Decline yearly checkups. Eat whole foods. Natural remedies are abundant.
We should all be in survival mode to detach from and AVOID the beast system. Ask for help to do this if you need it, it’s out here.
Continue your lives as they are, and perish by your own hand.
move rural where there is wood, water, and wildlife (and plenty of jobs
That seems to be the hardest thing to find. They normally don’t go hand in hand.
From Zerohedge *** /political/dont-bow-down-dictatorial-government-america-prison-disguised-paradise
when progressive clowns prevent an idea or thought from being printed or spoken, they are fighting disinformation
when elected or appointed by elected officials (DEMOCRACY!!!) republican school committees prevent a library from carrying a book they find objectional, they are “banning” books that parents, if they want, can buy on Amazon.
we will ignore the fact the no library carries every book, therefor all libraries “ban” books
if progressive clowns boycott a store/business, they are noble activists fighting for DEMOCRACY!!!!
if republicans boycott a store/business, they terrorists
this pattern repeats ad infinitum
progressive clowns, no matter their academic credentials, are still clowns
For them, I prefer the term #UnhingedClown