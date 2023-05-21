“You’re Triggering My Students”: Hunter College Professor Trashes Pro-Life Display

It is obvious that the display is not just triggering for Rodríguez’s students given the professor’s unhinged response. It is all part of an anti-free speech movement that seeks to treat speech as harmful. Once this foundation is laid, any speech can then be curtailed or denied for the protection of others.
This is unfortunately not surprising. Years ago, most of us would have been shocked as we were by the conduct of University of Missouri communications professor Melissa Click who directed a mob against a student journalist covering a Black Lives Matter event. (Click was later hired by Gonzaga University). Since that time, we have seen a steady stream of professors joining students in shouting down, committing property damage, participating in riots, verbally attacking students, or even taking violent action in protests. Others like Fresno State University Public Health Professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher recruited students to destroy pro-life messages. At University of California- Santa Barbara, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
As has been the case in many of these incidents, Rodríguez was supported by others at the college in violently opposing dissenting viewpoints. The group CUNY For Abortion Rights declared support for Rodríguez and said that she was “justified” in her actions. Her trashing of the display was presented after an effort to “constructive[] critique” the students’ exhibit. Furthermore, she is portrayed as acting only after she “correctly assessed the damage” the exhibit was doing to Hunter College’s “learning environment.”
Accordingly, trashing the display was justified because Rodríguez viewed the students as “propagating dangerous propaganda” and offering “inaccurate depictions” of abortions from “unscientific sources.”
In a chilling reminder of the use of disinformation as an excuse of censorship, the group declared that “disinformation should never be allowed to take root at our college.”
There is now a letter being signed to show the college support for Rodríguez and her trashing the display.
Ironically, Rodríguez describes her work as “depict[ing] spaces and subjects engaged in strategies of survival against erasure and subjugation.” It appears that she also specializes in erasing the views of others.
The problem is that, while this conduct may be allowed or even encouraged at private colleges, Hunter College is a public college and it is subject to the First Amendment. In this case, Rodríguez is claiming to be acting as a faculty member in protection of her students. Even if she is not viewed as acting in an official capacity, there is still the question of how the college will address the assault. Thus far, the incident has only appeared on conservative sites since attacks on pro-life centers or figures has proven to hold little interest for mainstream media. However, President Jennifer J. Raab is now faced with an adjunct professor who trashed a display, verbally assaulted students, and declared that opposing views should not be tolerated on campus.
Raab now has a choice to make in either supporting free speech by taking action against Rodríguez or confirming that the college’s commitment to free speech is a mere pretense.
8 thoughts on ““You’re Triggering My Students”: Hunter College Professor Trashes Pro-Life Display”
She actually said it is violent or violence???? This lady should be fired not for what she says but for her obvious insanity. How can you have such a lose cannon teaching young people? Imagine if a conservative trashed a liberal sided display. Imagine if conservative professor screamed at pro-choice or pro-trans protesters. That professor would be fired that day and would be unable to get another position at 90% of our schools. This is life in Doublestandardstan.
I now wait anxiously for Svelaz to comment on how this professor is right (insane) 200 times and then to have a dialogue with “Anonymous” and Gigi about how fascist conservatives are. My advice is to stop reading Svelaz, I have done so and I have saved an hour a day, I cut my blood pressure pills in half, I drink less and I smile more. Oh, my IQ has also gone up 20 points.
She is triggered because she uses abortion for birth control.
The shared governance model of universities leads to faculty selecting new faculty. As a result, you have an echo chamber of ideas. Perhaps universities should rethink the power allocated to faculty and reduce its influence on hiring deans and faculty. Then, the board of trustees by appointing commonsense, non-woke president and provost can work on establishing an ideologically diverse faculty and effective second tier academic leadership; and stop the madness.
As a professor Rodriguez should be an example of respectful discourse with those with whom she disagrees. That is besides her stated desire to stifle free speech and losing it to the point of physicality. Or she could have even ignored the students and information on the table entirely.
I have to wonder how Rodriguez achieved her position at the college.
If Professor Turley writes an important article in the desert, and there is no Democrat there to read it, does it matter? Our leadership in all institutions important to the preservation of the Republic have flown the coop. The courts and the comedians are our only hope in holding the line, but even that, at times, seems hopeless.
I am a Dem and I support a woman choosing to have an abortion. I also strongly support free speech, and I like to read the opinion of people who think differently than me. I’ve been reading Jonathan Turley for a long time. Turley is one of the great thinkers of our time.
Professor Turley: “President Jennifer J. Raab is now faced with an adjunct professor who trashed a display, verbally assaulted students, and declared that opposing views should not be tolerated on campus.”
I’m not a lawyer but looks to me like a criminal matter, too: disorderly conduct, menacing, and destruction of property.
I think Professor Rodríguez suffers from borderline personality disorder. The judge should order a psychiatric exam.
@Diogenes
It’s also a sign of Autistic Spectrum Disorder. I had a friend prone to such ludicrous rage and thought they might be borderline personality or bipolar; turns out they were ASD. Given the increase of recent years of folks on the spectrum, the language used (‘triggering’) and the obsessive thinking and behavior, I strongly suspect at the least what we used to call Asperger’s (high functioning autism). To most, autism is anything but a gift, and unless one is actively working to deal with its less desirable qualities, that person likely does not belong in any position of authority. I personally think ASD afflicts many of the hyper-woke. Just my opinion.