Locked and Loaded: Third Circuit Declares Federal Gun Law Unconstitutional Over Ex-Felon Rights

Yesterday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit handed down a major ruling in favor of the Second Amendment rights of ex-felons. At issue was the federal “felon-in-possession” law—18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), which bars ex-felons from possession of firearms. While it is always risky to bet on granting of review before the Supreme Court, this en banc decision is well positioned for a Supreme Court showdown over the Second Amendment.
The federal law makes it “unlawful for any person . . . who has been convicted in any court, of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year” to “possess in or affecting commerce, any firearm or ammunition.”
In this case, Bryan David Range pleaded guilty in the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County to one count of making a false statement to obtain food stamps. He later explained that he was earning between $9.00 and $9.50 an hour to support his wife and three young children on $300 per week. Range’s wife applied for food stamps but understated Range’s income, which she and Range signed. Range later took responsibility for the misrepresentation.
Range received three years’ probation (which he completed) and had to pay thousands in fines. However, when Range pleaded guilty in 1995, his conviction was classified as a Pennsylvania misdemeanor punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment. That triggered the federal ban. When his wife recently bought him a deer-hunting rifle, he learned that he was barred under federal law. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter ruled against him.
Judge Pratter looked at five factors to determine whether Range was an “unvirtuous citizen” due to his conviction as a historical justification for the denial of gun possession. Those factors were “(1) whether the conviction was classified as a misdemeanor or a felony; (2) whether the elements of the offense involve violence; (3) the sentence imposed; (4) whether there was a cross-jurisdictional consensus as to the seriousness of the crime,… and (5) the potential for physical harm to others created by the offense.” The government conceded that four of the five favored Range, but Pratter found that he was still properly barred under the “cross-jurisdictional consensus” among other states.
Judge Thomas Hardiman wrote the majority opinion, supported by nine of fifteen judges. Four judges (Shwartz, Restrepo, Krause, and Roth) dissented.
The majority declared:
In sum, we reject the Government’s contention that only “law-abiding, responsible citizens” are counted among “the people” protected by the Second Amendment. Heller and its progeny lead us to conclude that Bryan Range remains among “the people” despite his 1995 false statement conviction. Having determined that Range is one of “the people,” we turn to the easy question: whether § 922(g)(1) regulates Second Amendment conduct. It does. Range’s request—to possess a rifle to hunt and a shotgun to defend himself at home—tracks the constitutional right as defined by Heller. 554 U.S. at 582 (“[T]he Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding.”). So “the Second Amendment’s plain text covers [Range’s] conduct,” and “the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct.” Bruen, 142 S. Ct. at 2126.
to me nearly certain that the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case, perhaps in conjunction with the Fifth Circuit domestic civil restraining order automatic disarmament case, U.S. v. Rahimi. As a practical matter, this is a much more important case than Rahimi (which itself is quite important); the federal government is nearly certain to seek review by the Supreme Court; the decision invalidates a federal statute; there is a circuit split; the broad reasoning of the decision is in tension with the Court’s statements that felon disarmament laws are presumptively constitutional. All of these are factors cutting in favor of Supreme Court review, and put together they make such review extremely likely.
The case has one of the strongest profiles for review by the Supreme Court. There is now a split among the circuits and this is a well-argued en banc decision. It also is an appeal that would be made by the United States over the invalidation of a federal statute. If you were a betting person, this is your best bet for a grant of the writ of certiorari.
If accepted, the case would present a question that I flagged during the confirmation hearings of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. At the time, I was particularly interested in her dissent in Kanter v. Barr. Rickey Kanter was convicted of one count of felony mail fraud for defrauding Medicare in connection with therapeutic shoe inserts. The Seventh Circuit panel split 2-1 with Barrett in dissent. Focusing on the “history and tradition” of such restrictions, Barrett also took on the voting rights and jury service point with a key distinction:
“The problem with this argument is that virtue exclusions are associated with civic rights—individual rights that “require[ ] citizens to act in a collective manner for distinctly public purposes.” See Saul Cornell, A New Paradigm for the Second Amendment , 22 LAW & HIST. REV. 161, 165 (2004). For example, the right to vote is held by individuals, but they do not exercise it solely for their own sake; rather, they cast votes as part of the collective enterprise of self-governance. Similarly, individuals do not serve on juries for their own sake, but as part of the collective enterprise of administering justice…
Heller , however, expressly rejects the argument that the Second Amendment protects a purely civic right. Moore v. Madigan , 702 F.3d 933, 935 (7th Cir. 2012). It squarely holds that “the Second Amendment confer[s] an individual right to keep and bear arms,” Heller , 554 U.S. at 595, 128 S.Ct. 2783 (emphasis added), and it emphasizes that the Second Amendment is rooted in the individual’s right to defend himself—not in his right to serve in a well-regulated militia, id. at 582–86, 128 S.Ct. 2783.”
Range has obviously strong analogies to Kanter and could allow now Justice Barrett to revisit the issue in a major new Second Amendment opinion.
Here is the opinion: Range v. Attorney General United States
17 thoughts on “Locked and Loaded: Third Circuit Declares Federal Gun Law Unconstitutional Over Ex-Felon Rights”
Why is this a federal matter when states have different qualifiers for what constitutes a felony? Our tradition of a case by case basis is as much anathema to modern progressives as our pesky Constitution is. It is astonishing how many younger folks (and the usual not so young) have no idea the (very wise, though with this admin/cabal, seemingly hypothetical) jurisdictional limits on federal power in individual states, counties, and districts.
Let’s be honest: if the Marxists ever get what they want, not realizing they ARE the peasant class, not ‘upper middle class’, to the astronomically wealthy, they would likely last about five minutes.
If the dems were sane and fair, I’d register as dem instead of independent. I have never in my life been compelled to think they are, and now they are simply persona non-grata to me, likely forever.
I find this judge’s practice of literally parsing a citizen’s rights to be offensive. I am okay with withholding a felon’s RKBA, but for the non-violent who stumble into a crime there needs to be a path for redemption. Only one example: a kid convicted of drunk driving convicted of a lower class felony who does his time and probation should have an avenue for eventual restoration of his rights over a time of proper behavior.
“the non-violent who stumble into a crime”? No one “stumbles” into a felony.
Criminal laws vary wildly between states. Misrepresenting your income on a food stamp application to get assistance feeding your children is definitely NOT the same as shooting at someone during a road rage incident. I really hope that Mr. Range’s case is granted certiorari for a full review. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
I think this hinges on two factors.
One: Is it a felony? No it is not. It was a misdemeanor.
Two: was there violence or even the potential for violence? Not in this case.
While I do understand the timeframe for jail potential being the cause of the ban, I am also hard pressed to understand how a non-violent crime without any potential for violence leads to the ban. I am not a fast to strip anyone of their Constitutional rights over a technicality, especially for a misdemeanor. This goes to both individual rights for personal good and individual rights used for a collective good.
This is the natural outcome of writing laws where the unintended consequences harm individual liberties. While I do not defend the actions of fraud no matter how understandable they may appear on the surface, I can see no reason the grind that person into the ground just because the government can. Seemingly it is this type of action that makes one feel the government is overbearing.
This federal law is wrong on many levels. A felony in one state may be a misdemeanor in another. Without uniformity in the rules there is no equality of enforcement. Then there is that little matter of powers not expressly given to the feds belong to the states and the people.
Lied on a food stamp application to feed his wife and three kids — sounds like something out of a Dickens novel. Terrible. These are the actual oppressed people in America — not the freaks who prance around pretending to be what they never can be and screaming about how “victimized” they are.
Since when does being poor make you “oppressed”? Poverty is often the result of circumstances and or choices.
It was Victor Hugo, n’est-ce pas?
. . . the federal government is nearly certain to seek review by the Supreme Court . . .
Is that really the case? I would think the JB admin would not seek review for fear of a decision that strengthens gun rights nationally.
Bingo. There is no way this administration will allow a gun case to get to this court. They will look for a case in another Circuit to get a split decision. Then slow walk everything until they can change the court. See, assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
I on’t see a problem. The conviction was non violent, classed as a misdemeanor in the jurisdiction that convicted him and he served no time except probation, and he paid fines. Somehow i don’t think this gentleman is any threat to society and he was, said again, not convicted of a violent crime or a felony. Now if he beat the snot out of someone and was convicted of misdemeanor battery, I would prohibit firearms because of the violence. Past is prologue, violence is the key.
So Technically felons CAN buy guns, as long as the felony is does not involve violent crime.
I guess I would ask, why would any felon that has done their sentence not be able to buy a gun? Inalianable rights shouldn’t be conditional.
Voting is also an inalienable right. Felons can’t vote after completing their sentence until all fines and restitution are paid. Technically you could do the same with the 2nd amendment. Until a felon pays all fines and/or restitution they cannot purchase a firearm. I believe that would hold up in court.
“[W]hy would any felon that has done their sentence not be able to buy a gun?”
Excellent point.
Once you’ve done your time, the punishment for the crime is over. The denial of rights *after that* is a usurpation of rights. It’s the unAmerican notion of punishment without a crime, trial, conviction.
On the other hand, I’m not completely convinced by my own argument. Here’s the flip side:
For certain heinous, violent crimes, I can see this as a reasonable condition of punishment: The criminal loses forever his right to own a gun.
What would it mean by “done with their sentence”? Would it be when everything associated with the punishment is done? Like paying off all the fines and restitution? I ask because that has been the case about felons who have finished their prison term but still have not paid all fines or restitution still don’t have their voting rights restored. Only when they pay off all fines or restitution do they get there full rights restored. Should the same principle apply to gun rights?