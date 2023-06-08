Twitter Files: FBI Assisted Ukraine in Targeting Journalists and Others for Censorship

Twitter continues to reveal the extensive censorship system created by government and corporate officials despite continued efforts from the left to drain the company of revenue. (The latest company to cancel Twitter is Ben & Jerry’s which objected to the company’s greater protections for free speech as allowing harmful views to be heard on social media). However, Elon Musk is undeterred and has continued to reduce censorship on the platform while letting the public see what the government has been doing behind the scenes on social media. The latest disclosure is astonishing. The FBI not only targeted individuals that it wanted banned for dissenting views, but it also was enlisted by Ukraine to target its own critics.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long been criticized for arresting opponents, shutting down opposing parties, and extensive censorship. It was not previously known that the FBI assisted it in the censorship effort, including targeting a number of journalists in America and abroad.
Journalist Aaron Maté reported that the FBI served as an intermediary on these efforts to censor critics.
In March 2022, an FBI Special Agent sent Twitter a list of accounts on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukraine’s main intelligence agency. The accounts, the FBI wrote, “are suspected by the SBU in spreading fear and disinformation.” In an attached memo, the SBU asked Twitter to remove the accounts and hand over their user data.
The Ukrainian government’s FBI-enabled targets extend to members of the media. The SBU list that the FBI provided to Twitter included my name and Twitter profile. In its response to the FBI, Twitter agreed to review the accounts for “inauthenticity” but raised concerns about the inclusion of me and other “American and Canadian journalists.”
Previous disclosures have shown an extensive censorship and blacklisting effort. Despite such evidence of direct government censorship efforts, Democratic members continue to oppose attempts to expose the full scope of such government programs and grants. Witnesses who testified about the dangers of such censorship efforts were even denounced as “Putin lovers” and apologists for insurrectionists and racists by leading Democrats.
Even with the targeting of journalists on behalf of a foreign government, most reporters have shrugged and declined to cover this story. It is another example of a de facto state media where journalists support a government by consent rather than coercion.
This would seem a major story on how U.S. citizens are sending tens of billions to Ukraine as Ukraine seeks the censorship of U.S. citizens and others for their criticism or viewpoints.
Twitter has itself been criticized for censorship material under pressure from China. Those are deeply concerning allegations, though it is clear that the level of censorship on the platform has been dramatically reduced with Musk’s removal of much of the corporate censorship infrastructure.
Democrats in Congress are even more open in opposing any investigation into the censorship, particularly after past releases implicated figures like Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Cal.) in targeting critics. The Democratic leadership has opposed any investigations for years. They have even refused to accept the email evidence. When I testified on the Twitter Files, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) criticized me for offering “legal opinions” without actually working at Twitter. As I have noted, it is like saying that a witness should not discuss the contents of the Pentagon Papers unless he worked at the Pentagon. It was particularly bizarre because I was asked about the content of the Twitter Files. The content — like the content of the Pentagon Papers — are “facts.” The implication of those facts are opinions.
Members like Wasserman Schultz will likely continue to refuse to acknowledge these new emails. However, the public has repeatedly shown in polls that they want transparency on the censorship efforts.
The most important thing to keep in mind is that companies like Facebook have steadfastly refused to be as transparent as Twitter, which is smaller than other social media companies. These other companies likely have equally, if not greater, systems of coordination with the federal government. However, those executives are not allowing the public to know how their companies engaged in censorship by surrogate.
108 thoughts on “Twitter Files: FBI Assisted Ukraine in Targeting Journalists and Others for Censorship”
So? It doesn’t change the facts. The context provided by the story explains why Zelensky’s ban on those tv stations was necessary. They were Kremlin linked to stations run by a Putin ally.
Ukraine is at war with Russia. Why would Zelensky allow a potential source of Russian misinformation run unimpeded?
Would Russia allow Ukrainian tv to air on the Russian airwaves?
OT: Pat Robertson has croaked.
RIP NOT!
You are pure evil
I haven’t bought Ben and Jerry’s in a decade, I guess I was ahead of my time. Let’s give B & J the Bud Light/Target treatment and cause them to lose billions like the two I just mentioned.
Ben and Jerry, the Bud Light of ice cream. STOP GIVING MONEY TO COMPANIES/GROUPS THAT SUPPORT THE THINGS YOU HATE. They are our enemy, stop supporting them!
HullBobby,
I have been boycotting Ben and Jerry’s for so long, I can no longer when I started.
I am boycotting any and all AHB products.
I can honestly say I do not recall the last time I was in a Target, but I will participate in that boycott as well.
I’m not sure which surprises me the least; the FBI being weaponized against the Left’s political opponents. Or JT being attacked by blog trolls for posting about it.
Oh the good ole days when the FBI was catching spies like Robert Hanssen. Now, their reputation has completely flipped. Instead of the agency catching lone bad actors working inside the agency harming the U.S., we have whistleblowers exposing the agency as the bad actor.
The number comments by the Leftist trolls only prove this post is accurate and extremely damaging.
If anyone loves their country, we should remember most government employees are good people trying to serve the American people but stuck in really bad bureaucratic systems.
This bureaucratic system weeds out those most loyal to their Oath of Office like CIA official John Kiriakou who refused to betray his Oath of Office, by refusing to violate Ronald Reagan’s Torture Treaty – which is also codified into federal law. The system rewards the worst leaders and punishes the most loyal leaders.
The other big systematic villain here is “Mission Creep” – when an agency runs out of legitimate targets meeting it’s original mission, it simply manufactures new enemies. The only system in the world that creates both supply and demand to keep it growing.
Tell your member of Congress to fix this broken “system”. Subordinate government employees are a military design, they follow orders from superiors. If the agency heads are disloyal to their Oath of Office, that taints the entire agency.
Stop bashing the lowly public servants following orders in this broken system.
Sure, Elon has done some good things re Twitter, but don’t forget his kowtowing to the CCP foreign minister and the minister for trade last week in Beijing. Musk promised not to harm the CCP by promoting “decoupling,” which would stop the transfer of our tech and capital to this fascist regime. Musk now has TWO Tesla plants in China, which is the major source of his income. And he has still not unlocked accounts that have been critical of the CCP. Musk is a CCP stooge.
WOW!!!
It’s clear that Jonathan Turley is poking holes in the narrative balloons that are being presented by the political left and now the hive-minded progressive cult of internet trolls (you know who you are) are coming out in force on this topic to present their usual line up of ad hominems, lies, innuendo, unethical rationalizations and complete ridiculousness. These trolls are blithering idiots and immoral shills of the political left and they should be completely ignored.
DON’T FEED THE TROLLS!!!
As for revelations about Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I’ve been saying for quite a while…
…this concept should be applied to all of the propaganda presented about the war in Ukraine.
The political lefts’ Pravda-USA media outlets, in all their ugly forms, are pure leftist propaganda activism and absolutely nothing they present should be taken at face value, they are doing their best to try and spoon feed the population that which will press forward their totalitarian agenda and they actively suppress the rest. Yes, it’s that simple. Open your eyes.
Steve,
I and others have noted the trolls.
Just scroll past.
I am not a twitter user, but this is just another reason for me to not buy Ben & Jerry’s. If they utilized grammar properly, it should be actually be “Ben’s and Jerry’s.” (lol)
Actually I think Elon’s new brain chip is being tested in the field. I believe the democrats in the House, Senate and governorships all have their implants. You know this because once either Joe, Chuck,Hakeem, Gavin say something the exact wording comes out of every other democrat in the country, with rare exceptions. There are periodic downloads.
You know Joe has the most recent download whenever he shakes hands with the air or falls down on the stage or forgets to duck coming out of the helicopter (the older the brain, the slower the download is installed). Joe Manchin obviously has a malfunctioning chip when he seems to espouse the new download talking points until elections close in and then it ceases to work. Tulsi Gabbard had an acute rejection and hers had to be removed. RFK Jr. never got one because no one realized he was still out there (The democratic authorities are still trying to schedule a time for his implant but he thinks it’s a hidden vaccine and he continues to resist).
As far as the FBI and Ukraine are concerned. If this is true the FBI should never have carried the water for Ukraine at all or even suggested it would. Ukraine is at war and they need to do their own dirty work on censoring. The first casualty of war is the truth.
GEB,
Thank you for the laugh!
Interesting conspiracy theory. The Democrat Party is a zombie hive mind. They all vote in lockstep and use the same narrative talking points. No individuality. During the Speaker debate, I was able to observe the Chief Zombie, Hakeem Jeffries. His eyes were completely dead, as if his soul had departed and was being run remotely. His fellow zombie robots applauded his every word and used the same expressions. It’s bizarre.
Simple questions for the FBI Lovers…..re this un-constitutional censorship…..what did Comey know and when did he know it? Add to that every person who ever entered the sacrosacnt 7th Floor at the FBI HQ….named after J Edgar Hoover who was also no stranger to violating Citizen’s Constitutional freedoms.
The FBI has never been about protecting us….it. has always been about protecting the government and the FBI’s own interests.
With all of the talk of changes made etc by one FBI Director after another….how many FBI Managers ever got fired or disciplined in a meaningful way….EVER?
Despite the patently clear direct violations of the Constitution and Federal Rules of Evidence even violations of the Uniform Code…..how many criminal. prosecutions ever took place?
The Feeb’s might fire or prosecute members of the Rank and File that are out there each day trying to do the job in the right way but the management (read Directors and other 7th Floor inhabitants) remain immune from such treatment.
Is that how you think the World’s Finest Investigative Agency (as the FBI loves to claim) should operate?