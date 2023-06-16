Poll: Public Overwhelmingly Rejects Calls for Court Packing and Attacks on Supreme Court

Despite the reversal of Roe v. Wade and unrelenting attacks in the media and by Democratic members of Congress, the Supreme Court still has the overwhelming support of the American people. While figures like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) have called for court packing, the public in a just-released Mason-Dixon poll show that 68% of Americans oppose her efforts and those of various law professors. There were also a couple of surprises.
Despite the endless columns and stories discussing support for court packing and radical proposals for changing the Court, the public has never supported these calls from Democratic activists. Nevertheless, the continual drumbeat continued as the public tuned out the media.
The narrative has been repeated endlessly for years: the Supreme Court is hopelessly ideological and divided. As I have previously written, this critique ignores the fact that the vast majority of the Court’s decisions are unanimous, near unanimous, or do not break down neat ideological lines.
The rationalization of a rigidly partisan Court gives license to those demanding the addition of an immediate liberal majority or the call of a Georgetown law for “more aggressive” targeting of individual justices.
While members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) have questioned the need for a Supreme Court, the public retains its faith and fealty to the Court.
Polling shows 91% of Americans believe an independent judiciary is a crucial safeguard of our civil liberties and 72% of Americans believe that the politicization of the Supreme Court threatens judicial independence. Notably, 59% oppose attacks on the integrity of some of the justices that have become commonplace in the media and among liberal commentators.
The polling also shows, again, the disconnect between the mainstream media and the public. Despite the continual attacks on the Court, the public is not buying it.
One surprise is that 69% of Americans do not want Congress taking over the rules for judicial ethics. That may reflect the same discomfort and distrust generated by the coverage. The media and legal analysts have frittered away their credibility with largely one-sided, highly partisan coverage.
It also shows how the Democrats have misplayed this issue. President Joe Biden has been disgracefully absent without leave on issues like court packing. He refused to state his position during the 2020 election despite that fact that this was a major issue for voters. He then pandered to the far left with a commission loaded with radical law professors and experts to explore court packing and other extreme changes.
The faith of the public in the Court is reassuring that, despite years of attacks in the media and in Congress, citizens retain their objectivity and knowledge of the underlying issues. While the Congress and media are still at near record lows, the Court itself has ticked up in popularity. As members of Congress insist that the public has lost trust in the Court, they ignore that it retains the trust of 43% the public while Congress is at 18%. That is still not where it should be, but it is remarkable given the thousands of stories hitting the Court, its members, and its alleged partisan agendas.
17 thoughts on “Poll: Public Overwhelmingly Rejects Calls for Court Packing and Attacks on Supreme Court”
Since when does actual public opinion every amount to anything what with our propaganda machine media/education industries riding shotgun for the prog/left?
Interesting, but article could use a bit of copyediting, or at least proofreading. Just sayin’.
The court recently ruled unanimously in two cases.
IIRC, both were in regards to government over reach. Sorry, dont recall the details.
Seeing the 68% approval rating is good to see.
There is a glimmer of hope for our republic. It seems that the pendulum has reached its high point and is swinging back towards the center.
Or course it will go too far to the right and a future correction will occur.
Radical leftists (DNC) cannot debate their agenda items in a free and open exchange of ideas. They are forced to control the game, the rules, the umpire, the field. ALL of it because the people, when informed, reject Democrat ideas
The elections are wrapped up in 6 to 8 swing states. They are corrupt in a dozen Democrat cities, and votes are manufactured at will. That locks up the White House and Senate. See Georgia. The Federal govt audit revealed the Dominion system they use is buggy, hackable, and can change vote totals. Raffensberg refuses to do anything until after the 2024 elections.
So the Dems dont have to worry about elections, and if they can pack SCOTUS, they will just institute their policies through litigation. Think 2cnd amendment. Without SCOTUS protecting citizens from dem politicians, our civil protections will slowly fade out of existence.
True, but often we’re hearing Dem fascist politicos shout that they will ignore SCOTUS rulings they do not like. In any case, with or without Dem vote rigging, the deep blue cities will continue to outvote the rest of their states; case in point, Colorado, Illinois, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia…and coming soon, Texas.
“While members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) have questioned the need for a Supreme Court . . .”
Of course she does. Totalitarians do not like checks on their power — not so long as they are the Voice of the people.
“believe that the politicization of the Supreme Court threatens judicial independence”
A revision:
“believe that the politicization of, well, everything threatens our independence”
So.tired.of.politics.
Dishonest racket of the worst kind.
Media and Jurisprudence are a toxic mix – Stop Drinking the Cool-aid and Unplug (Get off the Grid)
The 68% approval rating is reassuring to see. I hope the same approval rating holds true for retaining the Electoral College for as many here have stated, ruling by simple majority is nothing more than mob rule dressed in fine linen.
Hillary Clinton–> Elizabeth Warren—>AOC. I think that these ladies are are 3 different models of Fembots. Hillary was obviously the first model and is rapidly timing out on her functional status if not already having passed her use-by-date. Warren is the new and improved model but still shows perfection has a long way to go. AOC-well this was a discard that crawled off the terminally damaged pile and escaped into the populace.
If they keep beating this drum, the Republicans might start to think that this is a good idea and launch a preemptive strike, should they win both houses and the presidency in 2024. They might even remove the filibuster. It’s that goose-gander thing.
Hillary Clinton–> Elizabeth Warren—>AOC. I think that these ladies are are 3 different models…
All three college educated. The first two actualy do posses knowledge. thy are wrong about govt and are forced to ignore history, but smart. AOC? Has she uttered a single thoughtful thing?
AOC along with today’s Professor and his dog, remind us a degree(s) are lousy predictors of intelligence. We have just went through covid, that was 100% worse, because the credentialed, and not accomplished, were in charge. ALL the core issues, the educated, were 180 degrees from right.
The ballot that is filled in for them says otherwise!
LOL…like they will have a choice! This is fascism we are talking about!
I’m guessing that polling the public on any Democrat issue, from crime to reparations, would show that the party is out of step with a majority of Americans. That’s why they have to rush Joe off stage whenever he’s in front of reporters; why they refuse to allow primary debates; and why his spokesperson lies constantly about his positions. The Democrats are steeped in lies and deceit, from Russiagate to the Ukraine war to their “get Trump” agenda. RIP America.
Sadly so.
Activists act, they don’t think. Time to ridicule and ignore anyone that identifies as an activist.