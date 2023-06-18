“We are Restricting Freedom … for the Common Good”: Irish Green Party Calls For Limiting Free Speech

The Irish Green Party followed many on the left around the world, including our own Democratic Party, this week and came out for censorship and speech controls. Indeed, the party went full Orwellian as its chairwoman Pauline O’Reilly called for “restricting freedom” to protect it.
O’Reilly’s comments are part of the introduction of the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022. We previously discussed this massive assault on free speech.
The legislation that would criminalize “incitement to violence or hatred against” people with “protected characteristics,” as well as “condoning, denying or grossly trivialising genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace.”
Limiting free speech has become an article of faith for many on the left. I have written about my distress (as someone who grew up in a liberal, politically active Democratic family in Chicago) in watching the abandonment of free speech values by the party. Democratic leaders now uniformly call for censorship and speech regulations. President Biden even charged that companies who refused to censor opposing views on social media were “killing people.” Others have denounced free speech as “a white man’s obsession.”
The anti-free speech movement has become openly Orwellian in claiming to protect freedom by limiting freedom. It also employs using terms like disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation to obscure their effort to silence those with opposing views. Rather than use “censorship,” they refer to “content moderation.”
That effort was on full display this week in Ireland with this anti-free speech legislation.
Speaking before the Irish Senate (Seanad) this week, O’Reilly declared “when one thinks about it, all law and all legislation is about the restriction of freedom. This is exactly what we are doing here. We are restricting freedom but we are doing it for the common good.”
It is the same message of New York democrats calling for limiting speech as a way of protecting democracy. Indeed, former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich has declared free speech is “tyranny.”
O’Reilly assured citizens that giving up freedom was nothing new or threatening: “Throughout our Constitution one can see that while one has rights they are restricted for the common good. Everything needs to be balanced.”
What is particularly chilling is how low the threshold is for denying free speech, according to O’Reilly. It now appears that “deep discomfort” is enough:
“If a person’s views on other people’s identities make their lives unsafe and insecure, and cause them such deep discomfort that they cannot live in peace, our job as legislators is to restrict those freedoms for the common good.”
What is interesting is that O’Reilly admits that there is nothing new about hateful views but it is time to clear out such voices: “Social media has fuelled hatred but it has also put on display for all of us the dirty, filthy, underbelly of hatred in Irish society. That hatred has always existed.” Of course, she and the majority will determine what views create “deep discomfort.”
The Irish legislation is likely to be replicated around the world if the free speech community cannot hold the line against the anti-free speech movement. It is part of an unrelenting movement in Europe, particularly by the European Union, to rollback Western free speech values that once defined countries.
We have been discussing efforts by figures like Hillary Clinton to enlist European countries to force Twitter to restore censorship rules. Unable to rely on corporate censorship or convince users to embrace censorship, Clinton and others are resorting to good old-fashioned state censorship, even asking other countries to censor the speech of American citizens.
Ireland now stands on the precipice of freedom. The embrace of such laws by the Irish is crushingly ironic. Frank Ryan, who fought against the treaty, spoke for many radicals in declaring “as long as we have fists and boots, there will be no free speech for traitors.” Those anti-Treaty forces rejected the views of free speech that long defined Western nations. Now, Ireland is declaring “no free speech for haters” and assumes the authority to define who are haters and who are not.
32 thoughts on ““We are Restricting Freedom … for the Common Good”: Irish Green Party Calls For Limiting Free Speech”
Darren/Professor Turley, In the interest of free speech, transparency, and civility rules of this blog, please let us know if Svelaz, a major left of center blog commenter, is banned and if so why. Thanks.
I’m not in favor of censorship but a guy like Svelaz was in essence a heckler through mass commenting and dominating discussion. He literally commented hundreds of times for each issue. I wouldn’t have banned him, but the site is truly better without him.
Next up is to end the “Anonymous” label. You can be anonymous, as I am, but pick a name!!!!! It is just common courtesy to the rest of us in order to enable the rest of us to ignore anyone who comments time and time again with lame, asinine comments.
JT’s position is not nuanced. He is a unidirectional defender of free speech.
Yet, all of us (adults) understand that free civilized societies are not possible without norms of civility that are upheld. The intellectually-engaged therefore want to smartly define the red-lines beyond which the deceitful manipulators (militant infowarriors) stand out and can be marginalized. If not, the malcontents and faux-revolutionaries will come to drawn out rational, meritocratic debate.
Therefore, it’s foolish to summarily denounce any attempts to impose norms of civility on political speech.
There have to be limits. The challenge is to have them based on civility, productivity and goodwill, and not
defined by militants to advantage their divisive “cause”.
I think that’s the dumbest thing I’ve read today. I can say that because, “free speech.”
Is “cancel culture” and matters relating to it, simply warming up 90’s culture war “political correctness” in an internet age?
Moral Panic, considering the history of US legislation? I have to check:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution#Extending_protections
Restrictions on free speech in Europe are misguided attempts to prevent another genocide or its little brother hate crime? Is genocide happening in the Ukraine as we type?
*******
Good point. Sometimes it feels there may be such a trend. See: experiences and perceptions:
https://fra.europa.eu/en/publication/2018/experiences-and-perceptions-antisemitism-second-survey-discrimination-and-hate
*******
Another valuable point. But doubtful that the dis-, mis-, or malinformation as it surfaced more recently in public discourse has legal consequences.
The lie: “We are restricting freedom but we are doing it for the common good.” Green Party chairwoman Pauline O’Reilly stated.
The Greens are restricting freedom for THEIR own good. They and the Democrats cannot win over those with dissimilar views via debate, convincing arguments and results. That circumstance causes Greens and Democrats “such deep discomfort that they cannot live in peace”. Thus, their obvious solution is to eliminate opposing views. How do they do that? By restricting free speech as harmful and only allowing speech that is, in their view, not harmful.
Who decides what speech is harmful? The Greens and the Democrats decide.
Need an example of how such an approach can play out? Think of the last big dud that was, in his own words, “the decider”. George W. Bush, one of the most ineffective and mediocre presidents of all time. ‘W’ got the US into the Iraq wars and paved the way for the Great Recession. And Ireland is seriously going to consider the likes of the Greens, Democrats, Hillary Clinton and G.W. Bush to decide what is for the common good in terms of speech? Are you suckers Ireland?
I’m afraid it’s not going to be the Americans to the rescue this time, they have their own problem’s.