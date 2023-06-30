Biden’s “Normal”: The President’s Constitutional Takes are Becoming More Unhinged from History

The decision of the Supreme Court to end the use of race in college admissions was not unexpected. Indeed, the rulings in cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina ended decades of muddled 5-4 decisions. Yet, President Joe Biden seemed to go into full attack mode and actually claimed that the Court gutted the constitutional guarantee that “all men and women are created equal.” In declaring that this Court was not “normal,” Biden further insisted that these admissions decisions and the Dobbs abortion decision reversed the gains that “we fought a war over in 1860” to secure.
In an interview on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” President Biden accused the Court of ignoring what “the Constitution says: We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator.” That is actually the Bill of Rights, but it was the substance of the point that was so baffling.
In barring the use of race in admissions, the Court believed that it was protecting that very guarantee. It erased what the Court viewed as a glaring anomaly in its cases in the treatment of racial discrimination in education as opposed to employment. It was the capstone opinion for Chief Justice John Roberts who in 2017 declared: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” In 2006, Roberts added: “It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.”
The Court was enforcing what it saw as the “self-evident” guarantee referenced in the Bill of Rights and later protected in the Fourteenth Amendment. The Court reaffirmed that all men and women are created equal and will be treated equally in both education and employment.
The President is not alone in such hyperbole. Figures like Whoopi Goldberg actually asked whether the decision means that we are “heading to no women in colleges soon? Who knows.”
We actually do know. An opinion rejecting the use of racial classification to determine who goes to college could not read by anyone as endorsing the exclusion of other groups.
The truly baffling statement was Biden’s claims over the Civil War. By leaving questions like the abortion to the states, Biden claims that the Court was reversing what was gained in that war. The criticism came in response to an opinion insisting that there is no place for racial discrimination in higher education. That would hardly seem an argument that would be embraced by the confederacy.
President Biden has long taken liberties with our constitutional history. Many of us have repeatedly objected to claims that he has made in areas like the Second Amendment. One of his most repeated lines is that the Second Amendment was passed with the understanding that certain guns would be banned and adding “You couldn’t buy a cannon, when in fact the Second Amendment passed.”
That happens to be utterly false. Yet, even after the Washington Post declared Biden’s understanding of the Second Amendment to be false, he has continued to make the same false assertion over and over again.
Now Biden has moved on to the Civil War and his revisionism is about as subtle as Sherman’s scorched “March to the Sea.”
The Civil War did not end federalism or states rights. It denied the right of the states to secede and ultimately fulfilled the pledge to equality first made in the Declaration of Independence.
One can have good-faith disagreements on whether the use of racial criteria is constitutional affirmative action or unconstitutional racial discrimination. However, Biden is belittling our prior struggles for equality with these sweeping and erroneous claims.
In his interview, the President also insisted that one has to “look at how it’s ruled on a number of issues that are — have been precedent for 50, 60 years sometimes, and that’s what I meant by not normal.”
In reality, the Court’s decisions on affirmative action in education have been muddled and conflicted for decades. In 1977, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, the Court barred affirmative action in higher education. However, it allowed some consideration of race as part of a holistic admissions process.
In the decades that followed, the Court remained sharply divided. By 2003, the Court was ready to issue the very decision that it issued this week. However, in Grutter v. Bollinger, then-Justice Sandra Day O’Connor supplied the fifth vote to uphold the use of race by the University of Michigan. Yet, O’Connor wrote that the court “expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” That was roughly 20 years ago.
It is also ironic to hear the President bewailing the reversal of precedent since the greatest advance in racial equality was the reversal of Plessy v. Ferguson and the doctrine of “separate but equal.” That was the governing precedent from 1894 to 1954, but few denounced the Supreme Court for reversing the precedent in Brown v. Board of Education. It was a decision to eliminate different treatment on the basis for race.
This Court did indeed overturn long-standing cases but these have long been areas characterized by closely and fiercely divided 5-4 and plurality decisions.
The President also asserted that “the vast majority of the American people don’t agree with a lot of the decisions this court is making.” The majority clearly opposed the Dobbs ruling, but that is not the case on the affirmative action ruling. Polls have consistently shown (including this week) that the majority of the public does not support the use of race in college admissions. Indeed, even in the most liberal states like California, voters have repeatedly rejected affirmative action in admissions.
We should have a robust and passionate debate over these issues. Yet, a president should be seeking to facilitate that dialogue rather than distorting and weaponizing our shared history. It is a continuation of his prior declarations that members of Congress opposing his election reforms to block state laws are voting with “Jefferson Davis” and the Confederacy. Despite the laws in states like Georgia being upheld as constitutional, Biden declared them a return to the “Jim Crow” South based on distorted accounts of those laws. The claim was again historically and legally ridiculous even if one opposed these state laws.
We should not allow the President’s constitutional and historical distortions to become, to use his description of the Court, “normal.” We have fought hard to address the scourge of slavery and racism in our country. That struggle is continuing but we cannot address those problems in the future by distorting our past.
19 thoughts on “Biden’s “Normal”: The President’s Constitutional Takes are Becoming More Unhinged from History”
Sort of makes you wonder what the president’s reading list is (if any). His pronouncements are more like Animal House than the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. Maybe he ascribes to the “All animals are created equal but some are more equal than others”.
AOC seems to be tuned in on the same frequency since she was wondering why the Supreme Court did not outlaw legacy admissions. Not a bad idea, from my point of view, but it seems to me that there is something in procedure and law that says you have to have a case before the Court before they can rule on it. She also said that the new Harvard classes would be 70% white, which is about the same percentage as the Country as a whole, approximately. Then there is Justice Brown who sees race everywhere. Chuck Schumer who seems to be developing the same dementia as Biden.
And lastly Mayor Adams of New York City, who feels that, as Mayor, he deserves absolute respect. He then calls a rent control activist who fights for her community and rent holders for decades, a “plantation owner” (whose family is Jewish and escaped to New York from the Holocaust in the 1940’s).
There is clearly a mind virus out there. Only time will tell if it is curable or will, eventually, bring down the whole Republic. That is strictly a political opinion and not a medical one.
There’s always a little fiction involved in these discussions. I guess it makes sense to refer to an idea or position that “Biden,” has, but it might be better to refer to the “Biden Administration.” Joseph Biden’s has never had an original idea in his life or taken any position for which there are political consequences. He certainly wouldn’t comprehend concepts of constitutional law.
“We hold these truths to be self evident…” is from the Declaration of Independence, not the Bill of Rights.
The last paragraph of the good professor’s post is succinctly powerful and true. BRAVO Professor Turley!
Two notes that I make on my own:
(1) Ironically, the Court unequivocally confirms that all must be treated equally, and the diehard protesters (e.g., DEI activists demanding Equality!)…..are protesting the decision!
(2) Ch.Justice Roberts stated that “At the same time, as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise…
Methinks there might be a flooding of applications with such “essayic” additions; I’m hoping the admissions boards include vetters.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
There the Declaration of Independence, not the Bill of Rights. And the Dotard-In-Chief edited it to boot.
That’s. Oops. Too early to proof.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator.” That is actually the Bill of Rights, but it was the substance of the point that was so baffling.”
Wasn’t that from the Declaration of independence?
Thersites,
Yep.
Even Mediaite is calling him out on it,
Biden Mixes Up Constitution With Declaration of Independence While Criticizing the Supreme Court
https://www.mediaite.com/politics/biden-mixes-up-constitution-with-declaration-of-independence-while-criticizing-the-supreme-court/
Then, he does this,
Biden Awkwardly Walks Off MSNBC Set While He’s Still On Air
https://www.mediaite.com/biden/biden-awkwardly-walks-off-msnbc-set-while-hes-still-on-air/
Funny is it not?
Here we have a president who wants to discriminate against Asian Americans.
To prevent them from entering a college or university not based on their merit but their skin color.
UpstateFarmer, You’re of course aware that Asian American admissions at Harvard exceed those of Black people? The great and sudden concern for Asians seems hypocritical from a group trying to reduce international admissions from some Asian countries and keep them from buying land.
https://www.collegefactual.com/colleges/harvard-university/student-life/diversity/#:~:text=The%20full-time%20Harvard%20undergraduate,women%2C%20and%2049%25%20men
https://asiatimes.com/2021/07/us-blocking-more-chinese-students-from-its-universities/
To be fair, the ban cited in the example was started under Trump but continued under Biden. Where is your concern?
Ensuring that people are treated equally = treating people unequally
Ensuring that votes cast are cast by voters = voter suppression
Abetting in the killing of 100s of thousands of eastern europeans = saving lives
Killing babies = saving lives
99% of the democrat party and all of the neo-cons in the pub party are simply a criminal organization screwing over whomever they like to make their handlers at Blackrock, etc richer and more powerful.
How in the heck can Congress do insider trading…How is it that any proceeds from that doesn’t go to charity or the US coffers – nope to the individuals.
It is time for a reckoning on the continued benefit of the people/system running this nation.
Why has my comment identifying the MSNBC Biden quote as being from the Declaration of Independence blocked?
As you were raising this point I made the same point in a comment of my own. Let’s see if mine is blocked as well.
Ellen,
Is you comment being blocked?
Or is the server getting hit with a lot of traffic?
Also, sometimes when under heavy traffic, comments get lost. Some of mine have.
Biden has always been a liar, thug, corrupt and now a traitor.
Why so surprised?
81 million votes, right?
Rarely has dementia been so demented.
cionnath: I burst out laughing. Thanks for the morning boost. Then I humbly acknowledged to myself that I forgot where I put my keys. I’m hoping this might be normal for some…
The Democrats have an election to win in 2024. And Mr. Sniffer Whiffer is leading the charge with ever more ridiculous statements to rally their base. I expect him to come out with a new ad “They Want To Keep You In Chains !!” shortly. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Biden’s nasty desperate, demented and was last in his law school class. Kinda answers the question.