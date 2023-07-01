“The Hypocrisy is Stunning”: Biden’s Displays Stunning Denial Psychosis Over Student Loans

“The hypocrisy is stunning.” Those words from President Joe Biden after his student loan forgiveness program was found unconstitutional were . . . well . . . stunning. Indeed, they may stand as the greatest example of transference in history.
Ever since President Biden first announced that he would unilaterally forgive roughly half a trillion dollars in student debt, many of us have noted that he lacked that authority under the Constitution. We were not alone: we had Joe Biden himself.
During the 2020 presidential election, Biden admitted that he needed congressional approval for such a massive loan forgiveness. Likewise, as cited in the opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stated the obvious: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”
The problem is that he could not get this measure through Congress and, despite his earlier acknowledgment of the obvious, Biden simply claimed that he could give away hundreds of billions of dollars without congressional authorization.
He is now crying hypocrisy when the Court said he was right all along.
Of course, denial is a common defense mechanism, the “unconscious forms of self-deception we use to avoid anxiety and emotional pain, or to ensure we are ‘acceptable’ to others.”
Transference is a common form of denial when a “fact is admitted to, but the person will deny their responsibility.”
However, in presidents, it is a costly habit.
From the outset, Biden’s use of the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003 was questioned by a wide array of observers given the clear intent before the Act. Congress passed this short piece of legislation to assist military personnel deployed abroad in combat zones. No one seriously argued that Congress ever intended or even contemplated such a massive debt forgiveness program under the Act.
However, necessity is the mother of invention and Biden knew that there was no way that he could get Congress to approve such an unprecedented give-away. Many Americans opposed the proposal. Many elected not to go to college but to get jobs. Others spent years paying off their debts.
Instead of turning to Congress, Biden turned to some of the same experts who have green lighted past unconstitutional programs. For example, the Biden Administration was found to have violated the Constitution in its imposition of a nationwide eviction moratorium through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The President admitted that his White House counsel and most legal experts told him that the move was unconstitutional. However, at the urging of then Speaker Pelosi, he called Harvard University Professor Laurence Tribe who assured him that he had the authority to act alone. It was, of course, then quickly found to be unconstitutional.
When Biden faced the prospect of having to negotiate with Congress over raising the debt ceiling, some of the same experts surfaced to assure him that he did not. In other words, he could skip negotiating the raising of the debt limit and unilaterally borrow and spend billions. It was a position that would effectively gut the power of the purse and literally lacked a single supporting case as precedent. Yet, Tribe and others insisted that he could ignore Congress and just start spending hundreds of billions of dollars.
Yet, the President enablers in his denial psychosis. When Biden faced his past view against unilateral loan forgiveness as well as the view of others (including a prior DOJ memo), he again broke the glass for emergency legal support.
Tribe and others like University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck assured the president or the public that the authority was clear and obvious. It was not even a close interpretive question.
President Biden has now lost again 6-3 before the Court.
Despite his own stated view that this would violate the Constitution, he chose politics over principle. Even the Washington Post said that the move was presumptively unconstitutional, but hoped that standing questions would prevent the Court from striking down the program.
Now that the Court has found that he has again violated the Constitution by refusing to go to Congress, Biden responded by declaring that he would take a “new path.” That path, of course, does not lead to Congress. The problem with Congress is that it requires a democratic vote and the majority oppose this program.
So Biden is turning to Plan B and will try to do the same circumvention through the Higher Education Act of 1965. That was the law rejected earlier in favor of the HEROES Act by the Administration. The law would not support this broad loan forgiveness effort. Even if successful, it would excuse only some of these loans and would take a long time in the rulemaking process.
There is no Plan B under the Constitution. Congress controls the power of the purse and the President cannot govern alone. In the end, the President may want to take a sec with Stuart Smalley and understand that “denial is not just a river in Africa.” The fact is that he was once “good enough and smart enough” . . . to go to Congress.
44 thoughts on ““The Hypocrisy is Stunning”: Biden’s Displays Stunning Denial Psychosis Over Student Loans”
Tribe shouldn’t be teaching constitutional law at Harvard or anywhere else. The man’s view of America is grossly flawed. He’s not even American by birth. His family are Eastern European expatriate Jews who went to China, then got into the United States after World War II. He’s a “progressive” which is a euphemism for Marxist. His whole goal in life seems to be destroying America and establishing a new social order.
Obama deserves great credit for showing Biden the way to this brazen abuse of power. In his first term, Obama gave at least 20 public speeches in which he acknowledged he could not unliterally change immigration law via executive fiat.
Then after he won re-election and Democrats had control of the Senate, he conspired with Harry Reid to nuke the filibuster for judicial nominees so Democrats could stack the courts with left wing activists who they hoped would rubber stamp Obama’s planned power grabs. Then Obama made a number of public speeches in which he announced he planned to usurp Congress’s legislative authority by using his “pen and his phone” to change laws he didn’t like or impose new rules. Elected Democrats gave him standing ovations for giving his middle finger to the Constitution.
Despite having given those 20 public speeches stating he could not change immigration law unilaterally, Obama proceeded to impose DACA and DAPA by executive fiat. Not a single elected Democrat criticized his tyranny. Facing no criticism from anybody he cares about for that power grab – other Democrats, the media, academia, Democrat donors, etc. – the tyrant felt empowered to literally steal billions of dollars from the Treasury not appropriated by Congress to give to the insurance company cronies he’d promised to enrich if they’d support Obamacare. And he went around Congress to impose his Clean Power Plan to enrich Democrat donors in “alternative energy” companies.
Obama got away with it, so why wouldn’t Biden mimic his former boss’s attitude of, “go ahead, try and stop me” as he concocts more and more schemes to loot the treasury to enrich Democrat voters – in this case a segment of the population, college students, who overwhelmingly vote Democrat. Obama tried it. Why not Biden?
Democrats are ideologically driven, power mad, and evil. A few are waking up. Tulsi Gabbard, RFK (is partly awake), and former Democrat pundits and influencers like Greenwald, Taibbi, Sasha Stone, Shellenberger and others.
America’s “constitutional democratic republic” ended in 2001.
Both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Ronald Reagan’s torture treaty to be violated – the supreme law of the United States under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution and codified into federal law.
About 20 years later, none of the DOJ torture attorneys have been held accountable in any way. There has been 20 years of unconstitutional blacklisting happening – still ongoing today.
Guantanamo Bay gulag – the world’s most expensive taxpayer funded prison is still open. Supermax prisons are a fraction of the taxpayer cost if these are legitimate prisoners.
One likely hypothesis is that since the American republic ended in 2001, “Tribalism” between political parties filled that vacuum of lawlessness since 9/11.
It’s 20 years since the republic ended, so isn’t right now the best time to restore the republic? We now have hard evidence, that much of the Bush rhetoric was completely inaccurate and untrue. The so-called “worst-of-the-worst” were released by Bush himself. State-operated (federally funded) “Fusion Centers” there is hard evidence they used “terrorism” authorities for “non-terrorism” cases (although both types of governed by the U.S. Constitution – a wartime governing charter).
By not holding accountable the lawlessness of Bush officials, it actually created an incentive for Trump’s law breaking and his disloyalty to his Oath of Office.
There is no statute of limitations on Bush’s war crimes, why not rebuild the foundation of our constitutional republic first, before focusing on Trump?
And yet, within the next few weeks, a fresh crop of hundreds of thousands of abysmally stupid teenagers will take out “crushing” student loans for the purpose of acquiring university educations of rapidly diminishing value. Democrats are inordinately proud of the fact that “most college graduates vote Democrat”. The reason why they do becomes more and more clear.
“unilateral loan forgiveness”
There is no such thing as loan “forgiveness.”
Someone is compelled to pay those debts. That “someone” is you, who did not incur the debt. That multi-billion dollar decree was a massive redistribution scheme — aka: socialism.
Austrian economics [+10] vs Keynesian economics [<0 (Less than Zero)]
[Hayek/Austrians vs. Keynes]
Since 1981 ~ Trickle-Down-Economics, Does Not Work (.)
[2023-1981 = 42 years] The Proof ~ Here WE are THE NATIONAL DEBT $33 Trillion Dollars later.
https://www.pgpf.org/national-debt-clock
And Its getting worse: Deficit Tracker
https://bipartisanpolicy.org/report/deficit-tracker/
WE have allowed the Constitution to be 'distorted' via Our economic pretensions.
The reality is the U.S. is Bankrupt, and The Great Social Contract (The United States Constitution) has been defeated.
WE need a: New Game and a New Set of Rules – It is Time to GET REAL.
He was simply following in his mentor’s foot steps. The ” mocha messiah” also said that DACA was unconstitutional… yet here we sit.
This was always a clear and obvious 14th amendment case in my mind. I write a blog and write about all 3 controversial cases this week.
https://seanclaycamp.wordpress.com/2023/06/30/scotus-weighs-in/
Jonathan: So the Supremes have ruled. Students with crushing student loans will have to pay them back. Great news for banks and other student loan companies. Bad news for students who struggle for years after graduation to pay off their loans. In many cases they never can because the interest keeps piling up. I am ashamed that in this still richest country in the world we cannot find a way to educate our young people without putting them at the mercy of the blood sucking for-profit student loan industry. I was fortunate enough to have parents who could afford to pay for my university education. But I know many schoolmates who were less fortunate and had student loans for years–making it impossible to think of getting married or buying their first home.
GOP politicians applauded the Court’s decision. They think student loan forgiveness was “unfair” to those who don’t get student loans. I don’t understand that kind of reasoning. If a wealthy white family can afford a college education for their kid(s) how is it “unfair” that a Black or Brown student is not saddled with loans with exorbitant interest rates? I think the “unfairness” argument is rooted in white resentment–the idea that Black, Brown and other minority students really don’t deserve to get the benefits of a society that favors white people. So when minority students were admitted to an elite university under an affirmative action program that was “unfair” to white and some Asian students. Now the SC, in two strokes this week, has eliminated both student loan forgiveness and affirmative action programs. The conservative 6-3 Court majority has decided it’s more important to protect white privilege. That will be the legacy of the Roberts Court.
Free stuff for everyone … right ? If you’re so ” ashamed” of this country, maybe you can sponsor a few students with YOUR OWN money.
Great news for banks and other student loan companies.
I don’t believe Banks are involved. If they are, they are indemnified by the federal govt. Zero risk exposure.
Add student loans to the topics you are wholly ignorant, but comment anyway.
I just wrote the same thing. Should have read the comments first
Banks and loan companies do not get the money. The Federal Treasury (taxapyer) does. That’s why it was even an issue. If this was between banks and borrowers it would never have been a case.
I am ashamed that in this still richest country in the world we cannot find a way to educate our young people
The latest educational assessment has 3rd and 8th graders with the lowest scores in decades. Student loans have nothing to do with why.
You are a great proxy for mindless leftist. Look at your words and get a good grasp of the willful policies of the left, decimating the middle class.
Beggars are so much easier to control.
“I am ashamed that in this still richest country . . .”
Thus the Left’s basic, cannibalistic premise:
X is a value to me. I will compel others to pay for it.
@Dennis McIntyre: re: “The conservative 6-3 Court majority has decided it’s more important to protect white privilege. That will be the legacy of the Roberts Court.” The legacy of the Court in this matter is that it has struck down the concept of ‘Black Privilege’ and reminded us that Asians are ‘privileged’ as well, as it was an Asian group that brought the matter, which the Black Activists conveniently forgot, in that they are satisfied that issues of race are all about them. Moreover, it has preserved the concept of separation of powers which the Executive knowingly and willingly broached for personal and political gain. Biden’s own House Speaker made it clear that what the President was about was strictly the province of the House of Representatives as given by the Constitution, as was the RvW ‘dustu[‘, returned back to the States for resolution, where it properly belongs. We are a Constitutional Republic where rule is not by fiat, Executive orders which side step the province of the duly constituted governing bodies. Those who put forth arguments such as yours, and reason in said fashion, are a direct threat to that concept.
You don’t appear to understand the term “loan.” Those with the debt chose it. There are grants, there are cheaper schools, there are GI bills…If the friends of yours who chose debt to these awful banks and schools didn’t want it, they should have made proper choices.
No Dennis. The Court correctly ruled that the President lacks the legal authority to forgive debt (which he doesn’t). It had nothing to do with white privilege whatsoever.
Not so stunning. When one is firmly convinced that the electorate are a basket of deplorables, brain dead idiots who would continue to return to office the likes of him and others of his ilk, cycle after cycle after cycle, the abuse of Executive powers becomes merely another dose of Kool Aid the lemmings will swallow. Particularly if its ‘free stuff’…another ‘Obamaphone’ so to speak. Hence, ‘blame it on the bossa nova’, and they’ll dance to the tune..
Let that be a lesson. In the future, be more careful from who you accept free lemonade
– Bruce Wayne/Batman
Batman (TV series)
🦇
One thing I find aggravating is that not one of the little “reporters” asking leading and “end of the world” questions about the student loan case never ask or remind Biden about the fact that both he and Pelosi said that he didn’t have the power.
Also, the left always state how SCOTUS is thwarting the will of the people how is it that congress hasn’t passed loan forgiveness if it is so popular?
The vast majority of people are against affirmative action and yet Biden and the Democrats are screaming for it. Most people don’t want the loans forgiven and yet Biden et all are going to continue fighting to do it. Lastly, most people don’t think a gay trans couple that owns a bakery should have to create a cake honoring a young girls DE-TRANSITION and yet this is what Biden et all are arguing for.
This is why the Dems try to never actually debate, they are wrong on most of the issues.
@hullbobby: re “This is why the Dems try to never actually debate, they are wrong on most of the issues” Yet, your observations notwithstanding, why should they bother. Wrong still got them the White House and the mess the Democrats in the House and Senate continue to defend. Their moronic voices during these committee investigations prove it out. Tales told by idiots, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.followed by a break for a fried chicken lunch.
The total ineptness of Trump got Biden the White House (and even that would not have been enough without Trump’s particularly inept handling of Covid). His inept work in the GA Senate races (and probably a few others I don’t recall) cost the GOP the Senate in 2021 and 2023. Despite Trump, the GOP actually won back a lot of seats in the House in 2020 and took control in 2023 (and control would have been more secure except for Trump)
The total ineptness of
TrumpObama got BidenTrump the White House (and even that would not have been enough without Obamaparticularly inept handling of Covid)the US Constitution
FTFY
hypocritical mass
“What we have here is a failure to communicate,” (Cool Hand Luke). When the lawyers who most correctly assured his failure on constitutional matters were rejected the Crime Boss believed, that as a crime boss, he would get his way. When he ran up against the American People (Constitution) they swatted him down like the Syphilis that killed Al Capone!
From a strictly medical point of view, the demented individual, depending on the severity and type of dementia, can have a multiplicity of pathologies such as delusion (commonly seen-wildly misinterpreting actual events ), hallucinations (such as talking to people not there or shaking hands with the air), psychosis (everything is MAGA even if it is not), degradation of motor skills (that’s why when you get old they keep asking you about falling in the last 6 months when you visit the doctor) especially when climbing airplane steps. Hardly surprising they no longer have that acute sense of constitutional law. Hypothetical of course.
Who do we believe??
https://youtube.com/shorts/qRCQqeUiVqg
It is looking increasingly clear that Biden will be president for only 18 more months and that to date he has really been just a figurehead for a far left wing cabal of bureaucrats and admitted socialist politicians. None of his actions as president is consistent with his statements as a candidate or his speeches in 70 years in the Congress before that (or however long it was). Apparently he ran just for the four years of flying around on Air Force One (mostly 4-minute flights to Delaware) put there because the real power – Obama, etc. – knew Bernie, Warren, etc. could not win.
So the question is: Who will take over in 2025? Have the socialists cemented their place enough in the court system, justice system, FBI, etc. after 16 years of controlling the bureaucracy (even when Trump was in because Trump was so incompetent) to get anyone elected? Biden’s 2020 win is a proofpoint that they are close to that level of power but if they were able to push Harris through in 2024 when Biden drops out, that would be the clincher (but hey, she would be the first biracial Jamaican Canadian Irish Indian president–that’s gotta count for something)
I don’t think Obama will let that happen for the same reason he kept Bernie out of the running in 2016 and 2020. I think it will be de Santis vs. Newsome in Nov 2024, a classic political battle of two different ideological views with each man having records of successfully running large states and having been re-elected in those states overwhelmingly. All the other Republicans are lightweights and/or proven losers, with one already proven to be totally inept at running the Federal government. We like Governors as President (Bush II, Clinton, Reagan, Carter, FDR, Coolidge, Wilson, Taft-Phillipines, McKinley, Cleveland, etc.) and this would the first election recently (ever?) pitting two Governors (Stevenson vs. Eisenhower, and Washington vs Jefferson were similar except that one of the two — and winner in both cases — were Generals not Governors)
Dennis, I think you are right but forgetting one thing. Trump won’t just go away, even if he is put away. He and his minions will undermine DeSantis and hand it to the DemComs again.
There’s a chance of that. Certainly the Bernie Bros did that to Hillary in 2016. But I just don’t see conservatives in the four or five states that will matter (MI, NC, AZ, GA, ??) doing it. (And RFK Jr. may cause a little of that on the left next year too.)
Dennis, my only issue with your comment is that you say Newsome and DeSantis are two governors that have successfully run states. Please show us how CA is being run well.
I would amend that to “two states perceived to be run well by supporters” and then both sides can have at it. To be honest I used to go to SV once a month for business and Southern Cal a few times a year and found it well run. But since I retired (2006) I have not been back.
Biden ran for one reason and one reason only: To avoid scrutiny over Burisma. And one cannot conclude that he “won” without admitting corrupt, unethical, and illegal acts as legitimate to the election process. The 2020 presidential was stereotypical Tammany Hall, good enough for the Clintonites perhaps, but not for the overwhelming majority faithful to American culture and the American Way.
Biden gets re-elected, with Harris. In his second term he will be wearing an adult diaper and the white house will be converted in an assisted facility. This will be a show of complete contempt for our electoral process.
I can not, WILL NOT vote for a career politician. Anyone who believes the system can be reformed or fixed from within is either deluded or truly evil. Washington needs to be figuratively (and perhaps even literally) burned to the ground and every single elected official and bureaucrat, both appointed and career, right down to city dog catcher needs to be pilloried and driven from power never allowed to return. We need to go back to 1787, right after the Constitution is signed and start over again as if it is Day One.
If John Eastman can be disbarred for promoting “wrong” constitutional theories, why can’t Lawrence Tribe be disbarred for promoting even more wrong theories? Another example of unequal justice?
There were three Supreme Court justices who,didn’t even agree with Biden and Pelosi, that the forgiveness plan was unconstitutional. Obviously, some have been brainwashed by Tribe and his ilk. These people have absolutely no place on a Supreme Court if they have no ability to remove their preferences from there legal rulings.
(Is there a typo in there somewhere? )
Whatever, I don’t think they ruled the plan unconstitutional, just that it had be voted on by Congress not created by fiat. If Biden could get the requisite number of Congresspeople to vote for it, then it’s totally constitutional. That’s as opposed to race based admissions, which were ruled unconstitutional 20-25 years ago (decisions which were finally cemented this past week), and it would not matter how many Congresspeople voted one way or another on the subject (race based admissions now would require a Constitutional amendment and Congress does initiate such changes)
Great point, that is the really scary part of this decision. How can the 3 say this loan forgiveness was even remotely constitutional. All the more reason to remember what was at stake in the 2016 election and the long term consequences in HC was elected. Same will hold true for 2024
I generally overlook the occasional typos on this blog but the paragraph that begins “Yet, the president…” makes no sense as it stands. I couldn’t decipher it and I did try.
I wouldn’t sell a life insurance policy to any of those 6 Supreme Court Justices.
I see you know Democrats well.
Well now that’s a rather bizarre comment…