A recent survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek, found that 44 percent of millennials (between ages 25-34) favor criminal charges for people who use the wrong pronouns for others or so-called “misgendering.” We have previously discussed how misgendering is now a crime in countries like Great Britain. Misgendering has been referred to as an “act of violence” at some U.S. universities.
There has been a concern that we are seeing the rise of a generation of censors, who have been taught since a young age that speech is harmful and even violent.
Yet, hate speech is protected in the United States. Given that fact, it is astonishing to claim that a pronoun violation could lead to incarceration. Only 31 percent of the millennials disagreed with the proposition.
They are not alone.
Recently, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who is a lawyer, said that “if you espouse hate … you’re not protected under the First Amendment.” Former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean declared the identical position: “Hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment.”
Even some dictionaries now espouse this false premise, defining “hate speech” as “Speech not protected by the First Amendment, because it is intended to foster hatred against individuals or groups based on race, religion, gender, sexual preference, place of national origin, or other improper classification.”
54 thoughts on “Pronoun Lockdown: Almost Half of Millennials Want Jail Time for “Misgendering””
This is clearly a generTion of people who were coddled and protected and lived in mommies basement. Didn’t have their first job till they were thirty something. I don’t think these people would have stormed Normandy as my parents generation would have.
I want jail time for those who want jail time for anyone disagreeing with their idiotic ideas.
The Woke Universe viscerally hates people simply because they had been born White and live in Iowa. The level of contempt for those people is off the charts in the Woke Ideological Ghettos. Hate from the fringe Right does exist, but hate from the Left is considered normative and is accepted across the spectrum.
All of it of course is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, which many on the Left would like to see rescinded.
Stick a fork in America – because it’s cooked…
This is the society we get when people are incentivized to call 911 when they are shorted a Chicken McNugget at McDonald’s. It also happens when people decide they need to video-record every hostile interaction they have with other people in their lives. And many times, it’s the “victim” that is also the instigator.
We have created a generation of people that are unable to properly interact in social situations, so they have become bullies of the rest of us. They have created their own society where they can act offended with every “micro-aggression” supposedly inflicted upon themselves. Just like “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, they want to record all their interactions with other people, with the anticipation of a reward from someone else for willingly providing that content for everyone else to view from their living rooms.
How bazaar and predictable, Wow!
Are we raising a bunch of Fascist?
Have Smartphone Media Formats (Prescribed-News) and Walled Gardens (Facebook, TicTok, Twitter, et.al. …) created a Mindset of limited insular viewpoints,
so that a Manipulator (an Actor) can direct the Troops to a prescribed agenda? That’s Terrifying.
As Americans, We’ll all be working in Chinese Labor Camps, if this keeps up.
‘The Gateways’, Carriers (Xfinity, AT&T, Verizon, …), they are a double-edge Sword involved in this. They need the ‘commercialism’ to fund the Net, but the Commercialism is pushing-out the Diversity of Thought. Look at News Papers (Print) that have been forced out of the Market place, and with that a wide variety of Voices and Opinions.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 by killing off the ‘diversity’, This Technology is pushing Us in one direction, until there will only be One Voice (Media Monopoly). There’s more to read than Google News, NYT, WSJ, Twitter, ……
Now you put A.I. behind this and you can see the dangers that lye ahead. Once A.I. is established, saturated into the Media Complex, You won’t know the difference.
We have been warned about this by Many, since the 1960s (The advent of Computer).
Thank God we are not there yet.
Word to the unwise: Make any attempt to arrest / jail me for “misgendering”, i.e. using proper grammar, and I will have no problem nor hesitation considering you a direct threat to my safety and, as such, immediately eliminating that threat by any means necessary.
I feel like a lesbian trapped in a man’s body. Am I a hero or a villain in this 21st Century farce?
And what is the statute of limitation for “I’m Pat!” and the despicable crime of “misgendering”? Should we round up the cast and writers of SNL from 30 years ago and frog-march them off to the gulag?
“[C]riminal charges for people who use the wrong pronouns . . .” (JT)
Just use Madame la Guillotine. It’s quicker. And more permanent.
Anonymous writes: “Professor Turley doesn’t understand the point of wanting punishment for misgendering. Jail time is never going to happen. But some form of punishment will in the private sector, businesses, organizations, etc.”
Anonymous appears unable to understand the problems surrounding misgendering. A male student wants to be labeled a female by the teacher. For good reasons, the teacher won’t call a boy a girl. Instead, the teacher provides alternative expressions to communicate rather than violate his personal beliefs. He might call that student by name or another term that doesn’t indicate his gender. That is the teacher’s right which is not any less important than the right of the student to believe he is female.
Anonymous, start using your brain rather than your ideology. That step will take you a lot further.
That is the silliest load of bovine fecal material I’ve ever heard. We can’t even appropriately jail our violent criminals. “Misgendering”? Nonsense. People who think this way are the real problem – they are disconnected from and deny reality. They belong in a “mental health institution” (read “nuthouse”).
Teens tell us that they want to change genders-fine.
Teens tell us we need to change energy policy right now-fine
Teens tell us they think we need more censorship-fine
Teens tell us we need to move away from capitalism-fine
Teens tell us we need jail time for those that misgender-fine
Teens commit murder-let them go, their brains aren’t formed yet.
This is the level of analytical thought on the left.
If you are ” Triggered” by a ” Microaggression” and need ” Safe Space” you are a PU**Y!! Grow the F**K UP !!!!
This takes crazy to a new level. It was bad enough to try to define “hate crimes” as something different than the crime itself. If person A hits person B, it is the hitting that is the only provable crime, and, even there, witnesses offer conflicting testimony. It is impossible to know what someone is thinking. Circumstantial evidence can suggest a motive, even strongly suggest it, but the actual motive is internal to the perpetrator. It doesn’t actually matter to the murder victim why he/she/it is dead – that person is dead. (I find it disgusting to try to write a comment without using/misusing pronouns, or to think that I should need to.)
Why are we dealing with adolescent 30-year-olds? The answer is clear. Parents have abdicated their responsibilities which occurred in the 60s, and schools are forcing their way into parenthood of other people’s children. The teacher’s unions and teachers are implicated because they forgot their mission is to teach, not indoctrinate.
Below is a video of an eloquent mother complaining that the school pushed her child towards Transgenderism and kept it secret from the parents. The young child faced a family crisis when the grandfather died, and the mother, with a full-time job, developed breast cancer.
The left supports this type of school action, but the left is into destroying the past, families, and everything good in life though it has nothing to offer.
Permitting parent’s choice in exiting the public school system would change the dynamics and go a long way to stopping this type of child abuse.
Watch the 2-minute video, and get angry.
To avoid Mis-Gendering,
refer to one another as :
“COMRADE,” as all of
WOKISM is product of
the Marxian Deep State
—of C O M M U N I S T S
in the
American
Communist
Lawyers
Union
(ACLU).
-Rick