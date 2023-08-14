Age of Rage: UChicago Report Finds 30 Million Americans View Violence as Justified To Keep Trump from Power

I recently asked, in light of the free speech implications of the second federal Trump indictment, when the price is too high for those who seek to jail the former president. The chilling answer is found in a new report out of the University of Chicago showing that almost 12 percent of the population, representing 30 million people, believe that violence is warranted to prevent Trump from assuming the presidency. That is almost double the number who believe that violence is warranted to ensure that Trump does become president.
As discussed in The Guardian, the Chicago Project on Security & Threats survey found many Americans are embracing violence as an option for political change.
We have watched as rage has risen in the country. It is often celebrated by one side or the other. I previously discussed how a scene like the recent confrontation on the floor of the Tennessee House perfectly captured our “age of rage.” Protesters filled the capitol building to protest the failure to pass gun-control legislation. Three Democratic state representatives — Justin Jones from Nashville, Justin Pearson from Memphis, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville — were unwilling to yield to the majority. They disrupted the floor proceedings with a bullhorn and screaming at their colleagues.
It is a scene familiar to many of us in academia, where events are regularly canceled by those who shout down others. The three members yelled “No action, no peace” and “Power to the people” as their colleagues objected to their stopping the legislative process. Undeterred, the three refused to allow “business as usual” to continue.
Nobel Laureate Albert Camus once said, “Insurrection is certainly not the sum total of human experience but … it is our historic reality.” Those words came to mind when Tennessee’s House of Representatives expelled two members accused of disrupting legislative proceedings in what some called an “insurrection” or a “mutiny.”
Only a few days before the Tennessee House floor fight, a confrontation occurred off the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington which captured perfectly this new political reality.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was shown on videotape screaming about gun control in the Capitol as his colleagues left the floor following a vote. Various Democratic members, including former House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), tried to calm Bowman. However, when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked Bowman to stop yelling, Bowman shouted back: “I was screaming before you interrupted me” — which could go down as the epitaph for our age.
The problem is that political figures on both sides are attempting to harness this rage. They are playing a dangerous game. Trump’s inflammatory tweets are an example. Likewise, former Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison, now the Minnesota attorney general, once said Antifa would “strike fear in the heart” of Trump. This was after Antifa had been involved in numerous acts of violence and its website was banned in Germany. His son, Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, declared his allegiance to Antifa as riots raged in his city last summer.
Unleashing such rage is difficult to control and often those leading the mob find themselves later pursued by it. This is why, during the French Revolution, the journalist Jacques Mallet Pan warned, “Like Saturn, the revolution devours its children.”
186 thoughts on “Age of Rage: UChicago Report Finds 30 Million Americans View Violence as Justified To Keep Trump from Power”
Wouldn’t that 12% comport pretty closely with the proportion of the population who identifies as extremely liberal, i.e., the leftists among us?
Why are Americans disagreeing? The people are to be totally, completely and maximally free and the government is to be severely and rigorously limited and restricted.
The communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs, AINOs) have no desire or intention to obey the fundamental law of the United States. They deny freedom and impose the dictatorship of coveting, stealing and redistributing other people’s success, money and status. The Constitution and Bill of Rights hold indisputable dominion. Read them. The people are to pursue their own happiness freely; they are to totally and solely control their private property, and regulate only through their consumption or boycott.
The entire communistic American welfare state is unconstitutional including, but not limited to, admissions affirmative action, grade-inflation affirmative action, employment affirmative action, quotas, welfare, food stamps, minimum wage, rent control, social services, forced busing, public housing, utility subsidies, WIC, SNAP, TANF, HAMP, HARP, TARP, HHS, HUD, EPA, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Labor, Energy, Obamacare, Social Security, Social Security Disability, Social Security Supplemental Income, Medicare, Medicaid, “Fair Housing” laws, “Non-Discrimination” laws, etc.
Article 1, Section 8, provides Congress the power to tax ONLY for “…general (all, the whole) Welfare…,” omitting and, thereby, excluding any power to tax for individual Welfare, specific Welfare, particular Welfare, favor or charity. The same article enumerates and provides Congress the power to regulate ONLY money, the “flow” of commerce, and land and naval Forces. Additionally, the 5th Amendment right to private property was initially qualified by the Framers and is, therefore, absolute, allowing no further qualification, and allowing ONLY the owner the power to “claim and exercise” dominion over private property.
Government exists, under the Constitution and Bill of Rights, to provide maximal freedom to individuals while government is severely limited and restricted to merely facilitating that maximal freedom of individuals through the provision of security and infrastructure only.
That one does not like freedom and prefers governmental control, tyranny and provision, does not nullify the fullness of the freedom provided by fundamental law in America.
Karl Marx wrote the Communist Manifesto 59 years after the adoption of the Constitution because none of the principles of the Communist Manifesto were in the Constitution. Had the principles of the Communist Manifesto been in the Constitution, Karl Marx would have had no reason to write the Communist Manifesto. The principles of the Communist Manifesto were not in the Constitution then and the principles of the Communist Manifesto are not in the Constitution now.
A society of laws must strictly adhere to the laws. The vote was to be restricted by State legislatures. One man, one vote democracy is invalid, impossible and always devolves into dictatorship, in this case, the dictatorship of the proletariat.
The Supreme Court is egregiously and high-criminally derelict and negligent in addressing and resolving issues per the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The 12% = 30,000,000 is incorrect unless the population is only 250,000,00.
It’s very fortunate that militancy, and the warlike-paranoid mindset that engenders, is afflicting < 20% of the US population. I applaud Univ. of Chicago for this kind of quantitative survey, because the mainstream media are loathe to report anything that undercuts one of their pet conflict narratives.
The 30 Million must mean the numbers of government and people that can be paid to be violent. Overall if we go to violence to stop Trump from becoming President that will lead us into CW2. I feel the same if the 2024 election is stolen again. It will be clear that the government is not working and the country needs to be rebuilt.
Trump attempted to steal a 2nd term based on pushing out a massive lie. Looking back at Trump’s crossover into politics, he was amazed and delighted at the traction gained by his “birther” campaign to delegitimize Obama’s presidency — it demonstrated the power of the well-crafted false narrative to unify those who want to believe it.
In the intel-sector, this is known as psyOps.
The Iraqi Shiites used psyOps to dupe the Bush Admin and Congress into overthrowing Saddam Hussein, at great cost to the US Treasury, 4000+ lives, and our global reputation.
The question we need to solve is: how far exactly does the 1st Amendment go in protecting fraudulent political infowarfare? I think most people find that kind of public manipulation well outside the protection of “free speech” —
and incompatible with “the consent of the governed” (which presumes informed consent, not nudging with falsehoods).
The solution is NOT government prosecution of deceitful infowarriors, but rather lawsuits similar to the way Nicholas Sandmann got CNN/WaPo to back down and pay up.
You are wrong.
Lurker here. I see a lot of trolls are active today.
Boy,– talk about everyone throwing cream pies at each other, watch this video, starting at @ 3:42 frame, where the intelligent voice/speech interpreter misinterprets Comer’s statement regarding “the IRS whistleblowers” –as “the Irish whistleblowers.” Watch the translated captions scrolling along at the bottom of screen….
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-oversight-chair-comer-unloads-on-hunter-biden-special-counsel-appointment-this-is-a-joke/ar-AA1fg0aI
Forget our Monday Trolls.This is our best LOL today. Hope the video doesn’t start a war with the Irish rebels!
Is this the future of AI?
Jonathan: It only took two days for DJT to violate Judge Chutkan’s admonition to his attorneys to keep their client from continuing to attack and threaten witnesses, prosecutors and the judge in the case Jack Smith has brought over Jan. 6.
In the hearing on Friday over the protective order Judge Chutkan admonished John Lauro, one of DJT’s counsel: “What the defendant [DJT] is currently doing—the fact that he’s running a political campaign has to yield to the orderly administration of justice. If that means he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about witnesses in this case, that’s how it has to be”. Chutkan went on to explain to Lauro that DJT has free speech rights “But the right is not absolute…Defendant’s free speech right is subject to the release conditions imposed at arraignment and it must yield to the orderly administration of justice”.
Hopefully, Lauro explained all this to his client. Apparently, DJT didn’t get the memo because this is what DJT just reposted on Truth Social by a MAGA supporter, Mike Davis:
“Judge Tanya Chutkan–an Obama leftwing activist judge in DC, whose husband also got appointed by Obama as a DC
judge—openly admitted she’s running interference against Trump”.
Now in every other case when other criminal defendants, like crime bosses, threaten witnesses, prosecutors or judges, their pre-trial release is revoked and they will be put in pre-trial detention until the trial. It’s unlikely Chutkan will do that in this case although she should. Why should DJT, now a private citizen, be treated any differently? What Chiutkan will probably do is that on 8/28, when there is the trial setting hearing, she will agree with Jack Smith that the trial will be set for early 2024 as a necessary step to try to keep DJT from his further attempts to taint the jury pool. DJT is learning a hard lesson. If he thought he could get the trial postponed until after the election–forget it! Don’t fool around with this law and order judge in DC!
LOL. Facts always attack liberals.
chutkan is a partisan hack, an affront to justice.
“If that means he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about witnesses in this case, that’s how it has to be”. It doesn’t, she’s a liar and a moron. That’s why obama planted her there.
Judge Chutkan is a partisan hack? What’s your evidence? Because she’s thrown J6 attackers in prison?
What J6 attackers? I don’t think she threw the cop who killed the un armed protester in jail.
These: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases
She’s jailing PROTESTORS even the prosecutor isn’t requesting jail for. Of course she isn’t asking the prosecutors to speedily bring charges against many of the identified participants that haven’t been charged… She is a hack.
Simply because your feeling were hurt by them, doesn’t make them ‘attackers’.
She’s jailing convicted criminals.
“Judge Tanya Chutkan–an Obama leftwing activist judge in DC, whose husband also got appointed by Obama as a DC
judge—openly admitted she’s running interference against Trump.”
LOL LOL LOL — By what stretch of who’s twisted imaginiation does that constitute a “threat” ? ? ? Do you even know the difference between criticism and a threat?
Dennis likens “DJT” to a crime boss to make his argument. You know, like those crime bosses in movies who threaten their rivals by insulting their taste in literature. Or by ridiculing their daughters for having poorly-publicized coming-out parties. Or by disparaging their sartorial sense for wearing white after labor day. Or by otherwise just hurting their feelings.