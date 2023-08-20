Lock Him Up! The Excitement over Trump in Prison is Tellingly Premature

Below is my column in USA Today on the growing excitement among pundits on the prospect that former President Donald Trump could be going to jail. The celebration is a tad premature. Indeed, Trump could be convicted before the election and not be sent to prison for years, if ever. The prospect of prison depends on the specific conviction, long appellate challenges, and pardons.
With the indictment of Donald Trump, there is a palpable sense among many on the left that surely these indictments will bring about the long-desired incarceration of the former president. For some pundits and politicians, it is an anticipation that borders on obsession.
The Georgia indictment is a serious threat for Trump as is the Florida case. However, multiplying the indictments does not necessarily increase the chances of imprisonment before the election, or even during a second Trump term. However, the Georgia case does present a clear context for considering the prospect of prison for Trump.
The sense of anticipation was captured Monday on MSNBC, where Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton were shown laughing joyfully on the night of the Georgia indictment. The left is experiencing their own version of chanting “Lock him up,” with a boom business for merchandise celebrating the expected incarceration.
Yet, there is still a great deal of runway between the arraignments and any incarceration.
Let’s quickly review the four cases against Trump. The New York indictment, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is the weakest. It is based on a thin legal theory pushed by a prosecutor determined to charge Trump for something … anything.
The first federal indictment is the strongest of the four. The charges over the mishandling of classified documents are based on established law and firm evidence.
The second federal indictment is similar to the Georgia case in terms of the underlying acts. Both the Georgia case and the federal indictment surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol are based on the view that Trump and his associates knew that there was no reasonable basis to challenge the 2020 election.
However, Georgia adds state charges that could not only be difficult to challenge before trial but also are not subject to a federal pardon. The 98-page indictment contains 13 counts against Trump. The state charges include mandatory minimum sentences of five years in prison, with no leeway for the sentencing judge. Even five years in prison for a man who is 77 years old (and who never has been previously incarcerated) could be a terminal sentence.
As a threshold matter, a quick resolution of the Georgia case or the others is unlikely. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ demand to try all 19 defendants together in six months is wildly unrealistic.
Given the competing criminal and civil proceedings previously scheduled around the country, the Georgia trial may have to wait until after next year’s election. There are also likely to be motions to remove the entire case to federal court.
Even if it were held in the midst of the election, a conviction would not bar Trump from appearing on the ballot or taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2025.
During the pendency of these prosecutions, Trump can continue to run for office. Indeed, even a conviction would not prevent him from running for president or serving if elected.
There is even precedent for running for the presidency from prison. That distinction belongs to socialist Eugene Debs, who was on the ballot in 1920 while he served time in federal prison.
If Trump is convicted, most courts would allow him to remain free pending appeals on the weighty constitutional and evidentiary issues raised by the Georgia case. That process could easily take a couple of years.
And if Trump were to win in 2024 and a judge were to order his incarceration during his presidency, there would be an immediate challenge. While state offenses are not subject to the federal pardon authority, Trump’s counsel (and likely the Justice Department) would argue that incarcerating a sitting president conflicts with carrying out his federal duties.
Even if Trump were to be sent to prison, he would not likely be thrown into general pop with a bar of soap and a weekly call. He currently has a federal security detail and, if elected, he would have presidential duties to perform. The state may have to yield to federal authority in how Trump is held to allow him to carry out his duties and to accommodate his security detail.
That challenge would take time, and the federal courts could balance the state and federal interests by delaying any incarceration until after the term. The courts also could effectively achieve that same result by extending the appellate process past the end of a second term.
During this time, there may also be a move to change the Georgia pardon law. Under the Georgia constitution, a five-member board (not the governor) grants pardons. Trump would have to wait five years to be eligible under the current provisions. Georgia is only one of nine states with such a system, and there could be a push to give the governor more traditional clemency power. However, that constitutional amendment process is very demanding and Trump has hardly ingratiated himself with the current governor.
None of this is likely to quash the anticipation of Trump going to prison. Indeed, memes of a jailed Trump continue to be the rage online.
However, a review of the legal proceedings ahead is a buzz kill for the lock–him–up crowd. Despite the proliferation of charges against Trump, there is nothing that guarantees that he will be sent to the big house instead of the White House, if elected.
Jonathan Turley, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is the Shapiro professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley
68 thoughts on “Lock Him Up! The Excitement over Trump in Prison is Tellingly Premature”
Well, we can hope that he does see a cell and the voters are not crazy enough to put a felon in the White House.
I think there needs to be a much greater appreciation for the 2016 result. The great majority of people who filled in the oval next to Trump’s name were voting against the multi-decade intransigence and disdain for the electorate of the two major political parties. It is a vote against Chuck Schumer. It is a vote against Mitch McConnell.
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are just as intransigent now as they were in 2016. So if that’s your reason for filling in the Trump oval, you haven’t been provided with a reason to switch. Serious downward multi-decade economic trends have come to a head. The only candidate I’ve heard discussing that is Ramaswamy.
This nation fought a revolutionary war and a civil war based on whataboutism, the principle that people should be treated equally under the law. We are now getting dangerously close to another such conflict. Fortunately, patriotic constitutional conservatives permeate our nation. For example, in 2020, Trump got more votes in New York State than he did in any southern state except Florida and Texas.
If people should be treated equally then Trump should go to prison if convicted.
Equality starts long before anyone steps into a courtroom. When the cops have evidence that Democrats are doing the same things that MAGA Republicans are being arrested for, it would be nice to see the cops devote the same energy to arresting Democrats.
“Both the Georgia case and the federal indictment surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol are based on the view that Trump and his associates knew that there was no reasonable basis to challenge the 2020 election.”
My understanding is they are being charged with soliciting someone to illegally overturn the electoral count by using electoral certificates that were not state certified. All that is required is that they knew the certificates were not state certified yet advocated for their use.
The prog/left crew is looking more and more like a gang of pre-pubescent girls tormenting the ugliest girl in the class. Vicious and petty but unusually adept at causing the most outrageous cruelty and then revelling in it.
Jonathan: Continuing my previous comment I think all the federal and state indictments of TJD are serious. But I agree the Jack Smith docs case is most likely to get convictions. Unfortunately, Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee and supporter, has made a mess of the case with all her strange, illegal and nonsensical rulings. She doesn’t understand CIPA law and, given her losing track record in which the 11th Circuit slapped her down for previous erroneous and unconstitutional rulings, Jack Smith will be forced soon to appeal one of her unlawful rulings and even get her recused. That could get that trial pushed to way after the 2024 election.
What you don’t mention in your analysis of the various cases is a real analysis of Jack Smith’s indictment of DJT in DC over the Jan 6 insurrection. That is the most serious and immediate threat to DJT. Given all of DJT’s continuing threats against Judge Chutkan, the prosecutors and witnesses it is likely that case will be tried before any of the other cases. Jack Smith has asked for a trial date in early January. DJT’s lawyers want a trial after the election. Chutkan has made it clear she doesn’t want to give DJT opportunities to continue to interfere with the fair administration of justice and taint the jury pool. So I expect that at the trial setting hearing on 8/28 Judge Chutkan will set a trial date for sometime between February and April, 2024 so it doesn’t conflict with other of DJT’s trial dates. DJT’s lawyer will be sorely disappointed in wanting the trial in April 2026.
I would expect the DC trial to be completed before the 2024 election. If DJT is convicted in the DC case we can come back then and discuss whether a convicted felon can conduct a viable campaign–let alone serve as President. I doubt most voters are going to cast their ballots for someone who was convicted of unlawfully trying to violently overturn the 2020 election. If you think otherwise you are tilting at windmills!
Jack Smith is a strategic genius. He really doesn’t care whether the case before Judge Cannon gets tried until after the election. He now has the Jan. 6 indictment before Judge Chutkan who is a law and order and no nonsense judge. She will not allow DJT’s tactic of delay and delay. The DC case is the one to watch!
It’s shocking that you claim to be a trained lawyer and this is actually how you “think,” You don’t “think.” You regurgitate.
I’m not sure what kind of punishment Trump thinks jail would be compared to the alternative. People are claiming guilty verdicts would be a death sentence for Trump. I don’t think Trump sees it that way.
Existence IS marketing. Specifically marketing the brand. The brand of Trump. The press release. The P.R. The name covers the sides of the plane he uses. Trump towers. etc., etc., etc.
Trump the brand cannot lose. Therefore, Trump the brand won. That was necessary for marketing the brand well before the 2020 election took place.
If there is no marketing. There is no existence. Trump lives as a conscious vegetable. A dead man walking.
That happens with any type of concession speech or showing up to an inauguration as the runner-up.
On the cost-benefit analysis, the numeric cost assigned to a concession speech borders on infinity. Jail is a cost. But the numeric cost is lower than something bordering on infinity.
In jail, he can continue marketing the brand. He may not have access to a computer. But he can write out his tweets long-hand. A visitor can re-post them under their handle, and return with hard copies of his tweets and selective responses. And in the world of the brand, the responses will represent the American electorate.
It takes just ONE juror to prevent a conviction. Just one. I like Trump’s chances even in this loaded kangaroo court.
The kangaroos have all been brainwashed like Dennis, enigma, et al. Does not matter how many facts, or truth, is laid at their feet, they will never see it. Never. It is MK Ultra level brainwashing.