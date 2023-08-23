Alec Baldwin’s Trump Defense: A Torts Case Where Imitation Merged With Litigation

I previously wrote a column on what I described as Alex Baldwin’s greatest imitation of Donald Trump . . . in a lawsuit. Baldwin was sued for a reprehensible attack on on the family of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, killed in the Aug. 26 suicide attack in Kabul during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.. He falsely accused the marine’s sister Roice McCollum of being an “insurrectionist” but insisted that his rhetoric was protected political speech and that he was not responsible for how third parties responded to his inflammatory postings on social media. Baldwin’s channeling of Trumpy arguments in court has proven equally successful. As expected, a court has ruled for Baldwin after finding that the sister of the fallen Marine was a limited public figure.
Baldwin gave $5,000 to Jiennah Crayton, the widow, to help her with their newborn daughter. McCollum was killed in the Aug. 26 suicide attack in Kabul at a processing point for refugees during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Baldwin made the contribution through McCollum’s sister, Roice, and called the check a “tribute to a fallen soldier.”
That should have been the end of a nice story.
However, Roice later shared a photo on Instagram of herself at the Washington Monument, participating in the Jan. 6 protest over the 2020 presidential election. The photo did not show her rioting on Capitol Hill, and she insists she did not join in any wrongdoing. She says she merely exercised her right to protest the election, and that did not make her an Oath Keeper.
Indeed, a complaint she filed against Baldwin states: “During the rioting, she was stuck in place outside the Capitol Building next to multiple police officers for hours after the rioting began due to the fact that so many people were around her and the area had been locked down. … Later, a neighbor who was unhappy that Roice attended the demonstration turned her into the authorities.”
Roice was interviewed by the FBI and reportedly cleared of wrongdoing.
Baldwin, in signature style, was enraged; he seemed to believe that sending a modest contribution to the wife of a dead Marine gave him some say over the sister’s political speech. He wrote: “When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter.”
Roice responded correctly that “protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!”
Baldwin, however, took the issue public and seemed to taunt Roice that he would make her infamous: “I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.”
Baldwin then reposted the photo and labeled Roice an “insurrectionist” with his 2.4 million Instagram followers.
When Roice sued, Baldwin made an argument strikingly similar to — wait for it — Donald Trump’s. Although Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Trump, his toughest performance was defending his own inflammatory rhetoric in Trump-like terms.
At the time, I noted that the defamation case would raise some interesting questions:
Roice became a limited public figure subject to the higher standard of proof in New York Times v. Sullivan. That standard, written for public officials, was later extended to public figures. The Supreme Court has held that “public figure” status applies when someone “thrust[s] himself into the vortex of [the] public issue [and] engage[s] the public’s attention in an attempt to influence its outcome.” A “limited-purpose public figure” status applies if someone voluntarily “draw[s] attention to himself” or allows himself to become part of a controversy “as a fulcrum to create public discussion.” Wolston v. Reader’s Digest Association, 443 U.S. 157, 168 (1979).
At some point in this public squabble, Roice became a public figure. Indeed, in her public comments on her fallen brother, she might have crossed the line before Baldwin came into her life. As a public figure or limited public figure, she would need to satisfy the actual malice standard. That is itself ironic in that Baldwin, the ultimate celebrity, will be able to hit Roice (who just a few years ago was simply a lifeguard in Wyoming) with the higher burden meant for figures like himself. Roice and her family will have to show “actual malice” — knowledge of the falsity of a statement or reckless disregard for whether it was true or false.
That indeed proved to be the winning issue for Baldwin.
In McCollum v. Baldwin, Judge Edgardo Ramos in the Southern District of New York ruled:
Roice is a limited public ﬁgure with respect to this dispute. Roice posted the January 6 demonstration photo publicly on Instagram, with a caption that expressed her political views as a participant, in anticipation of the demonstration’s one-year anniversary, and she voluntarily engaged in conversations with Baldwin—a well-known celebrity. Furthermore, as set forth above, Roice voluntarily injected herself into the public realm by appearing on several news sites in the aftermath of her brother’s death and before this action was ﬁled. Thus, because Roice is a limited public ﬁgure with respect to the controversy, her defamation claims must be dismissed unless she adequately pleads that Baldwin made the comments with actual malice.
Here, the Court agrees with Baldwin that Roice did not suﬃciently plead actual malice and that his comments are protected under the First Amendment. While Plaintiﬀs claim that “[Baldwin] knew, or should have known, that [publishing potentially false comments] would result in an avalanche of violently negative attacks on Plaintiﬀs,” this allegedly negligent conduct does not meet the threshold of actual malice. Instead, the question here is whether Plaintiﬀs’ allegations suﬃciently assert that Baldwin personally believed his statements were false. However, … Plaintiﬀs’ allegations do not support their proposition that Baldwin knew or believed his comments referring to Roice as an “insurrectionist” were false when he posted them. To the contrary, their allegation—”[Baldwin] posted what he believed was [Roice’s] image on her Instagram feed to his 2.4 million followers and continued labelling [Roice] an ‘insurrectionist'”—suggests that Baldwin posted what he believed was true. Thus, Plaintiﬀs do not suﬃciently plead that Baldwin intentionally posted false and defamatory statement with actual malice….
According to Roice, Baldwin’s “re-publication [Roice’s photo] and subsequent incitement to his 2.4 million followers” amounts to defamation…. [T]he Court concludes that Roice fails to allege that the post contains any false information: she admits that she was present at the demonstration in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, when and where she took the photo that she later publicly posted, and that Baldwin reposted. In fact, the complaint makes clear that the substance of Baldwin’s post was true: Roice is Rylee’s sister, her sister-in-law did receive a $5,000 donation from Baldwin, and Roice did participate in the demonstration in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, where she took the photo of herself that was reposted by Baldwin. Thus, Baldwin’s post is not defamatory….
Judge Ramos also rejected the negligence claims on a distinctly Trumpian defense: Baldwin cannot be blamed for how his supporters responded to his inflammatory rhetoric: “Even though Baldwin’s followers, as third parties, may have reacted to Baldwin’s opinion in an oﬀensive manner, there is no obligation to protect a bystander … from an emotional injury.”
Thus, Baldwin’s imitation of Trump appears to have yielded dividends beyond mere ratings. The Washington Post once noted in a column about the difficulty of knowing if controversial lines were uttered by Trump or by Baldwin portraying Trump. So as Baldwin stated in one of his last peformances as Trump on SNL: “This isn’t goodbye, America. I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court.’”
25 thoughts on “Alec Baldwin’s Trump Defense: A Torts Case Where Imitation Merged With Litigation”
If it is legal for Baldwin to say she is an insurrectionist, I would surmise it is legal for me to say Alec Baldwin is a murderer. Just applying what I believe is the standard I read here.
“Later, a neighbor who was unhappy that Roice attended the demonstration turned her into the authorities.”
This story sounds like what people do when they live under autocratic governments. Then again, Woodrow Wilson asked children to turn their parents in.
We have a Constitutional Republic that too many do not understand. We need to better educate people on the right to and how to protest.
Baldwin demonstrated his ignorance and arrogance once again.
I would guess her unhappy neighbor was probably a recent immigrant from California to Wyoming.
What if you were attending a Planned Parenthood event or an NRA event? You were only interested in a peaceful and constitutionally-legal protest but a handful of the protestors commit violence.
If your organization has 1 million members, where 99.99% support peaceful protest, legal under the First Amendment but less than 1% of the group commit violence – you can’t stereotype the entire group as constitutionally-subversive.
There are also “agents provocateurs” involved in some of these cases involving protests. A local police officer or federal officer sometimes masquerades as a member of the group, then the oath-sworn constitutional officer violates his or her oath of office. The undercover cop or federal officer infiltrates the group and commits violence in order to falsely stereotype the mostly peaceful group as constitutionally-subversive. Those officials that violated their oath of office should face criminal penalty as well.
In this example: Once a group like Planned Parenthood or the NRA is falsely stereotyped as “constitutionally-subversive” government officials can then more easily perform illegal backdoor searches of the other 1 million members. Judges generally look the other way once a group gets falsely-labeled like this.
In the January 6 case, it’s an even more convoluted mess. The Commander-In-Chief of the USA, loudly and publicly urged his supporters to show up and protest (and fight) providing them with false information – declared false by more than 60 judges.
The January 6 protestors that actually broke into the U.S. Capitol absolutely broke the law and were constitutionally-subversive but what was their intent after being misled by Trump?
What about the others that never crossed any barricades and never broke into a government building? Some may have been constitutionally-subversive but many may have simply been exercising peaceful legal First Amendment activity.
A “limited public figure” seems to be a catchall for protecting people from the slanderous and libelous statements that they make. By this judge’s rule the Kid from Covington, Ky would have lost his cases before they even started. Maybe congress and a state legislature should actually pass a law that does not conform to the Sullivan Decision and force the Supreme Court to take action and reverse the precedent. That appears to be what Illinois and New York are trying to do to circumvent the recent 2nd amendment decisions of the Supreme Court. Try to force their hand. Pass the law then someone immediately sue and try to push it to the SCOTUS. Might work, and then again it might not.
The irony is so thick, you could cut it with a plastic spoon.
There is an important distinction that JT omits, Trump used words with a call to action. I am not sure if Baldwin did
Trump – ‘If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore’
Trump – ‘We are going to the Capitol’
Trump – ‘We’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue — I love Pennsylvania Avenue — and we’re going to the Capitol. And we’re going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they never vote for anything, not even one vote — but we’re going to try to give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help; we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.’
Trump told the crowd to take action. Those that have been convicted say they did what they did because trump told them to.
You don’t see trump being responsible for Jan 6, fine, have your opinion. How about hundreds of classified documents in his home? The man is a walking disaster. If you want that for your president, vote for him. You may think he is going to carry a majority of the electoral votes, I have not one bit of worry that will happen. He will loose. But hey, vote for whom you want, even voting for a man that cares not one twit about anyone in the world but himself. Have at it.
I notice you left out the key part where Trump said, “peacefully.”
Yea, but “Turley conveniently left something out”. Why shouldn’t Bob? Typical leftist behavior.
Upstate – of course he/she left out “peacefully & patriotically” just like the “selected committee” did! Now I understand all their records have vanished.
Im not here to defend Trump, but your post is the typical hypocritical leftist rant. You would defend the man who called half the country the enemy and a threat to democracy. He has been credibly accused of sexual assault, pedophilic acts with his daughter, coercing his son out of “half his salary”. He is on video creepily sniffing people’s hair, inappropriately touching women and young girls, kissing women on the lips without their consent, and making misogynist and sexist comments over and over again. He is on record making racist comments repeatedly, including about his own running mate. He championed the crime bill that resulted in mass incarceration of black men, and was good friends with KKK robert byrd. He said desegregation would result in “racial jungle”. He was punted out of 2 different presidential elections because of his history of lies and plagiarism. He makes jokes at official visits to disaster areas, lying to grieving people in an effort to relate to them and comparing his poor soul to theirs. He parades his POS son around, including to foreign dignitaries, rubbing our noses in the filth and giving the big middle finger to the 60% that think his family is a bunch of grifters and he was involved. Should i post the video of him pinching the breast of an 8 year old girl??
Not to mention what his policies have done to this country
Go ahead and vote for him, kettle.
Trump called people to actions that were 100% legal and proper, and sacred American traditions.
Baldwin, meanwhile, acted with actual malice, because armed only with the knowledge that Roice had attended a 100% lawful and proper protest, he had no basis for supposing that she was either a rioter or an insurrectionist. If someone said they’d attended a BLM protest and I immediately accused them of rioting, let alone insurrection, do you suppose I would not be found liable?!
“Trump – ‘If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore’”
Bob, that is normal (verbal) action in this country that is founded on the people’s right to protest against government action.
The statements you are using against Trump can be used against any President starting with George Washington. If that is the only way you can deal with the accusations of criminality against Biden, it means you have lost your perspective and do not have satisfactory information to use in debate.
It is remarkable how an absorption with Leftist politics transformed Baldwin from an undeniably talented, personable actor to a loathsome, angry spitter. If you compare him with the career arcs of others in his approximate class, Richard Gere for example, Baldwin came nowhere near fulfilling his potential. He could very well have held and even advocated for the exact same views that he now espouses; all he had to do was be less hateful and ugly about it. Now he begs for parts in lower-tier westerns, and can’t even do that without astonishing controversy. Bullying is his modus operandi. Prevailing in this case is probably one of his few bright spots in several dismal decades.
The part i don’t understand is how the court could find “no malice”. He said “i’m going to post this, good luck.” What does that mean?
Southern District of New York…yea, that makes sense.
Am i understanding that this judge prevented this case from being heard by a jury??
“Actual malice” in public figure defamation law doesn’t mean actual malice. It’s a term of art meaning that the defendant knew when he uttered the complained-of words that they weren’t true, or that he showed that he didn’t give a rat’s bottom whether they were true or false.
In this case I believe Baldwin did show actual malice, even under the legal definition. But the fact that he showed malice under the ordinary definition isn’t relevant.
Isnt there another law that deals with him saying something that is or may be true, but it was done with “ordinary” malice?
Leftist politics ruins every part of every system it touches, from the individual to the family to the community, city, state, nation, and soon the world. Is there a system it hasn’t harmed – public education, health care, the middle class, alec baldwin, environmentalists, disney, sex, ukraine, …
This is why leftists say conservatives harm them, because another facet of leftyism is that they always project. There is no place that has been run by lefties or person extolling leftyism for any significant period of time that hasn’t become worse.
The time has come. Time for SCOTUS to take an axe to NYT v. Sullivan.
+100
Shooting is the operative word. 🙂
He may have won in court, but he’s still a disgusting human being.
but he’s still a disgusting human being.
That’s the core of free speech. Defending the despicable. If you aren’t doing that, you aren’t a free speech advocate.
I wonder when Alec will start shooting his movie again.
I wonder when Alec will start shooting his workers again.
Fixed that for ya