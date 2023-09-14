Five Facts That Compel the Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Below is my column in The Messenger on the reason why an impeachment inquiry is warranted. I do not believe that a case for impeachment has been made, but there is clearly a need for an investigation into a growing array of allegations facing the President in this corruption scandal.
I also reject the notion that, because a conviction is unlikely in the Democratic-controlled Senate, the House should not go down this road. I rejected the same argument made by some Republicans during the Trump impeachment. The House has a separate constitutional duty in the investigation of potential impeachable offenses and to pass articles of impeachment if those allegations are found to be valid. My objection to the Trump impeachments were first and foremost the failure to fully investigate the underlying allegations and to create a full record to support the articles of impeachment. The Senate has its own constitutional function under the Constitution that it can either choose to fulfill or to ignore. A House impeachment holds both constitutional and historical significance separate from any conviction. That does not mean that grounds for impeachment will be found in this inquiry. While the President deserves a presumption of innocence in this process, the public deserves answers to these questions.
Here is the column:
With the commencement of an impeachment inquiry this week, the House of Representatives is moving the Biden corruption scandal into the highest level of constitutional inquiry. After stonewalling by the Bidens and federal agencies investigating various allegations, the move for a House inquiry was expected if not inevitable.
An impeachment inquiry does not mean that an impeachment itself is inevitable. But it dramatically increases the chances of finally forcing answers to troubling questions of influence-peddling and corruption.
As expected, many House Democrats — who impeached Donald Trump after only one hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, based on his phone call to Ukraine’s president — oppose any such inquiry into President Biden. House Republicans could have chosen to forego any hearings and use what I called a “snap impeachment,” as then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did with the second Trump impeachment in January 2021.
Instead, they have methodically investigated the corruption scandal for months and only now are moving to a heightened inquiry. The House has established a labyrinth of dozens of shell companies and accounts allegedly used to transfer millions of dollars to Biden family members. There is now undeniable evidence to support influence-peddling by Hunter Biden and some of his associates — with Joe Biden, to quote Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer, being “the brand” they were selling.
The suggestion that this evidence does not meet the standard for an inquiry into impeachable offenses is an example of willful blindness. It also is starkly different from the standard applied by congressional Democrats during the Trump and Nixon impeachment efforts.
The Nixon impeachment began on Oct. 30, 1973, just after President Nixon fired Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor looking into the Watergate allegations. The vote in the judiciary committee was along party lines. The House was correct to start that impeachment inquiry, although House leaders stressed that they were not prejudging the existence of impeachable offenses. The inquiry started roughly eight months before any indictments of defendants linked to the Watergate break-in. It was many months before clear evidence established connections to Nixon, who denied any wrongdoing or involvement.
Every impeachment inquiry is different, of course. In this case, there is a considerable amount of evidence gathered over months of methodical investigations by three different committees.
Consider just five established facts:
First, there appears to be evidence that Joe Biden lied to the public for years in denying knowledge of his son’s business dealings. Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate, Tony Bobulinski, has said repeatedly that he discussed some dealings directly with Joe Biden. Devon Archer, Hunter’s close friend and partner, described the president’s denials of knowledge as “categorically false.”
Moreover, Hunter’s laptop has communications from his father discussing the dealings, including audio messages from the president. The president allegedly spoke with his son on speakerphone during meetings with his associates on at least 20 occasions, according to Archer, attended dinners with some clients, and took photographs with others.
Second, we know that more than $20 million was paid to the Bidens by foreign sources, including figures in China, Ukraine, Russia and Romania. There is no apparent reason for the multilayers of accounts and companies other than to hide these transfers. Some of these foreign figures have allegedly told others they were buying influence with Joe Biden, and Hunter himself repeatedly invoked his father’s name — including a text exchange with a Chinese businessman in which he said his father was sitting next to him as Hunter demanded millions in payment. While some Democrats now admit that Hunter was selling the “illusion” of influence and access to his father, these figures clearly believed they were getting more than an illusion. That includes one Ukrainian businessman who reportedly described Hunter as dumber than his dog.
Third, specific demands were made on Hunter, including dealing with the threat of a Ukrainian prosecutor to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where Hunter was given a lucrative board position. Five days later, Joe Biden forced the Ukrainians to fire the prosecutor, even though State Department and intelligence reports suggested that progress was being made on corruption. Likewise, despite warnings from State Department officials that Hunter was undermining anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, he continued to receive high-level meetings with then-Secretary of State John Kerry and other State Department officials.
Fourth, Hunter repeatedly stated in emails that he paid his father as much as half of what he earned. There also are references to deals that included free office space and other perks for Joe Biden and his wife; other emails reference how Joe and Hunter Biden would use the same accounts and credit cards. Beyond those alleged direct benefits, Joe Biden clearly benefited from money going to his extended family.
Fifth, there is evidence of alleged criminal conduct by Hunter that could be linked to covering up these payments, from the failure to pay taxes to the failure to register as a foreign lobbyist. What is not established is the assumption by many that Joe Biden was fully aware of both the business dealings and any efforts to conceal them.
The White House is reportedly involved in marshaling the media to swat down any further investigation. In a letter drafted by the White House Counsel’s office, according to a CNN report media executives were told they need to “ramp up their scrutiny” of House Republicans “for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies.” It is a dangerous erosion of separation between the White House and the president’s personal legal team. Yet, many in the media have previously followed such directions from the Biden team — from emphasizing the story that the laptop might be “Russian disinformation” to an unquestioning acceptance of the president’s denial of any knowledge of his son’s dealings.
Notably, despite the vast majority of media echoing different defenses for the Bidens for years, the American public is not buying it. Polls show that most Americans view the Justice Department as compromised and Hunter Biden as getting special treatment for his alleged criminal conduct. According to a recent CNN poll, 61% of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine; only 1% say he was involved but did nothing wrong.
The American public should not harbor such doubts over corruption at the highest levels of our government. Thus, the House impeachment inquiry will allow Congress to use the very apex of its powers to force disclosures of key evidence and resolve some of these troubling questions. It may not result in an impeachment, but it will result in greater clarity. Indeed, it is that very clarity that many in Washington may fear the most from this inquiry.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
147 thoughts on “Five Facts That Compel the Biden Impeachment Inquiry”
“The House has established a labyrinth of dozens of shell companies and acc……” Please identify at least oneof these shell companies..’established by The House.’ TIA
If Shell companies are illegal then we need to add about 500 counts to the Trump indictments.
Turley’s hypocrisy on impeachment is well established. Funny how he can find five “facts” on impeachment inquiry on Biden, but anything Trump did, and in Turley’s own words… “just didn’t rise to the level” of impeachments. Again and again Turley writes, oh they got him now, like Barr will get to the bottom of it all and Durham has the goods, and Gowdy was a sure thing. So sure, I’ll wait for the truth to come out, and I will accept the reality, unlike the Trump cult who do not accept reality no matter of what the facts are.
Who did Hunter and Zlovchevsky call from Dubai in December 2015, and why?
I will donate $100 to the charity of choice, for any lefty who will honestly answer this question.
Who did Hunter and Zlovchevsky call from Dubai in December 2015, and why?
Tony Bobulinski to Joe Biden “How are you getting away with this?”
Jim Biden to Tony Bobulinski “Plausible deniability”
For the left, represented sadly here, it doesnt even have to be plausible.
An impeachment inquiry is not warranted, but a DNC exorcism is.
Praise the Lord. Oh Hosanna. “Hosanna to the Son of David!” “Blessed is the One coming in the name of the Lord!” …
Of course nothing is done in D.C. without first considering the political fallout. If the Democrats truly believed the Republicans were pursuing a purely political and soon-to-be failed impeachment inquiry, then the Democrats would be assisting the Republicans in their efforts to commit political suicide.
“According to a recent CNN poll, 61% of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine; only 1% say he was involved but did nothing wrong.”
The security state doesn’t care what you think. It’s a rigged game and they deal the cards. The only solution is a total displacement of the Dim federal monarchy by local/state government where the fleas haven’t burrowed yet and the officials still feel some connection with the governed. We need a return to federalism to destroy a corrupt bureacracy. Defund the cops? How about defund the security state? We’d do better without a CIA and FBI and DHS. In truth, we’d be safer.
“only 1% say he was involved but did nothing wrong.” Those people figure prominently on this blog as commentators.
So now, Trump supporters believe CNN?…. Hell, even I don’t believe CNN.
“Indeed, it is that very clarity that many in Washington may fear the most from this inquiry.” And herein lies the crux of the matter. Dig too deep into the good old boy network of the swamp and you begin to involve far more than joe. Trump was not a member of “the club”, so to speak so digging into his past was a safer thing. Dig too deep in to what biden has done for 30+ years and you may find links to others still in power in the swamp. This attempt to shut down this inquiring coming from the white house is another example of the smell of desperation on the part of, not only the prog/left, but most swamp dwellers to preserve the status quo and keep dark secrets hidden from view.
“Holy ‘I’m from Missouri’, Batman!!” When the likes of a Hakeem Jeffries and others of his ilk maintain that there’s nothing to see here, it is clear that something is rotten in Denmark, and Dracula has the keys to the blood bank.
I am perplexed by the reluctance of the DOJ and other agencies such as NARA, FBI, IRS, etc. to provide requested information to congress or any other investigative body. If there is no “there, there” then they have no worries. Simply provide the information and put an end to the charade.
The more the they resist and the more they employ propaganda the more guilty and untrustworthy they appear. If there is nothing to hide, then let the citizens see it. This is not rocket science.
The truth is that this President and his family have taken tens of millions of dollars in bribes over the years and their actions have caught up with them. The propagandists will put up a fight, but behind the scenes, I am sure there are frequent meetings by the DNC and other “progressive” operatives trying to figure out how to deep six Ol’ Joe from Scranton and replace him at the last minute with a younger candidate. The clock is ticking.
Sure, there are many others, both sides of the political parties that have in the past and are currently feathering their nests with their political power. This is likely why nothing every really gets done in our nation’s capital.
It is all really sad. This is a great nation that was built on great principles. This nation has lifted countless people out of despair. It is not perfect and we have had our problems along the way, but we tend to work through them. It will not be many more years before a good deal of these older politicians will pass from this life to the next. Some are at the jumping off place. What legacy will they leave when the dust settles and in good time, history will record what really happened? All their wealth will not follow them to the next life. What remains here on this earth will eventually be the unvarnished truth.
E.M.
Great comment.
Wait and see to what degree those agencies you mention will go to, to obstruct, delay, or excuse will they use to deny the inquiry access to those documents.
The 2024 election will not just be judgement on Biden but the DNC as well.
Like your dance around how, and when, to expand the Court, it’s just really fun to watch you encourage R impeachment attempts while discouraging D attempts. Pure hypocrisy on your end, Jon.
That’s kind of a given though, it’s how you roll.
At issue is what we all know…, impeachment has become a flawed device. What really needs to happen is to take off the restriction on indicating sitting presidents. That presents the problem of political indictments too though so some strong guidelines have to be established along those lines.
Bug
I agree. Trumps laundry list of imaginary offenses are infinitely more threatening to democracy than Joe Biden,s actual offenses. Any idiot can see that.
The D’s had Articles of Impeachment drawn up before Trump was even sworn in. Where did you expect Turley to land on that? Then they impeached him on his way out the door. You cant make this sh!t up LMAO
it’s just really fun to watch you encourage R impeachment attempts
But for the fact, this post is specific to Impeachment inquiry. But carry on with the gaslighting.
It’s pretty plain to see here that the White House also has teams of bot-like numbskulls defending the corrupted husk in the Oval Office. These people never touch the FACT of Biden family members receiving millions of dollars. Why? They never talk about the the actual evidence of corruption on the laptop. Why, is that still “Russian disinformation”? If any of the five things outlined by Professor Turley were applied to Trump, he would have been tried and hanged the same day.
Somewhere the people who really run the Demo Party have already decided to dump Biden after the primary season concludes, or near to then. A press release over Biden’s name will say that his health has suddenly changed for the worse. Then at convention, we will learn of the identity
of the new candidate. (I am stealing this from Kim Iverson, but it sounds right.)
I don’t disagree, but the Dem-S-M will spin it as though it is actually a trial, and a warrantless one, and the average lo-fo voter will believe it just as they did with the J6 hearings (hearings and investigations are not trials or verdicts. I know that goes without saying here. Elsewhere, not so much).
It will kill all kinds of birds with one stone, including at least the perception or understanding of our checks and balances in a further erosion of comprehension and solidarity. There is nothing redeemable left in the American dem party, and if they spin this right it’ll be like walking into a trap: the facts that are finally presented very much publicly will be discredited in a deluge of Normandy-like proportions from dem levers. The open mendacity of those like Lujan-Grisham in NM pretty mych point to that – the dems now care about as much regarding optics as they do equal justice or the Constitution.
Still, this is indeed crucial, and I guess we’ll see where the people stand.
James,
Great comment.
It will be interesting to see how the DNC Pravda spins the inquiry.
So far, our DNC Brown Shirts have given us a preview today on the good professor’s blog.
“The suggestion that this evidence does not meet the standard for an inquiry into impeachable offenses is an example of willful blindness.”
The professor doesn’t explain why this “evidence” meets the standard. It doesn’t. Lying to the public is not an impeachable offense. It’s only impeachable if the president was under oath as part of a judicial proceeding.
Making money from foreign deals is not an impeachable offense either. Trump proved that quite clearly.
Influence peddling is not an impeachable offense. It’s legal according to Turley and the Supreme Court.
Everything else is about Hunter Biden. He’s not the president. Turley’s “evidence” is far weaker than what the democrats had in Trump’s articles of impeachment. Republicans are engaged in what Turley affectionately calls a snap impeachment. He didn’t support it then why does he support it now?
Thank you for making the case of blindness so clearly, albeit perhaps not willful as we do not know your legal credentials.
Circumstantial evidence is plentiful which is all that is required in order for Congress to gain the necessary administrative authority to get documents heretofore being withheld. Secondly, there is direct evidence of the President’s misconduct in the shakedown described in the whatsapp messages of Hunter Biden. Yes, it is hearsay, however it IS direct evidence which necessitates further investigation. The House will now have MUCH broader authority which those associated with these allegations- or those covering them up – will be unable to escape.
You leap to the conclusion that the proof must exist even to begin an inquiry, but you would be 100% incorrect.
Best to keep an open mind as the good professor is- otherwise you may end up with significant egg on your face.
PS: do you understand what a “snap impeachment” is? Here’s a clue- this ain’t it…
It’s still evidence.
Jim22,
The evidence is mounting of corruption and wrong doing.
The inquiry just may show not only more evidence but proof.
The walls are closing in as they say
I think that you missed the point. The column describes the legitimate reasons for an “impeachment inquiry” not the possible content to be included in the Articles of Impeachment.
I don’t think the point was missed. The author of the blog completely misstated the situation with his five so-called Facts
1-Neither a crime nor impeachable
2-Neither a crime nor impeachable
3-Only thing worth investigating but even if Biden did what he claimed (I think Biden was lying), it is no more impeachable than Trump’s phone call (by which I mean it is not impeachable)
4-Nothing to do with Biden
5-Nothing to do with Biden
3. except Trump never got paid to scuttle the investigation into corruption.
Just guessing what you mean by that, I think you mean that Hunter getting a million dollar a year no show job in 2014 (and 2-3 years after) was really a bribe to Joe Biden to do something in 2016 that no one in 2014 could have possibly known at the time needed to be done and that Joe Biden could not even do even if the briber had known two years in advance that it needed to be done. I think Joe Biden lied about being involved well after it happened (as he tends to do). Now if you are referring to the alleged $5,000,000 bribes to both Hunter and Joe story, if they can document that that is different
If Hunter had anything to do with the prosecutor being fired (by jawboning Kerry, Obama, the IMF, etc and having them talk to the Ukrainian parliament members), that’s what influence peddlers get paid to do. But I can’t see Obama, Kerry etc caring a whit about what Hunter Biden thinks. Maybe the prosecutor was corrupt since all of Ukraine seems to be.
Jonathan, can you comment on whether you think McCarthy’s launching of an impeachment inquiry without a vote will add to the GOP’s investigatory powers and defuse the ability of the Biden Administration to resist subpoenas? Thank you. Absent those enhanced powers, it’s questionable whether this move was wise/necessary even though it’s warranted.
Dennis Byron
Please answer the question
Who did Hunter and Zlovchevsky call from Dubai in December 2015 and why?
Or will you run from it like all the other cowards on this blog.
It will do the opposite. Republicans claimed the absence of a house vote makes these inquiries illegitimate. That’s what they kept saying when Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry when Trump was in office. McCarthy doesn’t have the votes to support an impeachment inquiry. That’s why he unilaterally decided to have one and forgo a house vote.
You might want to stop whining about what mccarthy did. Its done and now we all hope the press starts asking questions instead of spinning narratives
In January 2020, the Donald Trump-led Justice Department formally declared that impeachment inquiries by the House are invalid unless the chamber takes formal votes to authorize them.
That opinion — issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel — came in response to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump without initially holding a vote for it. Not only is it still on the books, it is binding on the current administration as it responds to Tuesday’s announcement by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to authorize an impeachment inquiry into Biden, again without a vote.
“[W]e conclude that the House must expressly authorize a committee to conduct an impeachment investigation and to use compulsory process in that investigation before the committee may compel the production of documents or testimony,” wrote Steven Engel, then the head of DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel, backing the Trump administration’s rejection of subpoenas from the Democratic congressional investigators.
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/12/trump-doj-assist-biden-impeachment-probe-00115393
“[W]e conclude that the House must expressly authorize a committee to conduct an impeachment investigation and to use compulsory process in that investigation before the committee may compel the production of documents or testimony,”
The Executive Branch lacks the constitutional power to challenge Congressional rules.