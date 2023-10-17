Poll: Voters Increasingly View Both Biden and Trump As Criminal Actors

We recently discussed a poll showing that 68% of voters believe that President Joe Biden acted either criminally or unethically in connection to the foreign dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. Now a Fox poll has found largely that same response — a majority believes that both Biden and former president Donald Trump have committed criminal acts. It is an extraordinary political and legal moment where the two frontrunners for the presidency are believed to be criminal actors by many voters.
The Fox polls shows that 52% of voters believes Trump did something illegal in connection to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents. Only 23% believe that Trump did not commit criminal acts. Obviously, the results are driven by the overwhelming view of Democrats (86%) but independents (53%) also think Trump did something illegal.
On the Bidens, 52% think Hunter Biden did something illegal in relation to his business dealings in Ukraine and China. That worsening situation is again driven on one side with Republicans. However, there was an 18% shift in independents that should worry the President. Some 40 percent believe that Joe Biden committed crimes. That is close to the 36 percent who shared that view in the earlier poll.
What is particularly notable is that 69 percent now believe that Joe Biden acted with criminally or unethically — virtually identical to the other poll.
If the standard of justice that has been applied to Trump was applied to Biden. The Country would want Biden executed for treason against our Country.
“The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Biden administration to continue regulating so-called ghost guns – untraceable homemade weapons – as firearms under federal law.”
The premise about the status of “ghost guns” is absurd.
All guns are “ghost guns,” as the Constitution does not require or allow for the traceability of guns or arms.
Traceability, registration, etc., infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.
Where in the Constitution does it state that the Supreme Court may ignore and/or amend the 2nd Amendment?
No power to regulate guns is enumerated in Article 1, Section 8.
2nd Amendment
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Israeli air strike hits Gaza hospital killing 500. No war crimes eh?
It’s not currently known to be an Israeli air strike.
If Hamas positioned any weapons on the hospital, they can bomb the snot out of it. And then have a snack.
trump is a criminal. President Biden ins not a criminal.
Jonathan: In all your concentration on the polls you missed the continuing chaos over in the MAG House. Today the House held a vote on a new Speaker. Jim Jordan got only 200 votes. Hakeem Jeffries, the Dem leader, came away with 212 votes. Quite an embarrassment for the GOP.
No doubt Jordan’s allies in the House, as well as outside in right-wing media and DJT, will put intense pressure on the hold outs to changes their votes. If that doesn’t happen we can expect more gridlock in the GOP House. Talk about the gang that can’t shoot straight!
False equivalencies and typos. My daily dose of Jonathan Turley. Trump had the same right to have boxes of documents in his bathroom as Clinton had to have tapes in his sock drawer. And nobody even knows what Obama has because nobody has cared to raid his home at dawn. When Professor Turley can admit that, then maybe his dream (of magically getting rid of the awful guy he voted for and somehow ending up with someone other than the even more awful Kamala) might have a chance of coming true. This is not going to be painless, Professor. You are going to eventually have to admit you made a mistake. A big mistake that is costing all of us dearly. I don’t have kids, so my kids are not going to be drafted to go fight a war your boy is intentionally digging us into. But if I did have kids, especially kids of cannon fodder age, I would be thinking very seriously about my life choices right now. I suggest you do the same. Don’t expect the Republicans to carry the can and impeach anybody and thinking they have the power to indict “Biden” is pure fantasy. They couldn’t indict Genghis Khan. They’re too busy shooting themselves in the foot while it’s still in their mouth.
Jonathan: So it’s back to the polls–this time the Fox poll . But even there 75% think DJT did something “illegal” or something “wrong”. That, to me, is the more significant take away from the poll.
The problem for you is that polls don’t count. They don’t count when prosecutors make charging decisions. They don’t count when judges rule. And polls won’t count when the Jan. 6 case goes to trial, starting March 3, 2024, and the jury finally considers all the evidence. A decision is likely before the middle of the year. If DJT is convicted do you really think most voters will want to vote for a convicted felon over Joe Biden who will not be charged with any crime?
Most people have taken a huge hit in their pocketbooks and have watched retirement savings struggle and dwindle. There are wars and rumors of more wars. Love him or hate him, the 45th President was front and center. Little to no inflation, lower interest rates, and stability on the world front. The current President is AWOL other than for a few selected speeches when he is not home. What are the results? Like Forrest Gump when he jumped overboard, “Lieutenant Dan…That’s my boat.”
I am sick of all the partisan boosheet. This is REALLY not the time for anyone to be trying to parse their movement forward based on the paradigms of 30 years ago, and that is exactly what idiot Republicans are doing. Idiot liberals have just gone full fascist, because they are mentally and creatively deficient in every meaningful way, they all sound like what you would expect from a four year-old, and that is that. Seriously, I hear things from my four year-old niece that make about as much sense, and I forgive her, because she four years old.
For Pete’s sake, acknowledge that we are in the 21st century, things are different, and act accordingly. All of these old school conservatives are pretty much guaranteeing we never move forward. You people are idiots, living in a fantasy land, and you are making things worse for all of us. Idiot Republicans: wake the eff up. The 80s have been over for decades, and we are not going back, too much has transpired since then, the least of which is our population numbers (my hometown has not doubled, but *tripled* in population since I was a kid). Believe in the Constitution, not your own personal, likely foolish bugaboos. Stop denying reality and present the solutions you know will work and leave your party bullsheet behind. A return to some kind of country song America ain’t gonna happen. That is dead. The world has changed, and though that doesn’t negate our Republic, modern Republicans are freaking idiots. Let the past go, it is gone. if you want to win elections, you had better, again, wake the eff up.
If you want to be progressive, than actually BE progressive, not millennial, ‘We decided that since now we are aware of it, we invented it.’, progressive. This is not rocket science. Wake. The. Eff. Up.
The bank was robbed. The money was stolen. It’s ova! Fuggedaboutit! Eff the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Karl Marx and “Crazy Abe” Lincoln’s “dictatorship of the hired help” holds dominion in America. Right, Comrade General Secretary Marx?
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776
SEVEN CRIMES A WEEK
“We all think of ourselves as law abiding citizens. According to a poll by onepoll.com, the average person commits around seven crimes per week. ‘Surely they must be talking about other people – I don’t break the law,’ you tell yourself. Remarkably, twenty percent (20%) of people surveyed don’t believe what they do is illegal because, ‘everyone else does it.’”
– McCready Law
“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”
– Lavrentiy Beria, Director of Soviet Secret Police
The problem is that the media has framed what businessman, private citizen Trump did as equal to the treason that the biden crime family has and is doing. They are not equal but the media wants you to think so. As a private business owner myself, I know what needs to be done to make a business work, but I took no oath of office to defend our nation and constitution as biden has done for decades, all the while ignoring that oath for his personal gains. Trump is surely not spotless but I doubt if, in the end, what he may have done is equal to treason to his fellow Americans.
Knowing that Fake President Joetard can’t get reelected, it’s been the democrat plan (and that includes Fox News) to get rid of Trump while getting rid of Joetard. Thusly, Fox News (D) — now under control my Murdoch’s democrat son(s) and heavily invested in the Jeb DeSantis LOSER campaign — generated a poll to help take down Trump.
Considering that EVERY major news network, including TV and print media, is anti-Trump, it’s amazing that Trump is LEADING Fake President Joetard in the polls.
Fox is corrupt trash and everyone knows it — republicans and democrats alike. They took their most-popular evening host, Tucker Carlson, off the air and then tried to silence him across ALL media, including Twitter, which has NOTHING to do with his TV contract with Garbage Fox.
That’s not an honest corporation — it’s just another democrat political manipulation scheme, like when they had Chis Wallace (D) “moderate” the first presidential “debate” of the 2020 election, where Wallace ran interference for Joetard while attacking Trump on Joetard’s behalf.
Breaking news. President Biden joined Truth Social. Epic.
A Fox “News” poll? — LOL LOL LOL LOL — (Hang on — gotta catch my breath — OK) — LOL LOL LOL LOL
Who conducted it for Fox “News”? — the Jeb DeSantis campaign? Try harder, Professor.
A Fox poll? — LOL LOL LOL LOL — (Hang on — gotta catch my breath — OK) — LOL LOL LOL LOL
Another Biden attack piece. Turley KNOWS that “unethical” and “illegal” are not synonymous, but the poll has lumped the two concepts together. Turley claims: “As I wrote earlier, the most striking aspect of these polls is the disconnect with the mainstream media. Despite overwhelmingly protective coverage for the Bidens, the public is simply not buying it.”
What IS the “public” BUYING when it comes to Biden? The lies put out by alt-right media who call Biden a “criminal”, even though there’s NO evidence that has been produced to date proving he did anything unethical, much less illegal? In fact, the evidence has proven so far that JOE Biden wasn’t involved in Hunter’s business. How or why should anyone believe Biden is a criminal without something resembling actual proof? Because alt right media knows that the disciples are not sophisticated and they have to have a counternarrative to set off the negative news about the actual crimes of Trump. They call themselves “news” media, but they are political propaganda. AND, they attack actual news media, accusing them of political bias–the very thing they, themselves, are guilty of. It’s not “overwhelmingly protective coverage” for REAL journalists NOT to jump on the “Biden Crime Family” bandwagon without there being any proof of JOE Biden having committed any crimes. Just how long now have Republicans been investigating? WHY haven’t they come up with proof? Probably because there isn’t any and they know it–but as long as they can keep milking the “Hunter Biden Scandal”, for pollitical attacks on JOE Biden to turn public opinion against him, they’ll keep on. If Biden was the crook Trump is, he’d have pardoned himself and Hunter a long time ago and be done with it.
When it comes to Trump, the evidence has always been out there for the public to view, such as his call to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more”, asking the Proud Boys to “stand down and stand by” his endless lies about having an ownership right to classified documents he stole and lies about returning them. But, Turley and his employer are paid to try to spin away these facts and to try to accuse Biden of criminal wrongdoing for documents he held, even though Turley knows that Biden never claimed to own them, that he directed an investigation to locate and return any classified documents and that, unlike Trump, he never flashed them around to show off to impress young female staffers.
The real question is why is there a single person on the left that does NOT grasp that the Biden’s are criminals ?
You have ranted and raved about conduct by Trump that most people grasp was both legal and ethical.
But we are WAY& past the point where anyone with a brain would try to claim Biden’s conduct was ethical.
And frankly there is way more than enough to convict Joe Biden of criminal conduct.
There is ZERO doubt that the Biden clan was SELLING influence – specifically that is selling public power. It is hard to imagine anything worse that a politician can do. We elect you and give you our power, public power, so that you will hopefully act in our best interests.
WE expect and it is perfectly legal for private actors to act in their own self interests. They are not vested with the power of the public.
Senator Biden was. Vice president Biden was. President Biden was.
Even Hillary was atleast smart enough to hide her corruption behind the facade of a charitable foundation.
The Bidens strategy is that of drug cartels – myriads of dummy shell corps – and they are not even smart enough to get original about the names.
“The real question is why is there a single person on the left that does NOT grasp that the Biden’s are criminals ?”
Where are the convictions? Indictments? Trials? They are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Hunter Biden is not the president and the case against him is so weak it’s not worth prosecuting. The only reason why it’s gotten this far is because of political pressure to find something, anything to use against the president.
Corrupt DOJ?
There is a cure for TDS. Seek help and while you are at it, there are koolaid detox centers available for your addiction.
Considering the vast amounts of msm brainwashing to be anti-Trump and pro-Biden, I’d say these are excellent results for Trump. Most know the continuous assault against him has been complete malarkey.
I’m one endictment away from being re-elected.
better than being one functioning brain cell away from being re-elected.