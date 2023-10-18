The “Exhilaration” of Massacre: Russell Rickford and the Radical Chic of Higher Education

These academics were well-known by their schools for their extreme views and advocacy in classrooms. They are part of an academia that now runs largely from the left to the far left.
I have previously opposed efforts to censor academics or students based on their controversial viewpoints. What is ironic is that many of the figures who have led past cancel campaigns are now the subject of the same calls after supporting Hamas’ attack.
The greater concern should be that Rickford is not the exception but the rule for many faculties in a shift to the far left. Many schools have purged Republicans, conservatives and libertarians over the last two decades. In that sense, Rickford is the norm, part of academia’s radical chic.
Rickford made news in Ithaca when he worked a crowd with his joy over the Hamas attack. In the wake of clear atrocities, Rickford was ecstatic: “Hamas has punctured the illusion of invincibility. … Nothing will be the same again … It was exhilarating. It was exhilarating, it was energizing. And if they weren’t exhilarated by this challenge to the monopoly of violence, by this shifting of the balance of power, then they would not be human. I was exhilarated.”
A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Rickford has long been a favorite of some media, including the Washington Post which has run his columns. Citing struggles from Black Lives Matter to the Palestinian cause in one Post column, Rickford insisted that Blacks need to reclaim the radical image of Martin Luther King and realize that true solutions will not be found through the government but “from the unruly and subversive elements that lie below.”
Cornell was enthusiastic in adding him to its faculty ranks as it has other militant far-left faculty. At the same time, it has gradually eliminated the conservative voices that Rickford has denounced.
Even Cornell’s director of “diversity and inclusion” at the School of Management called the massacre an act of “resistance” in an Instagram post and told those traumatized by the terrorism to “F–k your fake outrage at Palestine.”
Recently, the Harvard Crimson found that the university had effectively eliminated conservatives from most departments. One survey revealed that more than three-quarters of Harvard Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty respondents identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 2.5% identified as “conservative,” and only 0.4% as “very conservative.”
A study by Georgetown University’s Kevin Tobia and MIT’s Eric Martinez found that only 9% of law school professors identify as conservative at the top 50 law schools. A 2017 study found that 15% of faculties were conservative, and another study found that 33 out of 65 departments lacked a single conservative faculty member.
Keep in mind that, according to Gallup, “37% of Americans described their political views as moderate, 36% as conservative” in 2022. Only a quarter identified as liberal (25%) — yet that segment of our society occupies the vast majority of university faculty positions.
Nevertheless, Rickford and others on campuses have been widely cited as describing such bias and the dominance of liberal values as a myth.
Academics like Asheesh Kapur Siddique, an assistant professor of history at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, have written columns that the dominance of the left on campuses is a pure myth, as is the “alleged lack of ideological diversity on American college campuses.”
In reality, Siddique insisted, the “modern American university is a right-wing institution” and the “right’s dominance of academia and its reign over universities is destroying higher education, and the only way to save the American university is for students and professors to take back control of campuses.”
At the same time, Rickman and others have railed against whites on campuses — racist attacks that would never be tolerated if directed at other groups. Rickman has said that only a “sliver” of whites actually want equality. He insists that, for most whites, “deep in their heart, they despise your blackness more than anything else.” He called for an “antiracist movement to defeat capitalism altogether and it’s not going to happen at the ballot box.”
Many academic leaders seem desperate to prove they are part of that “sliver” of the enlightened, by hiring far-left advocates like Rickman. They nod in agreement or remain silent in the face of racist, inflammatory rhetoric.
For many professors, the risk is simply too great when they could be the next target of a cancel campaign. Now, those same long-silent academic voices are being raised in shock at Rickman’s latest rhetoric. Yet, in fairness to Rickman, he has hardly been subtle or restrained; he simply directed his hate-spewed rhetoric against others in the past.
After years of calling upon donors to respond to this academic echo chamber, a few are finally waking up after the rationalizations of Hamas’ terror attack. That response is a couple decades late, given the support of universities and colleges for years as they adopted increasingly intolerant and orthodox environments.
The solution, again, is not greater censorship but greater diversity on faculties. Donors and alumni need to demand a reversal of the elimination of conservative, libertarian, and dissenting voices on faculties.
Such reforms will occur only after they recognize that Rickford has long been the ideal, not the aberration, in academia.
67 thoughts on “The “Exhilaration” of Massacre: Russell Rickford and the Radical Chic of Higher Education”
Rockford does not even has his facts straight. Some Israelis are european But the vast majority are of middle eastern origin and show the same genetics as the Palestinians and the other Arabs around them. They are not colonizers. Their ancestry and origin in Israel and Judah are over 3000 years old. I would not fire anyone who uses his free speech. But I would say that anyone who is exhilarated by mass death of human beings is somewhat sick and bordering on being a psychopath. The US dropped 2 atomic bombs on Japan. I don’t know any records showing anyone dancing in the streets because they were exhilarated by the mass death in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and our leaders were sickened by the fact they had to use the weapon. The exhilaration came later when the war ended and the mass death worldwide ended, mostly. There is a difference.
Maybe some leftist professors who spout such things should be fired. It may be the only way they realize such behavior cuts both ways. You get what you reward and ignoring such behavior is rewarding such behavior.
As I’ve posted before: Having been to engineering school back in the 1970s (but thankfully at a decent ACCREDITED school, not Harvard), I’m at a loss to understand how these social subjects would ever legitimately come up in classes related to thermodynamics or fluid mechanics or a host of other technical classes, yet this article specifically mentions the Harvard “School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty” where “respondents identify as ‘liberal’ or ‘very liberal’ ” and that “Only 2.5% identified as ‘conservative,’ and only 0.4% as ‘very conservative’.”
So while I have no reason to doubt that some or most schools might well be politically biased, some of this coverage appears to be also either biased in the opposite direction or just VERY-POORLY articulated.
Is it the contention of this article (and other articles on this same subject by Professor Turley) that engineering professors are screened for political opinions during the hiring-and-firing mechanisms of these schools? — or is Professor Turley claiming that politics are discussed during the process of teaching and grading tests in technical engineering subjects?
I, for one, wouldn’t want to pay for classes where engineering is supposed to be taught but social subjects are being injected. That would be like paying for classes in biology but being taught feminist poetry or Aleutian basket weaving. It seems like there would be more than a negligible element of FRAUD involved.
So if what I’m reading in these articles is anywhere near a reasonable version of what’s happening, maybe the subject of these articles should be academic-consumer FRAUD instead of academic politics.
Turley: “I have opposed calls to censor or fire Rickford.”
I, too, oppose any action to censor or fire any “academic” – if they can still be called that with a straight face. Instead, those who are exhilarated by innocents being wantonly slaughtered for no other reason than ‘reasons’ should be immediately airdropped directly onto the battlefield (Gaza, in this case) to further show their “support”.
Back in the early 1980s I was living in Ithaca and picked up a copy of the Cornell Review (the conservative student magazine). The headline was: Where is the Diversity at Cornell? The article surveyed social science and humanities departments and found they included about 170 Democrats and one Republican. When a proposal was up before the student assembly in 2017 to encourage greater intellectual diversity, the assembly voted it down. The article notes that in 2015 over 96% of Cornell faculty political donations went to Democrat campaigns or liberal/progressive causes.
The resolution reads in part: “universities ought to be places where debate and dissent exists in order to ensure knowledge is expanded” and “students can create better arguments and challenge subtle assumptions when dealing with differing viewpoints.”
The students on the assembly were having none of it.
https://www.thecornellreview.org/cornell-student-assembly-says-no-faculty-diversity/
You attended Cornell and Harvard? Damn, bro. I feel like Im in the presence of royalty. Im jealous
Kudos!
Question, how many pro Israel and/or pro Hamas students would support and suit up for the USA or support the rights of free expression of conservatives? Could some be the same who create issue at speaking events on campus? How many in the recent poll said they’d leave the country before fighting for the USA?
I wonder what Rickman thinks of the Capitol riot.
He is a Malcolm X evangelist, there was bloodshed at the Jan 6 riot, the blood came from an unarmed white woman, US military veteran, and she was shot and killed by a black man, so connect the dots
The only way to fix this is through funding. Pull whatever funding that can be done by those who truly see the destruction being done to education – at all levels – and let them learn that radicalism without a counterbalance is not an appropriate approach to a well rounded education (as opposed to an indoctrination center). Actively work to remove those elements on boards and administration that either encourage or stay passive on the imbalance. It is like a cockroach invasion. Just stepping on the roaches you see is not going to end the infestation, you must find the nest and fumigate to remove the source of the infestation.
Not pull whatever funding – Pull ALL funding.
It is not governments business to determine the ideological makeup of or schools colleges and universities.
Government serves a small but necescary purpose and is both bad, inefficient and dangerous outside that narrow domain.
America doesn’t even vet our politicians, why is this any different? America is done… we allowed invaders to destroy us.
The right wing crowd is so inviting and friendly. Just feel the love on this site. I wonder how many posters on this site also sent emails to Fani Willis. https://www.alternet.org/fani-willis-trump-2666014324/
And the leftwing invitro baby killers and maga haters are sooooo sweet. Democrats say mission accomplished…. hate is in the air!
Anonymous, Thank you for proving my point.
“leftwing invitro baby killers and maga haters”
“invitro baby killers”?
Are you talking about all the IVF embryos that die prior to implantation? Or are you confused about what “in vitro” means?
It is inappropriate to send death threats to willis.
But it is hillariously hypocritical to hear those that threaten others all the time complaining because they are threatened.
Willis is a DA. Those threatening her have no power of consequence.
Willis though has the power to take peoples property and freedom.
That is an awesome responsibility that we expect to be excercised far more carefully and devoid of ideology and politics than she has done.
I am OK with jailing people you have proven murdered others.
I am not OK with trying to jail people who claim you stole and election.
I am not OK with it even if they were inarguably wrong – which they are not.
I am not OK with the use of government power to target political enemies.
That is a a form of “death threat” itself.
But comments like your are typical of those of the left.
We are NOT yet at the point in which “death threats” to partisan DAs are justified.
But we ARE headed in that direction.
Sam Harris was WRONG when he announced that it was acceptable to get rid of Trump by any means necescary – not because there is not a point at which resistance to evil justifies violence, but because the use of violence requires absolutely clear evil – not merely political disagement.
WE have Hamas and some on the left claiming that israels conduct justifies – not just violence against israel, but deliberately targeting women and children.
So clearly the left accepts that death threats can be justified.
One of the problems with the logic of those of you on the left, is that you are so constantly spraying such shallow first order reasoning.
The prohibition against threats and violence is NOT absolute.
The threshold at which it is justified is high – and we have not YET reached that.
But you should not forget this country was born of a revolution – violence.
And significant portions of the left wish to have it reborn – in violence if nececscary.
The farther you – the left go outside the norms and the law and the constitution – the closer you get to the point at which violence is not merely necscary but certain.
Though I do find it interesting that in leftie world – violence or threats of violence or even anger at the lawlessness of the left is unjustified. But almost everything that is in opposition to the whims of the left justifies violence.
The U.S. Gov’t Hired A Pro-Hamas PLO Spokeswoman To Handle Asylum Claims
“F*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?” Department of Homeland Security officer Nejwa Ali said.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-u-s-govt-hired-a-pro-hamas-plo-spokeswoman-to-handle-asylum-claims
The left wing crowd is so inviting and friendly. Just feel the leftists anti-Israel love on this site.