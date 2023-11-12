Flight Risk: NBC Warns Viewers that DeSantis Did Not Personally Fly Back Americans from Israel

Yesterday, we discussed NBC’s bizarre comparison of Hunter Biden’s multimillion dollar alleged influence peddling to Nikki Haley’s daughter’s use of TikTok. The comparison was made to hit Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. That target is notable due to another equally bizarre “fact check” by the network where the company suggested that DeSantis half lied when he claimed to have arranged the removal of hundreds of American citizens from Israel. The network said it was only “half true” because someone else flew the planes, DeSantis only supplied the money. I kid you not.
Here is the what NBC calls a fact check of a Republican:
The network dispels any notion that DeSantis personally flew the planes to Israel and said that “DeSantis’ primary role was to fund the flights.”
Well, yeah. As NBC News’ Peter W. Klein explained,
On Oct. 12, DeSantis signed an executive order that allowed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pay for Americans in Israel to fly back to the U.S. The flights, however, were organized by Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo, which specializes in rescuing Americans in distress, and DeSantis’ primary role was to fund the flights.
So how is it “half true” to say “I scrambled resources in Florida. I sent planes over to Israel and I brought back over 700 people to safety”? He even made direct references to supplying “the resources” for the flights.
The correction also implicates millions of parents who regularly say that they “flew the kids home” for the holidays. NBC is suggesting that you should say “I supplied money to allow my kids to purchase tickets to have United Airlines fly them home.” However, it was not the company as a whole that literally flew them back so you might want to say “to have employees of United Airlines fly them home.”
NBC could also now presumably tackle more aspirational flight claims like the many bumper stickers claiming that “Jesus is my co-pilot.” Not only are the cars not capable of prolonged flight, but Jesus is not even licensed in any state to operate a motor vehicle.
For NBC, declaring this a half truth is still preferable to saying that it is true, particularly when the statement was preceded by a criticism of President Joe Biden in asserting that “[President] Biden’s neglect has been atrocious, we had Floridians that were over there after the attack. He left them stranded; they couldn’t get flights out.”
NBC’s fact check brings new meaning to Benjamin Franklin’s warning that “Half a truth is often a great lie.”
27 thoughts on “Flight Risk: NBC Warns Viewers that DeSantis Did Not Personally Fly Back Americans from Israel”
Im am having real difficulty here deciding who is the bigger idiot; the network for running with such stupidity or their viewers who eagerly lap it up.
As my friends on this site, Upstate, Estovir, Thinkittrhough, Karen S and a few other folks as well, should know, I have recently been pointing out how egregious NBC is among the major media outlets. The slanted bias, the vapid stupidity, the outright lying and the unbelievable level of discourse on their MSNBC sick child of an outlet are embarrassing to themselves and to the country at large. AP is more troublesome die to the fact that many people don’t realize the outsized impact they have on local and national news and the NY Times is very dangerous because for some reason people cling to the idea that they are serious, but NBC is the so destructive because they seem so benign and so “regular” because they bring normal (albeit moronic) TV shows into people’s living rooms every night.
NBC, parent of MSNBC, has Andrea Mitchell pretending to be a serious journalist, Joy Reid pretending to be a normal person (remember she had many posts attacking gays and she claimed she was hacked, which was a provable lie), they have Al Sharpton sitting as a host on a discussion on anti-Semitism and they have Nicolle Wallace, Chuck Todd, Elie Mystall and Chris Hayes saying outrageous things in order to rile up the Democrat’s base, whatever harm it may do to the nation.
This “fact check” by NBC, a fact check that I pointed out just yesterday or the day before on this site, is a perfect example of what is happening to our country. NBC actually claimed that DeSantis lied by saying what he did about rescuing Floridians from Israel because he didn’t fly the planes. Think about that. How dumb does that writer have to be to put that out there? How hard is that child trying to help Biden and harm Republicans by throwing that garbage out there? It is perfect because it is dumb, it is biased, it is not analytical, it is childish and it is a joke. DO NOT WATCH NBC!
PS. I want to ask NBC if they think Obama lied when he said he killed Osama Bin Laden.
We have a president that makes stuff up, rediculous stuff that is provably false (no joke, man) and yet NBC, WAPP and CNN never fact check him. Biden, the guy that claimed he was from a family of coal miners, was raised Puerto Rican AND Jewish, gave his uncle the Purple Heart, had a grandfather who was a college All Pro, met Golda Meir, saw two men kissing in 1961 as his father said “it’s just love Joey”, said he graduated at the top of his class, said he had 2 majors, said he rode a million miles on AMTRAC, said he was arrested seeing Nelson Mandela, said he was in the Civil Rights Movement, etc etc etc. But NBC never fact checks this guy. The guy that has been plagiarizing since the 60s.
HullBobby,
I was just thinking on how child like NBC fact check is, how MSM has become so dumbed down to pander to their viewership.
Then I got to thinking about the articles I read from Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, The Free Press and others.
Compare and contrast the two and their audiences.
Frighting.
NBC-Nothing But C—P. For a very long time. Decades I believe.