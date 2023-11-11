NBC Compares Criticism of Hunter’s Influence Peddling to Haley’s Daughter’s TikTok Posts

We have often discussed (and even marveled at) the determined effort of mainstream media to ignore the evidence of a massive corruption scandal surrounding the Biden family. However, even at this late date, NBC seems to have achieved singular distinction with a comparison between the criticism of the daughter of Nikki Haley for using TikTok and the criticism of Hunter Biden for influence peddling.
During the Republican presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy responded to Haley’s criticism of his use of the Chinese-linked social media app, TikTok, by pointing out: “she made fun of me for joining TikTok, while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your family first.”
Haley responded by calling Ramaswamy “scum.”
Later Gov. Ron DeSantis said that children need to be out of bounds.
NBC saw an immediate opportunity to denounce the investigation into Hunter Biden: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes going after an opponent’s children is ‘out of bounds’ in political warfare. DeSantis, however, goes after President Biden’s son on a weekly basis.”
The comparison perfectly captured the all-hands-on-deck effort of the media in resisting coverage of the Biden scandal. A major network wanted the public to see the criticism of Haley’s daughter for using TikTok as the same as criticism of Biden’s son for influence peddling.
One child was posting playful social media posts while the other was orchestrating massive payments from foreign figures.
This is why polls have shown the media at record lows in terms of public trust. Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that 50% of Americans believe that the news media lies in order to promote an agenda. Only 25% of Americans reject that premise. The public has largely rejected the mainstream coverage (or lack thereof). A majority believes that Hunter has received special protection in the investigation.
We have often discussed the increasing bias and advocacy in major media in the United States. While cable networks have long catered to political audiences on the left or right, mainstream newspapers and networks now openly frame news to fit a political narrative.
We previously discussed the release of the results of interviews with over 75 media leaders by former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. and former CBS News President Andrew Heyward. They concluded that objectivity is now considered reactionary and even harmful. Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle said it plainly: “Objectivity has got to go.”
Downie explained that news leaders today
“believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading “bothsidesism” in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects. And, in today’s diversifying newsrooms, they feel it negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
Likewise, Stanford journalism professor, Ted Glasser, has called for journalism to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.” He views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.” Thus, “Journalists need to be overt and candid advocates for social justice, and it’s hard to do that under the constraints of objectivity.”
Lauren Wolfe, the fired freelance editor for the New York Times, has not only gone public to defend her pro-Biden tweet but published a piece titled “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That.”
Former New York Times writer (and now Howard University Journalism Professor) Nikole Hannah-Jones is a leading voice for advocacy journalism. Indeed, Hannah-Jones has declared “all journalism is activism.”
Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin has also called for the media to abandon balance and impartiality.
While outfits like NPR allow reporters to actually participate in protests and the New York Times sheds conservative opinions, the new poll shows many are simply tuning out the media.
Put into this context, the NBC framing of the presidential debate is not just understandable but entirely predictable. It is why the “Let’s Go, Brandon” movement is as much a mocking of the media as it is the President. No one seriously buys the analogy of a criticism of a politician’s daughter over using social media with the criticism of a politician’s son who allegedly raised millions in influence peddling. One child was engaged in personal entertainment while the other was engaged in public corruption.
NBC’s slogan of “The news you want, when you want it” has become “the news you want, how you want it.” They are not alone in such echo chamber journalism. The problem is that a smaller percentage of the public seems to want news at all as their trust in the media generally continues to collapse.
The NBC hit on critics of Hunter Biden is precisely why. Yet, rather than recognize the falling revenues and influence of media, these outlets and journalists continue to saw feverishly at the branch on which they are sitting.
NBC Politics@NBCPolitics
15 thoughts on “NBC Compares Criticism of Hunter’s Influence Peddling to Haley’s Daughter’s TikTok Posts”
The networks have always had a political agenda, even in the entertainment programing, but people weren’t sophissticated enough to notice it at the time. Now the audience has grown up a bit, and in retrospect can see some of what they missed when it was happening:
That the MSM has been the enemy of Americans is not new information. The MSM has defended Fidel Castro and Raul Castro (a prototype assassin) and Communist Cuba for decades. So yes, the MSM is lying, always, 25/8
This ABC Nightline softball interview of Hunter Biden was so egregious, that the only thing worse that the MSM could do is to be embedded with Hamas if they were to slaughter Jews in Israel. Oh wait….
NBC will stop at nothing. NBC, along with the other mainstream media, have massive coverage of the Pro-Palestinian protests throughout the United States that all but eliminates any coverage of the out-of-control flood of illegals at the Southern Border. It would appear that BLM and ANTIFA have found a new cause to protest with the ever-convenient “white oppressor” theme. Interesting how that works isn’t it Jonathan ?
“. . . the determined effort of mainstream media to ignore the evidence of a massive corruption scandal . . .” (JT)
And more broadly — MSM’s Journalistic “Policies:”
Our protestors are mostly peaceful. Yours are wholly violent.
Our alleged loans are loans. Yours, even if repaid, are financial crimes.
Our bureaucrats and law enforcement officers merely make suggestions. Your parents at school board meetings intimidate and harass.
A politician’s children are out of bounds. Unless their name is Trump.
We don’t report on trials in progress. Unless your name is Trump.
We don’t fact check terrorist reports about hospital bombings. We reject out-of-hand Fox News reports.
When we challenge an election, it’s to save democracy. When you do, it’s a threat to democracy. (And a crime.)
There is no inflation, widespread bankruptcy, bribery, crime — unless we report it. There is, though, climate armageddon and systemic racism — because we said so.
Our carjackers and shoplifters are merely disaffected youth. Your youth need to be reprogrammed.
I don’t think that qualifies as either “journalism” or “policy.”
What did NBC say that was incorrect or false?
I don’t say any issue with pointing out a lack of consistency with DeSantis’s views on the children of politicians. He should have said that they are out-of-bounds unless they engage in influence peddling, but… He didn’t say that.
Why is DeSantis’s mistake NBC’s fault?
Aren’t broadcasters supposed to work in the interest the public rather than one party?
I find it odd that I have never heard Hunter speak a word, not once in the years the Biden scandal has been in the news. Hundreds of photos and video clips of him, but never a word. I wonder why that is?
I do not understand why anyone even watches these networks. Oh, wait, not many do.
The information stream of any value is outside traditional outlets such as radio or network “news” organizations. Even there, the information seeker must source multiple places to compare and contrast what is possible truth from pure B.S.
Simple information does not pay the bills. The modern purveyors of “news” must create controversy and sensationalism. This is to the detriment of our lives.
Me need Joe Friday’s objectivity and “just the facts ma’am.”
We not me. Oops!
Even too many of the police, nowadays, need “qualifying context” for facts. Let alone journalists, who would barely recognize a fact if it begged them in the street.
It’s over. Time to empty the wine cellar.
Thanks to Muslims, Hamas, we have seen, actually seen with our own eyes, babies being killed, pregnant women having their stomachs cut open, parents killed in front of kids, kids killed in front of parents and young women (girls) being carted off in jeeps full of Muslim men to be raped and held captive. This we have seen thanks to it being videotaped by themselves actually committing the horrendous crimes.
We have seen, thanks to Muslims, ISIS, men being burned in cages, drowned in cages and people like Daniel Pearl having his head chopped off. We have never had video of this kind of disgusting behavior as long as we have had video or film. But thanks to ISIA we have it now.
We have seen, thanks to Muslims, Al Qaeda, men and women throwing themselves off of a building from the 100th story and we have seen a fully loaded jet fly into a building on purpose carrying 100 innocent passengers to their death. We have never seen anything so horrific in memory….until some Muslims decided to act this way.
So in recent memory we have seen all of these mind destroying horrors being perpetrated by Muslims, Hamas, ISIS and Al Qaeda, against non-Muslim people. We now see pro-Muslim people taking to the streets to burn, destroy and attack any ‘non-believers” in so called marches around the globe. Pro-Israel marches are quiet, polite, respectful and honorable while pro-Palestinian and Hamas marches are attacks on everyone else. See Jews on campus if you don’t believe me.
Of course the Democrats answer to all of this is to fret about Islamophobia. Crimes against Jews are up by a factor of hundreds, marches are chanting to kill Jews, Jews on campus have to hide and cower in fear and Biden and Harris create a committee to look into Islamophobia.
As we see riots in London, Paris and other cities we have Dick Durbin, a US SENATOR, saying we need to bring more Palestinians here to America. This after Durbin’s president has allowed 7 million illegals here in 2 1/2 years.
The liberals have killed our country. It is over for the west and it is happening much faster than I thought it would. It is sad, but at least I am old. The young fools in this country have no idea that they are killing themselves.
Well said, Hull Bobby. Muslims have clearly shown in England, France, Sweden, and elsewhere that they have zero interest in assimilation into their new host country. If anything, they want you to assimilate into their culture, not the other way around.
NBC is also the same network that had their “fact” checker determine that DeSantis saying that he got 700 Floridians out of Israel by sending planes there to facilitate their departure was only half true because, are you ready, he didn’t actually FLY THE PLANES himself!!!! This is a major NEWS network. We are a clown how right now and it is because of the left.
NBC is the worst of the American media. Remember that they gave birth to MSNBC, the network that has Al Sharpton discussing anti-Semitism, Joy Reid discussing misinformation and three Muslim guys discussing Hamas and the attack of 10/7…on 10/8.
AP is the worst because they “contribute” to small newspapers all over the country and get to decide how news is framed. Next up is the NY Times and WAPO, two supposedly major organs of print journalism, followed by the joke newspapers like the LA Times and the Boston Globe. Throw in ABC, CBS and CNN as well as YouTube, Google, Tic-Toc, Facebook and whatever other social media platforms the young people are using and you see how Joe Biden can end up as president.
It’s like how a white person uttering a racial slur is considered worse than a black guy raping and slitting the throat of a white woman.