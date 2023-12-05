Will the Real Hunter Biden Now Step Forward?

Below is my Fox.com column on the upcoming deposition of Hunter Biden and the speculation on which Hunter will appear: the business genius, the blacked-out junkie, or the hunted son. The Biden team and the media have tried a variety of different images to evade allegations of corruption through the years. That is likely to come to an end this month as Congress seeks clarity on a variety of questions.
Hunter Biden now has a date with Congress. The President’s son is scheduled to appear on December 13th to answer questions on his role in the alleged Biden corruption scandal. It is a long-awaited moment for the House Oversight Committee, which has assembled a damning array of evidence from shake-down messages to millions in transfers from shady foreign sources.
The only question now is which Hunter will appear. He has been reinvented by his lawyers and public relations team so many times he now seems like a Sybil witness with carefully constructed alternative personalities.
Played by Sally Field in the 1976 movie, Sybil was believed to have had dissociative identity disorder with over a 100 separate personalities. In reality, the real Sybil (Shirley Mason) admitted that the different personalities were fake.
We will have to wait for the public hearing to see which Hunter will appear. Here are some of the options from the Hunter Biden repertoire:
Hunter the Genius. First, there is the gifted attorney and expert on issues ranging from trains to energy. For years, Joe Biden arranged for high-ranking positions like his appointment to the Amtrak Board of Directors — an appointment that even his nominating senator seemed to mock.
Hunter the International Businessman. Second there is Hunter Biden the sophisticated international businessman whose fame for financial acumen was sought globally by Russian, Ukrainian, Chinese, and other companies. While admitting that his father’s name helped him, Biden insisted that his resume justified the foreign companies clamoring for his expertise, even instructing a reporter to “say it nicer” when pressed on such questions.
Hunter the The Drug Addict. As the corruption scandal mounted, the Biden team and the media sought to portray Hunter was lacking responsibility for his action due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol. Of course, the “seven percent solution” contradicts the earlier images and only begged the question of why these foreign figures would be clamoring for the services of man who claimed that he was blacked out between trysts with high-priced prostitutes . . . for years.
Hunter the Hunted. Most recently, the “Dark Biden” emerged as his legal team pledged to attack witnesses and critics against him. Now Hunter was to be the insulted and angry son of a President who had had enough of investigations. That image resonates in the letter from his counsel attacking all of these investigations as utterly baseless.
In reality, the hearing is likely to be a Sybil performance with each personality emerging when useful. Hunter will likely claim a lack of memory on many of the most embarrassing discoveries as the hopeless addict. He will then fall back on his resume to claim that his appeal to foreign companies was his insights and experience. Angry Hunter will then appear at critical moments to express disgust with the committee and portray questions as attacking recovered addicts everywhere.
The one personality that is unlikely to manifest itself during the hearing is the one that has yet to appear in public: the honest Biden. Even the mainstream media has largely abandoned its denial of the corruption in these contracts. Reporters now admit that this was raw influence peddling but insist that there is no evidence that President Biden personally benefited from the schemes, a view that I have previously contested.
Yet, it will be difficult for Hunter to go before the Committee and admit that he was selling access to the highest bidders . . . but he was really scamming them. It is easier to claim that he was a hopeless blacked out junkie who was somehow able to maintain a global system of dozens of accounts and shell companies to transfer millions of dollars.
The risks of a moment of clarity and honesty may be too great for Hunter. If he recalls these events and messages, he will not only contradict prior denials but face potential criminal charges for any factual misrepresentations. The Justice Department has allowed felonies to lapse against Hunter, but these would be new potential charges with new dates under the statute of limitation.
In the case of Sybil, her psychiatrist, Dr. Connie Wilbur, allegedly was told by his patient that she was making up these personalities but already had a book contract based on her original diagnosis. She went ahead with the book, which became a celebrated movie. It turned out that the existence of the personalities was simply a better story than the reality.
The media is in the same position with Hunter. After spending years suppressing the corruption scandal, they are left with an array of carefully constructed personalities that will all likely be on display in December. They and the public will then be able to see a performance that could put Sally Fields to shame as the various Hunters are called before Congress at the same time.
Like the movie, it might be hard to keep track and, like one of Sybil’s personalities, you are left asking “Who dat?” The answer is that they are all Hunter and none of them have much to say about corruption.
Professor Turley,
If you have an “in” with Chairman Comer, you might suggest a preparatory question, before any opening statements, or other questions:
“Mr. Biden, are you currently, that is right now, under the influence of, or in withdrawal from, any mood altering substances, prescription or otherwise?”
The first thing H. Biden should tell the committee is to pronounce his name correctly. Hunter the word is often pronounced “Huner” where the ‘T’ becomes silent. Or state to the committee he will be invoking his rights to not incriminate himself and plead the 5th before the first question which usually is state your name and swear to tell the truth, and then he will not have to swear he really is Robert Hunter Biden or swear to tell the truth. He could also without risk say he was born under the Zodiac sign of Aquarius and only takes questions and direction from SATURN (the Roman god of time, generation, dissolution, abundance, wealth and renewal and liberation), or URANUS (the Greek god of sky, heavens and air and the first offspring of Gaia) and any question form mere mortals will not be acknowledged or answered.
Mr. Robert Hunter Biden is in a precarious situation, telling the truth may risk your father, telling a lie risks your own freedom. My view is he will have to avoid answering any questions by pleading the 5th. The old adage ‘The truth will set you free’ does not apply here.
George W
Turley uses Hunter Biden like a cat owner uses a laser pointer. Doesn’t matter what the facts or evidence is, it’s never something of sustenance. Turley just points to the catnip to please Trump’s cult.
No, he doesn't.
Exactly!
Svelaz
Says Svelass, the underinformed lefty who is quick to lick Biden’s a$$, so he can keep his high inflation, high interest, low 401k, high crime, illegal entry, hair sniffing shower taking pedophile, rapist, child groomer in office.
Jimmy
Here Jimmy reveals himself as that annoying Green Anonymous.
Jimmy is also Estovir, Thinkthrough, Shakdi, Upstate Farmer, Iowa2, Guy Ventner, dogsnowden, Ralph Chappell and many, many more.
Now the booger eating kunt is back to his delusion that I’m Jimmy, or Estovir, and not a high schooler.
Are those boogers laced with hallucinogenics, buggy boy?
I’ve been signing in Anon all morning since the glitch, dimwit. Green indeed, Sherlock.
Jimmy
what the facts or evidence is (sic)
wrong verb, wrong tense, cult-like copy/paste talking points, defective minds are like that
All professional conmen are chameleons, just the same as Mr. Sowerby of Barchester.
No, they're not.
Uh, huh huh, nope, nope, nope.
——Beaky Buzzard the Anonymous
Hunter should craft his opening statement to the following points:
1. We’re here to explore whether the current law surrounding pay-for-influence needs some loophole plugging.
2. We can examine in detail some of my money-making activities, in the context of reforming the existing law to
more systematically rope off pay-for-play.
3. I didn’t come here to be cast as the bad-guy in video clips to use for campaign fundraising. If you veer out of your lane into electioneering, instead of legislating, I’ll pull you back into your lane with this simple, memorable phrase “There you go again”.
4. The Constitution does not allow ex-post-facto legislation, meaning you might not like some ways I made money, but you cannot recast them retrospectively as illegal — Americans are counting on you as their legislators to write law going forward into the future with clarity so we can all stay on the right side of the law.
5. Nor does the Constitution allow Congress to act as pseudo-prosecutors or pass Bills of Attainder singling out individuals for retribution. If I did anything illegal, I have rights to due process in a Court of law supervised by a neutral magistrate, which means you aren’t empowered to conduct a case-discovery process here. What I did or didn’t do is only relevant here to help improve pay-for-play legislation going forward. I’ll work to keep you in your lanes on this important point, with that same simple phrase.
The American people want you to seriously take up your role as legislators. They revile the use of hearings for partisan electioneering. So, let’s stay in our lanes, and focus on what the law should say to effectively deter the pay-for-play stuff. There’s no argument here that certain loopholes need to be closed. I hope I can help. Now, I’ll take your questions.
pbinCA
+100
Yea, thats what that moron will say….
And it will totally avert any questioning of Joe’s involvement, huh?
Idiot.
+100
No, they're not.
If I never hear the name Hunter Biden again it will be too soon.
You’re better than this ‘hit piece”, Professor.
No, he’s not “better than this”. He’s reached a saturation point regarding this Hunter Biden obsession. This is for the benefit of his MAGA followers and their need to remain in a constant state of distrustful suspicion of anything from the “left”. Essentially damaged goods. They are easier to cater to and it does not require a whole lot of imagination to keep them entertained with these allegations that keep their suspicions alive and well. They are addicted to suspicion. It’s what conspiracy theorists love, just like the cravings of a crack addict.
Svelaz
“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,”
Explain it, Svelass
Explain what? Why would we mention Joe? The allegations are that he’s involved, but still, no evidence proving the allegation true. Thus it remains just that, an allegation. That is the whole problem with Comer’s committee. It’s all allegations, but no clear and convincing evidence. So all they have is casting suspicion to allege guilt.
Svelaz
Yes their is evidence.
Comer has the transactions of money from hunters account’s, going into Joe’s accounts.
Joe:
“I never discussed business with Hunter” ..Proven a lie
I never was involved in Hunter’s business… proben a lie
I was never paid by Hunters business…yet another proven lie
Iowan2,
Comer didn’t provide evidence. He provided bank statements that only show transactions to family members, but not to Joe Biden.
You have a link showing comer’s evidence or are you just using hearsay as evidence?
None of the “lies” yo claim have been proven.
Svelaz
transactions to family members, but not to Joe Biden.
You are behind the times
Comer has the transactions from Hunters account to Joe’s account, on a monthly basis
Svelass
There you go again, conflating evidence and “proof”. There is evidence, and you now admit that. Instead you now claim there is no “clear and convincing” evidence. In other words, no “proof”. You deny the evidence, by taking each piece of info seperately and claiming, “thats not proof”. Proof is by combining all of the evidence. The whatsapp message is “evidence” of Joe’s involvement. It’s not “convincing” to you because you want to examine it apart from other evidence, like the email doling out 10% to the big guy, and Bobulinski’s statements re:his meetings with Joe.
Much of it is not “clear” to you because you are ignorant of the facts, as “evidenced” by claiming that Bobulinski is the one that detailed 10% for Joe, when it was Gilliar, and “evidenced” again when you claimed Archer didn’t provide any details about the meeting at the Observatory. Maybe not “proof” that you are ignorant, but very compelling evidence.
You still haven’t explained that whatsapp message in such a way as it doesn’t impugn Joe’s assertion that he wasn’t involved. Instead you claim its just an allegation. The “allegation” is that he was involved. The “evidence” is the CONTEMPORANEOUS whatsapp messages and emails, among others. You get that yet, or will you play dumb some more?
Why don’t you list for us all, each piece of “clear and compelling” evidence that Carroll had in obtaining a finding of liability for sexual assault against Trump?
Jimmy
No, it’s not.
Turley sure seems gleeful about Hunter Biden showing up before the committee. It’s almost as if he has some sort of animosity towards him or it may just be the tone he presents for the benefit of his MAGA fans.
Whatever the outcome is more likely that not much will come out. That’s been the long running theme with this committee. Lot’s of hyperbole and allegations, but no real evidence. It’s the casting of suspicion that seems more important. Because it’s easier to judge based on suspicion than. Present credible evidence that would support their still unproven allegations.
You have the committees mixed up. This isn’t the January 6th Committee he’s talking about.
No, this is about Comer’s committee. You seem to be the one who is mixed up.
Svelaz
“. . . shady foreign sources.”
Bribes from a Russian oligarch in bed with Putin — an oligarch who mysteriously was omitted from Biden’s sanctions list. Bribes from Chinese communist dictators — who mysteriously now have access to American markets and to Iranian oil.
“Shady” is not the word that comes to mind.
Sam
The Chinese have had access to the American marked long before Biden became president. Large corporate farms are owned by Chinese companies. AMC theaters is owned by a Chinese company. China, if you haven’t noticed, it’s a major economic power and they do have a lot of investments here, including ownership of certain industries.
Svelaz
“The Chinese have had access to the American marked long before Biden became president.”
Which, of course, is not the issue. But it’s a nice deflection.
Start with *communist* Chinese banks and energy companies, under the Biden administration. Then TikTok, . . .
Sam
Sam, you brought it up as an issue and now claim it’s not? How is that a deflection? I addressed YOUR statement.
What does “communist” have anything to do with it? Those communist Chinese banks, energy companies, and tik tok all operated in this country when Trump was in office. They benefitted because Ivanka had direct access to Trump which she in turn had access to Chinese manufacturing facilities for HER products. She used her family’s name to gain profit. Not illegal. So why is it ‘illegal’ for Hunter Biden according to republicans?
Svelaz
His Counsel (attorney Abbe Lowell) will Appear, but Hunter himself will be tight lipped, if he even shows up.
Media, well it’s not going to be the O.J. Bronco Chase or DJT trip to get booked at the Fulton County Jail.
There will be a bit Word-Salad from Team Hunter, then they will all go off to enjoy the Christmas Holiday.
All except Hunter Biden’s love child, Navy, of which Mr. & Mrs. Joe Biden snub out of the family tree.
I do hope the Navy issue is raised behind and in front of the Congressional Doors.
Because if Joe and Hunter can deny that the ‘existence of a relationship’ (Navy’s jus sanguinis) by publicly omitting that fact and dismissing the reality, Then they are fully capable of dismissing the ‘existence of a relationship’ on any other issue. The nature of this Congressional inquiry is similar to that of a Paternity Test, to examine whether or not there is a relationship between Hunter and Joe Biden. Forensically it has Biden Blood all over it (DNA).
Come Thursday morning ( December 14th) Maury Povich can then announce “The Results ARE IN!” Joe Biden – “You Are the Father” of this corruption!
– Stay Tuned –
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2023/12/01/joe-biden-snubs-his-granddaughter-again-n2631901
“Yet, it will be difficult for Hunter to go before the Committee and admit that he was selling access to the highest bidders . . . but he was really scamming them.”
Why would that be difficult? Selling access is not illegal or criminal, in fact it’s protected political speech.
Sure it is. Selling access, aka, lobbying, is political speech, protected speech.
Why, “it isn’t”? Care to show your reason why it’s not protected speech?
Svelaz
Svelaz: Don’t feed the worm troll that occasionally pops up from the dirt.
Worms have more use and their casings contribute to soil health, unlike the anonymous troll. He looks up to worms.
-UpstateFarmer
Upstatefarmer, still hate me?
Svelaz
Not when the official is selling access to yourself. Explain the whatsapp message above and the Gilliar email.
Jimmy
What message? In the column? You’re gonna have to clarify.
Hunter was never a government official. Selling access or even promising access is not illegal or criminal. Trump’s kids who were government officials did the same. Clearly it’s not illegal or criminal.
Svelaz
Lobbying lmao
Tell that to the IRS.
a dozen Shell companies and several off shore bank accounts scream money laundering. (its a crime)
Creating shell companies is also not illegal or criminal. Chairman Comer created a shell company to loan his own brother money while he is still a public official.
“Selling access . . .”
To whom and for what?
That was a rhetorical question. Those with two eyes already know the answers.
Sam
Comer now has direct payments from one of Hunters accounts to Joe.
Another “narrative” proven a lie.
Turley forgot another option available to Hunter, he can be the silent one. The one who invokes his 5th amendment right to remain silent. This is not a criminal trial or a court of law. He’s not obligated to answer any of their questions if he chooses not to. He can sit and stare and smile throughout the whole deposition.
Yes, he can. Anyone can.
Svelaz
Turls: SYBILL is more of a metaphor for the Republican attempts to get Joe Biden through Hunter Biden.
The better movie example that applies to this hit piece is from ANIMAL HOUSE and it’s directed at the general quality of your ongoing PR campaign against Hunter…
Of course that cinematic moment was when Dean Wormer told Bluto that being fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.
Although you’re no doubt proud of the hypocrisy on your part with seemingly framing this around Hunter as the child of a president and not looking at all at the influence peddling of, say, the trump children and in laws…
But that’s why the mothership at fox assigns you to this campaign. It’s all like: give it to Turley, he’ll go in on it, he doesn’t care. He’ll play Sun City as was said in the 80’s.
Keep waiting for you not to be so in the pocket of your owners…, clearly that moment is still far off in the distance.
Eb
A little butt-hurt this morning, are we? You might want to try some ice.
Oh…, does that work for the condition you refer to?
Although you’re no doubt proud of the hypocrisy on your part with seemingly framing this around Hunter
EB 100% on message. By that I mean, ignoring the subject and instead using weak attempts at smearing our gracious host.
That’s the real goal of all the trolls, smear Professor Turley, because the fact really mess with their skewed view of facts
What you call a “smear” is basic criticism. Turley is fair game.
Thank you. Especially when Turley has been hammering this hit piece campaign for years now.
Whats smeared is the horse manure you are shoveling with your nose—-all over your little kunt bug face.
never said you couldn’t do it. Just pointing out, it is ALL you do.
There is somewhere north of $25 million in Hunter accounts, that have been found.
The IRS was barred from following any leads that got close to Joe Biden Tax evasion charges were allowed to toll
Not prosecuting crimes is a long way from all activities being legal
Joe Biden Tax evasion charges? Clearly you’re relying on allegations and hearsay as “evidence”. All you have are allegations and insinuations without a shred of proof. Allegations are not proof.
Svelaz
“without a shred of proof.”
You can’t shred proof, dum dum. Its either proof or it isn’t. Which is not the same as evidence.
Again Joes AG Merrick Garland prevented the IRS from following any leads that MIGHT get close to Joe.
That is what a true Authoritarian acts like. Using the power of govt to service his desires, an not the needs of he Nation
If we’re recreating movies, isn’t The Godfather appropriate?
Hunter is going to be president one day?
the REAL crime…is the FBI, IRS, SS, CIA, DOJ,…..all allow the BIDENS continue their CRIME WAVE!