The Dark Biden Rises: The Reinvention of Hunter in a New and Menacing Image

Below is an expanded version of my New York Post column this week on the latest moves by Hunter Biden and his team. It is the latest reinvention of Hunter but it is unlikely to succeed any more than the earlier incarnations. Yesterday, the deadline to turn over evidence passed for Hunter, his uncle, and one of his associates. They have decided to go full Bannon, even though this course took the former Trump adviser to a speedy conviction for contempt.
It appears that the Biden franchise is about to follow a new vision for the male scion of President Joe Biden. Just as Christopher Nolan introduced a darker Batman, a new team of political advisers and lawyers have reinvented Hunter Biden in a new and more menacing image. Biden is threatening lawsuits and reportedly preparing a scorched Earth campaign against political and media critics. He is even in court trying to prevent his own daughter from using his name.
Welcome to the new Dark Biden.
Hunter Biden has long been a reclamation project for the media and the Biden team. Despite ample evidence that he and his family may have engaged in one of the largest influence peddling operations in history, the media has struggled to find a redeeming image for someone who has committed his life to a toxic mix of nepotism, narcissism, and narcotics.
First, there was the “Hunter: the wrongly accused international businessman.” This blanket denial of wrongdoing was maintained by his father and dutifully repeated by the media. Hunter Biden did “nothing wrong” and reporters pressing questions of corruption were immediately attacked.
Then came “Hunter Biden: victim of Russian Disinformation.” Before the 2020 election, the media repeated the false claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was likely “Russian Disinformation.” Despite the denial of American intelligence and self-verifying emails on the laptop, the media accepted without question the dubious claims of former intelligence figures organized by longtime Democratic operatives.
Then came “Hunter Biden: heroic recovering addict.” As the media denials became more difficult to maintain on his dealings, Biden released a book that detailed his struggle with drugs and debauchery. The media again launched into the same fawning, unquestioning mode. Hunter appeared on every network touting his book “Beautiful Things,” that Simon and Schuster reportedly gave him $2 million to write (despite less than 10,000 book sales in the first week). He was portrayed as the very image of courage in speaking openly of the details of his sex and drug addictions even though he repeatedly claimed no memory on issues related to his business dealings or the laptop.
Now we have the Dark Biden. Hunter’s handlers are reinventing Hunter in a more combative image. He is an edgy and aggressive antagonist ready to fight fire with fire against Republicans. A team was assembled to reportedly attack potential witnesses and critics. With a possible criminal indictment and congressional investigations looming, Hunter the businessman or recovering addict or victim will not do.
Hunter appears to have acquired lawyers by the gross, including former Clinton counsel Abbe Lowell. Lowell recently sent out a letter that caused a stir by not only seemingly confirming the authenticity of the laptop but threatening a host of critics. Biden called for groups to be stripped of tax exemptions, suggested a host of possible defamation actions, and even demanded criminal investigations against critics.
The problem is that, unlike Dark Batman, Dark Biden is missing one critical element: a credible threat.
Undeterred, Lowell recently defied a demand for evidence from the House Oversight Committee. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), Lowell declared “Peddling your own inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation, turns the Committee into ‘Wonderland’ and you into the Queen of Hearts shouting, ‘sentence first, verdict afterwords.’”
Lowell categorically refused to turn over a single document to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), saying there was no “legitimate legislative purpose” for the investigation into Hunter. He left open the possibility the House might convince Hunter to cooperate. Perhaps the House could try to “say it nicer,” as Hunter once instructed ABC News reporter Amy Robach.
The message is “fear us” but it could not be less convincing than if Lowell put black tights and an eared mask on his client. It just does not fit.
Congress clearly has a legitimate interest in investigating whether millions of dollars from foreign interests, including some connected to foreign intelligence, were funneled to the Biden family to influence President Biden.
Emails repeated references not only Joe Biden and suggest knowledge of the dealings despite his repeated denials of any knowledge or involvement. There is also a clear effort to hide Joe Biden’s involvement. In one email, Biden associate James Gilliar instructed Tony Bobulinski, then Hunter’s business partner: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.” Bobulinski has given sworn statements that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss these dealings.
Emails used code names for Joe Biden such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is mentioned as possibly receiving a 10% cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm. There are also references to Hunter paying off his father’s bills from shared accounts.
Code names, cuts for “the big guy” and millions in mysterious foreign transactions are ample reasons for congressional inquiry.
The new buff Biden is a bluff and the Committee just called it. He has until Wednesday 11:59 p.m ET to hand over documents to the House Oversight Committee related to his foreign business dealings or else face a potential subpoena from Republicans.
He would then become less Batman and more Bannon. Unless Lowell backs down, he will follow the same strategy of Steve Bannon who was ultimately charged with contempt and convicted. At the time, I said that Bannon was asking for a contempt charge.
Despite the considerable risk, Hunter Biden is holding to character. He has not shared information on his art sales despite concerns over influence peddling and money laundering. Now his art dealer, Georges Bergès, has also reportedly refused to provide the House Oversight Committee with the identities of the buyers of Biden’s high-priced art work.
It won’t work. It is a course that could lead to a criminal charge entirely separate from the underlying allegations. It just shows, as Joker stated in the Dark Knight, “Madness…is a lot like gravity. All it takes is a little push.”
36 thoughts on “The Dark Biden Rises: The Reinvention of Hunter in a New and Menacing Image”
Chapter 9-16.500 of the US Attorney’s Manual states that “In the absence of some significant justification, it is generally not appropriate for a United States Attorney to identify (either by name or unnecessarily-specific description), or cause a defendant to identify, a third-party wrongdoer unless that party has been officially charged with the misconduct at issue.” This could very well set the stage for a plea agreement in which Hunter Biden admits to wrongdoing, implicates potential co-defendants, whether cooperating or not, and does not refer to the “third-party wrongdoer,” his father who, by agreement, will be neither charged nor named. The House hearing and committee is a bigtime monkey wrench in this plan because, unlike a sycophantic Justice Department and an attorney general more than willing to bless the plea deal, the committee is freewheeling and can go where it wants, when it wants, summon witnesses and name names. Lowell is no slip-n-fall lawyer and knows better than most that time is on his side. The longer he and his client can defy congress and force delaying tactics to hold up the train, the better and sooner it will be that the plea deal that settles the matter and gives the Big Guy a pass is assembled. What may be complicating the deal is the Big Guy’s insistence that he wants to run again for POTUS. The deal I just outlined would surely foreclose that. As is obvious, this is a real tinker-toy of a problem no matter how one looks at it. More and more, though, it appears that the matter is being sent back to the public for a decision. Time may be on Hunter’s side but it surely is not on his dad’s side.
Can anyone explain how Hunter Biden ingested a couple of boatloads of cocaine and was never charged with a crime?
“Madness…is a lot like gravity. All it takes is a little push.”
Ledger is my favorite bad guy of all time, crooked and soon-to-be con Hunter excluded.
“Hunter appears to have acquired lawyers by the gross, including former Clinton counsel Abbe Lowell.” I have long held that the swamp is like a sweater where, if you pull one thread, the entire thing unravels. I do believe there are many interested in saving hunter from any sort of legal entanglements that may expose the underbelly of the swamp and its creatures.
Did Trump say “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, ok? It’s, like, incredible?” Sure he did. In full context, he was talking about how loyal his supporters were, not that he had any desire to commit a crime. To that, the Biden’s say Hold My Beer! Not only have they proven the loyalty of the Democratic party, they have the media, academia, Hollywood, FBI/DOJ, and others doing so despite an abundance of audio, video and written evidence proving the Biden’s have been selling out our country to the highest bidders.
And not one person in the Biden Crime Syndicate inner circle will spend time in prison or be fined for anything other than process crimes.
Time for the Biden apologists to lure people away from the truth. Don’t take the bait.
Remind us why firing squads and public lynchings are no longer used for traitors cavorting with the enemy ?
Because R’s remain dedicated to keep trump and his family from facing those consequences.
I don’t personally see a valid comparison between Hunter and Bannon, except perhaps that they’re both mammals.
Bannon made a calculated political and economic decision to give the finger to the corrupt Joetard administration, which while not being much of a legal defense readily translates into heroic credibility with those that KNOW Joetard and his virulent offspring ARE, without doubt, international criminals being protected by a highly-questionable attorney general.
On the flip side there’s Hunter Biden, a renowned, perhaps record-breaking sleazeball/cokehead whose credentials include (1) getting kicked out of the Navy for drug use, (2) shacking up with his dead brother’s wife, (3) accepting payments from China, Ukraine, Moscow, and others, (4) making videos of himself frolicking with strippers and/or prostitutes, (5) fraudulently denying paternity of his own child, (6) illegal weapon possession, (7) …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSd6-EvBgN4
Hunter Biden has zero credibility as a human, or even as a mammal for that matter, except perhaps with the garbage media which itself has zero credibility — appealing ONLY to those that care less about credibility than they care about whether a person is useful to their cause.
In short: I’m not a fan of Bannon, but comparing him to Hunter Biden is like equating a jay walker with a mass murderer simply because they both broke the law.
There’s a (7) of money laundering via sales of what no-one with a brain or soul would call art, and maybe a subset of (5) is his taking the mother of his daughter to court to prevent her using the family name for his child.
If there is a bigger slimeball in the universe, and anything’s possible, it’s someone I’ve never heard of.
The way I usually phrase your final thought is that there may be bigger sleazeballs somewhere, but they can’t be MUCH bigger.
Anyway, substracting just Hunter’s KNOWN offenses from Moses’ tablets, the Ten Commandments could probably be reduced to the point where they could be counted on fingers of one hand without using the thumb or pinky.
Well, that’s potentially an interesting exercise, i.e., determining which commandments we know he’s broken, but I think you’re right.
Do you understand how easy it is to ignore what might be a viable comment when you use words like “Joetard?”
This has the feel of Whitewater, which is why this has been assigned to you, Turley. At least Whitewater sought to affect people actually in an administration…
Thing is, in a post trumpian age where there was no investigation of the single biggest influence peddling operation in American history, combined with flagrant disregard for Congressional subpoenas, in addition to the ‘just wait them out until we’re in power again’ mindset to avoid consequence, a new precedent has been set…
See, Hunter’s lawyer is right on the money…, R lawyers such as yourself want a conviction before a verdict, or even formal charges for that matter. The results will be predictable.
If I have a MyPillow 2.0, why would I need Relaxium?
As Vice President, Joe Biden introduced his crack addicted son to the Chinese and to everyone’s surprise, Hunter’s little boutique “investment firm” landed a $1.5 Billion dollar deal with the Chinese. Then, after demanding that the Ukrainian government fire the Prosecutor looking his son’s activities, Hunter landed an $80,000 per month “job” on Burisma’s Board of Directors. Now he’s an award-winning author and painter rivaling Hemingway and Van Gogh. What’s next ??? Motivational Speaker ??? Thank you, Jonathn, for an excellent article.
Hunter will be prosecuted…wait for it…when pigs fly. The era of accountability for anything is over.
Unless you ever worked for or talked to President Trump. THEN the FBI will find a crime.
The interesting thing about the letter from the spies suggesting it was Russian Disinformation.
If your parsed the letter properly, they admitted that they didn’t know and that they are merely suggesting that this could be Russian Disinformation.
Brennan is correct in that respect. That the MSM misrepresented what was said.
What he didn’t say was that this was the purpose of the letter. It was worded so that it could provide cover for the Bidens yet wouldn’t be technically incorrect. Brennan is now crying foul more than 2yrs post letter and press coverage because the House is investigating those 51 former spooks and are threatening to take their security clearances away. (Brennan can’t make money on CNN if he doesn’t have a security clearance.)
We knew that this was BS because while deep fakes are possible, the shear number of them would be difficult. The emails however couldn’t be easily faked and could easily be verified. (Checksums in the headers and interviewing those on the other end of the emails)
The fact that it took 2+ yrs to call out the press is also damning for Brennan.
But back to Turley’s current article…
Hunter is taking a scorched earth policy because he has nothing left. The hope is that those making the accusations don’t have the deep pockets to fight off his lawsuits along with the hope that the MSM is still supportive and will cover for him.
Think about the WaPo and NYT editorials where they will defend Hunter and now cite his lawsuits to cause people to question the data.
(It will work for those who are deep into the hive mind think of the Democratic party.)
To me, the most damaging potential witness yet revealed is Bobulinski, i.e., receiving txt message from GIlliar, “Don’t mention Joe being involved.” — It is hard for me to fashion or fathom an alternative “understanding” of what that message (and correlative/tangential facts) meant that would be strong enough to defeat the implication. There could be the defensive creation of a thus-far-unknown other party named “Joe,” but that would really be tenuous to proffer at this stage..
Here’s more:
https://noisyroom.net/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/34715448-0-image-a-22_1603381505542.jpg
Gone are the days of simply embarrassing relatives like Sam Houston Johnson, Donald Nixon, Billy Carter, Neill Bush, and Roger Clinton. Hunter goes beyond putting the “FUN” in family dysfunction. The big difference in the Biden case is that it appears that “the Big Guy” participated in the FUN. Unfortunately, I agree that between the media, well paid lawyers, and rich dark influences, it will come to nothing more than a future made for TV movie. Pathetic to say the least.
Deprived of a sound mind, with a sick soul of the Beast incarnate, President Joseph R Biden has created his own self, as the AntiChrist. With his lust of destroying little angels of life, created and ordained to be innocent babies bringing Joy, Love, and the gift of God to parents, that naturally Love to adore them. President Biden has always chosen or compelled our Country to accept the killing of all innocents, to have War upon Christian Nations who were at Peace. Every nation of the EU and of NATO has been bullied by President AntiChrist Biden, to obey his demands or if not, to become an enemy of the United States of America. As the House of Representatives and The United States Senate, and The Supreme Court utterly failed to inspire and lead our Nation and failed to bring any hope of having Peace at all; America, Great Britain and many other Nations, will perish. The complete failure of the Churches of the World, the United Nations, The Republican and Demoncrat Party and our complete United States Government, has allowed a worshipers of Satan, of the power of the Beast and the false prophet, to be the chosen dictator of Death, Distruction, Nuclear and Biological war with Our own Country, Russia, China, Great Britain and Billions of lives including 90 percent of all forms of life on Earth, to die by the actions of just one Lunatic in the Whitehouse of Satan. The power of the Beast and his Mark is being accepted over and above all Countries on Earth. We are doomed for He’ll and no one seems to care, not even the Churches of America nor all Christians ever speak out against Joe Biden. I do!!!
Congress clearly has a legitimate interest in investigating whether millions of dollars from foreign interests, including some connected to foreign intelligence, were funneled to the Trump family to influence President Trump.
Look at all the money Jared Kushner has received from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Look at all the money Donald Trump is receiving from Saudi Arabia. Look at all the money the Trump Organization receives from foreign interests around the world.
But no, Turley is not interested in any of that. Neither is the Republican House in their partisan investigation committees.
Pitch Punt: Respectfully, what is the quid pro quo here? Please refresh my memory as to what direct favor/advantage/benefit was received by Saudi Arabia and/or Qatar as consideration for the money?
. . . and did any of the money flow through to Trump?
PeePee:
“Look at all the money Jared Kushner has received from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Look at all the money Donald Trump is receiving from Saudi Arabia”
Kushner could buy and sell you and Hunter with his weekday lunch money. He doesn’t need influence to make gobs of money. He’s competent. Talentless, grifting grubbers like Hunter and lots of Dim wannabes do. That’s the difference.
I highly appreciate your inciteful commentary. One pet peeve I have is the mix of plural and singular tenses in the usage of DATA and MEDIA. The hoi polloi can confuse them, but I would expect better from a well versed professor. Just a reminder, Marshal McLuhan called his magnum opus “The Medium is the message” .
Max: BRAVO to someone who knows who Marshall McLuhan is! Many years later, our class studied his book; I don’t remember when he wrote it, but even at my young age, I found it as pointed and prescient as Orwell’s “1984”
Professor, your analysis contains one very small but significant flaw…..Bannon was Trump’s Man and a Republican.
Merrick Garland is Biden’s Man and Hunter is a Democrat.
There shall be no prosecution for Contempt in Hunter’s future if the Biden DOJ has the final say so on the matter….no matter the evidence even if delivered by the Train Load.
Ralph Chappell,
Agreed.
Further proof of inflation. Biden is the best that Mark Zuckerberg’s $419,000,000 could buy in the 2020 election.
I’m not confident that Hunter will ever face contempt charges when we must rely on the “Justice” Department to press the case.
Interesting comparison to Bannon.
Key Hunter Biden associate cooperating with Congress, opening crucial window into Joe Biden dealings
“Former Rosemont Seneca businessman Eric Schwerin “is going to be a very valuable witness,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Just the News.”
https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/breakthrough-house-investigators-secure-cooperation-key-hunter
Upstate: I would not thus far have known of this, but for your link! Thank you!
Lin,
You are welcome! 🙂
Lin, try signing up to Justthenews.com and see if you like it. The email is once a day with occasionally breaking news. It gives a hint to the recent news and links to the story which is generally shorter. It’s a quick way to catch up on the news and John Solomon’s reports. He is one of the best investigative reporters.