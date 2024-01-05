Ballot Cleansing: Democrats are Moving to Bar Republicans from Ballots Nationwide

Below is my column in the New York Post on the expansion of the 14th Amendment theory to attempt to remove Republican candidates for Congress from the ballots. Dozens of Democratic members have already called for the disqualification of up to 126 Republican colleagues under the same sweeping theory. These efforts show how this theory could place this country on a slippery slope to political chaos if not clearly and finally rejected by the Supreme Court.
As the decisions disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the 2024 election work their way through the courts, a new filing in Pennsylvania seeks the same “ballot cleansing” by barring Repubfenablican Rep. Scott Perry.
It’s only the latest effort targeting congressional candidates as Democrats seek to bar opponents as “insurrectionists” for questioning the election of President Biden.
We have become a nation of Madame Defarges — eagerly knitting names of those to be subject to arbitrary justice.
Former congressional candidate Gene Stilp, who’s previously made headlines by burning MAGA flags with swastikas outside courthouses, filed the challenge.
Using the 14th Amendment to disqualify candidates like Perry is consistent with Stilp’s signature flag-burning stunts.
But what’s chilling is how many support such efforts, including Democratic officeholders from Maine’s Secretary of State to dozens of members of Congress.
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) sought to bar 126 members of Congress under the same theory for challenging the election before Jan. 6, 2021.
Similar legislation from Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) to disqualify members got 63 co-sponsors, all Democrats, including New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Ritchie Torres and “Squad” members Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
When Maine’s secretary of state disqualified Trump, three in the state’s congressional delegation — Sens. Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R) and Rep. Jared Golden (D) — condemned the decision. But others supported the antidemocratic action.
The grounds were virtually identical to those of Stilp. He accuses Perry of supporting challenges to Biden’s election and opposing its certification.
Of course, he ignores Democratic members who sought to block certification of Republican presidents under the very same law with no factual or legal basis.
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) praised the effort then-Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) organized to challenge the certification of President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election.
Jan. 6 committee head Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) voted to challenge it in the House.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to block certification of the 2016 election result — particularly ironic since he’s a leading voice calling for Trump to be disqualified.
He insisted last week on CNN that the effort to prevent citizens from voting for Trump is the very embodiment of democracy: “If you think about it, of all of the forms of disqualification that we have, the one that disqualifies people for engaging in insurrection is the most democratic because it’s the one where people choose themselves to be disqualified.”
That is akin to treating every criminal charge as a consensual act of incarceration because the accused chose his path in life.
This is also being played out in state races.
The filing against Perry came the same day Pennsylvania Democratic state Sen. Art Haywood made public a complaint to the Senate Ethics Committee against his Republican colleague Doug Mastriano accusing him of playing a role in the plot to overturn the election.
Notably, in his effort to “hold insurrectionists accountable,” Haywood admitted he relied on the same evidence from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that was used in the Colorado case.
“Insurrectionist” is the newest label to excuse any abuse.
During the McCarthy period, individuals were accused of being Communists or “fellow travelers.”
Now you have Stilp accusing Perry of being “supportive of insurrectionists.”
Democrats and pundits have claimed civil libertarians and journalists who have testified against the government’s growing censorship efforts are enablers of insurrectionists and even “Putin lovers.”
These Democratic members and activists vividly demonstrated the dangerous implications of this unfounded theory.
Figures like Stilp are wrong on the law but right about one thing: There are few real limits once you embrace this theory.
If the challenges work, there is no reason they can’t be used unilaterally against any candidate (and without any criminal charges, let alone convictions).
It is instantly both self-executing and self-satisfying. It would put the world’s most successful democracy on a slippery slope to political chaos.
That is why the Supreme Court needs to take up this issue and put this pernicious theory to bed once and for all.
Until the court rejects this antidemocratic ploy, activists eager to win elections through the courts will keep using it, and it will metastasize throughout our body politic.
With the support of elected officials across the country, they can then join Stilp in moving from burning flags to torching the Constitution in a fit of exhilarating rage.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
Orwell says, “Told you so”, while Marx giggles himself silly; enough to wet his pants.
I guess We’ll find out if WE have a United States of Democracy or the United States of Orwellia after the Supreme Court makes a Ruling.
The later is always be there, just make it evident and quit the disguise. The ‘Real’ America makes the Music, while the Overlords play the Game.
“In Colorado 100% of the plaintiffs trying to disqualify Trump are Republicans”
That is a bald-faced lie.
That suit was hatched, filed, and funded by “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington” — a Leftist attack-dog organization that has been hounding Trump since his first year in office.
But the people who challenged Trump are indeed republican. Citizens for responsibility and ethics just filed the suit.
Bwahahahahahaha
A Republican has been filing these types of lawsuits because he is a competitor of Trump’s for the nomination (John Castro).
Leftists are liars and liars do what liars do—-they lie.
Only those who engaged or provided aid and comfort to the insurrection can be barred from holding office. And the 14th is even more clear on that when it comes to congressmen and senators or any government official.
This is what the 14th was designed to do. If the Supreme Court ultimately decides to identify the jan 6 events as an insurrection or attempted coup then all those individuals who are targeted will be fair game. They did the constitution wrong, now they may face the consequences.
This is more likely not going to happen because the Supreme Court will most certainly do the cowardly thing. Avoid making things worse to appease the public instead of what the law says must happen. So much originalism and textualism.
Tell us about federalism and grand juries.
Gee, you seem to know so much.
The Labor Department also revised 10 of the 11 previous jobs reports have been revised substantially lower by the Labor Department.
Nobody wants this fact introduced into the discussion.
Because it’s off topic.
Anonymous sez Because it’s off topic.
It is. Now you could demonstrate you have some credibility and something other than those famous Soviet Democrat apparatchik standards by pointing out where you have even once previously responded to Dennis McIntyre/Baghdad Bob’s off topic references to Trump/January 6th with a post that said something like “That’s off topic”.
Got anything to offer as evidence you have some smidgeon of credibility?
Turley doesn’t seem to realize a lot of republicans in congress did support the rioters/insurrectionists. Congressman Hawley’s infamous raising of his fist in the air prior to the MAGA violence was a show of support. The 14th is very clear. Even providing aid and comfort is grounds for disqualification.
Then you have the issue of pardons. Remember that? Of course not. Many lawyers and some Congressmen were expecting to be ‘saved’ by Trump’s pardon power if things went awry. Even the MAGA rioters were expecting Trump to pardon them for the charges that they knew would come. So many felt betrayed when trump didn’t issue blanket pardons. Shocking.
Turley should be blaming Trump and his cronies who planned and expected the scheme to work for this 14th amendment push to remove politicians. Giuliani was clearly expecting a pardon for his efforts.
It’s not hard to see why this is happening. MAGA nutties and republicans supporters who are in hard core denial about the reality of what happened Jan 6 are now surprised that this is one of the results? Hilarious. Even better, this idea comes from conservatives and Republican voters who are unsatisfied with Trump and his shenanigans.
Attempted insurrections have consequences. Who knew, right?
Except there was no insurrection.
Tell us about federalism, so we can gage your credibility.
Also, tell us how grand juries hand down verdicts.
Colorado and Maine don’t think so. They have the weight of authority on their assertion. You don’t.
They usurped authority, and you are a kunt, with no authority to say either way.
The anonymous above is Tom/Estovir
You have the weight of soiled tampons in your snatch because youre a pussy, that and George Soros dick. but do carry on with your idiocies to reminders lurkers youre a troll
Colorado and Maine don’t think so. They have the weight of authority on their assertion. You don’t.
Really, Colorado and Maine. The whole state?
3 of the 7 uber-liberal justices in CO dissented, and so far, we have one whackjob unelected SoS in Maine.
LMAO you’re funny. How many states have already rejected the idea, numbskull. Oh, they have no weight of authority, do they?
What does the DOJ think about it? Any authority there?
You think my assertion was from whole cloth, like your buddy who thinks there have been charges even brought under 2383?
Yea.
The anonymous above is Tom/Estovir
Everyone is Tom/Estovir, and Tom/Estovir is everyone. Mommy, make Tom/Estovir go away!
“The weight of authority”? So says the goose stepping, jack-booted thug. Sig Heil, Adolf. Sig Heil!
re: Tom
63 judges, including Trump appointee judges, ruled that Biden won the election. Trump knew this.
There is evidence that Trump had a plan for the military to seize voting machines and was planning to invoke the Insurrection Act.
Trump is recorded on tape, asking the Georgia Secretary of State (lifelong Republican) to find about 11,000 votes. This number changed when Trump got the first number of votes wrong.
Trump on January 6 then tried to threaten Mike Pence to falsify electoral votes. That’s when a real gallows (not made of cardboard) was erected on the Capitol steps to intimidate Mike Pence.
On January 6, Trump’s supporters brought zip ties and bear spray to this so-called peaceful protest. Secret Service agents reporters men in trees with real long rifles. Trump supporters stockpiled weapons and ammunition in the suburban DC hotels that could easily be transported to the insurrection.
Nearly 100% of all witnesses against Trump are former Trump supporters, not Democrats.
Sounds like an insurrection or coup attempt to anyone paying attention.
Is this the same piece of sh*t who just claimed there were convictions under 2383?
You are a LIAR and a COWARD.
Tom is Estovir, our resident puppeteer.
He is also Upstate Farmer, Iowa2, Hullbobby, Jimmy, James, Thinkthrough, Edward Mahl, Shakdi, Guy Ventner, Margot Ballhere, Ralph Chappell, Old Man From Kansas and many, many more.
Yep. Same with the Russia Collusion Hoax Insurrection.
Even the conservative scholars who penned the 14th amendment sec. 3 idea agree it was an insurrection. They even provided the definition and it clearly shows it was. Denial is not an argument. But as usual we will just have to wait and see what SCOTUS will say.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they avoid determining if Trump did engage in an insurrection. They don’t want be responsible for upsetting the person who put them there.
Uh huh
Now tell us about federalism, so we can gage your credibility.
Also, tell us how grand juries hand down verdicts.
“Even the conservative scholars who penned the 14th amendment sec. 3 idea agree it was an insurrection.” “Whut chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis”? Even the corrupt FBI refutes that Jan 6 was an insurrection. Ditto any non-woke dictionary definition of the term, insurrection. You are twisted. Get a grip!
Dimunists: 300 violent riots in one year— with no prosecution of the criminal culprits. Republicans: 1 minor skirmish in 300 years— followed by rampant, draconian prosecution. You do the math, hypocrite. Also, capitalize ‘Republican’. It is a proper noun, you. idiot. English 101. Maybe in your case it is “Engrish”?
In January 2022, Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs were charged with insurrection (seditious conspiracy) under federal criminal code Title 18 US Code 2383.
Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison and Meggs 12 years.
Rhodes conviction may spell trouble for Trump (and Trump’s accessories), since Rhodes apparently never invaded the Capitol himself but was one of the planners.
Seems like DOJ could indict Trump & friends using the Rhodes precedent, since Trump was the architect of the entire insurrection attempt.
Anonymous turd layer.
You are a goddam LIAR and a COWARD.
Identify your cowardly self.
They were charged and convicted under 18 USC 2384, NOT 18 USC 2383.
Sedition and insurrection are NOT the same.
LIAR
The STATE is providing an Illusion of Democracy.
The REALITY is a Delusion of Democracy.
Life in America is anything but a Democracy.
It’s just an Illusion.
Two things are clear: the mid-terms were much closer than we were lead to believe (I have zero faith prominent offices that went to dems in seas of otherwise dem losses were not fiddled with); and the next logical step if they are successful is to come for voters that ‘support insurrection’. Our modern dem party is a regime, straight up, s*** is getting real, and the courts needed to shut this down yesterday. Regardless of outcome, 2024 is going to be a mess the likes of which we haven’t seen for many generations in the West, and yes, it is Soros/Obama etc. Heaven help us. 😐
Until the US SC rules on this nonsense, all we are going to hear is “INSURRECTION! INSURRECTION! INSURRECTION!”
Sit back, have a cup of tea, and watch our leftists friends spin, word salad, and mental gymnastics their insanity.
Had it succeeded, the actual crime victims of Trump’s Insurrectionists wing were predominantly Democrats (the majority of all voters nationwide). Potential crime victims always pay more attention than accessories to the criminals.
The only criticism most voters should have is why federal prosecutors didn’t pursue enforcing federal criminal code “Title 18 US Code 2383” on a larger scale in 2021, making disqualification easier today.
If crimes were committed against 2nd Amendment gun rights, mostly Republicans would be making the most noise. These crimes were against the 14th Amendment rights of predominantly Democrats.
In Colorado 100% of the plaintiffs trying to disqualify Trump are Republicans, not Democrats.
The issue is quite simple actually…, should those who participated in an attempt to overthrow an election be allowed to continue to run for office when there is a clear constitutional provision outlawing it?
I think it’s the height of absurdity to suggest the provision should be ignored, denial and herculean efforts at hairsplitting on the issue notwithstanding.
I clearly disagree with Turley on this and will field attempts to impugn my character because of my position here on the blog comments. I say: party on.
Eb
No such actions took place.
18 USC 2383 is the provision you want to ignore.