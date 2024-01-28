“I am Become Death, the Destroyer of [Movies]”: Critic Denounces Oppenheimer as a Return to “Macho Dad Movies”

There is widespread alarm among celebrities over Barbie being “snubbed” from nominations for the Best Director and Best Actress categories. Hillary Clinton joined in by lamenting the nomination of “Kenough” while suggesting that she knew how Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig felt when you “win the box office but not take home the gold.”
Former Obama Director of Communications Jennifer Palmieri joined the irate crowd in declaring “It’s still so easy for Hollywood to overlook and discount artistic contributions of women – EVEN WHEN ITS THE POINT OF THE YEAR’S BIGGEST MOVIE!”
I did see “Oppenheimer” and I am indeed a Dad — as well as a history buff. I also had no interest in seeing “Barbie” though my wife and daughter loved the film. That all may confirm the demographics for Chilton and critics. However, the Independent went further in the article titled “Does Oppenheimer’s award season domination herald a troubling return to Hollywood’s macho ‘dad movie’ days?”
Putting aside that Oppenheimer was hardly a physics-based version of True Grit or Die Hard, it was a film based on dramatic real events leading to the use of the first atomic bomb. As someone who primarily reads and enjoys historical accounts, it was a refreshing choice.
While acknowledging that the movie was “meaty, intelligent and wonderfully crafted,” Chilton declared that “[n]o matter how reductive this assertion may be – that Nolan’s film is simply “one for the boys” … [with its] bombs and the evils of war – and it’s easy to see why the film has been pigeonholed as a quintessential ‘dad movie.'”
Like many such woke objections, the criticism contains an overtly sexist bias. There are plenty of women who are interested in history and, yes, even “bombs and the evils of war.” Many did not exclusively go only to that movie. Many went to both and loved both — as did my wife.
What is most notable is how the objection is that Oppenheimer represents a regression from the “progress” made in moving away from “Dad movies.” We have been discussing how such social agendas have shaped films at companies like Disney and recently led to various shareholder fights. Disney, for example, has had a string of relative flops and has lost its position as the most profitable film company. Even the CEO Bob Iger admits that the companies political and social agenda has undermined profits.
Disney recently seemed to acknowledge that it is facing its own Bud Light moment. In its annual SEC report, Disney acknowledges that “we face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products.”
Other companies have also faced disasters in moving away from a significant part of their markets. The most vivid example is BudLight and the comments of Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, before the company went into a market dive.
Before the devastating boycott over the Mulvaney promotion, Heinerscheid was lionized by many for pledging to drop Bud Light’s “fratty reputation and embrace inclusivity.” Bud Light lost its top position among beers and, despite many insisting that the opposition would be short-lived, it has continued to suppress sales.
Other businesses have faced similar backlash. For example, Sports Illustrated has just laid off most of its staff and previously faced similar criticism.
For these companies, the business and legal question is whether social and political agendas undermine the fiduciary obligation of the boards to shareholders and investors. Notably, Oppenheimer was a massive hit both financially and critically. Yet, the concern is that it is returning to the “bad old days” of movie making.
Chilton noted that “[t]he roster of significant male characters…is deep and illustrious” while objecting that female characters are less prominent and well developed. Yet, this is a movie on a historic secret program where the principle characters were almost exclusively male. That certainly reflected the times and the limited opportunities for many women in the field. However, there is a reason why the principal characters are largely male because they were playing male historical figures.
My only objection is that the movie left out one male figure of enormous and unheralded historic importance to the development of the atomic bomb: my father. While he was training as a telegraph officer at the University of Chicago in the Navy, Jack Turley was told to stand guard over a football field and squash court. They never told him why. They gave him a shotgun with a bayonet taped to the end. With that curious weapon, he was told to “guard” the site. The sailor who he was replacing told him that his primary threat was a prostitute named Rosie who brought customers under the stands. He found out later that Enrico Fermi and his colleagues had achieved the first chain reaction under Stagg Field. I can only imagine what would have come of the experiments and the Manhattan Project if my father had not kept the Russians (and Rosie) at bay. You are welcome, America.
The Independent movie captures the debate that continues to rage across various industries. However, it is striking to see a major work of cinematic art subjected to such handwringing and angst. Of course, Oppenheimer admitted that he was never truly prepared for “the fact that the world is full of cruel and bitter things.” It appears that his eponymous movie is experiencing the same realization.
I think Prof Turley’s Dad was protecting Stagg Field from the Germans, not the Russians, in 1942.
As for not making movies like True Grit or Die Hard–the world would be a better place if such movies about brave men protecting others WERE being made.
His criticism is woke ignorance. It was a monumental achievement that changed the course of history for the better. These Progressives can only view all aspects of the world through their one dimensional prism. They create false narratives that serve their predetermined conclusions.
Jonathan: Haven’t seen “Oppenheimer”. Probably won’t unless it arrives on Netflix or Hulu. Other movies have been made about the creation of the A-bomb. I liked “I Live in Fear” with Toshiro Mifume. Also liked “About Day One”, a 1989 docu/drama. “Fat Man and Little Boy” (1989) with Paul Newman was pretty good too.
The Q is why the interest in the movie? “Oppenheimer” appeals to primarily middle-aged white men–people like you. Lots of nudity and sex scenes. The movie focuses on Oppenheimer’s sexual relationships. Women play a minor role. As one critic put it “in which women are portrayed as unreasonable, histrionic, mentally ill, and/or incapable of appreciating/accepting the demands and pressures he [Oppenheimer] was under”.
“Oppenheimer” is the quintessential “great man” or “great WHITE man” in history who shapes events to his will. Ayn Rand would have loved the movie. Her book “Atlas shrugged” (later made into a movie) promoted the philosophy of “objectivism” that emphasized rugged individualism and the pursuit of self-interest. What is lost in the narrative of the movie is that quantum theory and the bomb were not the unique invention of Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists. The Russians also produced their own A-bomb in 1949. Once you let the genie out of the bottle you can’t put it back.
What is also overlooked in the movie were the consequences of Oppenheimer’s work. The use of two A-bombs to obliterate both Hiroshima and Nagasaki–killing instantly 200,00 innocent people. That is the sad legacy the people of Japan remember every year. Almost 80 years later the Japanese still remember. That’s why, although the movie will be released in Japan, it has been greeted with protests on Japanese social media. Many have called for a boycott of the movie–dubbing it satirically as “Barbenheimer”.
The lesson from “Oppenheimer” should have been that nuclear weapons should never be used ever again. They should be abolished! War, destruction and Armageddon shouldn’t be casually treated as entertainment!
“The use of two A-bombs to obliterate both Hiroshima and Nagasaki–killing instantly 200,00 innocent people. That is the sad legacy the people of Japan remember every year. Almost 80 years later the Japanese still remember. ”
Would Dennis prefer a continuation of firebombing cities that killed many more civilians, and then an invasion with a loss of a million plus lives? Dennis doesn’t think. He prefers to weaken America so that war becomes necessary.
I love how Dennis supports the Iranian nuclear program Biden helps to fund, while Iran funds terrorism all over the world and will soon threaten the US with those nuclear weapons.
Get rid of Dennis, and we have gone a long way to decreasing the threat of nuclear war.
“What is lost in the narrative of the movie is that quantum theory and the bomb were not the unique invention of Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists. The Russians also produced their own A-bomb in 1949.”
-The Russians were able to produce their “own A-bomb in 1949” thanks mainly to Klaus Fuchs, a Soviet spy within the Manhattan Project. Julius Rosenberg helped. Ethel was a dupe.
““Oppenheimer” is the quintessential “great man” or “great WHITE man” in history who shapes events to his will. Ayn Rand would have loved the movie. Her book “Atlas shrugged” (later made into a movie) promoted the philosophy of “objectivism” that emphasized rugged individualism and the pursuit of self-interest. ”
-Oppenheimer was not a story based on rugged individualism. Hardly. The roles and contributions of Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg, Enrico Fermi, Leo Szilard, Luis Alvarez, Hans Bethe, Kurt Goedel and Richard Feynman (who was portrayed more as a bongo-player than theoretical physicist) are all represented. If they could have figured out a way to include Lise Meitner, the movie would have shown the Manhattan Project to be a multi-ethnic, multi-national, multi-confessional, multi-gender woke fun-fest.
“What is also overlooked in the movie were the consequences of Oppenheimer’s work.”
-Utter nonsense. The final third of the movie dealt with Oppenheimer’s conflicts over the consequences of his work and his effort to pull the reigns on the development of nuclear weapons.
Dennis’s whole shtick is to gainsay anything that Professor Turley writes, without making any effort to know anything about the subject at hand.
As a student of history, I’m reminded of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s address on the battleship Missouri at the end of WWII .. .
“A new era is upon us. Even the lesson of victory itself brings with it profound concern, both for our future security and the survival of civilization. The destructiveness of the war potential, through progressive advances in scientific discovery, has in fact now reached a point which revises the traditional concepts of war.
Men since the beginning of time have sought peace. Various methods through the ages have attempted to devise an international process to prevent or settle disputes between nations. From the very start workable methods were found insofar as individual citizens were concerned, but the mechanics of an instrumentality of larger international scope have never been successful. Military alliances, balances of power, leagues of nations, all in turn failed, leaving the only path to be by way of the crucible of war. We have had our last chance. If we do not now devise some greater and more equitable system, Armageddon will be at our door. The problem basically is theological and involves a spiritual recrudescence and improvement of human character that will synchronize with our almost matchless advances in science, art, literature and all material and cultural developments of the past two thousand years, It must be of the spirit if we are to save the flesh.”
I can remember when the academy awards were bi-coastal, on black and white tv, the men wore tails, the actors classy and the movies great. The academy awards then was an event that most Americans looked forward to watching late into the night. Point to one actor that can come up to Audrey Hepburn or Gary Cooper?
Well, Amazon seems to have gotten with the “Macho Dad” movies or shows, with extremely popular Reacher & The Terminal List! Paramount too, with Top Gun Maverick and the latest Mission Impossible #7 part one. But, they do have women in prominent roles, realistic roles I might add. There aren’t any 90 lb woman wonders kicking Reachers a** though, and surprisingly, I’ve not heard from the critics? Hmmm?
Movies are made for entertainment with a gamble of profit in the end.
With a good story, good writing, good directing, good characters, good actors etc. you get a good movie people are willing to pay to see.
Sometimes the story delivers some kind of commentary, or look into a historical event or person/s.
Other times it is a silly movie but good fun.
I have read critics that claimed a movie was great/bust and I found the exact opposite.
I will pay to see a movie that looks interesting to me.
Aliens. Sigourney Weaver won a Oscar for Best Actress. Is that a “dad movie?” Or did it just so happen to have the list I mention above about what makes a good movie?
Why would anyone be interested or find importance in a movie with a bunch of white men and women like Einstein, Oppenheimer, Szilard, Fermi, Bethe and Lise Meitner when you have a movie about a make believe pink doll? Sounds about right considering our times.
“American “macho dads”: the reason we weren’t speaking German after W2.”
Excellent comment, Cindy. Thank goodness for those dads (and women as well). But today, the left is trying to make them disappear. In the not-too-distant future, they will be needed again. Who is going to protect America from the terrorists within? The Biden administration has let in armies of terrorists who are now trying to blend in and create cells dedicated to the destruction of America.
We will die from within. The process has started. We have a President and many in our legislature beholden to the Chinese and other enemies.
