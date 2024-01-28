NPR’s New CEO Under Fire Over Social Media Postings

The new CEO for National Public Radio (NPR) has become instant news over social media postings that she deleted before the recent announcement of her selection. Katherine Mahar is the former CEO of Wikipedia and sought to remove controversial postings on subjects ranging from looters to Trump.
Shannon Thaler at the New York Post reassembled Maher’s deleted postings including a 2018 declaration that “Donald Trump is a racist” and variety of race-based commentary. That included a statement that appeared to excuse looting:
She is also quoted for saying that “white silence is complicity.” She has described her own “hysteric white woman voice.” She further stated: “I was taught to do it. I’ve done it. It’s a disturbing recognition. While I don’t recall ever using it to deliberately expose another person to immediate physical harm on my own cognizance, it’s not impossible. That is whiteness.”
She further stated “I grew up feeling superior (hah, how white of me) because I was from New England and my part of the country didn’t have slaves, or so I’d been taught.”
The concern is that Maher will further the advocacy journalism at NPR in framing the news to advance social and political agendas. NPR employees have already objected to efforts to maintain a neutral tone in reporting and declared “civility is a weapon wielded by the powerful.” The most interesting question is how NPR will implement its controversial policy on allowing journalists to join in protests.
NPR declared that it would allow employees to participate in political protests when the editors believe the causes advance the “freedom and dignity of human beings.”
The rule itself shows how impressionistic and unprofessional media has become in the woke era. NPR does not try to define what causes constitute advocacy for the “freedom and dignity of human beings.” How about climate change and environmental protection? Would it be prohibited to protest for a forest but okay if it is framed as “environmental justice”?
NPR seems to intentionally keep such questions vague while only citing such good causes as Black Lives Matter and gay rights:
“Is it OK to march in a demonstration and say, ‘Black lives matter’? What about a Pride parade? In theory, the answer today is, “Yes.” But in practice, NPR journalists will have to discuss specific decisions with their bosses, who in turn will have to ask a lot of questions.”
So the editors will have the power to choose between acceptable and unacceptable causes.
Maher will now play a role in determining what causes advance “human dignity” that justifies reporters crossing the line to join the protests. Given her own past advocacy, NPR may have found the perfect adjudicator for advocacy journalists.
I’m waiting for all our favorite fellow-commenters to come in and denounce the good professor’s post.
But let me refer them to two external considerations (because I am limited to two–there are lots more)
1. NPR altered the role of “public radio” journalism when it encouraged social activism among journalists in its newly-implemented ethics policy, “It’s OK for Journalists to Demonstrate.”
2. NPR is rated by independent sources as Left or Lean Left.
About 2-3 generations in America particularly, but also in the entire West that hate, misinformation and the lies have been taught and promoted by the progs/marxs/commies and the left, being taught, swallowed this ideology hook line and sinker. Hate and no empathy brings us the like of every dictator in religion, philosophy and now we have a combination of hate/no empathy so we get HAMAS, Hezbollah,Houtis etc. doing the Nazi thing all around the planet. And to make matters worse, the West in particular, will not, cannot, won’t stand up and tell the history of this planet in full truth to show who is the “bad” and who isn’t!!!!!
Open your eyes. Hate, misinformation and lies exist are promoted by some people of all political persuasions.
“The concern is that Maher will further the advocacy journalism at NPR in framing the news to advance social and political agendas.”
WOW. Now the public has put on its 3-D glasses to finally see the “color-blindness” of we chickens who came home to roost on this website two years ago, citing NPR and MSM, but were discredited and denounced by [you know whom], also on this website.
Public television reports left wing propaganda now, they make no effort to be fair at all. As a taxpayer I am not happy seeing my tax dollars pay for reporting that is pure left wing propaganda most of the time. But also, it’s amazing that America could be split politically – half of America are blue States, the other half red, yet public television only reports left wing propaganda for blue state audiences. I think it probably has come time to stop subsidizing public television, and public radio. You can get all the left wing propaganda you want want from CNN and MSNBC, aud nauseum. Like PBS, CNN and MSNBC make no to do fair political coverage – along with repeatedly lying to viewers about all matters large and small, while also ignoring stories that don’t mesh with the stations blatant support of Democrats (mess at border, the Biden family corruption, complete ineptitude of Joe Biden as a President). If the GOP takes over the House and the Senate and Joe Biden gets the pink slip he so richly deserves, I would like to see the federal dollars flowing to public television to stop, or at least get cut back to nothing. Public television is a mouthpiece for the democrats – it was no created for that purpose, but Congress has not monitored PBS very well, they should have been insisting that PBS – subsidized by US taxpayers – reflect the values of all Americans, not just a narrow subset of wealthy left wing types.
Another day, another column that’s light on legal analysis. This seems designed more to feed “the age of rage” that JT so often complains about.
I wonder what would happen if the elites held a war and the “white people” declined the invitation? Why would anyone want to defend a nation that’s constantly calling them “racist”, “supremacist” and doesn’t judge their children on merit but on color?
Margot: “Why would anyone want to defend a nation that’s constantly calling them “racist?”
They don’t. Recruitment in all military services has plummeted and it is almost entirely whites whose families usually provided recruits that are turning away.
Part of it is because of anti-white racism that is causing young men to say “F*** em!” And part of it is the wussification of the military. Members of my family had been involved since King Phillip’s War and on both sides of the Civil War but not now. For similar reasons interest in university has declined for looking like a bankrupting fraud that cranks out useless diplomas while overtly hating whites and America. “F*** em” sounds better every day.
Margot, Young,
I come from a family with a long history of service.
Those families are usually the ones who continue to serve.
Not any more. No one wants to be part of the all new, all woke US military, nor serve under Biden.
Funny thing, there are some who are blaming those families for NOT sending their sons and daughters to enlist. Of course, they will not step up.
“So the editors will have the power to choose between acceptable and unacceptable causes.”
This is not public broadcasting. This is propaganda. Pravda, the Russian newspaper, has always been what PBS is trying to be. Propaganda, but the people of Russia know that, while the Democrats in America don’t.
And the difference between her mental indoctrination by the prog/left and that apparent in all others in the media/education industry is what? We all know of the tainted nature of these industries and how they have destroyed the civilized and educated society that was once a part of our culture. If we do not disinfect our national cultural entities soon we will lose the battle to sustain western culture forever.
Yes, let’s defund everything that some taxpayers object to. Will anything be left?
Another Woke Nut Case at NPR – I use to like NPR many many years ago but stopped listening in 2010.
Do you think her family, friends, and co-workers are just a little embarrassed by her. Instead of turning her frown upside down, as they advise children to do, she turned her snobbery upside down and now hates a different group. But hate is hate. The big question is why didn’t she immediately step down and give her job to a member of one of the oppressed minorities she loves to bang on about. Wanker.
Removed her controversial tweets and comments? Isn’t it remarkable how the strength of one’s convictions can be so situationally contingent? If you believe your stuff, stand behind it… but then, I repeat myself.
“Courage of your convictions” would include defending those convictions openly. Insults and censorship, like deleting one’s words, are the recourse of those who don’t really believe in their convictions, actually cannot support them, or fear testing them at all. We see all three in the woke contingent, the progressive mindset that knows with certainty what is right, what is true, and what is best for you, but can’t let you think to the contrary. Thus the ultimate question – what are they afraid of?
“Removed her controversial tweets and comments? Isn’t it remarkable how the strength of one’s convictions can be so situationally contingent? If you believe your stuff, stand behind it”
NHTPR. National Half of The Public Radio funded by all of the public.
If it’s the Washington Post or the Huffington Post pushing an agenda they are free to do so. However if it’s a so called news provider pushing an agenda with my tax money I can recognize that I’m paying for the propaganda that they put out. They’re doing it and I didn’t even get a kiss. I wonder if I take them to court will I win 83 million dollars. I’ll wait thirty years to state my case just before an election to tell everyone how they entered my wallet without my permission.
I’m aware there are many woke causes in the govt budget but that’s going to change in 2025.
Obama, and no doubt Biden, used money collected as fines to fund advocacy groups that the regime favors.
defund NPR/PBS. Let them compete in the marketplace
NPR should not be funded by federal tax dollars. In my lifetime, it’s not been politically neutral.
I think they are partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
They are already sometimes so horrid I turn the radio off while driving. Interesting stories but from a total woke persepctive.
I have partaken of their literary and cultural offerings in the past, that is until they became marginalized as to the entire gamut of culture and chose to push the indoctrination campaign that their prog/left masters required of them. Now I won’t even turn on their station or listen to their propaganda (that is all that they do now).
The self-delusion at NPR is monumental, especially with regard to claims of being “unbiased” with respect to domestic political reporting and being “non-commercial”. I don’t think that they understand how harmful it is to local public radio stations when people, such as myself, cease their support of NPR because of the national “news” programs.