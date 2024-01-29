Russians! Nancy Pelosi Declares Protesters at her Home Are Possible Putin Plants

The Russians are back just in time for another election. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Sunday that pro-Palestinian protesters were “connected to Russia” and pushing “Mr. Putin’s message.” She called for . . . you guessed it . . . a new Russian investigation.

Protesters have targeted Pelosi’s home, usually an aggressive tactic reserved for Republicans. Indeed, when protesters were toppling statues, Pelosi saw no international conspiracy or influence. Instead, she dismissed the violent riots and said “people will do what they do.”

Pelosi also refused to condemn Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Cal.) when, during violent rioting, Waters declared that protesters “gotta stay on the street” and “get more confrontational.” Waters has also called for protesters to confront and hound government officials at restaurants and other locations.

It appears that the protests are now far more menacing as Democratic leaders are targeted and young voters appear to be increasingly disassociated from the party. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Pelosi about the shift against Democratic leaders like herself. Pelosi’s response was all-too-familiar:

“They are in front of my house all the time. I have a feeling for what feelings they have. But we have to think about what we’re doing. And what we have to do is try to stop the suffering in Gaza. This is women and children, people who don’t have a place to go, so let’s address that. But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. I say that having looked at this for a long time.”

When Bash followed up to ask whether she was actually stating that these protesters are “Russian plants,” Pelosi doubled down and said that the groups and their financing “should be investigated.”

It would not be surprising if Russia fueled dissent in the United States through its media and intelligence assets. The United States has repeatedly been accused of the same efforts in other countries. However, the allegations of Russian interference in 2016 proved to be overblown and there is no evidence that Russian operations materially impacted the election outcome.

However, an investigation into political groups by the government is a serious move that can chill free speech and association. The fact is that there are many Americans sympathetic with the Palestinians. Like the 2016 elections, the division is already evident in the country. These protests across the country are not the product of foreign manipulation.

Half of Biden voters believe that Israel is committing genocide according to polls. While a recent poll shows strong continuing support for Israel, a majority of young people support the Palestinians over Israel.

In other words, there is ample support for the protests outside of the Pelosi’s home without the involvement of Russia. Nevertheless, Russia is back as a ready-made label to demonize political opponents.

For example, soon after a hearing on censorship, MSNBC contributor and former Sen. Claire McCaskill attacked journalists and members who spoke in favor of free speech. She appeared on MSNBC to denounce the member witnesses (Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, and former Rep. Gabbard) as “Putin apologists” and Putin lovers. She exclaimed, “I mean, look at this, I mean, all three of those politicians are Putin apologists. I mean, Tulsi Gabbard loves Putin.”

This McCarthy-like mantra is being repeated across the Democratic Party to shutdown opposition to censorship or other measures. Free speech advocates or Biden critics are now fellow travelers of Russia as we head into yet another election.

There have been ample reasons to criticize some of these protesters and I have long objected to the targeting of the homes of politicians and justices. However, labeling them Russian agents or cutouts should concern all citizens.

In fairness to Pelosi, however, I did find this training film that could be the evidence that she is seeking on the Russian street operations: