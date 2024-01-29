Russians! Nancy Pelosi Declares Protesters at her Home Are Possible Putin Plants

The Russians are back just in time for another election. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Sunday that pro-Palestinian protesters were “connected to Russia” and pushing “Mr. Putin’s message.” She called for . . . you guessed it . . . a new Russian investigation.
Protesters have targeted Pelosi’s home, usually an aggressive tactic reserved for Republicans. Indeed, when protesters were toppling statues, Pelosi saw no international conspiracy or influence. Instead, she dismissed the violent riots and said “people will do what they do.”
Pelosi also refused to condemn Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Cal.) when, during violent rioting, Waters declared that protesters “gotta stay on the street” and “get more confrontational.” Waters has also called for protesters to confront and hound government officials at restaurants and other locations.
It appears that the protests are now far more menacing as Democratic leaders are targeted and young voters appear to be increasingly disassociated from the party. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Pelosi about the shift against Democratic leaders like herself. Pelosi’s response was all-too-familiar:
“They are in front of my house all the time. I have a feeling for what feelings they have. But we have to think about what we’re doing. And what we have to do is try to stop the suffering in Gaza. This is women and children, people who don’t have a place to go, so let’s address that. But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. I say that having looked at this for a long time.”
When Bash followed up to ask whether she was actually stating that these protesters are “Russian plants,” Pelosi doubled down and said that the groups and their financing “should be investigated.”
It would not be surprising if Russia fueled dissent in the United States through its media and intelligence assets. The United States has repeatedly been accused of the same efforts in other countries. However, the allegations of Russian interference in 2016 proved to be overblown and there is no evidence that Russian operations materially impacted the election outcome.
However, an investigation into political groups by the government is a serious move that can chill free speech and association. The fact is that there are many Americans sympathetic with the Palestinians. Like the 2016 elections, the division is already evident in the country. These protests across the country are not the product of foreign manipulation.
Half of Biden voters believe that Israel is committing genocide according to polls. While a recent poll shows strong continuing support for Israel, a majority of young people support the Palestinians over Israel.
In other words, there is ample support for the protests outside of the Pelosi’s home without the involvement of Russia. Nevertheless, Russia is back as a ready-made label to demonize political opponents.
For example, soon after a hearing on censorship, MSNBC contributor and former Sen. Claire McCaskill attacked journalists and members who spoke in favor of free speech. She appeared on MSNBC to denounce the member witnesses (Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, and former Rep. Gabbard) as “Putin apologists” and Putin lovers. She exclaimed, “I mean, look at this, I mean, all three of those politicians are Putin apologists. I mean, Tulsi Gabbard loves Putin.”
This McCarthy-like mantra is being repeated across the Democratic Party to shutdown opposition to censorship or other measures. Free speech advocates or Biden critics are now fellow travelers of Russia as we head into yet another election.
There have been ample reasons to criticize some of these protesters and I have long objected to the targeting of the homes of politicians and justices. However, labeling them Russian agents or cutouts should concern all citizens.
In fairness to Pelosi, however, I did find this training film that could be the evidence that she is seeking on the Russian street operations:
13 thoughts on “Russians! Nancy Pelosi Declares Protesters at her Home Are Possible Putin Plants”
Its funny to see some of the posts here.
What Pelosi is doing is turning on the radical left.
Many conservative / pro-Israel pundits have already pointed out that the majority of the protesters for ‘peace’ and a ‘cease fire’ in Gaza are in fact ignorant of the Palestinian ‘plight’. They have no understanding of Hamas, or that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran all say death to Israel.
Most are from other leftist / communist / socialist organizations.
Hence her reference to Putin.
No its not Putin, but George Soros and others funding these leftist orgs.
Since they are no longer useful Pelosi is shifting towards the right.
Funny how that is… if she runs and wins again in 2024… she’ll flip back when Trump wins and she’ll use them to attack Trump.
-G
Jonthan – Good point – We need Alan Arkin and his crew- perfect choice-The Russians are Coming- Nancy has seen the Russians are Coming very early along with the Dems, Trump haters, Washington and Global Elite. Pretty soon Nancy and the DEMS. Global and Washington Elite will connect the Demonstrators and Russians?? to Trump. Demand a new investogation as their other investigations fail. Suggest Nancy counts/dreams of Russians in her sleep along with “Block Buster Stock Trades” $. As we get closer to the Elections things are going to get very crazy as the DEMS/Left Wing Radical DEMS/Elites see that their power taken away if Trump is elected. Perhaps all those who say they will leave the US, if Trump wins, will actually leave, perhaps to Russia?
OT– if we need any further indication of the character of today’s American “journalism”, consider this morning’s online edition of Fox News. In my opinion, among the networks and cable and large online news organizations, Fox is the best. If you look at today’s edition, there are approximately 50 stories with pictures. Of the 50 stories, 7 were about Taylor Swift, and 9 were about other non-news topics like the “new language” being spoken by influencers. Actually, this may say more about those of us who are news-consumers. Maybe we demand to know more about Taylor Swift than the border crisis or the Trump haters in Illinois working hard to remove him from the ballot.
@lawyer…
You have a slow news day where the two big stories are who’s going to play in the superbowl and the fact that 3 US Service members died and many others injured from a drone strike that got thru.
Or did you want to talk about the Farmer’s strike in France?
-G
There are LOTS of voting constituencies in the US — black voters, young voters, women voters, etc. — as well of subsets of those sets. What Nancy is unintentionally pointing out is the growing constituency of SENILE voters who will respond to arguments that they recognize from the past, without actually thinking about whether or not those arguments are or ever were valid, even after the arguments have been categorically disproven.
What Nancy is doing is basically what an oldies radio station does — playing moldy old hits for people who stopped listening to new tunes YEARS ago.
If Mr. Putin is in favor of peace in Gaza while Mrs. Pelosi wants the killing of civilians (read: women and children) to continue, what does that say about Mr. Putin and what does it say about Nancy Pelosi? You don’t have to be pro-Hamas, or even pro-Palestine, to abhor the carnage in Gaza. And while we’re on the subject of Nancy Pelosi, how about posting a pic from this millennium?
“. . . abhor the carnage in Gaza.”
Easy solution: Hamas surrenders unconditionally. And if you want to stop future “carnage,” then Tehran surrenders unconditionally.
Maybe their constituents wanting to be trained in the Granny Nancy Options Trading Method?
One thing Pelosi and the DNC have in common with Twitter, Facebook, and some of the regular commenters here in Turley’s comment section: None of them will ever run short of crazy, just-say-anything BS.
Well…a Russian lawmaker is claiming it will support Texas independence.
“On Saturday, Mironov, the leader of faction A Just Russia—For Truth in the Russian legislature, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “In the conflict between Texas and the United States, I am on the side of the state. At least Texas does not interfere in the affairs of other countries. If necessary, we are ready to help with the independence referendum. And of course, we will recognize the People’s Republic of Texas if there is one”
Seems Russia is always willing to help republicans.
Your assertion that what some lone rando Russian says is helpful to republicans is a confession of how willing you are to just say ANYTHING.
Texas succeeding from the union would not help Republicans. Now, if it were Massachusetts or California . ..
Did she get 51 national security experts to sign on?