JAMA Editor Fired After Questioning Structural Racism

We have been discussing efforts to fire professors who voice dissenting views on various issues including an effort to oust a leading economist from the University of Chicago as well as a leading linguistics professor at Harvard and a literature professor at Penn. The cancel culture has also extended to museums, book publishers, and other forums for intellectual exchanges. Now the esteemed Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has fired podcast host and deputy editor Dr. Edward Livingston, who raised his own concerns and doubts in a podcast over claims of structural racism.
While JAMA is supposedly independent from the American Medical Association (AMA), the AMA wrote in a statement that it was “deeply disturbed” and “angered” by the podcast and declared that “this tweet and podcast are inconsistent with the policies and views of AMA.”
The conservative site The Daily Wire has a copy of the since-deleted podcast. During the episode, Livingston reportedly asked Dr. Mitchell Katz the following question: “Given that racism is illegal, how can it be so embedded in society that it’s considered structural?”
Katz then explained how structural racism can manifest itself. Livingston then followed up by noting
“I feel like I’m being told I’m a racist in the modern era because of this whole thing about structural racism, but what you’re talking about, it isn’t so much racism as much as that there are populations, it’s more of a socioeconomic phenomenon, that have a hard time getting out of their place because of their environment. And it isn’t their race; it isn’t their color; it’s their socioeconomic status. It’s where they are.”
Katz appeared to agree with the socio-economic point.
There is much there to unpack and people of good faith can disagree with the socio-economic perspective. That is the point of such forums to allowing different viewpoints and a debate on issues facing society. I disagree with the comments and I would be interested in an exchange on the issue. There was a time when such controversial discussions were welcomed as a platform for discussion. This is not that time.
The podcast triggered the usual demands for termination and condemnation. Rather than simply present arguments against the socio-economic point, critics wanted Livingston fired. What is most disconcerting is that the loudest celebrating the termination were professors who rejoiced in the notion that someone can be fired for expressing an opposing viewpoint.
As reported on Campus Reform, University of Minnesota Professor Betsy Hirsch“Glad to see some concrete steps here after the #racist physician tweet/podcast.” For his part, University of Southern California Michael Cosimini demanded to know how such viewpoints could ever have been allowed to be posted.
We previously discussed how commentators and corporations often call for a national dialogue on race. However, those with opposing views of underlying causes and controversies are subject to cancelling campaigns. The result is closer to a diatribe than a dialogue. If we are to have a meaningful discussion about race, we have to tolerate opposing views. Indeed, the statements made on the podcast would offer a great opportunity to confront such views directly and to challenge the socio-economic claims. Canceling Livingston only reinforces the already overwhelming pressures on faculty members and others not to voice such dissenting views.
15 thoughts on “JAMA Editor Fired After Questioning Structural Racism”
the AMA leaders no longer represent their members: I quit years ago when they made decisions without bothering to ask any of us working docs what we thought.
So I suspect they didn’t even bother to ask their members about this.
Medical journal editors should be above politics, but alas the NEJM, Lancet and the BMJ have long pushed unscientific surveys and editorials to push their agendas. So now JAMA will join the PC crowd.
By the way: There is racism in medicine: a lot is impatience with poor people of all races whose drug and alcohol use and bad dieting make them sick, and they refuse to change.
But the “Structural” racism is again against poor people, not from racism per se. It is hard to find doctors willing to work in many poor areas due to economic reasons (i.e. high malpractice fees, low reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid for docs who work in poor neighborhoods). This is not racism per se, since I had to quit one job in a white rural area due to overwork and underpay, so joined the IHS, where overwork was horrible but at least I could pay the bills.
“There is much there to unpack and people of good faith can disagree with the socio-economic perspective.”
While it is true that people of good faith can disagree, there is nothing to unpack here — this is a simple example of suppressing speech that the racists among us found noisome because it questioned one of the basic tenets of their ‘religion.’ The “Elect,” as John McWhorter labels them, cannot tolerate dissent. They are true believers whose ‘faith’ has no empirical basis. CTR is a fantasy that is reminiscent of utopian and millenial thinking, just as the 1619 project is bad history because its only reason for existing is tendentious, rather like the history of the Christian martyrs.
So McWhorter’s classification of those pushing CRT and related nonsense seems reasonable. I do not agree with him on everything, but that is the point, isn’t it? I find him interesting and intellectually stimulating, and if I do not agree, that is no reason to malign him or seek his ruin. Instead, I offer a link to his blog — johnmcwhorter.substack.com
As for a socio-economic perspective on the problems of certain populations, any Marxist worth his salt would not object; he would applaud such an observation. That also is the point. CTR are not socialists; they are nihilists with no interest in reality.
I know DC fairly well because I have lived and worked there on and off over the past fifty years. I know that the District is part of a larger metropolitan agglomerate that includes large areas of Maryland and Virgina, and that there is not a single ‘black’ population in that area. There are several — the suburban blacks with good professional and government jobs, the blacks in menial jobs who live in the city or the nearest suburbs, and the blacks who live in the city that the first two groups avoid but enlist on occasion to advance their own careers. That, of course, is a socio-economic observation with cultural overtones not unlike those made by McWhorter.
The current obsessive focus on race cannot allow any other analysis; it dispenses with disciplines like sociology and economics, and it has no use for Marx and Engels, whose analysis was economic, not racial (although, like most of his contemporaries, Marx belived that nations were races, making it more difficult to see how white privilege might have helped a Pole or Hungarian in the late 1800s and early 1900s). The advocates of CRT, like the race hustlers, are incapable of rational discourse; they deal in slogans and ‘their’ truths, which function as doctrine and dogma. They are the racist equivalent of a cult and the intellectual equivalent of a mob.
You cannot have a dialogue or even a polite conversation with fanatics or members of a mob, unless you are willing to renounce your own beliefs and debase yourself by grovelling, which is what cancel culture demands of you before it cancels you anyhow.
They can’t stop scapegoating White America, they have nothing else.
The race hustlers are a $billion industry. To do anything to lessen the flim flammers influence is a direct economic threat.
Democrat Party is at the top of that pyramid. Its a way to transfer tax $ to their grifters in non-profits, Charities and NGO’s.
But if the structure is Academia, the non-elected bureaucracy, Public education, All the Fortune 500 corporations. the10 largest metropolitan population centers, and the “justice system” in those metropolitan areas have black leadership, Black police in all management positions, Blacks in charge of all the charging and prosecution, all the metropolitan governance, from city managers and mayors, to all the dept heads, all music, film, and theater, all sports from High school/AAU, to college and professional. What structure is promoting structural racism? And, seeing that all levels of import are actively rooting it out. All the media, legacy and new internet platforms, Exactly what else should be done?
The race hustlers make life in contemporary USA untenable. The incessant drum beating is so annoying, that like the boy-that-cried-wolf – people are just not listening anymore.
This is so backwards. The people who are PUSHING institutional racism are the ones that should be fired. We need a way to strip them of their citizenship as well.
Welcome to the modern McCarthyism. Maybe if you want to have a actual dialogue, maybe you need to have and actual dialogue. This is nothing but condemnation and screaming. The man must be a racist because he does not agree and only racists disagree. He needs to be fired.
That sounds to me much like the Communist diatribe against their dissidents. They are crazy because only crazy people do not want to be in the people revolution and they do not want to be in the peoples paradise. So we had to send them the asylum.
History does teach this too shall pass.
Diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment), not limited to racism, is a progressive condition.
Everyone is racist so nobody is racist.
US-born blacks fail because of their lack of education or environment or psychological feelings of inferiority or all of the above. Black immigrants succeed because they overcome any and all of these issues.
If you think socio-economics makes them have fits, wait until someone mentions that the black population has an average IQ of 85. Could that also be a ‘structural’ problem?
Yes, I agree. Race and IQ are taboo. I watched a lecture course at The Great Courses called “The Intelligent Brain” by Dr Richard Haier of UC Irvine that had a lecture on Race and IQ. He describes test data that shows groups having different group average g-factor intelligences as estimated with IQ tests as follows: Whites = 100, African Americans = 85, Hispanics = 85, Jews = 110, Asian Americans = 105. He explained that from studies of identical twins separated at birth and raised in different environments, we know that a large component of g-factor intelligence is inherited from genetics. G-factor intelligence is basically academic intelligence (literacy and numeracy). Any individual with an IQ of approximately 85 or less is statistically much more vulnerable to crime, poverty, illegitimacy, etc. About 1 in 6 whites is in this category and about 1 in 2 blacks and Hispanics fall in this category. Our school systems are controlled by educators who believe in the non-scientific ideology of the “Blank Slate.” The Blank Slate meme states that while everyone’s physical body is a little different based on genetics, somehow magically everyone’s brain is virtually identical, the only real difference being privilege. No, not all brains are the same. Magneto-encephalography scans of human brains show that the higher one’s g-factor intelligence is, then the more white matter connections there are between the parietal and frontal lobes of the brain. Evidentially, it appears that white matter is more important gray matter. Anyway, it’s a shame that Blank Slate ideology is pervasive everywhere in our society. We can’t talk about the science of race and IQ without being called a racists by the race deniers and IQ deniers. As a result, individuals with low IQ (below 85) are abused and neglected by our ignorant leaders in both education and government. I believe that g-factor intelligence and IQ have nothing to do one’s value as a human being. And that everyone can benefit from higher levels of oracy, literacy, and numeracy (myself included as I’m just a work-in-progress too). That’s one reason why I read Jonathan Turley.
It’s obvious – leftists want to control thought. That’s what it’s been about all along. They want to regulate beliefs. Now, racism in practice is illegal but thoughts are not illegal and speech is protected by the First Amendment. (Those who think it only applies to Congress have rocks in their head – as far as Madison and others were concerned, Congress IS the people since it’s made up of elected representatives. This is the kind of thing that is going to lead to civil war in this country, perhaps sooner rather than later.
21st Century McCarthyism
That’s unfair – to McCarthy.
The Facists strike again.
The worm always turns and then the payback starts.
What the Lefties are doing is installing a culture of hate in a country that is better than that.
What are the Lefties so scared of that they have to silence all opposition?