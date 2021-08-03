Professors: Going to Public Places Should be a “Privilege” Reserved for the Vaccinated

Do you have a right to leave your home to eat or recreate? Apparently not if you are a “non-vac.” NYU Professor Arthur Caplan and Yale Professor Sarah Hull have published an essay in MedPageToday declaring that unvaccinated people should be barred from public places from airplanes to movie theaters to restaurants. What is most striking is how the two academics (who teach bioethics) declare that appearing public is a privilege, not a right. They are not alone in such views. CNN’s Don Lemon recently called for barring unvaccinated people from offices and businesses, insisting “It has nothing to do with liberty. You don’t have the freedom and the liberty to put other people in jeopardy.” The essay comes as New York announces mandatory proof of vaccines will be required for public places.
Caplan and Hull call for a vaccine passport system much like the government program in France and insist “Liberty does not mean you have the freedom to do whatever you want wherever you want,. Nor does it make sense to conflate the concept of individual rights, which inform our liberties, with that of privileges, which are predicated on each of us upholding certain responsibilities.”
They added:
“It is hard to argue in good faith that American citizens have an inalienable “right” to dine at restaurants, attend shows in a theater, and travel for leisure. Indeed, if these were truly protected as rights, our government would be obligated to ensure basic access to them through entitlement programs or legal protection.”
Obviously, just because something is a right does not entitle people to entitlement programs. You have a right of free speech but there are not entitlement programs for speech. They are correct that there are legal protections for such rights.
However, the argument that appearing in public is not a right but a privilege ignores how a myriad of related rights involve public interaction. Speech, religious, and associational rights are often curtailed or denied by such restrictions. The Supreme Court has also recognized a right to movement in cases like In Paul v. Virginia, 75 U.S. 168 (1869), where it supported the “right of free ingress into other States, and egress from them.” There are also rights of due process and equal protection that can be raised in some cases depending on the public forum.
Caplan and Hull declare:
“there is ample precedent for limiting individual liberty. What you choose to do cannot impinge upon the liberty of others. Driving is a privilege that must be maintained by ongoing licensure, registration, vehicle inspection, and adherence to the rules of the road for the sake of personal and public safety so that all may drive. If you reject these responsibilities, you risk losing the privilege of driving.”
There are many liberties that can be denounced as “impinging” on others. Indeed, that is the common argument used by growing limits on free speech, the subject of my testimony last year in Congress.
Moreover, the analogy to driving is a poor one. Driving requires proficiency in operating a vehicle. No one seriously argues that there is a “right” to fly a plane or drive a car without proven ability to do so. These activities could cause serious injury or death in others in the operation of such vehicles. It would be catastrophic for individual rights if freedoms of movement and association were treated like the privilege of driving. These are rights that adhere to the basic existence of humans in their interaction and engagement with others. That is why we have licenses to drive but not licenses to speak or associate or travel. It is the inverse of China which has an actual social scoring to determine your access to privileges like travel.
Yes, being unvaccinated creates risks for others, but many protected activities can be associated with social costs. Speech can be condemned for fueling hate or intimidating others. Indeed, CNN’s media expert Brian Stelter supported reductions of free speech as “a harm reduction model.” Likewise, there is no limiting principle to this theory. Presumably, in high transmission areas, citizens could be equally limited from even venturing out into “public places” like parks or beaches while “vacs” are given full freedom of movement. Finally, this reframing of rights invited highly biased judgments like declaring mass Black Lives Matter protests as justified (as public health causes) while supporting bans on religious gatherings or protests for other causes.
Even non-fundamental rights are protected by the need for the government to show a rational basis for such limitations. While questioning vaccination mandates are now considered threats to public health and are routinely censored on social media, there are some challenging aspects of these mandates as irrational, including failing to exempt millions of people who have natural antibodies due to their recovery from Covid-19.
What is concerning is the degree to which the Biden Administration has openly declared a preference for private companies to enforce a type of vaccine mandate. Others have explained that the effort should be to coerce people into taking the vaccine by making their lives or employment impossible unless they yield. CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen called for coercive measures making it “hard for people to remain unvaccinated.” Many have listened. The NFL, for example, has been accused making life “a living hell” for NFL players who prefer to be tested but not vaccinated.
The essay by these professors shows how this approach can put all rights on a slippery slope of relative risk avoidance. They write that “the concept of requiring COVID-19 vaccination to access privileges involving social gathering similarly protects public health and prevents reckless individuals from harming others.” There are a host of ways that people engage in reckless conduct that could endanger others. Indeed, there are a host of other viruses and illness that can be spread in social settings. The essay would leave it to the government and private companies to condition social engagements and public movement on good choices. After all, “the dangers we collectively face are too great to indulge bad choices any longer.”
I agree that people should be vaccinated and my entire family was eager to participate in the program. However, a crackdown of “bad choices” like “bad speech” can easily convert individual rights into privileges enjoyed at the discretion of the government. That is an even greater danger to citizens. Our Constitution is based on the premise that the government’s powers, not our rights, must be limited and express. The government does not “indulge” our choices on association or speech or travel. It exists in that space created by the indulgence of a free people.
Yeah, this is going to end well in a country with 160 million people, many un-vaxxed, owning more than 300 million guns.
These profs are absolute racists. They are clearly educated enough to know that the lowest vax rates are for Blacks and Hispanics. It is those populations who they want to exclude … ergo the profs are racists.
They are probably homophobic, xenophobic, sexists as well !!!
We are indeed on the road to fascism with only a few classical liberals like Turley and Dershowitz in opposition. The collusion between the Executive branch and the large tech corporations to suppress freedoms is not unlike what transpired in the 1930s. Propagandists working for CNN and the rest of the MSM are nothing but amplifiers for the party in power. The accusations of authoritarianism against Trump are simply projection. Progressives are determined to insidiously degrade our constitutional rights until they are essentially eliminated. Only a rather somewhat spineless supreme court is the last gate left to stop these barbarians. I would not count on Roberts to take a strong stand.
Please add Glen Greenwald to your list of the few remaining liberals arguing for the rights of us all.
Ahh, remember a certain group with a 4 letter name that used to fight these fascist wannabe tyrants? It began with an A, ended with a U and had a CL in the middle.
Are the vaccinated clean? Do you have a right to leave your home to eat or recreate?
And when they come from the market, except they wash, they eat not. And many other things there be, which they have received to hold, as the washing of cups, and pots, brasen vessels, and of tables.
Jeremiah 35:5
Then I set pitchers full of wine and some cups before the men of the house of the Rechabites, and I said to them, “Drink some wine.”
Matthew 23:25
Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence.
Matthew 23:26
Blind Pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup and dish, so that the outside may become clean as well.
The “vaccine” is an experimental technology with Emergency Use Authorization. The long-term effects are not known, nor can they be known in the absence of a long term in which to test them. To claim that people who would rather risk catching the flu than injecting something into their bodies that can never be removed are making “bad choices” is simply breathtaking. Only time will tell who made the bad choices if, indeed, we are to be allowed to make any choices at all, something that is seeming more and more unlikely with every day that passes. You cannot address the legal aspects of a vaccine mandate without addressing the fact that this product is not even FDA approved, something you seem to be very careful to avoid mentioning.
The media has cranked the panic porn up to 11.
I poked around on the internet last night and found a site that had detail Iowa data for covid, Most I had seen.
One fact, all the way to bottom of the page. ~6000 Deaths. ~470 deaths with no preexisting conditions. This is the total since the first death in March. 16 months, ~470 deaths vs the banner of ~6000 deaths
We know exactly who is vulnerable. Those people are the ones that need ID’s We still are focusing on cases and not deaths.
“We still are focusing on cases and not deaths.”
Not only that, bit we are focused on cases using bad PCR testing with high CT counts. Anyone I know who has tested positive, I ask, “What was the CT count for the test they did?” and they never know and most don’t even know about the CT issue.
Academics are wannabe dictators. Remember the Puritan preachers of New England and all of their pronouncements that turned out to be lies. Guess who founded Harvard.
Professionals a lot smarter than the dolts in government (remember who goes into government – people who can’t hack it in the real world), believe that those who got the VAX are the spreaders. Just like the soldiers who got the Rockefeller meningitis VAX in 1917 and created the “Spanish Flu.”
If you choose not to be vaccinated then you must accept the consequences of that. The vaccinated and those medically unable to be vaccinated do not and should not have to accept increases risk from a deadly virus for your choice.
Does the same principles applies to those who caught AIDS because of their risky behavior?
You are falling right into the trap. The same traps set in the 1930s Germany’s tyranny. Restricting movements of certainly classes of people. The vaxed may be indeed become incubators of variants far worse than the natural variants of viruses. This is starting to become evident and will be fully known in the coming months. Shall we apply the same standards to the vaxed and restrict their daily lives? It was your choice to be vaxed by an unrested sudstance, was it not? I’ve had the disease, I spent a week in the hospital with a severe case. I am now of the class that has zero chance of any transmission since natural immunity has proven 100 percent effective for eons of human existence. I am superior to you now under your logic. Shall I now lord over your future movements?
Hmmm, sounds like dictators to me.
Academics looking for attention.
Academia is a competitive field; you can win fame through hard work (Turley), or by saying stupid things in a public forum (these clowns).
What is amazing is if you are mostly peacefully protesting for social justice you cannot catch or spread the virus. Now if you are protesting for something nefarious or want to attend church, that’s another matter.
Why does this occur? Is the virus is an intelligent form of life.
I need my highly moral leftist bettors to explain this since I am a simple yayhoo (albeit one with advanced degrees.)
antonio
Coercion is a hard sell, even when there is public trust in public health authorities.
No such trust exists today.
Of course, these measures did not work in 2010.
https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/news/20100401/1-in-4-americans-got-swine-flu-vaccine
One might argue, the swine flu did not kill as many people. But that it is okay to put “other people in jeiopardy” as long as not too many other people die.
Did these people get their ethics credentials out of a cereal box?
Didnt see this coming? Neither did the average German.
CoVid will cure Trumpism. Darwin will make America great.
Please explain how COVID will cure Trumpism?
It allowed the invalided, the least like politician in America and China to finish what Clinton, Bushes and the guy who had zero accomplishments in his life started by stealing the 2020 election.
You do realize the mortality rate is 0 26% and falling, right?
We are long past that fake argument. It is well known that covid can lead to long term chronic health problems in a much higher rate.
Wake up for God’s sakes. You are killing civilization.