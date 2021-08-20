Florida Couple Arrested at Airport for Using Fake Vaccination Cards

We are now seeing an increasing number of prosecutions for the selling for false vaccine cards as a huge number of reported fake cards flood the country. This week we also saw an arrest for the use of such cards at an airport. NBC Miami reported that Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were arrested when they tried to fly to Hawaii. What is notable about the case is why they were spotted.
As cities like New York enforce vaccine mandates, many of us have raised concerns over the logistics in using bars and restaurants as the gatekeepers for vaccine enforcement. There are reports of widely available false cards, including some being shipped from China. That is hardly surprising since the CDC card is a plain, easily reproduced design. There is little ability for anyone to tell a fake from a genuine copy.
The Dalmazzos were spotted because they produced such cards not just for themselves but their young child. The children are too young to have had vaccinations. Otherwise, they would presumably have been allowed to proceed into Hawaii, which requires proof of vaccination for travelers who want to avoid quarantine.
The couple now faces misdemeanor charges with the potential for a fine, year in prison or both. However, with millions of such cards floating around, it is doubtful that state and local officials could process the vast numbers of violators even if they could be detected. In addition, if real enforcement leads to hundreds of thousands of arrests, courts are likely to reflect the ubiquitous violations as reason to lower sentences.
Moreover, bars, restaurants, or movie theaters have little incentive or ability to challenge a card that otherwise appears genuine. That creates a problem if the much touted vaccine mandates are easily avoided. Those with fears of exposure will likely avoid such businesses if they cannot rely on the mandate. That in turn could lead to a greater percentage of customers who are part of the stealth unvaccinated population — further deterring the vaccinated from venturing out.
Another challenge for mandate jurisdictions are reports indicating that some 30 percent of new cases in cities like Los Angeles are among the vaccinated. That will challenge the pitch that this is a surge of the unvaccinated and could further frustrate efforts to convince non-vacs to get the shot. Even as a move from reasoned consent to induced consent to coerced consent, the non-vacs are still not moving to be vaccinated in significant numbers. Stories that variants like Lambda are vaccine resistant will further undermine such efforts.
71 thoughts on “Florida Couple Arrested at Airport for Using Fake Vaccination Cards”
“You can’t handle the truth!”
– Colonel Jessup
You can’t handle the scope and breadth of American freedom.
The people are the Sovereign; government is the Subject of the Sovereign.
Government is severely limited and restricted while the people enjoy all conceivable, maximal freedom.
Government exists under the Constitution simply to provide security and infrastructure, as a military to provide for the common defence, laws against property damage and bodily injury, and roads, water, post office, monopoly utilities and items which provide for the general (i.e. all) welfare. That is all.
Americans enjoy the freedom of personal healthcare, per the 9th Amendment.
Congress has no power to tax for or to regulate personal healthcare, per Article 1, Section 8.
Congress has no power to mandate healthcare or any aspect thereof.
Congress has no emergency powers; Congress has the power to suspend habeas corpus only in a condition of invasion or rebellion.
Federal and state governments have no power to deny to individuals their right to obtain personal healthcare, per the 9th Amendment.
“It’s the [judicial branch], stupid!”
– James Carville
The singular American failure is the judicial branch, including the Supreme Court, which has failed treasonously to accomplish its sworn duty to support the Constitution – the “manifest tenor” thereof.
Article 1, Section 8
The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;…
To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several states, and with the Indian Tribes;…
To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces;…
Another challenge for mandate jurisdictions are reports indicating that some 30 percent of new cases in cities like Los Angeles are among the vaccinated.
Most people dont work with math in their day to day life. They accept the computation is done correctly and accept the conclusion.
What do we know of this 30% figure? Where do we get the denominator. That number would be the number tests administered. Or, sample size. The make up of the sample is critical to assigning a level of accuracy if you are going to make a decision from the answer. In this case we know the denominator is self selected people.
The vaccinated would not be well represented. They would not seek out a test if they are not experiencing symptoms, and even if they do, they would must likely just get a booster. So the sample selection would depress the number of vaccinated testing positive. Easily by a factor of 2
No surprise. No ‘insurgency.’
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/08/breaking-the-lefts-january-6-narrative-just-went-poof-fbi.php
Most of us here knew that and have been saying it for awhile. It was a political scam.
Your opinion is that an effective illegal attempt to interrupt the approval of the Electoral College votes is NOT an insurrection.
My opinion is that an effective illegal attempt to interrupt the approval of the Electoral College votes IS an insurrection.
Some of the people who’ve been arrested are being indicted and will be tried as a group. This discusses an example, with evidence:
emptywheel.net/2021/08/13/terrorists-in-the-tunnel-the-omnibus-indictment-for-officer-daniel-hodges-assault/
Anon: “Your opinion is that an effective illegal attempt to interrupt the approval of the Electoral College votes is NOT an insurrection”
Didn’t say that. You are assuming facts not in evidence and, it appears, never will be in evidence.
You are trying only to resuscitate the big lie.
As a footnote; i think the ‘J. Edgar Hoover’ building should be renamed the Richard Jewell Building so it is clear who they, y’all, are.