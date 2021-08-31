American Social Scoring? Chase Bank Reportedly Cancel The Account and Credit Card of Michael Flynn

Chase Bank’s motto “What Matters Most” took on a menacing meaning this week after Michael Flynn claimed that the bank canceled his account and the credit card due to the “possible reputational risk to our company.” If true, the report is a chilling expansion of the role of private companies to isolate and harass those with controversial views in our society. As shown with censorship, such private enforcement of speech controls has proven far more dangerous and effective than the traditional government programs. Indeed, the move would show how a type of Chinese “social scoring” could easily take hold in the United States.

While I was highly critical of the handling of his prosecution, I have also been highly critical of former national security Michael Flynn and his reckless rhetoric in the wake of the 2020 election. However, it is precisely his unpopularity that is allegedly the reason for Chase taking action against him. (This remains only an allegation by Flynn since there is no confirmation from Chase or additional supporting material).

On Sunday, Flynn posted a message from Chase informing him that it is severing its banking ties with him “because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company.” The partially redacted letter, dated Aug. 20, stated that the bank’s action would be effective on Sept. 18.