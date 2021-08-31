American Social Scoring? Chase Bank Reportedly Cancel The Account and Credit Card of Michael Flynn

Chase Bank’s motto “What Matters Most” took on a menacing meaning this week after Michael Flynn claimed that the bank canceled his account and the credit card due to the “possible reputational risk to our company.” If true, the report is a chilling expansion of the role of private companies to isolate and harass those with controversial views in our society. As shown with censorship, such private enforcement of speech controls has proven far more dangerous and effective than the traditional government programs. Indeed, the move would show how a type of Chinese “social scoring” could easily take hold in the United States.
While I was highly critical of the handling of his prosecution, I have also been highly critical of former national security Michael Flynn and his reckless rhetoric in the wake of the 2020 election. However, it is precisely his unpopularity that is allegedly the reason for Chase taking action against him. (This remains only an allegation by Flynn since there is no confirmation from Chase or additional supporting material).
On Sunday, Flynn posted a message from Chase informing him that it is severing its banking ties with him “because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company.” The partially redacted letter, dated Aug. 20, stated that the bank’s action would be effective on Sept. 18.
Chase bank has refused to respond to media inquiries on the matter.
Such an action would be chilling for free speech. In China, a “social credit system” was announced in 2014, is “an important component part of the Socialist market economy system and the social governance system.” According to a 2015 government document, the program was designed to reinforce for citizens that “keeping trust is glorious and breaking trust is disgraceful.”
In the last few years, we have seen an increasing call for private censorship from Democratic politicians and liberal commentators.Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship.Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on left applaud such censorship. A new poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.” Perhaps the same citizens and academics will embrace the Chinese model on social scoring and praise actions that the reported move by Chase bank.
If Chase has taken this step, it could increase pressure on other companies in our “cancel culture” to refuse to do business with others deemed personas non grata. Dissidents and controversial figures would face greater and greater isolation — a deterrent for others who consider voicing unpopular views.
We have already seen the social media companies seek to effectively disappear those who challenge corporate or government viewpoints on subjects ranging from climate change to election fraud to Covid-19. Corporate banishment would ratchet up this pressure by making it difficult for people to travel and function in society. A thousand “Little Brothers” have already been found to be more dangerous than one “Big Brother” in terms of free speech. This could easily make the Chinese social scoring look tame in comparison if the cancel culture starts to target banks and other essential areas for unpopular figures like Flynn.
54 thoughts on “American Social Scoring? Chase Bank Reportedly Cancel The Account and Credit Card of Michael Flynn”
Major private industries have aligned with the Democrat Party to convergently evolve into Big Brother.
We have a Democrat Administration partnering with social media in order to censor information damaging to its messaging, and to promote approved propaganda. It did not even require nationalizing this industry. They did it on their own.
Most of the media and Hollywood have engaged in similar partnership.
The public education system, higher education, and surprisingly, many public schools, have followed suit. Expect to be condemned and harassed if you prefer to judge people based on their character rather than their skin color, or if you ascribe to the biological definition of gender.
Many large corporations have followed suit, believing that it is the most profitable way to go. Their employees are forced to attend CRT training, in which they must apologize for the color of their skin.
We now have blacklists. Disagree with the Democrat party line, and activists will try to impoverish you. Don’t believe me? Ask the Colorado baker Jack Philips. Activists have tried to get him to bake custom Halloween cake, a Satanic cake, a cake celebrating gay marriage, and a cake that’s blue on the outside but pink on the inside to claim that there is no biological definition of gender. As long as you do everyone Democrats tell you to, you won’t get hurt.
These activists go after artists in order to force them to custom create works that reflect far Left messaging. It’s like olden days when refusing a King’s commission could send you to the rack.
The most ludicrous part of all is Democrats call conservative fascists. This requires the total suspension of critical reasoning.
Michael Flynn was his name!
He rode off with Robert E. Lee!
His great grandson has the same name
He rode off with Donnie Boy Trump!
(There’s music with this)
Does anyone still think the move to a cashless economy is a good idea?
Chase just showed what can go wrong.
Does Hunter Biden have Chase accounts?
No reputational risk there, I am sure.
Chase just caved because of the backlash, and will now NOT cancel General Flynn’s cards. Just came out on the Radio. Not finding it on the internet YET.
Chase drops Flynn as a customer. Social media companies ban Trump and Berenson. The Left’s response is: “Well, they’re private companies. And they have that right.”
The issue is not their legal right to do so. The issue is whether their action is right. The issue is the obviously capricious and contradictory nature of their choices. (Chase, for example, actively supports the communist dictatorship in China, But, somehow, having Flynn as a customer causes a “possible reputational risk to [the] company”?!)
Leftists would observe a man viciously berating his wife in public. Then sit on their hands and reply: “Who am I to judge?”
There is nothing so unseemly than moral agnosticism.
Sam,
“ The Left’s response is: “Well, they’re private companies. And they have that right.”
Well, is it true that they have a right to do that? Are you implying that they don’t have that right? If not according to what law?
What if their policies are violated? Trump broke THEIR rules. Should he still have a right to be on their platforms.
“ The issue is not their legal right to do so. The issue is whether their action is right. The issue is the obviously capricious and contradictory nature of their choices. (Chase, for example, actively supports the communist dictatorship in China, But, somehow, having Flynn as a customer causes a “possible reputational risk to [the] company”?!)”
We don’t know the full circumstances that prompted chase to end their relationship with Flynn as a customer. Not even Turley which he admits, but that didn’t stop him from going off on assumptions and innuendo about censorship that is perfectly acceptable based in a company’s own policies.
It may not be right, but the issue is more about a company’s own rights as a private company to set its own rules regarding customers and who THEY choose to do business with. Banks are not required to accept anyone as a customer nor keep one if they are suspected of being a liability. Flynn is already known to be a liar and an advocate for overthrow the election, conspired with a foreign government. If he posed a liability the bank had a right to drop him.
Prof. Turley’s next piece: “New-York Gazette discriminates against traitors by cancelling Benedict Arnold’s subscription.”
There’s always a reason why the Left thinks this is OK.
The Fascists and every other human rights abuser in history thought they had a good reason.
No one sees themselves as the villain, even while performing bad acts.