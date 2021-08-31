The Day the Music Died: Taliban Ban Music and Then Execute Leading Afghan Folk Singer

Roughly 50 years ago, Don McLean released his son song, “American Pie” with its famous line about “The Day the Music Died.” It was a reference to when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson died along with pilot Roger Peterson in an airplane crash. For Afghans, the day the music died coincided with the Taliban takeover of their country. Nothing drove home that fact than the horrific killing of Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi, who was executed by the Taliban for playing music.
The singer’s son said that the Taliban came to their farm and shot his father in the head. They targeted him because of his fame for playing the ghichak (above), a bowed lute, and preserving the traditional songs about his country.
While the Taliban told the media it would investigate, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that “Music is forbidden in Islam.” Just days before, he announced to the media that music was banned. It was one of the first things the Taliban did after retaking power. Music was also banned under Taliban rule from 1996 until 2001.
You can see one of the last folk sons of Andarabi here as he sings of “our beautiful valley.”
Christians, other religious minorities, homosexuals, feminists, journalists and others are being reportedly hunted down. Now Afghans will face the tyranny of the Taliban like a lost generation without even the solace of the music of their homeland:
Oh, and there we were all in one place
A generation lost in space
With no time left to start again
…
And in the streets the children screamed
The lovers cried, and the poets dreamed
But not a word was spoken
The church bells all were broken
And the three men I admire most
The Father, Son and the Holy Ghost
They caught the last train for the coast
The day the music died
Afghanistan should be a lesson to America that you can’t use military power to change the culture of a country, especially one that dates back for thousands of years. G.W. Bush invaded Afghanistan in a publicity move to make it look like he was “doing something” to “punish” those who were already dead for the 9/11 attacks. He was egged on by former Democrat necons who decided they’d be able to use Bush and Republicans to further their aims rather than remaining in the Democratic Party. Laura Bush was on television preaching about the “plight” of women and girls in the Muslim culture. We managed to piss off the Muslim world by our actions. Now the inevitable has occurred and we ran with our tails between our legs. At least it was the South Vietnamese who lost their country. The US military had been gone for more than two years. Furthermore, we never tried to change the Vietnamese culture. I detest Biden but there are a lot more people to blame than him and Republicans are just as responsible as Democrats. We’re a sick country.
Did the temporary installation of a weak government by the US contribute this poor man’s execution? Was he, and others, given a false sense of security because he thought the Taliban were defeated forever?
Scumbags in charge of Pentagon left MWD’s behind in Kabul. These are Malinois and GSD working dogs.
The woke regime subscribes to the Pro-Choice religion for human and animal lives. Some, Select [Black] Lives Matter.
Reformation for Islam can’t come soon enough.
If you understand the genesis and history of islam you should realize that there can be no reformation. It is a military/power grabbing ideology masquerading as a religion. You are an idealist if you think, after 14 centuries, that there is anything other than what we have seen at the core of this pernicious movement. Name one, just one, non-islamic nation that has ever been grateful for having an islamic neighbor on their border.
A religion or behavioral protocol. An ideology that favors single/central/minority solutions. A philosophy that denies women and men’s dignity and agency, and reduces human life to a negotiable asset for social progress. Social justice and cancel culture in a not so novel regime. Diversity [dogma] (e.g. racism), inequity, and exclusion. Some, Select [Black] Lives Matter
One can still hope. The other two of the biggest three war-making religions in the world did, eventually.
Because of course they did. The Taliban is at the height of fundamentalist religion. That’s what fundamentalist religions do. Hardcore fundamental Christianity isn’t a huge fan of dancing, and looks at celebrations of the body as being ‘evil’ as well. Fundamentalism tends to twist original belief structures into weaponized systems of aggression against those on the periphery…, and whatever isn’t at the center of the tribe can be determined to be on the periphery.
Super tragic in this situation because the large scale American invasion of Afghanistan was based on a lie and in turn forced its participants to then lie to Afghani’s as well. And everyone risked their lives to do it. About the only thing that can be hoped for from this 20 year debacle is that it provided enough ‘freedom’ to Afghani’s to overthrow their ancient religious dogma from within. Working from the outside in has been proven, yet again, to be ultimately impossible.
Too bad it wasn’t so predictable back in 2001.
Oh please. And when was a Christian slaughtered because they played a musical instrument??? Stop with the comparisons; the Taliban is the same as Isis, is the same as Al Qaida. Pure evil
Christians are feared and hated for their principled positions, where selective normalization, history, science, religion is exploited, celebrated with handmade tales that are spun and spread for secular leverage with empathetic appeal.
where in our secular world selective normalization (e.g. political congruence, conflation of logical domains)…
Inhabitants of Afghanistan are Afghans.
The Afghani is their currency.
Thanks for the correction, Monumental Cretin. Appreciated.
Shariah Law knows no bounds.
They’re right up there with the Puritans.
I’m sure that the music industry will comment on this one. Or the International Human rights community
Any comment from the music industry on this one?
Thank you US Military Chief of Staff Millie, inept Biden Administration, (especially unkle Joe Biden) for enabling “EVIL” to re-emerge it’s ugly head in the World once more! Now, will you all PLEASE RESIGN?
You do know that Trump agreed to the withdrawal?
Agreed to withdraw – yes. Not this particular debacle. That is all on Uncle Joe
That is absurd. There is nothing Trump would have done differently to stop this. Also the US does not police murder around the world.
You are delusional if you believe Trump’s withdrawal would have been like this debacle. The moment those Marines died, Trump would have leveled the Afghan Palace and all the Taliban leaders that were there. This is all on Bush and Obama. Bush started it to get Bin Laden, they killed him, Obama should have got out.
Clinton, Obama, and now Biden in sustainable conflicts without borders and open abortion fields. Bush ended Clinton’s war. Trump ended Obama’s war. Time will tell if Biden’s choice will progress with equally catastrophic effect.
Did we have a conflict when Trump was in office? Did one military person die? Trump would’ve made all the difference in the world. He is a leader. The demon dementia bed wetter in office now is not the President!! All need to go!! Not free they need to be locked up for treason. Then shot!!
Yes, Biden is Obama 2.0. The only question is when his foreign policy will progress to another transnational war without borders (world war) and force [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] immigration reform (e.g. refugee crises). His unconditional surrender in Afghanistan has already reaped “benefits”.
As long as conditions were met. Biden didn’t set any conditions. He had to do this because his owners want the country.
But I do agree that if Trump wanted this he would have been wrong. He didn’t put up with this. Biden did. And since we won’t see white what would have happened under Trump- can you just agree Biden should resign for how HE f’d it up?
Do you people ever stop to think?
It has been more than 7 months since Biden took office!!!
Everything that happened in July and August is on Biden.
Your “But Trump…” excuses sound dumber every day and today that excuse was just plain stupid.
Under certain conditions only under certain conditions and he wouldn’t have left anybody behind at all
With conditions. Trump had a strategy, Biden is an idiot who can barely stay awake.
He agreed to withdraw depending on the conditions on the ground two days after an agreement was signed with them they attacked an Afghan compound two days later Trump dropped a few bombs on them the Taliban then asked for C-Spire and nothing ever happened after that until the day Joe Biden took office don’t even compare what Trump negotiated and what Biden renegotiated or I should say acquiesced to
No. They won’t.
Not only that, they’ll be campaigning in the next elections about ending a ‘forever’ war as a central success of their administration. And they’ll be right.
Meanwhile, insider Washington will dedicate to squashing as much ‘after action’ reportage as they possibly can. Have to protect the public from as much knowledge of corporate control of government as is possible, after all. Ten to fifteen years later, or the next Republican administration, they’ll be ready to jump into another blank check invasion requiring a well meaning populace of soldiers to risk their lives and lie to the locals yet again…
That’s if we don’t manage to kill ourselves through approaching a pandemic like idiots and ignoring climate change/global warming to the point we create massive migration realities here in North America (much like the ones that have been driving internal politics in the middle east for decades now).
Rock and roll is here to stay.
A least until it is cancelled for the sake of social progress.