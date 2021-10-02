Do We Need “F” Grades? More Schools Are Saying No.

Do grading systems need a “failure” option? That is the question being increasingly asked in schools across the country. The latest school to eliminate the F is Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota which posted a videotape on a new grading scale which does not allow for any grade below 50 percent. It also bans the use of a student’s behavior or class record to be considered in grading.
One of the areas of the greatest attention in recent years for anti-racism reforms in schools has been grading and testing systems. Whole university systems have abandoned standardized testing as inimical to minority advancement while secondary school systems have eliminated expulsions due to disruptive conduct, removed proficiency requirements in Math and English, and eliminated advanced programs for learning.
In Minnesota, District Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak has campaigned for grading reform. He has argued that “grading can be one of the largest areas in which systemic racism and inequities are perpetuated,” according to the school website.
That view is reflected in the YouTube video by Principal Christina Pierre and Associate Principal Norman Bell who insist that the emphasis should be on what a student knows and not how they behave. Moreover, they explain that there will no longer be failing grades as shown on the new grading scale:
Frankly, I like some of the reforms. For example, allowing students to retake exams seems a good way to get them to actually learn material rather than focus entirely on test performance.
I also recognize that class disruption penalties can produce racially disparate results and can reflect bias. However, grades have traditionally included class performance and conduct, including late submissions or bad conduct. Frankly, I would prefer greater efforts at allowing students to ameliorate such bad attendance or conduct grades rather than eliminate any grading based on misconduct. Schools teach conduct as well as content lessons. Indeed, they reinforce many of the lessons of parents at home. I would like less emphasis on punishing bad conduct, including expulsions. However, I would not eliminate such penalties. Such actions can be monitored and reviewed to recognize racially discriminatory motives or patterns.
The elimination of the F grade is an interesting debate. I am not sure that I would favor such an elimination rather than allowing for opportunities to remove the grade. However, I am open to such proposals. the use of “incomplete” has its benefits. Once again, I think that it is very important to try to avoid failing students, which only further isolates and demoralizes students. Faced with failing grades across the board, a student is more likely to give up and drop out. Often a test with no points reflects a serious underlying problem that needs to be addressed. The question is whether anything is really lost by treating such tests as “incomplete” as opposed to a failure. I think that the important thing is to allow students to retake tests and keep working to learn the material.
However, the greater danger is grade inflation and lowering proficiency standards. That is why I have opposed the elimination of standardized testing. I was particularly moved by the frustration of a mother in Baltimore recently who complained that her son was in the top half of his class despite failing all but three of his classes. Graduating students without proficiency in English or Math is the worst possible path for these students, schools and society.
I would allow teachers to continue to grade on class performance and records. However, I think that the effort to allow students to retake exams and change grades is a good one from an educational standpoint. This is not simply because of race differentials. It benefits all students at a time of great stress and dysfunctional pressures. Our job as educators is first and foremost to teach material and help students learn. Accordingly, I like the policy to retake/revise tests, quizzes, papers, projects within a 10-day window after the grade is posted.
I think that there is common ground in these often heated debates. For my part, I would keep standardized tests, reinforced proficiency requirements for graduation, and keep grading based in part on classroom performance. I would also require any grading of class performance to be separately noted and explained to allow for monitoring and review. I would also implement the changes on allowing for the retaking of tests, quizzes, and projects.
What is lost in these debates is that we all care about education and these kids. We should be able to reach good-faith resolutions to help those students struggling in the system. We need to keep them invested in doing better while reinforcing the need to be personally accountable. We need however to stop screaming at each other and look at new ways of approaching these problems.
13 thoughts on “Do We Need “F” Grades? More Schools Are Saying No.”
Given what you say about the utility of being able to “…retake/revise tests, quizzes, papers, projects…” this (mastery based grading) might intrigue you:
“Question: What is the average of 85, 82, 90, two absences, five late arrivals, three tardy homework assignments, a failure to participate in class on four occasions, two note-passing incidents, and one unusually poor test performance the day the family dog died?
While it may seem mathematically impossible (How can you average together numbers and behaviors?), this kind of calculation happens all the time in schools. It’s called grading.
Luckily, there are more accurate, equitable, and educationally useful ways to report learning progress and academic achievement. One approach is mastery-based grading.”
Taken from here:https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/MBL/Documents/CT_NESSC-BriefingNo12_What-Is-Mastery-Based-Grading.pdf
There is a ton of research on the topic, a multiplicity of approaches/variations on the theme. But in your role as an educator, I encourage you to take at least a quick glance.
Allowing students to graduate without basic proficiency in subjects such as mathematics and English damns they to little success in todays world and some would say second class citizenship. I support allowing the retaking of exams as it supports my thoughts.
The US student rates about 20th in the world in math & science. We probably spend more money on education then most of the other countries, at least that’s where most real estate taxes go. So where’s the problem, stupid kids or incompetent teachers or a combination of both? So we address the problem by failing no one and stay 20th or lower. No F’s for students how about F’s for teachers, who maybe in the wrong profession? Instead of teaching kids CRT and math is White supremacy how about math and science can make your life better and wallet fatter?
“D” is the new “F”
Our children, depending on the area, are reading at grade level by about <40% to 70% of the students.
That is with the curriculum being dumbed down for the last 50 years.
It is clear, the only way the PhD's that are in charge of educating our children can make themselves appear barely competent is to just stop measuring results. Easy Peasy
The solution thought up by the very pinnacle of educational excellence.
A floor grade of 50% is the rule at my school. It applies even if a student does not do the assignment. What does this mean? That a student who does the work and earns a 50% is in the same position as the student who did not do the assignment. As for re-taking a test, a common complaint I have heard is that some students, even before taking the test, will ask: “when is the re-take?”
It appears that a goal of the grading revolution is to make sure every student graduates. After all, a large number of adults without high school diplomas could inflict a high cost on society.
There is an education theory in which, in any given subject, a student does not advance to the next level until mastering the current level. The “I”ncomplete grade reflects this.
More and more the Lefties show their contempt for blacks with their low expectations.
I say blacks, because Lefties seem to dislike Asians, see NY and Harvard as examples of that dislike.
But to the point, Lefties don’t believe that blacks can perform in modern societies, so they set up systems to mask their real performance and give blacks preferential treatment.
Just as we all suspected- Turley is a bleeding heart Liberal. Conservatives say: spare the rod, spoil the child…
If the intent is to create a society of proles who will not dare challenge the existing order, then they appear to be on the correct path.
To instruct the mass of our citizens in these, their rights, interests and duties, as men and citizens…this brings us to the point at which are to commence the higher branches of education . . . . To develop the reasoning faculties of our youth, enlarge their minds, cultivate their morals, and instill into them the precepts of virtue and order.
Thomas Jefferson
I think that it’s patently clear that “we all” don’t care about education. Some want to rewrite history others want education to mean nothing. Defunding schools is a policy Republicans and their corporate owners have been working on for a very long time.
Considering many of the nation’s worst schools in terms of academic achievement are also the most well funded it’s obvious funding is the least of their problems.
Defunding schools is a policy Republicans and their corporate owners have been working on for a very long time.
That’s nothing but a lie.
Per student funding has increased in every state, and local jurisdiction.
I believe that started with the Great Society Program, ushered in by LBJ. LBJ declared he was going to make the United States education system the best in the world. (Ignoring the ‘fact’ that at the time, America did lead the world in education.)