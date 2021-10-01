“They Tell Me I Shouldn’t But . . .”: Sotomayor Calls on Law Students to Oppose the Texas Abortion Law

Modern justices have longed chafed at the restraints of judicial ethical rules about public commentary. The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was celebrated as “notorious” due in part to her controversial public speeches and discussions of pending or expected cases before the Court. Despite my long criticism of this trend, I was still taken aback by comments of Justice Sonia Sotomayor at an event organized by the American Bar Association. In her comments, Sotomayor appeared to call for political campaigns and discussed a matter just before the Court. Despite the discussion of the case and political opposition from a sitting justice, the ABA members were silent as were the many liberal activists who have been denouncing the Court as too “political.”I admittedly hold a more traditional and cloistered view of public role of justices. I was particularly critical of the late Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Ginsburg who relished appearances before ideologically supportive groups. Other justices like Justice Samuel Alito also crossed this line of judicial decorum and restraint in my view. We have seen more and more public speaking by justices in both books and speeches on contemporary issues. I have called this trend the “rise of the celebrity justice.” However, what occurred this week was troubling. Justice Sotomayor participated in the event with law students by Zoom. Sotomayor first told the law students to expect a “huge amount” of disappointment in the law and pointed to “my dissents” as evidence of that struggle. Sotomayor then turned to the recent court decision not to intervene in the Texas abortion case. Sotomayor wrote a heated dissent in Whole Woman Health v. Jackson. After criticizing her colleagues for their “stunning” decision, she called on students to politically oppose the law: “You know, I can’t change Texas’ law but you can and everyone else who may or may not like it can go out there and be lobbying forces in changing laws that you don’t like.” She then added “I am pointing out to that when I shouldn’t because they tell me I shouldn’t. But my point is that there are going to be a lot of things you don’t like” and require public action.It was plainly obvious that Justice Sotomayor was encouraging students to politically oppose the law and laws like it. She was already on record in both her dissent and her public comments that she viewed the law as horrific and unacceptable.
Not only is the Court scheduled to deal with the Dobbs case this term, Whole Woman Health v. Jackson was only denied a stay. New appeals are working toward the Court. Now that Sotomayor has called for political action and lobbying against the law, there may be calls for her to recuse herself though she is unlikely to do so. What is most striking is how Sotomayor’s words has received praise and virtually no criticism from the left. Professors and writers have been calling for the packing of the Court due to what they describe as a politically active majority on the right of the Court. Here is a justice calling directly for political action to change a law being appealed to the Supreme Court. Yet, there is not a peep of protest from figures like Dean Erwin Chemerinsky that the conservatives on the Court are a bunch of “political hacks.”
I believe that Justice Sotomayor has been a strong addition to the Court and, while I sometimes disagree with her, she has already carved out an influential legacy. I also do not consider her or any of her colleagues a “political hack.” Moreover, I have criticized justices on the left and the right of the Court for public comments. However, this type of commentary undermines the integrity of the Court in dealing with opinions with tremendous impact on all citizens. They have a right to expect justices to speak through their opinions and refrain from such public political remarks, particularly on matters before or coming to the Court.
22 thoughts on ““They Tell Me I Shouldn’t But . . .”: Sotomayor Calls on Law Students to Oppose the Texas Abortion Law”
I terminated my membership in the ABA many years ago when it announced its PRO-ABORTION position. My employer reimbursed my dues, but I refused to have any $$ going to an organization that supported killing babies and using government funding and other means to that end.
There is no mystery in sex and conception. A woman and man have four choices, and still six weeks for planned parent/hood. The Pro-Choice religion denies a woman and man’s dignity and agency, and reduces human life to a negotiable asset. A wicked solution to a purportedly hard problem.
Over and over, Turley pretends that the concerns about SB8 are only about abortion.
They are not, and Justice Sotomayor made that explicit in her dissent. The law is “a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to … evade judicial scrutiny. … [T]he Court’s failure to act rewards tactics designed to avoid judicial review … To circumvent [binding precedent], the Legislature took the extraordinary step of enlisting private citizens to do what the State could not. … This is untenable. It cannot be the case that a State can evade federal judicial scrutiny by outsourcing the enforcement of unconstitutional laws to its citizenry.”
If SB8 is legal, then ANY legislative body in the U.S. can evade judicial scrutiny about ANY unconstitutional constraint by similarly outsourcing enforcement. She is correct that that is untenable in a constitutional federal republic such as ours, and it shouldn’t be the slightest bit controversial to note this.
That issue was not before the Court at that time.IMO, the Texas statute will be tossed by the Court. But not before it’s time. Sort of like the old wine commercial
The Twilight Amendment (i.e. penumbras and emanations) undermines the integrity of the Constitution, as much and more so than laws based on precedent that sustained slavery, and the present practice of diversity, inequity, and exclusion (“=”).
Justices have political opinions just like anyone else, and it is much better to have them state their opinions then to pretend that they are neutral.
Given the opportunity the radical dem party would pack the court with Sotomayor’s.
The Court should maintain, at the minimum, a facade of impartiality to the cases that come before it. After Sotomayers’s injudicious comments there will be no way for litigants to expect to be treated fairly, and that her decisions will be based on the law and legal precedent, instead of pure partisan politics.
Must force a recusal after such open and public bias. Ridiculous to accept any excuses.
Good grief, everyone including Turley going into hysterics over a common piece of advice from a Supreme Court justice.
There’s nothing unprecedented about what she said. Ironically it seems Turley is engaging in the “age of rage” rhetoric he is often complaining about.
Justice Alito himself discussed the Texas case as recently as last week. Turley mentions it in passing in his column.
Justice Sotomayor wasn’t calling for political action. Turley surely knows the difference between calling for action and making a suggestion. Turley’s column is more of a means to feed the “rage” he is often complaining about. This is why Turley’s columns are more often than not hypocrisy.
Any Supreme Court Justice that chooses not to follow or violates the ethical responsibilities and duties attached to the position of Supreme Court Justice, should immediately resign the position, reprimanded or removed from the Supreme Court. The Opinion of the Court or a dissent is the only appropriate place for a Supreme Court Justice to express legal views. The whole point of the creation of the Supreme Court was to make sure that Constitutional questions be handled in a professional and unbias manner.
The late justice Scalia did this all the time. The right was just as indifferent as the left is about Sotomayor’s comments. Turley is just contributing to the “age of rage” rhetoric he constantly laments is the new norm. What Sotomayor said is not controversial at all. It’s pretty much run of the mill advice.
“The Opinion of the Court or a dissent is the only appropriate place for a Supreme Court Justice to express legal views.”
Tell all of the Justices and see whether they agree with you.
Just yesterday, Alito spoke about the “shadow docket” at the University of Notre Dame (https://kellogg.nd.edu/Alito2021). He referred to SB8 several times.
“’They Tell Me I Shouldn’t But . . .’: Sotomayor Calls on Law Students to Oppose the Texas Abortion Law”
– Professor Turley
“I believe that Justice Sotomayor has been a strong addition to the Court”
Hard to take anything on this blog remotely seriously after seeing this…
“My judgment is that when we look at the career of a progressive race activist of the late 20th century, institutional records and personal endorsements tell us just about nothing. Every rule can be, and is, bent for these people. What’s clear is that at Princeton, David Germany was first and foremost a student, and Sonia Sotomayor was first and foremost an activist. Why on earth would anyone expect her grades to mean anything?”
EVIDENCE IN CURRENT HISTORY
MENCIUS MOLDBUG · JUNE 11, 2009
https://www.unqualified-reservations.org/2009/06/evidence-in-current-history/
Personally, I did not think Sotomayor was qualified for SCOTUS. Reasonable minds can differ on whether she was or not. However, this appears to me at least to represent a breach of judicial ethics. Not sure whether the Court can “discipline” a member or not. I believe that Congress can censure, but they won’t. And this is in no way an impeachable offense
Further proof, as if any was needed, as to the chasm between her left and right ears. Move to recuse her as prejudging the case. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NYFq7ZJg4c
Alternatively, impeach and convict.