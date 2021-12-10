Former Federal Judge Michael Luttig Offers To Pay For Pence Speech After Students Block Funding

We recently discussed the move by Stanford student representatives to block funding for a speech by former Vice President Michael Pence. The denial of $6000 in funding was an act of raw viewpoint discrimination by the students and is currently being appealed. Now, however, former United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge Michael Luttig has written to Stanford to offer to pay the money to allow faculty and students to hear from Vice President Pence.
The College Republicans needed 8 votes to approve the funding. However, the final vote was 7 in favor, 7 in abstention, and 1 in opposition. Somehow the seven students not voting considered that act to be more ethical than just being honest and voting against the funding. It had the same effect. Despite only one student voting against the speech, the school refused to support a former vice president coming to its campus to address faculty and students.
The vote captures the rise of intolerance and speech controls sweeping over our campuses. This is a vice president who played a historic role in defying a president to certify the vote on January 6th. He did the right thing. However, whether you agree or disagree with him, this is an opportunity for students to listen and question someone who held the second highest office in the country and served in a critical capacity in a number of key policy areas, including the election and the pandemic. However, a majority of Stanford students in this vote refused to approve a small level of funding for the event.
Judge Luttig is a graduate of the University of Virginia and clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia when he was still on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. He was also a close associate of Chief Justice Warren Burger. He was an Assistant Attorney General in the administration of George H.W. Bush and assisted Justices David Souter and Clarence Thomas in their confirmation hearings. He left the court to become General Counsel and Senior Vice President to Boeing Company. His son attended Stanford.
The need for outsiders to pony up $6000 to fund a visit of a former Vice President to Stanford should be a disgrace for every faculty member, administrator, student, and the alumni at that school. The actions of the Stanford students show again that we have a rising generation of censors who have been told that barring free speech is a form of free speech. It is an insult to the value of free speech.
Many liberals have sought to deflect from their support of censorship by insisting that private companies and schools are not required to support free speech under the First Amendment. In recent years, many academics have sought to justify censorship on the Internet with an analogous argument. They argue that private companies like Twitter are not subject to the First Amendment, which only applies to the government. It is an obvious but largely irrelevant argument. Those of us who have denounced the rising censorship on social media and on campuses are defending free speech as a human right. The First Amendment is not synonymous with broader values of free speech.
Luttig’s offer is generous but Stanford has an endowment of $37.8 billion. It can afford $6000. What it cannot afford is to enable such censorship and viewpoint discrimination as an institution of higher learning. Hopefully, Luttig’s offer will trigger some sense of institutional self-reflection on the rising intolerance at Stanford.
Here is the letter:
To the Stanford Review and the Stanford Republicans:
My son, John Luttig, is a former Member of the Stanford Review and of the Undergraduate Senate, who now works at Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.
I am in New York at the moment and just read that the Stanford Undergraduate Senate declined to fund Vice President Pence’s planned visit to the campus in February.
If the Constitutional Council also declines to fund the Vice President’s visit to the Stanford University campus, I would be honored to fund his visit.
Please keep me apprised of the actions of the Constitutional Council.
J. Michael Luttig
Congratulations to the Judge. Anyone supporting the rejection of the VP’s speech is disgraceful. That includes Stanford.
Should the VP end up speaking, I expect the disgraceful behavior to continue with all sorts of ways to obstruct the speech. We are not dealing with mature people that value free speech. We are dealing with closed minds that get their enjoyment from controlling the lives of others.
After Pence stopped the Trump coup plot in its tracks on Jan 6th, this is the thanks the Stanford students give him?
Pence didn’t stop anything.
He did his job as the law required.
He stood by like Silent Bob for four years as Trump traded decency, the economy, the presidency and the Constitution.
Thanks for the laugh. Glad to see the delusional leftists are alive and well on this platform.
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, Ben Franklin, James Monroe, Patrick Henry, John Jay, George Mason et al. called on Mike Pence to save the nation.
Pence failed them.
Pence failed America.
Mike Pence – Benedict Arnold 2.0
That is correct. Pence is a moral coward and an opportunistic sellout.
Stanford doesn’t want to tarnish the campus with his like.
+100 Ben.
May others post on the Ben Marcus Filibuster Blog today?
It’s not about money, it’s about politics and philosophy and integrity.
(Well it’s about money to Pence, who gets $100,000 a speech and is cashing in like everyone else who checked their integrity at the door for four years)
Pence stood idly by as Trump trashed the presidency, and the constitution.
And he didn’t make a squawk when Trump lied through his teeth about Election Fraud and incited a bunch of idiot mulletheads to raid the Capitol.
Mulletheads who woulda have tried to kill Pence if they had found him and got past a barrage of bullets from the Secret Service.
Stanford kids are smarter than that. Much.
Whatever Pence is selling, they aren’t buying.
Pence is a moral coward and a sellout, like everyone in Trump’s orbit.
Let Pence go talk in the south or the midwest or on Fox.
Look on the bright side; conservatives are getting galvanized.
Most conservatives are really the “silent majority”.
Conservatives never demonstrate and a public display consists of noting with contempt the idiocy of Anonymous EB, Fishwings (SP?), Natacha and other Lefties
Now conservatives recognize that we are losing and we are starting to act.
Lefties may yet rediscover Yamamoto’s warning about a “sleeping giant”.
Except they did vote for it, twice. But the student senate was ignorant of their own parliamentary rules that they thought it failed.
Shameful conduct by Stanford, simply shameful.
Those people have no shame