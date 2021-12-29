Constitutional Law, Courts, Politics, Supreme Court

“The Consequences for … Popular Democracy Could be Dire”: New York Mag Decries the Popularity of Chief Justice Roberts

 

6 thoughts on ““The Consequences for … Popular Democracy Could be Dire”: New York Mag Decries the Popularity of Chief Justice Roberts”

  1. (OT)

    Biden on Covid:

    Then: “I’m going to shut down the virus.”

    Now: “There is no federal solution.”

    Will the real Joe Biden please stand up.

  2. What’s with the animosity toward a man who put the word ‘tax’ into a decision allowing the government to control health insurance when the word ‘tax’, itself, is not in the legislation? And considering Roberts has a tendency to decide more often than expected with the left leaning members of the Court, one would think Leftists would cheer each and every time he sided with them, even as part of the 4-member minority when it happens.

  3. It’s been instructive to watch just how dangerous popular democracy can be, even though we have yet to permanently tamper with federalism and the division of power. Until covid tyranny appeared, I used to think that parliamentary systems of governance worked better than our own. Clearly, that hasn’t been the case. Federalism has meant that some states have been able to go their own way in regard to covid policy. And we are soon to find out if the Court will be able to protect us from the Biden vaccine mandates. And voters still have the opportunity to throw the bums out. That Democrats want to disturb this system that has mostly worked well is the desperate cry of a dying party. I suspect most Americans see that.

  4. Lefties love to rile up the base, even if they have to lie to do so.

    But the Lefty base also loves being lied to.

    Look at our left leaning posters here; they are not especially deep thinkers.

    1. Monument,

      Lefties like being lied to? Ho, ho, ho! Trumpists have swallowed many more Trump lies! Even Turley has acknowledged Trump’s falsehoods!

      1. silberman: when commenters started criticizing you for attacking Turley, you suddenly became Turley’s biggest defender, friend, and confidante. What a joke you are.

