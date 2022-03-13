The world has watched in utter disgust at the wanton destruction of Ukraine by Russia. However, in the very midst of the ruins left in the wake of this invasion, the indomitable spirit and beauty of humanity has broken through in the actions of brave Ukrainians. The video below is one of the most beautiful and inspiring moments that I have seen. It is overwhelming and I wanted to share it with anyone who has not seen it. It shows 94 violinists in 29 countries joining young Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko as he plays in a bunker with the Russian onslaught attacking Kyiv above him.
There are nine other young violinists in bomb shelters in the video and they are joined by some of the greatest violinists in the world from the London Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic, the Hollywood Studios, and other cities. They are playing the Ukrainian folk song Verbovaya Doschechka.
It shows how beauty and humanity can rise even above the bombs and savagery of war.
There is also this beautiful scene of a woman in a bomb shelter playing for her fellow Ukrainians:
18 thoughts on “A Sound of Transcendent Beauty and Defiance from the Bomb Shelters of Ukraine”
What is it to Mespo if people want to care about Ukraine? Isolationists seem to think they own the military.
This is one-sided since they (MSM) have cut off the Russians. I do appreciate the thought, though.
The music was beautiful, the attack on the Ukrainian people by the Moscow Madman ugly. Hopefully they will bleed the Moscow Madman enough that he’ll stop and retreat?
On the other hand we in the US are in conflict as well. An incompetent administration and it’s media lackey, prices at the pump, unregulated borders, food prices moving the direction of fuel, inflation did I mention inflation, crime and punishment out of sync.
So yes the Ukrainian people are suffering as they did in WWII, the world could have done more early on but hesitated, the violinist beautiful. We can offer prayer and best wishes to the Ukrainian people and hope the Moscow Madman is dealt with at home. But don’t take your eyes off the ball at home. Americans better get into the fray saving the thing’s we have and returning the things we’ve lost.
Nicely done – thanks for the share
Brings tears to the eyes. Praying fir their safety and a quick end to this horrible aggression by Putin.
Ralph says:
“Putin is like a Shark…..he saw Biden elected and knew it was an opportunity for him to advance his agenda of restoring the old defunct USSR.”
Unfortunately, there are those on Fox News who are advancing Putin’s disinformation campaign:
“Tucker Carlson Appears to Trash Fox News Colleague Who Debunked Ukraine Bioweapons Conspiracy Theory”
https://www.thewrap.com/tucker-carlson-appears-to-trash-fox-news-colleague-who-debunked-ukraine-bioweapons-conspiracy-theory-video/
Ralph says:
“The Ukraine People are paying in Blood…..what price will Americans have to pay?”
I agree we should do much more to help the Ukrainians; we should also condemn those opinion hosts in the “Blame America First” crowd.
Brave Men and Women are fighting and dying in defense of their Homeland, innocent people are being murdered in mass, the Country’s Infrastructure is being destroyed…..pushing Three Million people are homeless Refugees who were forced out carrying only what they could in their hands including their Infant Children…..and we see the usual few posting such drivel as you are.
You should hang your heads in shame as you are disgusting to those who grasp the harm, terror, and destruction being done by the Russian Military at the direct Orders of Vlad Putin.
The NATO Powers must do everything they can to help Ukraine destroy the Russian Invaders….and see to the end of Putin’s reign of terror…..no matter what it takes.
Those of us that are not able to join in the fight should do whatever we can to provide aid to the People of Ukraine….the Refugees and those staying behind.
Aggression such as this must not be allowed to stand….half measures and reluctance to take action is not the way to win this fight.
Putin is like a Shark…..he saw Biden elected and knew it was an opportunity for him to advance his agenda of restoring the old defunct USSR.
Elections have consequences and the Invasion of Ukraine is one of them.
Bumbling Old Joe has shown himself to be incapable of leading this Nation during hard times and his feckless Vice President confirmed her incompetence at every turn.
Now…we must pay the Piper…..as the Leftist Agenda pushed by the Democrats has run up on the Rocks of Reality.
The Ukraine People are paying in Blood…..what price will Americans have to pay?
Ralph:
“No matter what it takes”? Exactly how many Americans have to die to ease your conscience? I’m looking for a number here. Or is all of us enough? What a sanctimonious moralizer you are and so very tolerant of risking your fellow Americans’ lives in your morality play. Sorry Euripides, Greek tragedies end up with everybody dead. I’ll pass like most sane men.
I was over at some friends’ home and the wife had the corporate news on. Each of the first five stories was about Ukraine. The war in Ukraine, the brave people in Ukraine, the stalemate in Ukraine and on and on. If you didn’t know better you’d think Ukraine is somewhere between Iowa and Arkansas and really our war. I guess our masters want it to be and given our general hysteria it might be. It’s is galling however to see how well propaganda works on the “ virtuous” weak-minded. Proof yet again that PT Barnum was the greatest psychologist in history.
So mespo727272 you believe our world is safer with a murderous dictator holding hos thumb on a nuclear button? You have coprolite for brains.
JF:
“So mespo727272 you believe our world is safer with a murderous dictator holding hos thumb on a nuclear button? You have coprolite for brains.”
**********************
No, I find the world a safer place when we and the dictator both have our thumbs on the nuclear buttons. Grow up, girl. The world is a dangerous place and you don’t get to decide who is in it and what they do. You just get to decide your response. I’m surprised no one ever explained reality to you.
Boycott any product from Russia!
Right, cause like Orange Man, everything and everyone in Russia is bad. Since you’re so virtuous send me all your Stolli vodka.
Yes, very beautiful, the sound, the concept, and the collaboration. The YouTube description text is also worth reading.
“How Russia Is Using Tucker Carlson in its Propaganda”
https://www.newsweek.com/how-russia-using-tucker-carlson-propaganda-pawn-1687402
Turley is an unapologetic guest on Carlson’s program. Has he denounced his Fox colleague’s pro-Putin rhetoric?
Crickets.
Shame on Turley.
Tucker had a different point of view. It’s allowed — even beneficial unless you’re a hive-minder. Deal with it without calling names and making you look like a Soviet goon.
Medpo says:
“Deal with it without calling names and making you look like a Soviet goon.”
1. I did not call Carlson a name like your calling me a “goon.”
2. I simply noted that Carlson’s “Blame America First” point of view is being exploited by Russian media to Putin’s advantage.
3. I pointed out that Turley has had nothing to say about that fact.
4. I condemn Turley for his silence in the face of it.
You called Tucker “Pro-Putin” though he consistently calls the Russian leader out as a bad actor. So let’s just settle for calling you a liar instead of a name-caller. I was trying to be nice but you can’t help some people.