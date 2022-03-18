The War on Free Speech: Politicians and Commentators Label War Critics “Traitors”

It is often said that “the first casualty of War is Truth.” It is a powerful but slightly inaccurate statement. The first casualty before truth is free speech. Lies only triumph when unchallenged. That is why one of the most consistent responses to war, including in the United States, has been an attack on the free speech of dissenters. This anti-free speech impulse rests like a dormant virus in the body politic and it has emerged, once again, like a fever during the Ukrainian War. From Congress to the arts, critics of the war are being labeled “traitors” and “agents of Russia.”
Many of us have denounced Vladimir Putin and Russia for this unprovoked war, including the commission of war crimes against the Ukrainian population. Yet, our disgust at what is unfolding in Ukraine should not blind us to the dangers at home from these anti-free speech campaigns. Indeed, there is a growing anti-free speech movement in the United States in favor of speech codes, censorship, and blacklists. There is now a danger that many will unwittingly be pulled into this movement to silence those who question the war.
This movement began by targeting Russian artists and athletes who were told that they will be cancelled or blacklisted if they do not expressly denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin. In the Metropolitan Opera, famed Soprano Anna Netrebko announced that she would be suspending performances after the Met demanded that she publicly denounce Vladimir Putin. Met Manager Peter Gelb publicly decried “a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” but stressed that the Met left little choice: Netrebko had to denounce Putin or stop singing.
According to media reports, Met officials “made several attempts to convince Netrebko, who has made statements critical of the war, to rebuke Putin but failed to persuade the singer.” Gelb bizarrely added “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.” Liberal New Yorkers (who flock to plays lionizing defiant artists in the McCarthy period) applauded the Met’s effective blacklisting of this artist after 192 performances.
Netrebko is not alone. Tugan Sokhiev, the chief conductor at Bolshoi Theatre and the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, resigned rather than be coerced into such public statements. The Munich Philharmonic also dismissed chief conductor Valery Gergiev after he failed to condemn the invasion.
Sokhiev wrote on Facebook “during last few days I witnessed something I thought I would never see in my life. In Europe, today I am forced to make a choice and choose one of my musical family over the other.”
We have also seen such rising intolerance in politics. Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has long been a critic of foreign wars and a lightning rod for many of the left after she opposed Hillary Clinton. (Clinton painted her as someone being “groomed” by Russians). Her meeting with dictator Bashar al-Assad and challenging claims of mass deaths also caused many to denounce her. However, this week, Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) went after Gabbard for raising concerns over U.S. supported bio labs in Ukraine. The Biden Administration has acknowledged that bio labs exist but denounced suggestions that these were bio weapons labs, though Gabbard insists she only referred to bio labs.
Many disagree with Gabbard’s take on this and other issues. Fine. Free speech allows such issues to be hashed out to allow citizens to reach their own conclusions.
However, Romney was not satisfied with simply disagreeing with Gabbard. He declared “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.” Treason? The claim that Gabbard (who serves in the reserves as an Army Lt. Colonel) is a traitor is a shocking statement from a U.S. Senator. It is particularly unnerving as Putin calls his critics “traitors” and calls for cleansing Russian society of dissenting voices on the war.
Others have made similar claims about Gabbard and others who question our position in Ukraine. Former Senator and MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill declared “Tucker Carlson and others are really, really close to treason in terms of what they are saying and parroting what is Putin’s dream.”
Likewise, on The View, the hosts went after Tucker Carlson for defending Gabbard and raising his own criticism of mainstream rationales in favor of Ukraine. Alyssa Farah, a CNN contributor, declared “I think Mitt Romney is absolutely right… this is… the Russians are spreading propaganda . . . it’s helping them get away with acts against Ukrainian civilians.”
That triggered a free-for-fall against free speech. Co-host Ana Navarro called for Carlson to be cancelled because “we cannot be Russian state TV.” She then added “I think DOJ, in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin. If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, it should be investigated.”
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg seemed to love the idea of arresting people with dissenting views on war: “They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this,. If they thought you were colluding with a Russian agent or putting out information or taking information and handing it over to Russia, they used to investigate stuff like this.”
It is certainly true that we did “arrest people for doing stuff like this.” They were liberals, socialists, pacifists, and others who spoke out against wars. Indeed, this month, we passed the anniversary of the infamous ruling in Debs v. United States upholding the conviction of Eugene Debs, a socialist who ran for President. He was convicted under the Espionage Act of 1917 for opposing World War I.
Then there were the hundreds of actors and writers blacklisted or prosecuted during the Red Scare and the McCarthy period. They included figures like the great singer Paul Robeson found themselves barred from performances due to their refusal to condemn others or Russia.
Now it is the left that is calling for blacklists and arrests over dissenting viewpoints. Indeed, they are calling for arrests on the very same basis of being aligned or supportive of Russia.
Other countries have also cracked down on free speech in the name of fighting tyranny. If you praise Putin in the Czech Republic, you will be thrown into jail as an enemy of freedom. Yet, such hypocrisy pales in comparison to artists calling for other artists to be fired or declared traitors.
Figures like Whoopi Goldberg are not the only ones apparently longing for the good old days for summary arrests. As the hosts on The View were listing enemies of the state, their counterparts on Russia-1, a state-owned Russian television channel, were talking about how in the old days they could hang dissenters and how such public hangings should be brought back for Ukraine.
It is not surprising that McCarthyism could come back in vogue. What is surprising is that it is the rage on the left. The victims of the Red Scare are now leading the mob to root out the Russian sympathizers and traitors among us. Blacklisting and censorship (both public and corporate) are now considered righteous acts. It is all in the name of defending freedom by preventing its exercise.
20 thoughts on “The War on Free Speech: Politicians and Commentators Label War Critics “Traitors””
Speaking of artists and the war:
Artyom Datsishin, 43, principal dancer at the National Opera House of Ukraine was wounded in Kyiv by Russian artillery and died of his injuries yesterday.
Putin is a ruthless dictator. He has murdered some of his political rivals, imprisoned others. He is committing war crimes. I hope that this war causes his downfall.
The labeling of those, that have spoken against US involvement in this war, as traitors is beyond reason. All wars should have those who counsel no war. Wars have a life of their own and at the end seldom achieve what the aims were or leave other questions to be then dealt with and hopefully solved. I do not have to agree with them but Tucker Carlson and Ms Gabbard raise legitimate points. And they should give us pause to think. Unfortunately we are, as a nation, reacting to someone else’s initiative. This administration might have even avoided war with a more robust response to Russian posturing long before Russia invaded. NATO had already been training the Ukrainian Army and a conspicuous show of placing large amounts of arms and defensive weapons such as 1st class anti aircraft missiles around the major cities and flooding Ukraine with vehicles armed with TOW missiles and Helicopters with Antiarmor missiles (Apaches) then Russia might have paused before invading. When you also say you will not intervene, then you have just given your opponent a blank check to invade. You cede all iniative and then end up reacting to the other guy and that is always an uncomfortable place to be in War. Almost sounds like Munich in the 1930’s and “Peace in our time”.
If you have picked up eggs in an old fashioned chicken coop with 5000 chickens in it and then a sudden movement will spook the whole coop with dirt, feces, and dust flying in all directions with pandemonium of the laying hens, then you might have an Idea of what I think of “The View”.
While we are on chickens, Mr. Romney reminds me of the Rooster who has lost his feathers and influence, who crows all the louder and nobody cares or pays attention.
“Lies only triumph when unchallenged.”
Millions of people believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Millions believe the lie that human activity has nothing to do with global climate change. Millions believe the lie that Mueller found no evidence of collusion. Etc.
Lies clearly triumph in many people’s heads even when they’re challenged. Turley is in denial if he thinks otherwise.
“It is not surprising that McCarthyism could come back in vogue. What is surprising is that it is the rage on the left. ”
It isn’t the rage on the left any more than on the right.
If you doubt that both sides have some people making these kinds of arguments, consider Lin Wood — an attorney that Trump chose to have work with him — last January:
“When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list.”
“If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”
Consider all of the anti-CRT legislation: https://www.chalkbeat.org/22525983/map-critical-race-theory-legislation-teaching-racism
Mr. Turley, your readers would benefit from a more balanced discussion, and one that truthfully addresses whether “Lies only triumph when unchallenged.”
The liblogic has decayed their brains. TDS was a symptom, Mcarthyism 2.0 is the end result. I was brainwashed by reciting the pledge, in the ‘50s. Putin is evil and power mad. Ruining people’s lives for failing to denounce him, is evil also. Now USA is predicting use of NBC weapons on Ukraine, is this a self fulfilling prophecy?
The tragic events in Ukraine is part of a larger attempt for individuals and supposedly ‘free’ governments to suppress unpopular speech or that which departs from the officially approved narrative. If it wasn’t for that pesky thing called the 1st Amendment we would already have the leftist utopia, right?
I recommend that anyone interested in how the current situation in Ukraine occurred watch Professor John Mershheimer’s analysis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4
When this generation of college and law students control the levers of power look for this deplatforming and speech codes to become European style hate speech laws. And you’re a ‘nazi’ for even noticing, let alone opposing this trend.
Hate to be the one breaking the bad news but your otherwise liberal views on other issues will not you save you. You’re a ‘nazi’ too.
Welcome to the dark side, JT.
antonio
Traitor & Treason has become the new buzz word for those who seem to know little and never served the country. Whoopi Cushion claims the holocaust wasn’t about race and Mitt Romney got a deferment as some kind of holy man. These people are ready to make the snowballs but they always want someone else to throw them. Anytime theirs a war every member of Congress and the Senate should be mandated to send their son, daughter or grand child into a rifle platoon. Then we’ll see who the traitor is?
Lt Col Gabbard served and is still a reservist serving.
I used to view Romney as a clear thinker.
No more, he has become a political opportunist.
He is a Mormon. A cultist. Romeny is a shallow man, no depth whatsoever, who, like Joseph Smith, founder of the Mormons, at age 24, peddles snake oil to convince other fools to buy his elixir. That is America today: a population chiefly of idiots
It isn’t surprising to me at all that it’s the ‘rage on the left.’. That party did some mighty fine brainwashing on people. Like, Catholic church in the 15th century masterful.
I have decided the platitudes of the Democratic party have pretty much always been about making an aristocracy feel better about its own selfishness and immorality. What a con to convince others they should carry the aristocracy’s burden of semi-consciousness, too. Poor widdle kings, queens, and noble people.
Perhaps it will all come crashing down on them. The attorney representing the mother of Hunter Biden’s child stated Hunter might be indicted. The truth will set you free, as the Christian religion teaches
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/17/hunter-biden-criminal-investigation-gets-testimony-records.html
“The Arkansas woman who had a child by Hunter Biden out of wedlock recently testified to a federal grand jury in Delaware as part of a criminal tax probe of the son of President Joe Biden, her lawyer confirmed Thursday.
Clint Lancaster, the attorney for the mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, also told CNBC that he previously handed over “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” to federal investigators to comply with a subpoena for those files.
Lancaster said he and Roberts were interviewed by an assistant U.S. attorney, an FBI agent and an IRS agent — “one that carries a badge and gun” — more than a year ago about Biden in Little Rock, Ark., where Lancaster practices law.
“I expect him to be indicted,” the lawyer said about Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”
Using “The View” as a Bellwether of truth is a Fool’s Errand.
Almost all of the time if you take the reverse of the View’s views….you are closer to the truth than they shall ever be.
Whoppie as a reference….give me. a break please!
I can recall a time when we were intent on exposing, denouncing, and prosecuting Communists in this country….and spent Trillions of Dollars countering Russian expansion and. infiltration….along with a great many Lives.
I am old fashioned enough to see nothing wrong at all in combating Communism and Communists and its supporters and those who endorse it.
My Generation killed Communists upon sight…..done in foreign lands……don’t expect us to change our spots much.
Tulsi Gabbard said nothing false in her statements about the biolabs in Ukraine. Tucker Carlson has not supported Putin but has challenged the proposition that all the steps taken or proposed to be taken in support of Ukraine are in the long-term interests of the US. Laura Ingraham has also questioned the wisdom of some aspects of US policy regarding Ukraine. For years, realist analysts such as Kennan, Kissinger and Mearsheimer warned that NATO expansion, especially into Ukraine, would lead to a furious response.
Castigating these views as treasonous or somehow beyond the pale is simply a tactic to silence dissenting voices. That these accusations come from both the neocon right and the progressive left suggests that different agendas lie behind them.
Since the prolonging of the conflict will result in increased death and destruction in Ukraine, enhanced risk that the conflict will widen into Europe, continued disruption of the global economy, further moves away from the dollar as a reserve currency, and the strengthening of the emerging anti-US entente between China and Russia (and possibly others such as India), it would appear prudent to consider a wide range of views on the best way forward to promote an early settlement.
Tucker Carlson peddles lies.
The headline on Carlson’s article: “Tucker Carlson: Someone needs to explain why there are dangerous biological weapons in Ukraine. The Pentagon is lying about this – why?”
Over and over, he implies that those labs are developing biological weapons.
Carlson says: “From your answer, Toria Nuland, we would assume because you all but said it, that there’s a military application to this research, that they were working on bioweapons. Again, your answer suggests that.”
He is lying. Her answer did NOT suggest that.
He later quotes the State Dept., “Continuing the quote, ‘Undersecretary Nuland was referring to Ukrainian diagnostic and biodefense laboratories during her testimony, which are not biological weapons facilities.’ What’s the difference exactly? Continuing the quote, ‘These institutions counter biological threats throughout the country.’ So that means nothing.” He calls the question of whether they’re bioweapons labs versus biodefense labs “a ridiculous semantic debate.” It is not a ridiculous semantic debate.
He says “Other world powers have come to the obvious conclusion. Again, we hate to do this, but under these circumstances, we asked our own spokespeople, they lied. We’re going to the Foreign Ministry of China, a country we despise. Here’s what they said today. They’re calling on weapons inspectors to take a look at these facilities in Ukraine right away.”
This isn’t even all of the times that he implied that they are weapons labs.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-we-have-right-know-this
What Russia is doing is a crime against humanity. Anyone who can not at the least being themselves to denounce Russia and Putin is a traitor to human decency. To defend Russia is even worse. JT seems to be missing the core of free speech, that you can say what you want free of government censorship, but you can not be protected against others from saying you are a scum sucking bottom feeder for saying it.
Your commenting under scores of sock puppets is a far worse crime against basic intelligence, not that you would care
Isn’t “Lies only triumph when unchallenged.” a bit problematic on account of recent history in the US? We’ve seen plenty of challenges to flagrant and widespread lies, and yet they seem to be sticking around …unless we are told we haven’t waited enough to let history correct itself.
Warm up those old Japanese internment camps. Yeah, we were full of it when we expressed embarrassment at the internment of the Japanese during WW2.
Lynching never looked so attractive.
Whoopi Goldberg need not be concerned. No rope is strong enough to string up a heifer like her
“They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this.”
That is shamefully true, such as under the 1798 Sedition Act — which made it a crime to:
“write, print, utter or publish…any false, scandalous and malicious writing…with intent to defame the…government” or “to stir up sedition within the United States.”
Those who don’t know history . . .
Red Scare!
Kill the Redcoats! Meaning the Brits in our Revolutionary War.