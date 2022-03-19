White House Mum on Hunter Biden Story as DOJ Acquires Additional Financial Records

In the aftermath of the New York Times admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic all along, the Biden White House has gone into radio silence — and few reporters are pressing the President for an answer. White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously spread the false claim that the laptop was Russian disinformation (as did President Biden). She is now saying that it would be inappropriate for her to address her prior comments on the scandal. Thankfully, there has been no run to the local ice cream store but this cone of silence is occurring as reports come out of additional evidence acquired on Hunter Biden in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Psaki was not as reticent when she was spreading the false story (in contradiction to the findings of American intelligence) that this was a hoax. She declared “I think it’s broadly known and widely known that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020.”

Now that her statements (and those of the president) are recognized as untrue, Psaki will not entertain questions, responding “I’d point you to the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s representatives.” Of course, the Justice Department will not comment on pending investigations. However, the question was about her own role in spreading, ironically, disinformation.

The radio silence is deafening as new reports indicate that the grand jury continues to drill down on Hunter Biden’s finances. As we discussed earlier, the woman who had a child out of wedlock with Hunter Biden has given documents detailing his finances to the grand jury.

Notably, Clint Lancaster, an attorney for Lunden Roberts, told CNBC he also offered “a significant amount of [Biden’s] financial records” to investigators in response to a subpoena and that he “expects” Hunter Biden to be indicted.

When Hunter Biden’s book came out, the media largely lionized him for his brave account of personal debauchery while largely avoiding questions about millions in alleged influence peddling with foreign interests. Reporters allowed Biden to claim, for example, that he had no memory of the long-night stand with Roberts despite emails contradicting that claim. They also did not confront him with his disgraceful and protracted litigation to refuse to support his child.

With the rising possibility of an indictment, the media has to try to clean up its long promulgation of this false claim. It is not, however, addressing what those now authentic emails say about the influence peddling schemes of the Biden family.

It is also refusing to address the fact that, even if influence peddling is legal, this is a pattern of gross corruption by the family in cashing in on Biden’s tenure as vice president. This allowed President Biden to repeatedly and falsely claim that “no one has suggested that My Son did anything wrong.”

The media is also avoiding the obvious question of why Merrick Garland (who pledged to be apolitical) has steadfastly refused to appoint a special counsel in the case.

As with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D., Cal.) and the 50 “experts” who pushed this false claim, there appears little interest in confronting those who assured voters that the laptop scandal was nothing more than Russian disinformation. It appears that spreading disinformation about Russian disinformation is not viewed as news when done in the name of a good cause.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

