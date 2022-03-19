White House Mum on Hunter Biden Story as DOJ Acquires Additional Financial Records

In the aftermath of the New York Times admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic all along, the Biden White House has gone into radio silence — and few reporters are pressing the President for an answer. White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously spread the false claim that the laptop was Russian disinformation (as did President Biden). She is now saying that it would be inappropriate for her to address her prior comments on the scandal. Thankfully, there has been no run to the local ice cream store but this cone of silence is occurring as reports come out of additional evidence acquired on Hunter Biden in the ongoing criminal investigation.
Psaki was not as reticent when she was spreading the false story (in contradiction to the findings of American intelligence) that this was a hoax. She declared “I think it’s broadly known and widely known that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020.”
Now that her statements (and those of the president) are recognized as untrue, Psaki will not entertain questions, responding “I’d point you to the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s representatives.” Of course, the Justice Department will not comment on pending investigations. However, the question was about her own role in spreading, ironically, disinformation.
The radio silence is deafening as new reports indicate that the grand jury continues to drill down on Hunter Biden’s finances. As we discussed earlier, the woman who had a child out of wedlock with Hunter Biden has given documents detailing his finances to the grand jury.
Notably, Clint Lancaster, an attorney for Lunden Roberts, told CNBC he also offered “a significant amount of [Biden’s] financial records” to investigators in response to a subpoena and that he “expects” Hunter Biden to be indicted.
When Hunter Biden’s book came out, the media largely lionized him for his brave account of personal debauchery while largely avoiding questions about millions in alleged influence peddling with foreign interests. Reporters allowed Biden to claim, for example, that he had no memory of the long-night stand with Roberts despite emails contradicting that claim. They also did not confront him with his disgraceful and protracted litigation to refuse to support his child.
With the rising possibility of an indictment, the media has to try to clean up its long promulgation of this false claim. It is not, however, addressing what those now authentic emails say about the influence peddling schemes of the Biden family.
It is also refusing to address the fact that, even if influence peddling is legal, this is a pattern of gross corruption by the family in cashing in on Biden’s tenure as vice president. This allowed President Biden to repeatedly and falsely claim that “no one has suggested that My Son did anything wrong.”
The media is also avoiding the obvious question of why Merrick Garland (who pledged to be apolitical) has steadfastly refused to appoint a special counsel in the case.
As with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D., Cal.) and the 50 “experts” who pushed this false claim, there appears little interest in confronting those who assured voters that the laptop scandal was nothing more than Russian disinformation. It appears that spreading disinformation about Russian disinformation is not viewed as news when done in the name of a good cause.
32 thoughts on “White House Mum on Hunter Biden Story as DOJ Acquires Additional Financial Records”
Trump was right again.
Oh and Trump won.
‘A Republican Senate MUST hold hearings with all 50 of the people who signed that letter 3 weeks before the 2020 campaign. They all said Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. And they didn’t have a single piece of intel to suggest it.’ @RichardGrenell
‘There’s still people out there who believe that Jussie Smollett is innocent, that the Hunter Biden laptop is a figment of right-wing imagination, that Epstein killed himself, that masks prevent COVID, that a 4th booster will be the last and that Joe Biden got 81 million votes.’ @risingserpent
Those who were and continue to be complicit in this charade must be held accountable.
Being held accountable is a flexible term and in its extreme, could mean ‘put in front of a firing squad,’ or subjected to the most extreme enhanced interrogation techniques.
This is not a political argument. This is an argument in support of what is great about our country.
Turley doth protest too much, methinks.
Marcy Wheeler:
“I’m going to explain how The Laptop that Rudy Giuliani floated just before the election is the functional equivalent of the Steele dossier. Before I do, let me make a fairly obvious (if counterintuitive) point: Of the three people that powerful Ukrainians attempted to cultivate for their ties to the Vice President or President — Paul Manafort, Hunter Biden, and Rudy Giuliani — just one provably affected US policy through the Vice President or President: Rudy. … Among other things, Rudy got Marie Yovanovitch fired. In only Rudy’s case, then, do we have clearcut proof that a Ukrainian influence operation had the desired effect of changing American policy. Though even there, it’s not yet clear whether Rudy’s unregistered influence peddling was criminal.”
https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/03/18/the-laptop-is-the-functional-equivalent-of-the-steele-dossier-1-rudy-is-the-real-scandal/
And lest you think Wheeler found the Steele Dossier reliable, as far back as mid-2017 she was saying things like “There are real, unanswered questions about the provenance of the document as leaked by BuzzFeed. Some of the circumstances surrounding its production — most notably its funders and their claimed goals, and Steele’s production of a final report, based off voluntarily provided information, for free — raise real questions about parts of the dossier. I think it quite likely some parts of the dossier, especially the last, most inflammatory report (which accuses Cohen of attending a meeting where payments from Trump to the hackers that targeted the Democrats were discussed), were disinformation fed by the Russians.”
The NYT does not have access to all of the contents of the laptop and so cannot determine whether all of the alleged contents of the laptop comes from Hunter Biden. It’s entirely possible that the laptop is also a mix of real HB content and Russian disinformation, just like the Steele Dossier was a mix of accurate intel and Russian disinformation.
But Turley does not wish to deal honestly with what is known and unknown, because that’s not what the conservatives he feeds here want to hear.
A reminder that if the laptop actually showed crimes, then Bill Barr’s DOJ could have indicted HB. I disagree that there is any need for a Special Counsel.
That didn’t make much sense.
I see said the blind man
Remember that the founders of this country said that they wrote this constitution for a moral people. If that goes then the government will indeed fall. We are teetering as it is. The constitution gives us the tools and we need to use them. It will not be easy but will be incredibly hard. I remember JFK saying that we chose to go to the moon because it is hard and we need to do that.
I totally agree with the statements of Justice Thomas about the libel and slander laws as applied to public figures. If the press can be held to the standard that the rest of us are held to then we have a chance. Imagine stories in the paper or on the news broadcasts were stories are properly researched and sourced. It must be an imaginary land like OZ. Frankly when suppressed truth is revealed then there should be an ability to file suit for crimes of commission and omission.
If you are a physician and stand by or fail to give complete transparency of the risks to a patient and that patient dies or is severely injured by your lack of providing the truth or lack of action, or if they proceed on in their life with incomplete knowledge that you failed to give and suffer injury, you are liable. Even if you performed no procedure. Not giving the full information to a patient is just as bad as bad information
Journalistic malpractice is committed everyday with no recourse by those damaged or destroyed by it.
The cover-up of the truth revealed by the laptop emails is proof of one aspect of the rigging of the 2020 election. There was never a shred of evidence that the story was Russian disinformation. This was acknowledged even by the 50 former intelligence officers who said it looked like a Russian disinformation campaign. Moreover, there was contemporaneous corroboration, including from Tony Bobulinsky. Yet the story was shut down by every mainstream media outlet (except the NYP itself and Fox), and eliminated on social media by Twitter and Facebook. Democratic politicians such as Adam Schiff, and Joe Biden himself during the debate, dismissed the story as Russian disinformation.
Polls indicate that many Biden voters would not have voted for Biden had they been aware of what the emails showed about Biden. Given Biden’s tiny margin of “victory” in a few swing states it is certainly conceivable that this alone would have swung the election to Trump. And that doesn’t even take into account the many illegal votes now convincingly alleged to have been counted in places such as Wisconsin and Georgia, the possibly illegal disproportionate financing of selected local election offices by Zuckerberg to increase the vote in Democratic precincts (the Wisconsin investigation alleges that this amounted to bribery under state law) and the credibly alleged manipulation of the timing of the vaccine announcement by Pfizer and senior public health officials
It looks increasingly likely that we are now saddled with an addled, corrupt, stubborn, dictatorial and foolish old man as our president because of the manipulation of the 2020 election by Democrats, deep state operatives, the media and others.
I’m no fan of Biden’s, but we were “saddled with an addled, corrupt, stubborn, dictatorial and foolish old man as our president” in 2016 because of the manipulation by Russia (troll farms working to suppress Democratic voting in select places, the hacking and release of DNC data, etc.), by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s illegal campaign contribution in buying off Stormy Daniels (part of what Cohen went to prison for), by the “catch and kill” effort of the National Enquirer to bury the Karen McDougal story, etc.
Between Trump and Biden, I consider Trump the bigger danger to the US by far. He attempted to extort Ukraine into providing him with an illegal campaign contribution, he pressured Pence into betraying his oath of office and preventing certification of the EC vote, he is still being investigated for his actions in connection with Jan. 6.
They impeached Trump over Ukraine in order to cover up the Biden corruption.
There was no manipulation by Russia in 2016, and this claim that Russian actions suppressed the vote in some places is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. The hack is unproven, and none of the rest has any connection to elections.
Not only the MSM should be held accountable but how about the 200 or so (lack of) “Intelligence” people? They claimed the laptop was classic Russian disinformation.
As we grow closer to the next election will the Deltacron or Epsiloncron or whatever variants that come along require masks, earlier mail-in voting? The next election will be manipulated just as the last, no doubt about it. The Republicans better be prepared.
Our Country must elect a Republican Congress this Fall and let the Impeachments begin……..
This is just another example of Democrat (or liberal) privilege. It’s not white, it’s not black, it’s not rich, it’s not poor, it is al about being liberal nd/or assisting the Democrats.
Wear black face, end of career…unless you are liberal.
Have a METOO issue, game over, unless you are needed or won’t be replaced by another Democrat. If Cuomo had a Republican waiting in the wings he would have survived. If it was a Republican governor replacing him Al Franken would have survived. Check out the past of Keith Ellison if you don’t believe me.
Fly a private jet to Davos to attend a CLIMATE CONVENTION…no problem.
Hid your yacht in RI instead of your home state of MA to avoid paying an excise tax, as John Kerry did, no problem.
Say incredibly racist things for your entire life, as Joe Biden has, no problem. Of course it was starting to be a problem when there were others further to the left of Biden, as in 1988 and 2008 when Biden wasn’t the left’s choice. Back then Biden was a rcist joke, but once he was the last one standing it all went away.
Liberal privilege, it is the most sickening and hypocritical issue out there today.
“Have a METOO issue, game over”
Do you listen to yourself? Dozens of women credibly accused Trump of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, including rape. He is on tape bragging about engaging in sexual harassment and sexual abuse. Yet tens of millions of Republicans continue to support him.
The same for the rest of your claims. What you call “liberal privilege” is “rich and powerful privilege.” Both sides protect people they believe serve their own side.
@Whig98 ,
No, the story is so big, and the truth is already out there… by denying it causes more damage to the NYT than to now say its real.
Note. Big difference in saying the Laptop is real, and saying its real but also retracting / correcting earlier stories.
Do we see the Editor(s) of the NYT coming out and apologizing for their earlier stories? Do we see those who denied the truth, lied about the laptop or killed stories outright being punished?
Its a long time since the Ellsberg decision, probably older than you… and the NYT needs to either fix itself, or it will go under.
-G
@Jeff Silberman,
You wrote:
Let me rip a page out of Trump’s playbook by calling the Rightwing’s investigation of Hunter a “witch-hunt.”
And just like that, I sound like a lying Trumpist!
-=-
While clearly your TDS is showing …
Lets clarify something.
The MSM has painted a target on Trump’s back since the night he won the election.
Every major scandal against Trump as turned out to be manufactured.
Even in the lawsuits against Trump’s corporation… a mountain is made out of a mole hill. Members of Congress have done far worse, and nobody blinks.
So when Trump says its a ‘witch hunt’. Its a fair assessment.
Note: Trump is Trump and he’s far from perfect. However from the point of view of an independent… history will be kinder to Trump than to either Obama or Biden.
Turley, Greenwald, Dershowitz and others are liberals who defend Trump. Not because they are friends of Trump, but that they value truth, honesty, ethical behavior more that they dislike Trump.
Trump was impeached over a phone call with the Ukrainian President. He was accused of going after the Bidens because Biden was a potential candidate of the opposing party. In reality, there was ample evidence of corruption and possible criminal activity on the part of the Bidens. Clearly a Pay to Play scandal in Ukraine, Russia, and China.
Unlike with Trump, evidence was fabricated… Hunter’s laptop… kinda says it all.
-G
@Justice Holmes…
The irony is that some of the papers which were traditionally questionable in terms of reporting are now the ones who seem to still have some shred of ethics and willingness to do their jobs.
-G
@Ralph ,
I think the Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves because they never thought of people acting in the manner that they are.
Think of an conceptual line drawn in the sand. That’s the low bar. No one would dare to think of crossing that line, lest they be shunned by their peers.
Today’s line is at least several orders of magnitude from the line our Fore Fathers would have thought acceptable.
The sad thing… none of their peers are willing to call them out because they are in the minority and are afraid of the backlash.
Sorry Turley, I beg to differ.
While I agree with what you are saying, I want to hold those who lied and obstructed the truth to be held accountable.
Schiff for one hides behind his limited qualified immunity. He’s one if not the main reason Justice Thomas wants to review the slander/libel laws.
He’s the proverbial glass of water who, short of a major scandal… will continue to be re-elected.
Bias in the press isn’t new. Its when the truth comes out… those who outright lied or censored stories need to be held accountable.
Today, if I see someone who claims to be a journalist… I will mock them and their profession. Its the lack of ethics.
The press went after Trump.
A rumor of something illegal by a Trump kid… instant 45min a day on any given MSM news channel plus a joke on the late night shows.
W.R.T the MSM… its one thing to give benefit of the doubt. Its another to lie in order to cover for the Bidens/Trumps, whomever. The 4th Estate no longer exists.
At least we are seeking the corruption….not of the Biden Family but rather in the media and other Democrats.
Any wonder the Nation is spot the way we are….and the guilty go free of scrutiny.
So much for an informed Electorate and its ability to make informed decisions at Election time.
The Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves!
It’s about time someone acknowledged the laptop scandal, which was impeccably sourced when first published in the NYPost … just before the election. A later poll showed that if Biden voters had been aware of Hunter’s corruption, he would have lost a significant number of votes, which could have cost him the election. Coincidentally, the same kind of thing happened when Biden was first elected as a DE senator in 1972. Newspaper inserts which were supposedly quite damning were never delivered until after the election, thanks to the Teamster’s Union, which conveniently went on strike just before the election that Biden won by just 3000 votes. No wonder a guy who never worked for a union supports them unconditionally
The New York Post ..impeccably sourced……what a laugh.
Justice Holmes seems to be the last soldier on the island. This is a fool that believes CNN and Joy Reid, but not an obviously true story in the NY Post????? Hey Holmes, any thoughts on you know…the story?
And if Trump hadn’t been helped by the Russian Troll Farms working to suppress turnout among Democrats (with support from Trump Campaign staffer Paul Manafort giving Russian agent Kilimnik private polling data), and helped by Russia hacking and releasing data to distract from the “grab her by the p*ssy” tape (with support from Trump Campaign staffer Roger Stone’s coordination with Russian cut-out Guccifer 2), and helped by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s illegal campaign contribution buying Stormy Daniel’s silence, then that likely would have cost him the election.
Because releasing damning emails from a corrupt political campaign is just a distraction from stormy….wow.
None of which are an example of an elected official using his public office for private gain., a clear violation of the oath.
Let me rip a page out of Trump’s playbook by calling the Rightwing’s investigation of Hunter a “witch-hunt.”
And just like that, I sound like a lying Trumpist!
You socialist fascists hiding behind false names can describe yourselves as if looking in the mirror but it will do no good. It’s a dead giveaway when the unbearable light of truth, justice and the Constitutional American Way exerts it’s pressure, aided by your own idiocies or as one of our former leaders said watch the socialists truly become the dogs of the extremely far left. The more you yip and yap the more you convict yourselves. ‘
And the pressure of the unavoidable public knowledge is fueled by their own socialist leaders. The
Chief Comrades of the ruling class exposing the lie of their ‘classless society.’
Blather on it only helps true citizens increase the pressure.
/s/Constitutional Centrist.
So the NYT is now a Trumpist rag instead of a Statist rag? Imagine my surprise
Based on some of your more ignorant comments, I suspect you possessed that page long before Trump became a political figure.