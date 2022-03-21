Zelenskyy Bans Opposition Parties in Ukraine in Blow to Free Speech

Many of us strongly support the fight of Ukraine against the Russian invasion and have commended Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the heroic leadership that he has shown in the face of this unprovoked and savage attack. Yet, that support should not shield the country or Zelenskyy from criticism whether it involves filming POWs or cracking down on free speech. The latter concern has arisen after Zelenskyy banned Ukraine’s main opposition party and ten other parties. It is hard to criticize the actions of a nation facing annihilation at the hands of a tyrant. However, Putin is carrying out precisely this type of anti-free speech, counter-democratic crackdown in Russia. Ukraine has the moral high ground in this struggle and should not surrender that ground through its own acts of political censorship and suppression.
According to news reports, the decree bans For Life, Left Opposition, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists, Union of Left Forces, Party of Shariy, Opposition Bloc, Ours, State, and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc. All are suspended for at least “the period of the martial law.” This includes the the second most popular political party in Ukraine after Zelensky’s own Servant of the People party in the last election.
Zelenskyy is quoted as saying that “the activities of those politicians aimed at division or collusion will not succeed, but will receive a harsh response.”
Free speech is often attacked for spreading “division or collusion” with one’s enemies. It can take a huge amount of faith in free speech to overcome such impulses, particularly in wartime. However, this is a right that is essential to the guarantee of other rights from free association to the free press. It is the right that defines a nation.
Ukraine has had a turbulent history with democracy. The presidential election of 2004 pushed the country close to civil war. Putin-backed Viktor Yanokovych claimed victory in an extremely close election with claims of voter fraud on both sides. There was an alleged poisoning of his opponent (Yushchenko) by security forces and widespread irregularities. With the “Orange Revolution” protests, a new election was demanded and Yushchenko prevailed.
The country has struggled with free speech guarantees. Political opponents like Viktor Medvedchuk were put under house arrest by Zelenskyy (he later escaped). Zelenskyy also previously banned opposing television channels.
I recognize that it must be infuriating to watch parties expressly or tacitly support an invading power. Yet, that is precisely what should distinguish Ukraine from Russia at this historic moment. Putin supporters will, of course, miss that distinction. They will use their freedoms to seek to deny the freedoms of their fellow citizens. However, they should not be the measure of Ukraine. Free speech and other rights should be the measure.
Ukraine is not the first country to strike out at dissenters in wartime. This country has had its own checkered history in arresting those who opposed our wars. We were wrong then and Zelenskyy is wrong now.
15 thoughts on “Zelenskyy Bans Opposition Parties in Ukraine in Blow to Free Speech”
Angel-borne Ukraine propaganda broken by the facts. Truth is that here are no angels in that conflict. Both are equally repugant no matter how many ragged refugee children our corporate-shilling press trots out on the nightly news.
And the support for the own-citizen-shelling Urkraine government is based on what exactly? Our need to reduce our arms stockpiles? If we go to war on this flimsy moral ground pretext, this generation of leaders will bear the same guilt the 60s generation of leaders did for Vietnam’s pointless dead — if theyre around to bear it, that is. I don’t love Putin in the least but as a slightly different spin on that Sting song goes, I do hope the war-loving Dims love their children, too.
How do we know Ukraine can hold free and fair elections without Russian interference? Are emergency measures in order? If so, what could they be?
When does free speech become a 5th column? A hard thing to answer, especially when you are in a fight for survival. Yes, Ukraine has had it’s ups and downs since leaving the Soviet Union but I would give Zelensky a pass. We had the Alien and Sedition acts of 1798, suspension of Habeas Corpus by Lincoln, The imprisonment of Japanese Americans by FDR, The McCarthy army hearings and the House un-American Activities Committee among others. Again it’s that moral thing and how nation states preserve themselves. We also often state that the Constitution is not a suicide pact.
I think @JeffSilberman watches Fox and Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson more than 99% of Republicans. We also have other things to do. There are some Republicans who want nothing to do with Ukraine saying it’s not our fight but they’re wrong. We signed a memorandum in 1994 guaranteeing Ukraine’s security (Bill Clinton I believe) and now we have a Democratic president reneging on that memorandum. The vast majority of Republicans support Ukraine, just like Democrats and wish to see them prevail. My feeling, as I have written before, is that this whole thing with Ukraine could have been prevented with robust preparations in the weeks and months before, especially since we had much intelligence and significant observations of the preparation for an invasion.
The White House forgot, or never learned, that you do not react to intentions of your opponent, you plan and prepare based on their capabilities. if we all survive this, that very question about our preparations should highlight armed services committee questioning of SecDef, Joint Chiefs, but not at this time.
I think the Ukrainian’s have there hands full just trying to survive to be Ukrainian’s with political parties at this point. If the siege continues and follows the path of all sieges there’ll be no nation of parties. They better start acting like jackals attacking the lion if they hope to survive. There’s a reason for the saying “the best defense is a strong offense”.
We shouldn’t be critical of Zelensky at this point when we consider what Abe, Woodrow and Franklin did during war. Look now what’s happening to the Jan 6 protestors, they’re being treated like political prisoners. We have a good deal of house cleaning before we’re critical of others, don’t you think?
GEB:
“There are some Republicans who want nothing to do with Ukraine saying it’s not our fight but they’re wrong. We signed a memorandum in 1994 guaranteeing Ukraine’s security (Bill Clinton I believe) and now we have a Democratic president reneging on that memorandum.”
Then Clinton and the Arkansas Mafia can fight it then despite the fact that we never guaranteed military intervention at all. If you’re interested in facts instead of your rather unlettered opinion of the accord here’s the Brooking Institute’s explanation of what was offered in the Budapest Memorandum:
“Some have argued that, since the United States did not invade Ukraine, it abided by its Budapest Memorandum commitments. True, in a narrow sense. However, when negotiating the security assurances, U.S. officials told their Ukrainian counterparts that, were Russia to violate them, the United States would take a strong interest and respond.
Washington did not promise unlimited support. The Budapest Memorandum contains security “assurances,” not “guarantees.” Guarantees would have implied a commitment of American military force, which NATO members have. U.S. officials made clear that was not on offer. Hence, assurances.”
So no, we’re not in violation and the sane Republicans seeking to avoid an all out war with Russia explaining Ukraine isn’t our fight are just plain right.
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2019/12/05/why-care-about-ukraine-and-the-budapest-memorandum/
Ukraine is in the worst of what is described as an all out war.
Putin needs to be killed. Anyone have a drone that can do it?
“It is hard to criticize the actions of a nation facing annihilation at the hands of a tyrant. However, …”
The comment should have ended before the word, however.
Ukraine is in a fight for its very existence as a Nation. It is a very young Country (Thirty-One Years old).
The one thing that has been most important is its unity….and in wartime that is paramount to survival.
Look back to WWII for a perfect example of what a Democrat President did to the Japanese Americans…..and in later years how we treated Communists right here in our own Country,
We might even look at how Black Americans were treated in both WWI and WWII…..so we are not without justified criticism right here at home.
I will grant President Zelensky a pass on this….and upon defeating the Russians and ensuring his Nation survives despite all of the damage and loss of life…..we can hold his feet to the fire over free speech issues.
We did not get it right in over two centuries as a Republic….so why should we demand Zelensky get it right in just a couple of years?
Ralph:
“I will grant President Zelensky a pass on this….and upon defeating the Russians and ensuring his Nation survives despite all of the damage and loss of life…..we can hold his feet to the fire over free speech issues.”
So we left the “we’re gonna get fighting to save a democracy” argument to move to the “we’re gonna get fighting to save Zelensky” argument. Good to know. When do we get to the “we’re gonna get fighting to stop the Domino Theory from happening in Asia,” or the “we’re gonna get fighting to stop yellow cake uranium being tuned into WMDs” or, my personal favorite, the “we’re gonna get fighting so we can destroy Ukraine just to save it.”
As in Russia, there is no democratic tradition in Ukraine, so this is to be expected. The Western expansion eastwards worked in countries like Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary that have a democratic tradition from before WWII but cannot easily be successful in other countries. It is quite naive to assume that Western democracy will be embraced by countries without a democratic tradition and, therefore, in my opinion, further eastward expansion of NATO and the EU will prove fruitless and, instead of strengthening, will actually undermine these institutions.
Zelensky isn’t a real president, He just plays one on TV. Watch An0maly on FB, for an honest look, at an actor creating a persona. https://www.facebook.com/An0malyMusic/videos/669888647545187/
Zelensky is a real president, idiot.
Turley says:
“Many of us support the fight of Ukraine against the Russian invasion and have commended Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the heroic leadership that he has shown in the face of this unprovoked and savage attack.”
Turley has yet to convince *most* of his followers to support the fight of Ukraine against Putin. Apparently, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham hold more sway over his Trumpist contributors. It will be interesting to watch how his readers will react to his claim that this attack was “unprovoked.” The general sentiment among the Trumpists is that Zelenskyy and especially Biden brought this war upon themselves….
Hmm, the Atlantic Council funded by the KOCHS have been battering Zelensky since his election with this kind of story. Not really surprised to see it discussed here. Republicans want a reason to explain their Luke warm support for the Ukrainian people by using Russian BS to go after Ukraine. It’s sad to see the Professor continue to be an apologist for Putin ….the old saw Putin may be sort of awful but Zelensky is just as bad.
Just a reminder Putin isn’t dropping bombs on Ukraine to save free speech!
Unlike a lot of businesses that have ceased operating in Russia, the Kochs are also continuing to do business there.