The License to Leak: How Years of Attacks on the Court Created a “By Any Means” Mentality

Below is my column in the Hill on the leaking of the draft opinion on abortion from the Supreme Court. While lionizing the leaker, media and political figures have ratcheted up their rhetoric to “burn down the Court” or to pack it with reliable liberal votes. Because these pundits disagree with the constitutional interpretation, they are now suggesting that the entire institution is illegitimate.
Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick wrote “we need to be focusing on the legitimacy of the court itself” while CNN’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger suggested that the Supreme Court Justices were “just a bunch of politicians in robes.” Historian Jon Meacham declared “If you had any reservations about the system’s capacity to deliver justice, they have just been affirmed.” Because the Court has adopted an opposing constitutional interpretation, we are once again deluged from calls ranging from packing the Court to burning it down. In this environment, the White House could not even muster enough courage to denounce protesters descending on the homes of justices to harass them. While the legitimacy of the Court is questioned, the targeting of justices and their families is not.
Here is the column:
Five seemingly perfunctory words from the Supreme Court — “The Court has no comment” — hit like a thunderclap late Monday night. Politico had just posted a draft of a majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and its progeny in the blockbuster abortion case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Most court observers surely must have hoped this was an elaborate hoax, that someone had not shattered every legal and judicial ethical rule by leaking a draft opinion. But there was no denial from the court.
The draft opinion is subject to change and may indeed have already changed in both its analysis and support. Draft majority opinions have a nasty habit of becoming dissents or fracturing into pieces as justices work through the details on a case.
The opinion was written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. If unchanged, it would declare that “Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Such a ruling would return the question of reproductive rights to the states. Most would likely continue to support the right, but it would become a matter for each state to resolve through their own democratic process.
The indeterminacy of the draft and uncertainty of the future did not stop instant, dystopian predictions. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) immediately declared: “So, this would appear to be an invitation to have, you know, Handmaid’s Tale type anti-feminist regulation and legislation all over the country.”
The final language and meaning of the decision is literally yet to be written. What is clear is that the court itself has been hit with one of the greatest scandals in its history, and certainly the greatest crisis faced by Chief Justice John Roberts in his tenure.
Even in a city that traffics in leaks from every agency and every corner of government, this was an unspeakably unethical act. The Supreme Court deals with transformative cases that drive to the very heart of our political, cultural and religious divisions, yet justices and clerks have maintained a tradition of strict civility and confidentiality on such drafts.
So what changed?
We changed.
We do not know what motivated this leaker other than to unleash a public and political firestorm. The assumption is that the individual wanted to pressure the court to reconsider its purported path, and to push Congress to pass pending legislation to codify Roe. Yet, this act is such an attack on the very foundation of the court that it is dangerous to assume a specific motivation other than disruption.
What is clear is that the court has become a tragic anachronism in our age of rage: an institution that relied on the integrity and ethics of its members and staff at a time when such values are treated as naive. It relied on justices and clerks alike remaining bound to the institution and to each other by a constitutional faith.
But we are living in an age of constitutional atheism, so it is only surprising that it took this long. For years, politicians, pundits and academics have called for reckless political action against the court.
Many Democrats in Congress have pledged to achieve political goals “by any means necessary,” including packing or gutting the court. Democratic leaders have hammered away at the court and its members, demanding that the court adhere to political demands or face institutional disaster. The threats have grown increasingly raw and reckless as politicians sought to outdo each other in their attacks. In the age of rage, restraint is a lethal liability.
The message has been repeated like a drumbeat: The ends justify the means.
Recently, Roberts even went public with a warning over “inappropriate political influence” affecting the court. Yet, the day before this leak, the court itself defied critics who portrayed it as hopelessly and dysfunctionally divided with another unanimous decision. It ruled in a major case on speech that Boston could not discriminate against a religious organization that wanted to hoist a flag outside of its city hall. It spoke with one voice in defense of shared constitutional values.
Given the relentless calls from political leaders, we may have been naive to think that a staff member or clerk would not yield to the same “ends justify the means” rationale. Former Justice Louis Brandeis once warned that “Our government … teaches the whole people by its example. If the government becomes the lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
With our leaders continually expressing utter contempt for the court and its traditions, it is hardly surprising that such traditions lose meaning for some working in the court itself. That did not happen overnight, and it really cannot be dismissed as the act of a single rogue employee. It was a collective effort by those who bred contempt for our legal institutions and values. This is not a crisis of the court. It is a crisis of faith.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
16 thoughts on “The License to Leak: How Years of Attacks on the Court Created a “By Any Means” Mentality”
Democrats MUST have SCOTUS in their pocket to advance their agenda. An Agenda that often runs full speed into the barriers of enumerated powers of the Constituttion.
Democrats cannot advance their agenda through the legislative proccess. Largely because the Democrat agenda is not supported by the people. (just like abortion on demand)
My money for the leak is on Roberts.
Brandeis has been ignored for a very long time. Our government has become capricious in its enforcement of laws, and our institutions practice deception and fail to represent or protect our rights and values. Its legitimacy is at best questionable. And nothing will be done about this insult.
The left always projects, and they need an illegitimate, politicized SCOTUS in order to get their policies in place because no majority wants their disgusting vision.
The outrage on the left is as predictable as it is boring, just like every manufactured race riot.
The abortion issue is the ultimate debate on personal responsibility and we know where the left stands on that.
I think there is a possibility that this was leaked by a Republican in order to get the Abortionist Party wailing and gnashing of teeth out of the way early in the election year (way before the summer when it would have otherwise come out)… and also to allow plenty of time to
— explain the ruling and
— the fact that it does not outlaw abortion and
— that abortion kills people of color way out of proportion to their percent of the population (tying into the dramatically increasing swing of African- and Hispanic-American voters to the GOP) and
— explain to people that the Abortionist Party position is the same as China’s and Vietnam’s and…
— (long list of winning arguments in this debate given polling on the opposition to late term abortions, etc.)
If it was leaked by an Abortionist Party member, the GOP still reaps all these benefits (although the GOP is the all time winner in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and will likely mess this up too).
JT you seem to ignore the very real possibility that the dissemination of this document could have been by or at the direction of one of the Justices.
The Republicans made overturning Roe a central campaign platform for decades and have blown up norms to do it. Yes JT blames the Democrats for politicizing the court.
Sammy,
Turley stated:
“With our leaders continually expressing utter contempt for the court and its traditions, it is hardly surprising that such traditions lose meaning for some working in the court itself. That did not happen overnight, and it really cannot be dismissed as the act of a single rogue employee. It was a collective effort by those who bred contempt for our legal institutions and values. This is not a crisis of the court. It is a crisis of faith.”
In his conclusion, Turley deliberately did NOT specifically lay the blame at the feet of Democrats. Nor did he not rule out Republicans. He intentionally spoke in general terms to include leaders from BOTH parties.
I agree with Turley that there is too much contempt for our institutions by certain politicians and pundits on both sides. Whether it is the Trumpist charge of an invidious “Deep State” or the claims by some Democrats that the Republican Justices are mere political hacks.
Happy Birthday Jonathan!!
“Even in a city that traffics in leaks from every agency and every corner of government, this was an unspeakably unethical act.”
Or stated another way… this is what we get when the rule of law has been irreparably damaged by a political party that tramples ethics as a rule. Aided by a corrupt media that only sees free speech as what they believe and say…
Unspeakable yes, hypocritical yes, despicable yes..
But unexpected? No
Voice of Truth says:
“this is what we get when the rule of law has been irreparably damaged by a political party that tramples ethics as a rule.”
I couldn’t agree more. Trump has irreparably damaged the rule of law. He was correct that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and he would not loose any voters. Nor would his lying Trumpists convict him of any crimes or impeach him for any high crimes or misdemeanors. Turley condemned him for his pardoning of his convicted cronies. Ethics? Trump? Would Turley have described Trump as a “carnival snake charmer” had he thought Trump had any morals?
The burned out cities and businesses by Antifa and BLM say differently. The little Brown Shirts of the left will burn it all down again…just watch. NO Trump to blame this time.
After your Trumpist and Q-Anon black shirts desecrated the Capitol, I could not care less what you think about BLM and Antifa.
The only desecration was the murder of a woman by a coward.
FY and the horse you rode in on.