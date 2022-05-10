Insurrection or Advocacy? Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Issues “Call to Arms” After Leaked Abortion Ruling

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) facing criticism over a tweet in which she issued a “call to arms” after the recent leaking of the abortion decision from the Supreme Court. In the aftermath of the firebombing of a pro-life office and the doxing of Supreme Court justices, the “call to arms” was alarming for many, particularly given the violent protests in Chicago in prior years. I do not believe that Lightfoot is encouraging anything other than peaceful advocacy. Yet, it is striking how virtually identical language has been used by Democrats to seek the disqualification of GOP members and criminal charges against figures like Donald Trump. Indeed, such rhetoric featured greatly in the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
Ligthfoot declared “To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!”
Democrats have been criticized for the use of inflammatory rhetoric in the past. One of the most notable and shocking incidents was in March 2020 when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stood in front of the Supreme Court to threaten Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
During the Trump impeachment, managers replayed the comments of Trump from prior years to show how his words fueled divisions, critics were pointing to similar statements from the managers themselves. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the leading impeachment manager, was chided for using “fight like hell” in a 2019 interview with The Atlantic — the very words replayed repeatedly from Trump. He also used that phrase repeatedly in prior years to ramp up his supporters in fighting for Democratic control of Congress.
“A call to arm’s”, I wonder if the new head of the Ministry of Fear has a video out there dressed with horned helmet and spear singing Richard Wagners “Ride of the Valkyrie’”?
“sure those are the words, but, those of adequate sophistication, understand the non-violent nuanced, sentiment expressed.”
I forgot to translate the leftist speak. ‘if you don’t agree with my non-violent interpretation, you are nothing by an uneducated, knuckle dragging hick, who should not be allowed a voice in the public square.’
The mayor should be concentrating on solving or controlling the rather high number of gun related deaths and injuries.
Men cant have an opinion on abortion. That same logic would bar lesbians from voicing an opinion, right?
The alternative is to “fight like hell” for free speech
I see the good Prof has come around and now offering full throated support of President Trump, by quoting directly from his speech.
Jan 6, Democrat selected committee, needs to call our host in to testify.
The blog software sure scews up the html tags. Oh well
They keep poking the angry bear, and we all know that if they poke it enough….the bear is going to attack, and it WILL NOT end well for the pokers.
Democrat politicians advocating for armed revolt.
The ensuing pedantry here in comments will be entertaining…for a while.
President Trump’ words were always taken literally, not seriously.
Democrats get a pass, they demand to be taken seriously, and not literally. That’s where all the parsing, and rationalizing takes place. “sure those are the words, but, those of adequate sophistication, understand the non-violent nuanced, sentiment expressed.”