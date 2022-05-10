Destroying Democracy to Save It: Democrats Lose Another Effort to Disqualify a GOP Member

For two years, Democrats have been trying to disqualify dozens of Republicans from appearing on ballots for supporting the challenge to the certification of the 2020 election or declaring the election to be stolen. It is premised on a deeply flawed historical and legal view of a provision under the Fourteenth Amendment. In the name of democracy, these Democrats have demanded that courts prevent voters from being able to vote for incumbent members. Yet, scholars like Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe have endorsed this sweeping interpretation. It has been rejected repeatedly in the courts. The latest such ruling comes from the Arizona Supreme Court which ruled that Democrats could not prevent Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) from appearing on the ballot in 2022.
In the age of rage, nothing says democracy like preventing people from running for office.
Last year, Democratic members called for the disqualification of dozens of Republicans. One, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) demanded the disqualification of the 120 House Republicans — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy(R-Calif.) — for simply signing a “Friend of the Court brief” (or amicus brief) in support of an election challenge from Texas.
These members and activists have latched upon the long-dormant provision in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — the “disqualification clause” — which was written after the 39th Congress convened in December 1865 and many members were shocked to see Alexander Stephens, the Confederate vice president, waiting to take a seat with an array of other former Confederate senators and military officers.
Justice Edwin Reade of the North Carolina Supreme Court later explained, “[t]he idea [was] that one who had taken an oath to support the Constitution and violated it, ought to be excluded from taking it again.” So, members drafted a provision that declared that “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
By declaring the Jan. 6th riot an “insurrection,” some Democratic members of Congress and liberal activists hope to bar incumbent Republicans from running. Even support for court filings is now being declared an act of rebellion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) helped fuel this movement — before Jan. 6 even occurred — by declaring that the Republicans supporting election challenges were “subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions, and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead.”
This effort failed on legal grounds in seeking to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) from running for office due to his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021. It failed on factual grounds in seeking to bar Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.), even after a federal district court wrongly allowed a hearing to be held.
Now the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that not only did the challengers lack the standing to bring the case but Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel reaffirmed that this is a power left to Congress:
“Qualifications of its own Members,” appears to vest Congress with exclusive authority to determine whether to enforce the Disqualification Clause against its prospective members. However, we need not decide these issues because we hold that A.R.S. § 16-351(B), which authorizes an elector to challenge a candidate “for any reason relating to qualifications for the office sought as prescribed by law, including age, residency, professional requirements or failure to fully pay fines . . . ,” is not the proper proceeding to initiate a Disqualification Clause challenge. By its terms, the statute’s scope is limited to challenges based upon “qualifications . . . as prescribed by law,” and does not include the Disqualification Clause, a legal proscription from holding office.
The court case is Thomas Hansen v. Mark Finchem, No. cv-22-0099.
Judges have the power to deter frivolous lawsuits through the use of sanctions. In especially egregious cases, they can refer the attorney to the state bar disciplinary committee.
Dems keep talking about “our democracy.” We’ve seen and experienced “their” brand of democracy and it’s nothing but totalitarianism. Watch Dinesh’s “2000mules.” They will stoke a hot war with Russia; they will enable food shortages; they will flood our country with illegal immigrants; they will provoke civil unrest. The November midterms are not a given knowing that the Democrats have gone all in on crazy.
They will stoke a hot war with Russia; they will enable food shortages; they will flood our country with illegal immigrants; they will provoke civil unrest
That’s a good start of a list of agenda items implemented by Democrat policies.
I’ll add one.
notice how the world worked to shut down pipelines from Russia to strangle the Russian economy? Remember one of Biden’s first executive orders was shutting down a pipeline in the US…..to strangle the US economy….?
The Democrats will make every effort to F up the midterms. The black shirt troops were out this week to intimidate Supreme Court Justice’s. In an attempt to change the narrative regarding the economy, fuel prices, crime, inflation they direct your attention towards a leaked document. They continue their bogus insurrection claim while they encourage chaos in our streets. Their attempts will continue right up to the midterms to disturb the election process.
I seriously doubt that any of the protesters at the home of Alito thought they were going to change his mind. His opinions on abortion are deeply held and unyielding. A few people chanting for an hour in the street are hardly going to change his views! They were just out there to express their outrage, rally like-minded persons, and get their cause on the news. Moreover, he’s the one who says there’s no federal right to privacy; that privacy is up to the individual states. So if VA law doesn’t provide him a right to privacy, then he should follow his own advice and move to some other state that does.
The constitutional provision clearly allows an insurrectionist to be barred from office.
Robert E. Lee is down from heaven and want to run for Senator from Virginia.
Turley’s blog, as a thematic, is meant to generate rage in a designated base, and also in reaction to that designated base…
All we have to do to confirm this is watch what Turley posts. His career has been first a slow motion fall from grace to, now, really picking up the pace of it. He’s crossed the point of no return…, he’s defending MTG and Gosar after all. It wouldn’t take much to bar either from running. But no, Turley just wants to complain that Biden didn’t verbally stand up for a wildly flawed SCOTUS…
Marge can harass high school students on the sidewalk, congress people in their offices, carry firearms on the floor, and call for martial law, and it’s all good, apparently.
Time to keep it real with these f widgets. Make Gosar sweat. Make Turley demand more anarchocapitalist $ just to keep up with how fast he wants to churn out self righteous push pieces. I noticed he’s gotten off of his three article a day requirement — time to put him back on that submission schedule.
Eb
Quickly reduced to ad hominem smears.
Not letting fact get in the way of personal attacks.
Agronomy suits you well. Corn planting season!!
Eb
+100
This January 6th commission is nothing more than a 3rd impeachment attempt to keep Trump from ever going to the oval office again. The establishment really is afraid of this guy.
If the DOJ can prove that Trump was part of a conspiracy to obstruct the vote count, would you accept it?
Democrats never learned that democracy is a process, not an outcome. Democrats are so afraid of the democratic process that they try to preempt or discredit it at every turn. They would be perfectly happy living in a totalitarian system, as long as they got to be the totalitarian rulers.
Always the narrative. Always.
The left keeps repeating lies, keep getting called out on the lies with hard evidence.
This is that lie. It is easy to understand. Prof Turely explained it on day one. Using the 14th amendment is a non starter. It is a power only available to Congress. Besides that, there is a subsequent law, that defines the scope of the 14th as limited to those congressmen in office at the time of the confederacy. No state political or administrative action can use the 14th amendment.
But the left doesnt care, and 10 years from now will repeat the lie anew, ignoring the truth.
I was listening to msnbc yesterday, on the daily hour of, President Trump Hate Show, hosted by Nicole Wallace, repeat the “good people on both sides” lie. She’s lying, knows it, doesn’t care.
Narrative is the only thing that matters. And the audience not only accepts the lies, but demand that they are lied to, because it makes them feel good.
The next question. When are these lawyers going to be disbarred? I seem to recall lawyers being disbarred for advocating for their client using faulty reasoning.
Iowan2,
There is no limit on the 14th. Nowhere does it say it’s only limited to those in office during the confederacy.
It applies to those who break their oath by supporting an attack against the constitution. Encouraging sedition is also an attack against the constitution and an abandonment of their sworn oath to uphold the constitution. Turley focuses on insurrection, what about their support for sedition?
The parallels of socialists Democrats and 1920’s and 30’s German socialist is striking. They are fascists whose primary goal is money…through any and all means
Why people vote for Democrats….like they did for dictator Nazis, is troubling!
People better fight now…and NEVER give up you weapons to FIGHT BACK!
These were not just “election challenges”, they were attempts at subverting voters’ choices thru fraudulent claims.
Just yesterday OAN had to admit that the very same “election challenges” which were just voter fraud claims were not true. In a settlement with two election officials who filed a defamation lawsuit against OAN, News Max, Fox News, and Rudy Giuliani for pushing false claims of voter fraud OAN aired a 30-second statement,
“Georgia officials have concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud by election workers who counted ballots at the State Farm Arena in November 2020.”
“The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct,”
Turley likes to claim democrats undermined confidence in the election, but it was republicans and right-wing media that engaged in such undermining of the election integrity by deliberately making false voter fraud claims. OAN is the first to admit it. The others are not far behind.
“In the age of rage …”
Turley’s blog feeds the rage he complains about.
It only counts as ‘democracy’ if you get the ‘correct’ result, right? Marcon in France, commendable. Orban in Hungary – a big no go. Marjorie Taylor Greene – doubly so.
Why do Americans think it is our duty to export our system to countries with very different cultures and histories? Countries the average American knows little about nor could find on a map. Oh, I know, we only want to ‘help’ them.
How did spreading democracy work in Afghanistan??
On a slightly different note, I am amazed at the same people who accused you of ‘killing granny’ by not wearing a mask in the grocery store in the summer of 2020; causally want to provoke a war with a nuclear armed country over somewhere where the US has no strategic interest. So Ukraine can have ‘drag queen’ story hour or be bled by Western oligarchs?
And no, I am not a ‘stooge’ or an admirer of Vladimir Putin.
I am tired of the wars and the needless sacrifice of our young men and women which our leaders in both parties support. And I say that as a veteran.
D@@n them, d@@n them all.
antonio
The bottom line is wars of territorial conquest in Europe in the 21st century are unacceptable and will be defeated by any means necessary. Every thing else is irrelevant. Especially wars justified on cheap Fascist claims of ethnic solidarity.
We have two major parties trying to divide Americans during election season. Then we greatly extended a non-stop election season. Now we have 24/7 divisiveness year round with no rest between elections. What do the politicians expect would happen?
It’s largely the voters’ fault, both parties destroy politicians that try to unite us and bridge our differences. Remember John McCain correcting lies about Obama or Charlie Christ trying to save his own party? They were essentially kicked out of their party.
The Framers of the Constitution never designed political parties into the system, they designed a “bicameral” system (House & Senate). This divided, maybe we need to get back to basics.
Nobody benefits except the “Division Industry”! Neither party is talking about debts and deficits that our children and grandchildren will inherit but we spend our energy hating the other party.
I want less Bi-partisanship. McCain was a TRAITOR to his country. The Russian Hoax was the greatest crime in US History and McCain was a part!
Obama like all democrats…HATE AMERICA
Anyone supporting illegals…is a TRAITOR and should be arrested!
Bill Barr, twice Attorney General, summarizes the anarchy Americans have been witnessing since Hillary lost her second presidential run:
Under 18 US Code 1503, “whoever corruptly or by threats or force… endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror, or officer in or of any court of the United States… in the discharge of his duty… influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede the due administration of justice shall be punished.”
“That’s not a valid form of protest because it’s a violation of the law,” Barr said after viewing video of demonstrators outside the Maryland homes of Justices John Roberts Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh
“That’s essentially what the left is all about: Anything goes because they’re holy, they’re virtuous, and they know they’re… the vanguard of history. And they know what’s best for everyone,” Barr said.
“So if you oppose them, if you get in their way, you can be rolled over. The ends justify the means. And this is the ultimate expression of it,” he said
– Fox News
Americans need to kick these anarchists to the curb come November, which according to recent polls, appears likely on a grand scale.
Barr like McConnell…has been in DC too long…they are RINOs assisting Democrats!
I saw non-violent and unarmed trespassing and selfie taking, I guess I missed the ‘coup’, but you believe whatever gets you through the night. Or were you referring to the fiery but peaceful summer riots, CHOP, the invasion of the judicial hearings that involved actual aggression, the harassment of judges at their places of residence, the harrassment of reps while they were using the toilet, the multiple assaults on Andy Ngo, the calling Thomas an Uncle Tom, or even the SCOTUS leak?
If you can’t beat them in an election, try to stop them before the election.
The Republicans attempted a coup, which is the most direct way to destroy democracy. And the Democrats ate the bad ones for trying to use a clause in the Constitution for trying to enforce their disqualification.
Reading compression is not your strong suit is it Sammy?
Did you not read AND understand what the Professor provided you?
Just because the Democrats and its media outlets called January 6th an Insurrection sure does not make it one.
As to a Coup….what do you think the Democrat Russia Collusion scheme was all about to include TWO failed trumped up Impeachments?
They tried to install and unelected President. The attack on the capital, Trumps months of lying about the election, his call to Georgia, and many other actions. It was an attempted coup.
a weaponless coup?
And what say you about BLM Terrorists armed, rioting, terrorizing, extorting, weapons, murder, crime, arson, etc?
The COUP was DEMOCRATS…Russian Hoax, a 100% Corrupt FBI, election fraud, Zuckerberg, Soros, Bloomberg, etc spent over $500 Million BUYING DEMOCRAT VOTES….completely CRIMINALS
All elections in person with ID…like 90% of countries in the WORLD! Many of the others…are dictatorship!
Jan. 6 was an attempted self-coup: designed to keep Trump in office beyond his elected term. Trump is a dictator-wannabe.
Plenty of people used weapons on J6 — some that they brought, and others that were made into weapons though not intended for that use, but if you get beaten with a flag pole, it will still injure you.
You and your Trumpist pals cannot deal with Trump’s corruption. He literally asked in public for Russia to commit a crime to aid him, Manafort and Stone were colluding with Russian operatives, but you deny it, because your mind is close to any evidence that contradicts your delusion that Trump was not corrupt.