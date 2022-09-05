GreenRoom’s Blacklist? Country Singer Jason Aldean Dropped by Longtime PR Firm Over Wife’s Gender Comments

Country singer Jason Aldean has been dropped by his longtime PR firm, GreenRoom PR, after his wife, Brittany Aldean, criticized early interventions on gender transitioning for young children. Brittany Aldean said that she was thankful that her parents did not intervene during her “tomboy phase” because she loves being a female. Various stars and advocates denounced her and GreenRoom then dropped her husband. What is interesting is that the company had its client list displayed yesterday but just removed the list and its home page. The effort may be to protect other country stars from the backlash of staying with the company when it is effectively blacklisting an artist for the political or social views of his spouse.
Tyne Parrish, the co-owner of The Green Room called it a “difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason.”
The call for the firm to drop the artist grew after this statement last week in an Instagram post by Aldean that she would “really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.”
“The Bones” singer Maren Morris later commented on Pope’s post, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”
Aldean later responded to her critics by saying “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils.”
Singer and songwriter Cassadee Pope responded to Brittany Aldean’s post on Twitter, noting that Brittany Aldean’s alleged “tomboy phase” in no way compares “to someone wanting to transition.”
Pope captured the essence of many people who are angry with the comment.
However, my concern, as usual, is with the free speech implications of what has become a type of blacklisting culture for those with unpopular or controversial political, social, or religious views. I understand the objections to Aldean’s comments but the response is reminiscent of the campaign against JK Rowling as a TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist), including banning and burning her books. There is no willingness to separate her creative work from her personal views.
In this case, a singer is being blacklisted because his wife (and possibly Aldean himself) hold conservative views on gender transitioning for young children. Yet, while some artists have joined the campaign, most others are silent, including the country singers represented by Green Room PR.
Those listed artists included Lauren Akins, Tucker Beathard, Dierks Bentley, Bobby Bones, BROOKS & DUNN, Travis Denning, Patrict Droney, Caylee Hammack, and others. The home page now says simply “Contact: news@thegreenroompr.com” if you want to know who the firm represents or anything about the firm.
The concern is clearly that these artists might make the “difficult decision” of separating from the firm after it dropped a fellow artist over the political and social views of his spouse. The firm yielded to the pressure on one side but seems to be moving to protect itself from a backlash from country music fans.
I would be raising the same free speech concerns if an artist was dropped because a spouse supported gender transitioning. The issue is whether the arts community should impose a de facto political litmus test for artists. Blacklisting by studios and firms was common in the 1950s when communists and other political dissenters were being attacked by figures like Eugene McCarthy. The left has now embraced the practice in a far more extensive systems of banning books, speakers, and events by those who hold opposing views.
Here is Aldean’s interview on Fox News:
Today’s American Left and Dem party resemble the Red Guard and Hitler Youth in their effort to purge anyone who doesn’t line up with their orthodoxy. They are a disgusting recreation of these groups and a travesty to the American ideals. The great news is Jason Aldean and his wife are far more successful, wealthy, and intelligent than anyone at that PR agency. Good riddance to Green room rubbish.
When we had an influx of immigrants from Somalia, the “left” went nuts opposing female genital mutilation. Laws were passed and campaigns whipped up. Now, it seems, the “left” is just fine with FGM as long as it furthers the power and recruitment of the trans population. So much for all those values liberals keep harping about.
Aren’t PR firms the ones paid millions to accept awful actions of their clients, the spin into something acceptable? The PR firms are not on any list of any group that has moral high ground to judge others
With RABID left wing politics, everything serves the beast . Debate? Haha! Nope. No more objective truths, right? Fake science. Fake news. Trial by MSNBC all must bow. Who needs courts??? Wow, even your Grandma saying her Rosary privately in her own home is bad. This is a dark tunnel with no light on the other side. Speaking of SCIENCE, it took about 30 YEARS to approve Lithium for Bipolar. But with Trans, Vaccines. Everything MUST BE NO STUDY AT ALL
Sooner or later the entertainers who are blackballed for their opinion’s will organize and create their own outlets and crush the woke’s in their industry. Who would you rather support Brittany Aldean or Joy Bayheartless? Better yet which one would date???
The powers of the world are always in concert against the man, or as here, the woman, of the truth. That’s the central message of Christianity. It’s why the religion has staying power when so many have none. Viva Mrs. Aldean. And viva Tucker. Here’s a nice song from her husband:
It isn’t to protect other clients (no one knows or cares) it is about controlling speech. If more than 50% of the other clients of this PR Firm realized they could be cancelled for what a relative said, and left the Firm, it would go bankrupt. As it should. PS; I agree with everything she said.
It is just like McCarthyism except that was Joseph McCarthy and the Army investigations, and the blacklisting of people in all walks of life, but was most notable in Hollywood. it was awful then and it’s awful now. These people do have contracts do they not. Seems like contract law should come into force now, as in breaking a contract because of something your wife said.
The wife may have have been closer to the truth than many on the gender affirming side wide would like to admit. The huge NHS clinic in London for gender care (Tavistock I believe but name may be wrong) was recently shutdown over multiple issues including activism to push kids to puberty blockers and surgery on the sketchiest of pretexts with little to no scientific data to base those decisions, as well as management issues and safety issues raised by many employees and investigators. The plan is to move to more regional centers with better oversight and management. Also there were multiple lawsuits pending (alleged) and likely to increase in number and some highly publicized allegations of pushing kids to surgery with many regretting the decision.
People need to step back and take a breath and start looking at these studies that are used to push these treatment options in impressionable kids who are still learning how to deal with impulsive actions, which they may regret forever.
Medical studies in this area are rife with assumptions, bias, activism, conflict of interest, greed. You can make a lot of money with pushing puberty blockers and doing gender affirming surgery and making healthy kids lifelong patients.
France, Finland and Norway have also paused these procedures and Sweden has seemed to slow down considerably (my impression)
“I understand the objections to Aldean’s comments . . . ”
Really? You do?
I cannot imagine that anyone would ‘understand’ mutilating children without the consent of their parents, nor doctors and therapists who recommend transition as the only alternative to suicide, thus forcing the parents to comply.
Her comment was anything but controversial, or it should have been.
I waited until I was 16 to drive a car and until I was 21 to have a boilermaker. We don’t accept children into the armed forces, nor can they skip high school and go straight to college. Yet you ‘understand’ why someone would object to a woman’s comment that she is grateful nobody coerced her to have surgery during her ‘tom-boy phase’?
Wow!
A link you might want to read. You might also want to review blasphemy laws and see if you “undertand” them.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/09/04/the-tyranny-of-pride/
Any smart talent should walk away today I would think.
The basis of her comment was foolish, but their response was ridiculous and completely unnecessary. A simple correction as to the difference between being a tomboy and trans would have sufficed.
What makes you think that girls who go through a tomboy phase are not encouraged at their schools to consider gender transition?
Exactly what is “foolish” in her comments? Cutting the Breasts off a 14 year old?
Green Room drops Aldean after 17 years – because of what his wife said!!
Lefties are angry and vindictive.
More they are untrustworthy. If there isn’t more to the story, then artists just learned a lot about Green Room – and need to make their own decisions.
(Aside – Joe, not Eugene.)