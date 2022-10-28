Last night I wrote a column on the challenges faced by Elon Musk in taking over Twitter and suggested steps to “hit the ground running.” One of those obvious steps discussed in earlier columns was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde, the primary figures responsible for creating one of the largest censorship systems in history. He did so within minutes of taking over and their removal constitutes as singular advances in the cause of free speech around the world. As expected, this morning media figures are in full panic at the thought that one social media platform may restore free speech protections after years of biased and aggressive censorship. The controversial Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz lamented, “It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight.” That’s right, the prospect of others having access to Twitter to express their own views is a hellish prospect for many in the media.
28 thoughts on ““The Gates of Hell Opened”: A Media Panic Ensues As Musk Takes Over Twitter and Fires Chief Censors”
It is my greatest hope that Musk is successful. There is nothing lower than the censorship cadre. To hell with all of them.
There’s an old saying that “First They Ignore You, Then They Laugh at You, Then They Attack You, Then You Win.” How true!
But……..mean tweets…..
The so-called “green revolution” carries within ityself the seed of its own destruction in the form of unnatural and artificial control of speech and behavior. There is a “natural” imperative towards freedom. It is evident in every other species but ours. To paraphrase Maya Angelou’s great work and metaphor for slavery, the caged bird is now free and sings louder and with more gusto than ever before. Even if the left manages to take down Musk, what he unleashed is powerful and will survive long after he and Twitter are gone. It’s called freedom.
There’s some irony here. The right was told that if they didn’t like the hard-left censorship of Twitter, they were free to make their own Twitter with its own rules, which is what Parler was blossoming into. Then, their web server shut Parler down.
Their web server? Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos who also owns the Washington Post; Parler went poof when the Twitterati decided that allowing free speech to exist at all wasn’t something they could allow.
Whatever Parler could’ve been is no longer. Us free speech weirdos could’ve had our own sandbox, but the censorious Twits couldn’t control themselves, and now Twitter will (hopefully) become the thing that they hated & thought was vanquished, bigly.
Taylor Lorenz & the rest of the Professionally Worthless class have only themselves to blame.
Please note that there is a petition going around from PUBLISHERS and WRITERS that is asking Putnam to NOT publish a book by Amy Coney Barret because her speech is “violence”. It is not being signed by activists, protesters and other people with no credentials, it is being signed by writers, other publishers and serious ACLU types.
Just another day in Doublestandardstan. They call it book burning if you want to ban a primer on oral sex from a kindergarten library, but a fight for free speech to ban a book by a SITTING SUPREME COURT JUSTICE. They want to ban To Kill a Mockingbird and a studious book about the actual cost to youth trans activism by Abigail Shrier and then they scream about not allowing drag queen hour for 5 year olds or not wanting gender studies for 5-8 year olds in Florida.
Curious that a guy from South Africa did this whatever the eventual outcome.
The new diversity in big tech should be welcomed by the woke. twitter has an African American owner.
For years I heard “Twitter is a private company”.” It can make it’s own rules and hire and fire as it sees fit.”” If you don’t like the rules, don’t use the platform.”
” It is not bound by the 1st Amendment”. ALL TRUE!
Those who were for censorship, masked as the misnomer ” misinformation”. will now be outraged.
Hopefully the same crowd who guaranteed they would move to Canada , Streisand and Reiner come to mind , if a certain guy got elected President, will now exit the platform.
Looking forward to the Babylon Bee being reinstated. Got kicked off for saying a guy is a guy. When it came to Climate Change and Covid I always heard, ” believe the science” .Well, biology is a science. If you have two X chromosomes you are a girl ( female). If you have an X and Y chromosomes, you are a guy
( Male). Case closed. To put forth any other position, would be ” misinformation”.
Thank you for opening further sane discussion of of “Free Speech” means in the era of the Internet. I believe that silencing dissent is the worst outcome, but quieting hysteria and hatred is an absolute requirement.
There are those who believe being in favor of protecting unborn life is hate speech, so do you approve of “quieting” that?
When I use the word hate, I using the common sense definition of hate. Yes, a determined wordsmith can reframe an issue, assert the unquestioned right of the wronged, and declare that a comment is “hate speech”. But the basic proposition of protecting unborn life is a valid point of view, as is the proposition that there are genuine reasons for abortion. Your point is made, but banning either point of view is the equivalent of censorship. Hate and threat of violence directed at someone or a group of people (ethnic, religious) should be banned. The road to free speech will hopefully lead to civil discourse, but it is fraught with peril.
On the topic of free speech, I see the DoJ has listed “misinformation” as an election crime.
It lists “misinformation” as a potential election crime, describing it as “false or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally.”
Garland me take over the top spot in Russia after Putin accidentally shots himself while cleaning is drone. Garland is very comfortable as Dictator, creating and enforcing laws on demand.
I don’t think this is the big win for the right that the righties seem to think it is. 90% of Twitter’s revenue last year was from advertising sales (just like used to be the case with newspapers).
According to what will I guess be its last 10-K Twitter:
“generates its advertising revenue primarily from the sale of its Promoted Products: (i) Promoted Ads, (ii) Follower Ads and (iii) Twitter Takeover. Promoted Ads and Follower Ads are pay-for-performance advertising products or pay on impressions delivered, each priced through an auction. Twitter Takeover is featured by geography and offered on a fixed-fee-per-day basis.”
The woke advertisers, especially outside the U.S from which Twitter gets 40% of its revenue, are going to desert Twitter the way they deserted Georgia last year (not to mention that advertising spending is going to plummet in general with the coming recession).
Musk’s a very astute businessperson.He is going to do what the newspapers have done in response to less advertising revenue and try to get revenue more from people paying for content than from advertising. There’s rub: the only people who want to pay for content are lefties (big psychological thing there but let’s let that lie).
Dennis, do you know Amazon lost money for years?
His savings in income tax could cover the monthly nut at twitter.
There’s rub: the only people who want to pay for content are lefties
You may want to consider Substack, and PJ media, before making such declarative statements
Excellent point.
Dennis, you wrote “going to desert Twitter the way they deserted Georgia last year…” and now I have to ask, did Coke leave GA? Did Delta leave GA? Did Netflix stop making movies in GA? Did baseball gain or lose by their stunt with the All Star Game?
One more question for Dennis: Did Disney leave Florida after the state passed a very sane bill regarding teaching kids aged 5-8? Did they leave after they got smacked down by the FL Republicans? Did Disney leave FL or did they just shut the heck up?
Dennis hasn’t learned the lesson that woke corporations have learned which is, to quote a famous book title, basically “shut up and sing”.
The panic over truth tells it all. The First Amendment has been restored on a social media site. Musk has done a great deed. While we all have a right to our opinion, we don’t have a right to ‘our truth’. It should stand alone. Free.
You say “Musk has done a great deed.” And I say, what that guys said!!
you do know speech is violence? you must be a sadist.
I’m here waiting to see the Left’s heads explode.
I can’t wait to tell these leftist:
“Don’t like it? Go build your own Social Media site”! Or when journalist get fired: “learn to code”! 😂🤣😂🤣😂
You say that jokingly but you hit upon something dangerous. The left is authoritarian by nature and has power in this country through NGO’s, Fortune 500 companies, colleges and the federal administrative apparatus. They are not going to sit back while Twitter and the Dems lose their grip on power. The screws will be tightened after November 8th. And you might want to include massive demonstrations and rioting a la two years ago
I think it is entirely probably that the shift to R’s happens soon. (Not that I think it is a good thing, but something akin to the “lesser of two evils” mantra, at least for a short period of time, when the R’s capitulate and basically do what the D’s are pushing anyway)
That is the ping pong effect over us.
I’m conservative and left Twitter for GETTR for awhile. I quickly gained 2000 followers but learned that being in a one-sided echo chamber is like playing solitaire or watching a comedy alone. We need opposing points of view and without it we are left empty. I returned to Twitter after a few weeks.
Twitter banned me long ago. I refuse to go back. I do not do ANY social media (just hit up the blogs) and make videos (staying in near ban limbo at YT perpetually)
Denis…..the left isn’t refusing to accept elections unless they win. The left didn’t attack the Capital in order to over turn an election.