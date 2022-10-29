Writers, Publishers and Editors Call for Termination of Barrett Book Deal in Latest Censorship Campaign

We have been discussing the rising support for censorship on the left in the last few years. Silencing opposing views has become an article of faith for many on the left, including leading Democratic leaders from President Joe Biden to former President Barack Obama. What is most distressing is how many journalists and writers have joined the call for censorship. However, even with this growing movement, the letter of hundreds of “literary figures” this week to Penguin Random House is chilling. The editors and writers call on the company to rescind a book deal with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett because they disagree with her judicial philosophy. After all, why burn books when you can effectively simply ban them?
The public letter entitled “We Dissent” makes the usual absurd protestation that, just because we are seeking to ban books of those with opposing views, we still “care deeply about freedom of speech.” They simply justify their anti-free speech position by insisting that any harm “in the form of censorship” is less than “the form of assault on inalienable human rights” in opposing abortion or other constitutional rights.
Yet, the letter is not simply dangerous. It is perfectly delusional. While calling for the book to be blocked, the writers bizarrely insist “we are not calling for censorship.”
While the letter has been described as signed by “literary figures,” it actually contains many who are loosely connected to the “broader literary community” like “Philip Tuley, Imam” and “Barbara Hirsch, Avid reader.” It also includes many who are simply identified by initials or first names like “Leslie” without any stated connection.
Nevertheless, there are many editors and publishing figures who list their companies (including HarperCollins, Random House and other companies) and university presses (including Cambridge, Harvard, Michigan Northwestern, Oxford) with their titles in calling for censorship. The list speaks loudly to why dissenting or conservative authors find it more difficult to publish today. These are editors who are publicly calling for banning the publication of those who hold opposing views from their own.
It also includes academics like Ignacio Leopoldo Götz Römer, Stessin Distinguished Professor Emeritus, New College of Hofstra University and Carole DeSanti, Elizabeth Drew Professor of English Language and Literature, Smith College (and former VP and Exec Ed, PenguinRandomHouse).
41 thoughts on “Writers, Publishers and Editors Call for Termination of Barrett Book Deal in Latest Censorship Campaign”
‘Leslie’? Yeah, that smacks of credibility. Did they just walk around on the street randomly collecting signatures from whomever due to a lack of support within their own milieu, perhaps?
An aside: I, an Independent, voted a straight red ticket yesterday for the second time in my life. What a time to be alive.
Limousine lemmings are digging themselves into a hole so deep that they’re going to come out in China. Oh wait………….they’d love that!
Here in Doublestandardstan the left screams that you support book banning if you don’t want a primer on oral sex in your 6 year old kids class but they then try to ban a SUPREME COURT JUSTICE from writing a book. Is it irony, hypocrisy or both?
Remember the good old days when the ACLU would defend the NAZIS right to march in Skokie. Now the ACLU joins in having books banned because the far left 10% big mouths on Twitter demand it. It is sickening, truly sickening.
It’s not the far left at all it is the so-called moderates. I laughed at my own thought that neither centrists of of either want the ball. When one side took away the guarantee to autonomy, the other side put up the ARB. Still, neither side of the centrists want to serve the populace. These cultural discussions are intended to sustain the divisions leading to our own defeat. If we come together on what we agree on, then and only then will the oppressions created by Wall Street be reduced and eventually eliminated. Play into their divisive schemes and the people lose.
Early. No coffee yet. Did I read, “Abram X Kendi, Director of the Center for AntiChrist Research at Boston University “
rlboat………….LOL—You read it correctly! Neil Simon couldn’t have made that any funnier!
All of the objections raised by these self proclaimed experts, the have wrong. The ruling did not remove any rights. All that happened, SCOTUS ruled the court interfered with the peoples absolute sovereignty to self govern. SCOTUS said if the people want to kill a baby in the birth canal, the court lacks the jurisdiction to challenge.
But the left is willfully ignorant of the Constitution.
Dobbs did remove a previously judicially discovered constitutional right for a woman to choose an abortion prior to viability. You can agree or disagree that Dobbs was right to do so, but that is what happened.
Regardless, this call for censorship is abhorrent. If anyone disagrees with the Justice’s judicial philosophy, either in general or as applied in a particular case, he or she can argue against it; suppressing its expression because of some amorphous “duty of care” is wrong.
After viability or where baby… fetal-baby meets granny in legal state, if not in process. The wicked solution (i.e. elective abortion, planned parenthood) under the Pro-Choice ethical religion denies human dignity and agency, and reduces human life to negotiable commodities for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes.
That said, overturning the Twilight Amendment returned, did not ban, legislation of the wicked solution to democratic choice in States under Constitutional authority. You can still elect to abort, cannibalize, sequester a human life at any state under a layer of privacy (e.g. murder) in darkness, and until viability in cases of rape… rape-rape, and, unfortunately, if you detect an undesirable trait (e.g. one-child, selective-child).
I believe that’s how I described it when I said they threw it back to the states. They left a womens right as an individual up to the whims of religious autocrats. Thus, women have no rights as a singular human being. Let’s not forget the final beast in Daniel’s prophecy leading to the coming of God’s kingdom has no respect for what women want. Before you call that God’s will, understand the beast leads itself into utter annihilation. God does not try men with evil. The evil is brought out by the desires of the beast itself.
‘Holy ‘Discriminating against the First Amendment rights of a Justice of the SCOTUS’, Batman!!” How totally braindead!!
Jesus said on the Cross “Father forgive them for the know not what they do”. These people know what they do and this just shows us the mass sickness that permeates so much of the left. Not all but a significant portion. The right has it’s demons but they are badly overwhelmed by what is going on with the left. One could become enraged by these horrendous attempts to destroy our freedoms and turn to the broad and righteous sword and go forth and slay the multitudes of the evil. I really feel biblical today.
But laying waste to these minions and their anti American views would accomplish little. Instead we should show the unity and strength of those who waged a campaign of 50 years to overturn the abomination of Roe V. Wade. Use that unity and strength to gradually take back the ideals of the Constitution and our most precious institutions. Victory in elections can turn the tide and then codify what is necessary in law and enforcement to remove this heinous leftist movement. Start with Education at lower levels and turn and remove the purveyors of destruction from power there and then focus on higher education and corporate America. It will take some time but we can all do it.
GEB,
I like to think your words on the election, turning the tide, etc. is possible.
I also think civil war is equally possible.
What about the Republican cancel culture when they tried to assassinate the Speaker of the House?
There is yet no confirmation of any political motive for that crime beyond what you and others of your ilk infer. However, what is established fact it the politics of the Cancel Culture assault on the Congressional baseball game. Can you do better than ‘what abouts’ in your conversations. Likely not! Tiresome!!
Sammy: So, who is the “they” in your comment? You cannot be seriously referring to the weird happening at the Pelosi estate in San Fran, can you? You know nothing about the perpetrator of this crime and yet you know who he should be lumped in with? Most likely one of the hundreds of illegals and mental cases living on the streets of their once-beautiful city.
Stop comparing for the list would be endless and non productive. Deal with the consequences of losing our free thoughts and voices. Ask the question … ‘What is the left so afraid of that they have to silence all those who disagree with them?’ Could it be that if people are allowed to speak freely, then their voices will be louder than those who wish to silence them? Then what … the oppressors lose power and domination?
Children as they question ‘why’ know when they are being frauded when the parents say “because I say so”. And when these four words are uttered it means that there is no good reason for the proclamation except ‘parental authority’. Reason with people and you have better results. Adults react to domination the same way … and they should. It is a gift to live in a country that demands freedom of speech throught its Constitution Who has the daring to take it away other than bullies!
Delusional is an apt term here. Don’t those signatory’s realize that the mob will eventually turn on them?
“… and finally, that truth is great and will prevail if left to herself; that she is the proper and sufficient antagonist to error, and has nothing to fear from the conflict unless by human interposition disarmed of her natural weapons, free argument and debate; errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them.” (Th. Jefferson)
Barrett is one of several religious autocrats on the court who put women’s rights up for grabs by the religious automatons in every state, regardless of individual human rights. To put some of Jesus Christ’s own words in a nutshell, What goes around comes around. I have no sympathy for her own defiance of the Constitutional rights of the individual.
Kidrambler-I see no abortion or infanticide in the constitution. Please cite the section and phrase. There was a Supreme Court decision called Roe V. Wade but since no one codified that with a constitutional amendment, it was relegated to just another court decision which can be overturned. It did not ban abortion, it simply returned that decision to the states either through legislation or plebiscite. Which is how abortion was applied in virtually every other democracy on this planet. Not by simple fiat of a court.
Women have no more absolute control of their body than men in the Civil war, WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam who were drafted and placed in combat to lose life and limb. Many of my classmates and friends would have loved to have that argument on their side in the 1960’s and 1970’s. The rest you can find in graves and cemeteries all across the country and in places all around the world.
RE:Barrett is one of several religious autocrats”…. You need to read the the Roe opinion and the Dobbs opinion in their entireties.. You may or may not come to learn that you really don’t know what you’re talking about.
The Dobb’s decision was comparable to the 3/5 compromise that limited influence of slavers and [rabid] diversitists (e.g. racists) in legislation, regulation, and election. Unfortunately, as with the 3/5 compromise, human rites will still be performed for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes in left-wing jurisdictions.
“[T]he writers bizarrely insist ‘we are not calling for censorship.’”
“I want Nancy Kerrigan to be kneecapped. But I’m not calling for thugish behavior.” (Says the Tanya Hardings of the world)
122 people who list themselves as “author”. I’ve heard of (and read) only one, Lee Child. I don’t think a real life Reacher would be happy with him.
Now that King Musk has paid the ransom for that silly Blue Bird we can only hope that all will sleep knowing that now “The Truth Will Set Us Free” and the Gates of Hell shall be closed forever.
“Gates of Hell”. So was the Sixth Seal has been broken and the Bird is Free?
My prediction the Bird will soar to greater heights if FREE SPEECH is allowed.
Mean tweets just in time for 2024.
Those 500 “literary” figures are nothing but garden variety cowardly thugs who don’t even have the integrity to be honest about their censorship. They know censorship is wrong, so they rename it as something virtuous. That’s what Democrats do — rename things to fit their delusional world. So burning and looting become “social justice” and censorship becomes “protection from violent words.” America would be a lot better off without Democratic social justice and without their protection racket.
Lefties are ugly people.
Monumentcolorado, I’d rather be ugly than a hateful, intolerant evangelical who judges the world around them to gain their own faithless self-righteousness. Jesus said they are receiving their reward in full. They have rejected the undeserved kindness of the Christ and the love of God in favor of their self perceived judgments.
kidrambler———-Your comments certainly explain why you’re “kidrambler” and not “adultrambler”.
.At least you’re honest about it.
Good one Cindy! The paid trolls have become incredibly predictable and tediously boring regardless of which newest avatar they use. Sometimes a flame is justifiable along with a good dose of snark
kidrambler–
“a hateful, intolerant evangelical who judges the world around them to gain their own faithless self-righteousness”
Is this not a spot-on description of those who so zealously promote abortion?
Seems to me….George Soros hates America….and Democrats pick people who want to destroy it!
weird how Fascist Democrats control Government, Education, Healthcare, Media, Big Tech, Big Banks, Woke Businesses, majority of billionaires….but think republicans are FASCISTS to want freedom?
Zuckerberg, Bloomberg bought $500,000,000 of Democrat votes!
Thats because everything many Democrats accuse you of they are actually doing. The one thing that proves that is Hillary accusing Trump of ties to Russia but who is the real person with real tieds to Russia Hillary.
Biden has sold out America to China and Ukraine.
The man is a lying dog faced phony soldier, a THUG, pedo and a traitor. There is no Truth in him.
guyventer, you’re mistaking Democrats as in control. Wall Street controls all that said. “The love of money is the root of all evil.” Jesus Christ threw the money changers out of the Temple courtyard and the Catholics and evangelicals restored them to it because they “have no king but Caesar.” They crucify the Christ endlessly.
Just when I think I need to do penance for my many sins, reading your tripe easily grants me scores of Plenary Indulgences, for which I thank you. Where do I send a check? or do you prefer 30 pieces of silver?
RE:”Just when I think I need to do penance for my many sins..” Shows you his confusion in the matter. The money changers were thrown out of the Temple because business is not conducted on the Jewish Sabbath and Jesus was addressing and re-enforcing that practice. They were not the only merchants in the outer court yard conducting business. Outside the Temple business could have been conducted as usual. Historically, Sunday blue laws, advocated by THE CHURCH were motivated by the same objective.. Most blue laws have been repealed in the United States, although many states ban selling cars and impose tighter restrictions on the sale of alcoholic drinks on Sundays.
Marx is quoted as writing ‘religion is the opiate of the masses’. For whatever case was his purpose, it’s certainly clear in yours. Across the panorama of history every culture and civilization has proselytized its religious mythology as the one truth and absolute. It will be interesting to be able to look back 5000 years from now to see what the opinions are of ours considering the millions who were put to the sword in the name of a so-called god. You need to get down from your pontificating altar in that the advocates of yours, by no means possible ,have earned the rights to cast any stones. The historical body count is reprehensible.
