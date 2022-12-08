Res Ipsa Hits 65,000,000

Last night, Res Ipsa passed the 65,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers for each month this year. This year is on track to blow away every prior year in our traffic numbers. This month we are on track to post another month that it is over twice the traffic of last year.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have over 20,952 posts and over 1,222,000 comments. We have also continued the continued rise of Twitter followers since the Musk takeover. We are currently at over 376,000 Twitter followers. We have roughly 7,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Germany
6. Japan
7. India
8. Netherlands
9. Mexico
10. “Unknown region”
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- Six Degrees from James Baker: A Familiar Figure Reemerges With the Release of the Twitter Files
- “Welcome Consequences”: Hogan Lovells Fires Partner for Voicing Her Views on the Dobbs Decision
- Federal Court Strikes Down Another Provision of New York’s New Gun Control Law
7 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 65,000,000”
Congratulation professor, Darren and Kristen!
Keep up the good work.
Good to see the increased traffic and popularity.
Being a minister, I religiously read two reading sources: Bible and Res Ipsa. Truth be told sometimes I read Res Ipsa more than I read the Bible. Thank you for your reasonable and thoughtful articles in an emotional charged society.
“Truth be told sometimes I read Res Ipsa more than I read the Bible.”
***********************************
JT wouldn’t mind being compared to William Tyndale, I suspect.
IceFredonia,
Okay, that was funny!
Thank you for the laugh, sir!
That is wonderful news! You deserve it and many more are getting smart enough to make a great choice!
Congratulations on the depth and breadth of Res Ipsa Loquitur. Although I am not an attorney I have found the columns addicting and enjoyable. Even the comments are wonderful and I suspect are also excellent teaching tools. I always found, as physician, that there are many thought processes that do not subscribe to conventional logic but one must try to pry into those processes and comments looking for the internal logic that is often consistent within it’s own loop. It’s not enough that people do not all agree on the same thing but sometimes you have to push aside the superficial disagreement and try to understand the thread of the different logic. Sometimes it’s successful and sometimes it is a logic you may never understand. It’s also interesting to see people from similar groups with similar educations and similar experiences come to totally different conclusions. In that way the study of the law mirrors the study of medicine very closely. Hope to read more. My morning adventure almost every day.
Lastly I hope that you comment on the investigation of Twitter headquarters because of the presence of beds. !Gasp! Horrors!
Obviously no one in San Francisco has ever worked so hard as to require beds in their office or a surreptitiously placed Sofa which can be used both horizontally and vertically. I would suggest the investigators also go over to the nearby medical center and look at the “call rooms” which are usually in areas not designated for hospital beds but are available to medical house staff to sleep in when they are “on call” all night. Why I believe even faculty there have the aforementioned Sofas, obviously illegal.
Congratulations!! Thank You!!!