Censorship by Surrogate: Why Musk’s Document Dump Could be a Game Changer

Below is my column in the Hill on the recent disclosures in the “Twitter Files” on the coordination of censorship between the company and both Biden and Democratic party operatives. Beyond personally attacking Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi, many have resorted to the same old saw of censorship apologists: it is not censorship if the government did not do it or direct it. That is clearly untrue. Many groups like the ACLU define censorship as denial of free speech by either government or private entities. It is also worth noting that this censorship (and these back channels) continued after the Biden campaign became the Biden Administration. Moreover, some of the pressure was coming from Democratic senators and House members to silence critics and to bury the Hunter Biden influence peddling scandal.
“Handled.” That one word, responding to a 2020 demand to censor a list of Twitter users, speaks volumes about the thousands of documents released by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, on Friday night. As many of us have long suspected, there were back channels between Twitter and the Biden 2020 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to ban critics or remove negative stories. Those seeking to discuss the scandal were simply “handled,” and nothing else had to be said.
Ultimately, the New York Post was suspended from Twitter for reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Twitter even blocked users from sharing the Post’s story by using a tool designed for child pornography. Even Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was suspended for linking to the scandal.
Twitter’s ex-safety chief, Yoel Roth, later said the decision was a “mistake” but the story “set off every single one of my finely tuned APT28 hack and leak campaign alarm bells.” The reference to the APT28 Russian disinformation operation dovetailed with false claims of former U.S. intelligence officers that the laptop was “classic disinformation.”
The Russian disinformation claim was never particularly credible. The Biden campaign never denied the laptop was Hunter Biden’s; it left that to its media allies. Moreover, recipients of key emails could confirm those communications, and U.S. intelligence quickly rejected the Russian disinformation claim.
The point is, there was no direct evidence of a hack or a Russian conspiracy. Even Roth subsequently admitted he and others did not believe a clear basis existed to block the story, but they did so anyway.
Musk’s dumped Twitter documents not only confirm the worst expectations of some of us but feature many of the usual suspects for Twitter critics. The documents do not show a clear role or knowledge by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Instead, the censor in chief appears to be Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s former chief legal officer who has been criticized as a leading anti-free speech figure in social media.
There also is James Baker, the controversial former FBI general counsel involved in the bureau’s Russia collusion investigation. He left the FBI and became Twitter’s deputy general counsel.
Some Twitter executives expressed unease with censoring the story, including former global communications VP Brandon Borrman, who asked, “Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?” Baker jumped in to support censorship and said, “It’s reasonable for us to assume that they may have been [hacked] and that caution is warranted.” Baker thus comes across as someone who sees a Russian in every Rorschach inkblot. There was no evidence the Post’s Hunter Biden material was hacked — none. Yet Baker found a basis for a “reasonable” assumption that Russians or hackers were behind it.
Many people recognized the decision for what it was. A former Twitter employee reportedly told journalist Matt Taibbi, “Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn’t going to hold.”
Obviously, bias in the media is nothing new to Washington; newspapers and networks have long run interference for favored politicians or parties. However, this was not a case of a media company spiking its own story to protect a pal. It was a social media company that supplies a platform for people to communicate with each other on political, social and personal views. Social media is now more popular as a form of communications than the telephone.
Censoring communications on Twitter is more akin to the telephone company agreeing to cut the connection of any caller using disfavored terms. And at the apparent request of the 2020 Biden campaign and the DNC, Twitter seems to have routinely stopped others from discussing or hearing opposing views.
The internal company documents released by Musk reinforce what we have seen previously in other instances of Twitter censorship. A recent federal filing revealed a 2021 email between Twitter executives and Carol Crawford, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s digital media chief. Crawford’s back-channel communication sought to censor other “unapproved opinions” on social media; Twitter replied that “with our CEO testifying before Congress this week [it] is tricky.”
At the time, Twitter’s Dorsey and other tech CEOs were about to appear at a House hearing to discuss “misinformation” on social media and their “content moderation” policies. I had just testified on private censorship in circumventing the First Amendment as a type of censorship by surrogate. Dorsey and the other CEOs were asked about my warning of a “‘little brother’ problem, a problem which private entities do for the government that which it cannot legally do for itself.” In response, Dorsey insisted that “we don’t have a censoring department.”
The implications of these documents becomes more serious once the Biden campaign became the Biden administration. These documents show a back channel existed with President Biden’s campaign officials, but those same back channels appear to have continued to be used by Biden administration officials. If so, that would be when Twitter may have gone from a campaign ally to a surrogate for state censorship. As I have previously written, the administration cannot censor critics and cannot use agents for that purpose under the First Amendment.
That is precisely what Musk is now alleging. As the documents were being released, he tweeted, “Twitter acting by itself to suppress free speech is not a 1st amendment violation, but acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech, with no judicial review, is.”
The incoming Republican House majority has pledged to investigate — and Musk has made that process far easier by making good on his pledge of full transparency.
Washington has fully mobilized in its all-out war against Musk. Yet, with a record number of users signing up with Twitter, it seems clear the public is not buying censorship. They want more, not less, free speech.
That may be why political figures such as Hillary Clinton have enlisted foreign governments to compel the censoring of fellow citizens: If Twitter can’t be counted on to censor, perhaps the European Union will be the ideal surrogate to rid social media of these meddlesome posters.
The release of these documents has produced a level of exposure rarely seen in Washington, where such matters usually are simply “handled.” The political and media establishments generally are unstoppable forces — but they may have met their first immovable object in Musk.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
It turns my stomach to read some posts where the writers defend the Twitter/Government nexus.
I frankly don’t care about the EU’s opinion on our Constitutional right to free speech. The EU is rather infamous for squashing the speech of its citizens. Its strategic partner, Canada, destroyed the protest of truckers who objected to the vaccine mandate, which neither stopped the spread nor prevented illness with the most recent strains of Covid, yet exposed the recipients to the risk of myocarditis and other side effects.
It would be like the US being concerned about China’s criticism of human rights in our country. An utterly spurious argument.
There is no sanctuary…for censorship.
What a waste of time and effort defining this grievance as “censorship”. There is no implicit right in the First Amendment to free publicity. There is no right to force others to publish your claims and opinions against their better judgment. Americans are free to curate the information they are receiving, and to exercise editorial judgment in what they choose to pass along to others. Private platforms, too.
What we should be striving for in digital, TV and print media is neutrality and circumspection during election campaigns. What benefits the nation is an honest competition over policy choices, leadership integrity and competence. To make the competition about anything else than that through gaming and deceitful infowarfare should invite investigatory journalism, exposure and mockery…all the better rapidly, so that gamers derive no lead-time advantage during their game’s covert phase.
It’s not a complicated message to tell media to “stay in your lane” during election season — viewers simply pull the cord on those channels and activist-journalists. Audience abandonment is a tough master.
For this to work, every citizen must resolve that voting be a private, independent decision NEVER divulged in advance to a pollster or campaign worker. The opposite — signalling tribal loyalty — greenlights campaign zealots toward corrupt, self-serving gaming, knowing that they can rely on a double-standard among supporters to overlook excesses — even lawbreaking — so long as it’s aligned with the “cause”.
So, the citizenry must take the lead to keep campaigns from dirty-trickery, and the media from taking sides. The citizens set the standard of what is acceptable competition, both from candidates, campaigns and PACs, and from the journalists covering the competition.
We have the Hatch Act to prosecute federal employees (e.g. FBI) from giving help to campaigns. It needs to be used judiciously, but firmly. What would help is to create an Election Integrity Rapid Response Office within DOJ, all staff vetted for neutrality, and safely insulated from control by political appointees. Each Presidential campaign would have to offer its Chief Counsel as an official liaison to EIRRO to cooperate in rapid investigations of alleged wrongdoing. Just having investigators who are vetted neutral to the election outcome is a big step forward — any contact with any campaign or surrogate would fall on this group of professionals sworn to neutrality. Until we do something like EIRRO, you’ll continue to have Hatch Act violators like James Baker using their official position to benefit one campaign over the other.
Stop ranting about censorship, and start focussing on quality electoral competitions. What is it that signifies a quality competition? Hint: If you think it’s only about your side winning, Houston, we have a problem.
The government infringed on Americans’ free speech when it coordinated with Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Google to censor conservative political viewpoints. The Democrat hegemony in government agencies meddled with elections when it coordinated with social media to bury information injurious to Democrats, and promoted stories that helped Democrats and harmed Republicans.
Democrats in power in social media, Hollywood, academia, the news, and the K-12 public education system view themselves as king makers and propagandists. They can affect elections because they control what political information is accessible to Americans, from their earliest age as a captive audience in the public education system. Almost every magazine, online news source, and TV channel available promotes the Democrat Party and their agenda. Every single kids’ show, bar none, that my child used to watch has now become far Left propaganda. All the kids shows now center around being gay or transgender. Blues Clues, geared towards kids preschool age and younger, featured an animated gay pride parade, with songs by a real drag queen, which featured transgender beavers with mastectomy scars. Mastectomy scars on cartoon beavers!!! Owl House, marketed for kids 7 and older, changed from a fun adventure series about a girl who falls through a portal into a world of witchcraft and wizardry, trying to find her way back home to her mother, into a show where the main character is a lesbian, kisses her girlfriend or blushes about her in every single episode, a side character has two dads, another side character is non binary with they/them pronouns, and now the opening credits have rainbows everywhere and books on being non binary. Every biological male in the story line is utterly useless. FOR 7 YEAR OLDS! Kids are getting the message that you can biologically change their gender, which puts them on the castration track. This is ugly propaganda, which ultimately leads to increased suicide risk for the kids they brainwash.
This isn’t naturally flowing storytelling. It’s like state propaganda shoe horned into a cartoon. Propaganda isn’t enjoyable to watch.
Kids are directly being targeted, and at a very tender young age.
If moviemakers and TV show creators want to make LGBTQ+ content, that is absolutely their right. They need to be upfront about their programing so that parents can decide if their children are mature enough for $exual content. Create what you want to. By the same token, if people like Candace Cameron Bure want to make straight, family friendly, non sexualized content, then they have every right to, as well. That gives viewers a choice to see what they want. Instead of applauding Bure’s right to create content that she likes, the Left only wants that right for themselves. EVERYTHING has to be gay, and all casting has to be based on skin color. There are no options to just choose the best actor regardless of skin color. If you think the mythical character Kokopeli should be played by a Native American, you are brave and fighting colonialism. If you think deliberately casting Welsh-based myths with minorities and inserting gay story lines is not being true to the ethnic origins of the folklore, then you’re a racist bigot. But Kokopeli had BETTER NOT be played by a blonde Swedish woman or it’s cultural appropriation. The double standard is breathtaking.
Karen S.
Absolutely!
Well said!
Just recently, several groups to include Mom’s of Liberty, Fathers for Freedom, and Gays Against Groomers had a rally against the sexualization of children on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Of course ANTIFA was there to counter protest.
Groomers gotta groom.
Now we know.
Per a declaration filed with the FCC, Yoel Roth stated during weekly (learn to read) meetings with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, “state actors” may attempt to leak hacked materials shortly before the 2020 election in an effort to influence the results.
Matt Taibbi’s reporting shows “unbalanced” favor towards the Democrats.
Suddenly Twitter goes to extreme lengths to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Did the US government give an order to Twitter to suppress the story?
Unless forth coming emails shows differently, I would say no.
But knowing the political make up of Twitter employees, it is not a far reach to think they would gladly suppress any and all negative coverage of the then Biden campaign.
Just like MSM is the mouthpiece of the DNC.
It will be interesting to see the extent to which anti-Trump Republicans participated in or turned a blind eye to this censorship.
Dear Prof Turley,
Not to beat a dead horse, but I’m convinced 100% beyond a shadow of doubt the Russians hacked president Biden son’s Laptop, installed false, malicious, compromising and incriminated information about the Bidens on it, then cleverly left it at Mac’s shop for Rudy Tooty to pick up and give to the slanderous New York Post to print without any authentication or verification whatsoever.
Clearly, “The Russians are engaged!” ~ Joe Biden
*the FBI continues to probe these questions .. . but will not comment about ongoing criminal investigations.
I think you will find that the FBI picked it up from the repair shop months before all this happened. What Rudy was supposedly given was a mirror of the hard drive. If the what the FBI has differed from the mirror, don’t you think it would have said something already
“The Russians, the Russians” — as a pretext for censoring the laptop story and bannind the NYP (among others) from Twitter:
Some are ignorant (or worse) about the history of censorship, and about the tactics used by censors.
The dictators in China and the then-Soviet Union, for example, routinely cite nefarious “foreigh influences” as a rationalization to ban books, censor speeches, criminalize dissent, and to make dissidents “disappear.”
Somewhere in hell, Stalin and Mao are smiling that their tactics have reached our shores.
Bidenista…heal thyself. YOU are fool in this thread.
Some say that Taibbi and Musk are only doing what they are doing because they are just big bad business men trying to make buck. The thought of altruism by Taibbi and Musk never enters their mind. Do you really think that Musk thinks he needs more money? If Taibbi is just doing it for the money why would he completely destroy any chance of ever having any of his work posted on the Mainstream Media? Believe it or not there are some people who are not just doing it for the money. They knew that there would be those who would be calling for their heads on a pike but they are doing it anyway. Their fortunes be damned. The great men who founded this nation also put their fortunes on the line. Thankfully heroes still exist.
Jonathan: To illustrate how far right Musk has gone with Twitter he is now suggesting that certain Twitter personnel “gave preference to left wing candidates” in the recent Brazilian presidential election–which Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly won. Jair Bolsanaro, the right-wing incumbent, initially conceded, but after his son met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Bolsanaro falsely claimed the election machines were “rigged” and had his supporters fill the streets with protests and road blocks. Bolsanaro even filed a complaint with Brazil’s highest court but it shot down the false claims and even imposed a million dollar fine on the Bolsanaro campaign.
So what is Musk’s interest in the Brazilian election? Earlier in the year before the election Bolsanaro hosted Musk at a meeting in Sao Paulo where Bolsanaro praised Musk’s takeover of Twitter as a “breath of hope” and called Musk a “legend of liberty”. As to Musk’s claim that Twitter personnel interfered in the election there is no evidence. Both campaigns used Twitter extensively and the accounts of some of Bolsanaro’s allies in the congress were suspended by court orders–not by any action taken by Twitter personnel.
Musk’s alliance with Bolsanaro, who Trump often praised for adopting many of his policies in Brazil, is a warning sign of the direction of Twitter under Musk. Musk’s reinstatement of Nick Fuentes, an avowed neo-Nazi, indicates why some are saying the faster Musk gets to Mars the better off all of us will be.
Dennis McIntyre:
Musk has the receipts that Twitter selectively censored conservatives, here and abroad, in order to give political advantage to the Left.
Under Musk, all political persuasions would be free to post. If you don’t like it, don’t go to that page. Just like if someone in the park says something you dislike, you walk away, you don’t muzzle him.
Democrats are on record in support of censoring their political opponents, while conservatives support free speech. The Left is a Fascist movement.
This is cut and dry, the Government contacted Twitter about content. Regardless of explicitness, what right does the government have to interfere?
Virginia Woolf in ‘A Room of One’s Own’ wrote
“Literature is strewn with the wreckage of men who have minded beyond reason the opinions of others” (substituting ‘History’ for Literature may be more appropriate)
But go ahead, keep voting for this liberal voters that haven’t paid attention or learned anything since the 90s. Eventually, it’s going to be impossible to ignore, and at that point there may very well be nothing we can do about it. That Biden was elected at all pretty much makes the case. Some people will not open their eyes until they literally have no choices remaining. Inflation wasn’t enough, killing our energy supply wasn’t enough, the covid debacle wasn’t enough, the snowflake evolution wasn’t enough – so many things just aren’t enough, and I’m referring to the elders in our society. I pray that it does not require a total and complete collapse of American society, even if that is just happening in non-wealthy places. Democrats: the party of compassion, my a**. The older folks in the DNC may not be full-on Stalins or Maos, but the up and comers will be more than happy to take that mantle, due to their abject ignorance, and that is what is coming down the pike. It is far beyond time to start caring and to start paying attention, Elon Musk is only one person.
That said, there is no way for the people in question to weasel out of any of this, so naturally, let the Pravda commence their spin. And the aforementioned will believe every word until they are cold and hungry, too. Where is that ‘compassion’ they always crow on about?
“Many groups like the ACLU define censorship as denial of free speech by either government or private entities.”
I think this is unwise on the part of the ACLU. I see why they are looking in that direction since private entities could deny free speech at the behest of government, or that corporations are [foolishly] treated as people by the Supreme Court and corporations try to have their cake and eat it, too, by saying they are a private entity but they are not quite a publisher and not quite a means for speaking your mind in public. That ACLU consideration is running roughshod on individuals, though, by broadening free speech violations to private entities.
I think there are only two theories for saying Twitter or other private social media platforms cannot censor:
1. They are acting for the government, either through collusion, inducement or threat. On this theory, the primary violation is by the government; it is the basis for the case being brought by several states that has led to depositions by senior government officials regarding their interactions with social media companies.
2. They are common carriers who may not discriminate among users. This has been discussed by Clarence Thomas in one of his opinions and likely requires legislation. Texas passed a law saying this and it has been upheld against a facial challenge by an association of social media platforms. The platforms argued that outlawing censorship was the same as compelling speech and the court strongly disagreed.
In the case of Twitter and the censorship of stories about the Hunter Biden laptop, in order to prove a 1st Amendment violation you would need to show that Twitter was acting for the government. That is why it is critical to understand fully the involvement of the FBI and other government or elected officials. So far the Twitter files have said very little about this.
There won’t be much more to add to what we already know. I’m willing to bet that Elon is just overhyping what the contents of the file really say. Let’s not forget that Elon has a penchant for being “humorous’’ with his claims.
@Prairie Rose
In my state at least, the ACLU defines *panhandling* as ‘speech’. Draw your own conclusions. That organization is and has been a farce for some time. I struggle to think of a formerly equitable liberal organization that has not become a parody, if not an outright menace. and I say that as someone that used to fully support and donate to UNICEF, the World Wildlife fund, Amnesty international, and PETA. Modern American liberals are fascists, period (take your pick: USSR, China, Germany, Venezuela. It all ends up the same). There is no way to twist that fact. They no longer feel the need to conceal it. That is where we are in American society in 2022 (and likely across the West).
And incidentally, I no longer acknowledge the legitimacy of the aforementioned groups, let alone give them money. And I did, for many years. That is over, forever.
At the core of this is the premise that journalism no longer pretends to be objective. Subjective advocacy is now taught and mentored in major journalism schools and within print and electronic media entities. In adopting this perspective they are conduits for favored opinion posing as news and surrogates for those who hold those views within government. Obstructing the flow of information on behalf of government does not end well. I guess we can eliminate ‘the fourth estate’ as a quaint notion.
“I guess we can eliminate ‘the fourth estate’ as a quaint notion.”
Tragically, with rare exceptions, you are correct.
“At the core of this is the premise that . . .”
Good comment.
When a terribly convenient pandemic came along our most precious document went straight into the circular file but our elections are less important?
I don’t advocate our Constitution be set aside at anytime while at the same time wrongs must be righted.