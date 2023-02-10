Biden Goes Bannon? Counsel for Hunter Rebuffs Congressional Demands for Documents

Hunter Biden’s legal team has been at the center of news coverage this month after it appeared to confirm the authenticity of his laptop in a letter (only to try to backtrack 24 hours later). It was a curious and gratuitous move as Biden and his counsel Abbe Lowell as they called for criminal investigations into his critics, suggested lawsuits against media, and even argued that the tax exempt status of some groups be rescinded by the IRS. Now, however, the team is moving in a far more precarious direction. They seem to be adopting the strategy of Steve Bannon that resulted in his conviction for contempt of Congress. Lowell categorically refused to turn over material to Congress this week, leaving his client open to a subpoena and possible prosecution. The move may have thrilled hardcore Democrats, but it is the Republicans who should be most ecstatic with Hunter’s initial position.
Lowell has declared the oversight investigation in the Biden family’s alleged influence peddling as illegitimate and has refused to turn over records related to its investigation. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-KY), Lowell declared “Peddling your own inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation, turns the Committee into ‘Wonderland’ and you into the Queen of Hearts shouting, ‘sentence first, verdict afterwords.’”
The move comes after news reports of a Democratic team forming around Hunter to attack potential witnesses and adopt a scorched earth approach in litigation. Even in personal matters, Hunter appears to be dispensing with his prior cultivation of a tragic and besieged figure. Recently, Hunter moved to block one of his daughters from using his surname.
In this latest matter, Lowell appears to be channeling the same strategy of Steve Bannon who was ultimately charged with contempt and convicted. At the time, I said that Bannon was asking for a contempt charge and Biden appears to be replicating this same ill-considered strategy.
Lowell would have been far smarter to turn over some material to the Committee in good faith while seeking negotiate on the scope of the inquiry. A categorical refusal gives the Committee ample basis to issue a subpoena. Lowell is simply wrong that there is “no legislative purpose” in seeking information on possible influence peddling by the Biden family that could involve the President himself. Such corruption scandals have been part of congressional inquiries from the XYZ Affair to the Teapot Dome scandal to the investigation of Trump family business interests.
Lowell left open the door to Comer convincing him of some legitimate legislative purpose” in meetings, but the letter went too far in its categorical rejection of the initial demand. Comer is likely to balk at having to convince Hunter Biden of the “legitimacy” of his investigation. A court would likely support the Committee’s right to such evidence for financial and communication records. While the Committee will not necessarily get everything, it is likely to prevail on threshold issue of the right to such evidence.
In the Bannon case, the Democrats spared little time in seeking a contempt order. Just one week after Bannon missed a date to appear, they voted out the contempt sanction of Committee and it was quickly approved by the House as a whole. It was contempt of Congress, as I said at the time. However, Republicans opposed the sanction on the same grounds now being used by Lowell and some Democratic members.
Lowell could tack back on his letter, as he did his earlier letter on the laptop. However, he may have little time to do so. He just lead the foundation for the Oversight Committee to move quickly toward a subpoena and ultimately a contempt sanction, if he maintains this position. Lowell actually expedited the process for the House, shortening the calendar for a possible contempt proceedings. If this matter were to go to the courts (either as a criminal contempt matter or an enforcement matter, or both), there is now plenty of time for the Committee to prevail in securing much of this material.
That would place Attorney General Merrick Garland in a tough position. After years of the Justice Department largely ignoring contempt sanctions, Garland moved aggressively to prosecute Trump figures like Bannon. The failure to do so with Hunter Biden would fuel concerns over political bias at the Department.
The bill has come due on the alleged Biden influence peddling operation. While Democrats and pundits have insisted that there is no actual crime raised in such corruption, it is clearly a matter for Congress to investigate. Otherwise, the Democrats will be in a position of arguing that neither the courts nor Congress can pursue allegations of corruption and foreign influence surrounding the President and his family.
That is a fight that the Republicans should relish and Hunter Biden just made it a lot easier.
14 thoughts on “Biden Goes Bannon? Counsel for Hunter Rebuffs Congressional Demands for Documents”
It’s very odd that Comer’s letter to Hunter Biden asking him to produce classified documents, any classified documents. It’s pretty obvious Hunter Biden wouldn’t or shouldn’t be able to give classified documents to the committee.
It’s clear from the letter that this is more of a fishing expedition rather than an investigation.
“In the Bannon case, the Democrats spared little time in seeking a contempt order. Just one week after Bannon missed a date to appear, they voted out the contempt sanction of Committee and it was quickly approved by the House as a whole.”
Ah Turley, still being disingenuous as usual. Bannon didn’t just “miss a date”. He outright refused multiple times. The only time a contempt of congress sanction is issued is when all options have been exhausted. They don’t vote on something that serious if it was “just a missed date”.
Anonymous at least gives you the full story and the links to the full letters. After. Turley’s embarrassing testimony yesterday he sure went full deflection mode by posting multiple columns, more than usual, to distract from that poor performance.
Svelaz: It is fairly disingenuous to use the word “disingenuous” in virtually every one of your posts criticizing the professor.
I just hate when someone learns a new word and then just can’t stop using it! Can you think up your own alternative synonym? The d,i,s,n,g,u,o letters must be worn out on your keypad!
It certainly appears that Democrats will refuse just about anything a Republican House Committee requests claiming some sort of vague constitutional “misinformation” argument. Anything. As for Hunter Biden, Merrick Garland and little Chrissy Wray are hard in-the-paint loyalists who will effectively run cover for the Bidens per usual. This will last for the next two years. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
…”A categorical refusal gives the Committee ample basis to issue a subpoena”…
Yeah but will …”the Oversight Committee to move quickly toward a subpoena and ultimately a contempt sanction”… [?]
Time-will-Tell if we are getting honest Congressional Govenment.
If the Committee does make a move on it, then a charge of ‘Contempt of Congress’ has teeth.
If the Committee does not make a move on it, then a charge of ‘Contempt of Congress’ is irrelevant,
and We are just here for another J-6th DOg & Pony Show.
What does TiT call it?
Doublestandarstan?
Turley links to an incomplete article in The Hill rather than to Comer’s full letter requesting (not subpoenaing) documents and Lowell’s full letter in response.
The article in The Hill also says that Lowell “offered to sit down with House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and committee staff to see whether Hunter Biden has any information ‘that may inform some legitimate legislative purpose.’”
For both reasons, that’s not analogous to Bannon, who was subpoenaed and blew off the J6 Committee entirely.
Here’s the letter that Comer sent: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NL4pJ_scaruSru11gSP3A11sg-2NEzl_/view
Here’s a full copy of Lowell’s response: https://twitter.com/WardDPatrick/status/1623712418634276865/photo/1
Hey hey, it’s jamie raskin’s fan club again today.
Please continue, we’re dying to know what ole Jamie has been told to say by people that share a common lack of ethics and consideration for their common man, but at least have a few brain cells.
jamie raskin…lolol. What, sally jesse rafeal is too busy to tell you what to think?
As Sam noted elsewhere today, “When you can’t pound the facts, pound the witness — a sure sign of a losing case and of a vacuous mind.”
This will not end well for Biden and his legal council.
The argument Trump raised was that getting his tax returns was for political show. That once they had them… they would release them.
The courts said no, because there was a political reason… as weak as it was…. So Trump’s tax returns became fodder for Congress.
Here you have Congressional oversight over the executive branch were an alleged crime may have occurred.
This could lead to an impeachment of Biden. Jail time for Hunter and Biden’s brother.
On the upside its vindication of Trump. He was right and the irony is that the impeachment trial of Trump over the phone call was all political with no illegal activity on the part of Trump… just a poor choice of words.
-G
The House should stop negotiating and just issue subpoenas whenever they want information or testimony. They are just wasting time. They should also consider using the sergeant at arms to detain those who refuse to comply, when they have the authority to do so. The DOJ under Biden will do nothing to enforce against his family or allies.
@Daniel,
Unfortunately this is part of the dance.
Did you read Comer’s letter? Lowell will challenge a subpoena, and I’m not so sure that the court would agree to everything in that letter.
But I agree that the Committee is foolish to wait, just as the J6 Committee was foolish to wait in subpoenaing Trump (done too late) and Pence (never done). Pence is going to have a hard time challenging Jack Smith’s subpoena, given what Pence has already publicly stated re: J6.
