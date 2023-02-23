The Rise of the Woke Whangdoodles: English Company Rewrites Dahl Classics to Remove Offensive Words

Where are the Oompa Loompas when you need them. Willy Wonka’s helpers asked “who do you blame when your kid is a brat? Pampered and spoiled like a Siamese cat?” The same question could be asked about publishers after Puffin Books hired sensitivity readers to “update” portions of Roald Dahl’s classic books. The changes include dropping references to Augustus Gloop being “fat.” Yet, unlike the Oompa Loompas, who found sanctuary “from hornswogglers and snozzwangers and those terrible wicked whangdoodles,” there is no safe place from woke whangdoodles today.
While European publishers have refused to rewrite Dahl’s classics, Puffin Books believes that it is perfectly acceptable to change books after an author has died. Puffin simply could not abide references to things like the weight of Gloop. So they changed “fat” to “enormous.” (It is not clear what Puffin Books will do with Walter Tevis’ character “Minnesota Fats” in The Hustler. “Minnesota Enormous” just doesn’t quite have that same authentic gritty quality in a pool hall drama).
WARNING THE FOLLOWING VIDEO SHOWS OOMPA LOOMPAS REFERENCING A WORD DEPICTING A BODY SHAPE:
French publishing house Gallimard told The Telegraph that it will not rewrite such works and the revisions “only concern Britain.”
Yet, many believe that it is perfectly acceptable to rewrite the work of great authors. We previously discussed how publishers rewrote portions of Twain classics like The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn because people found the original writing to be offensive.
With writers and editors supporting blacklisting, it is little surprise to see support for simply changing the work of others to fit your own values. It is the reign of literary Lilliputians swarming over great works to conform them to their own vision and preferences. Rather than cancel writers, they are simply forcing them (including those long deceased) to speak in a different voice or use different words. These authors become ventriloquist puppets for others speaking through their works.
The silence of many writers and academics is deafening. People who claim to support free expression are just looking at their shoes rather than risk being targeted as reactionary or insufficiently sensitive to contemporary mores. After all, Dahl is not objecting, why should we? Of course, he died in 1990, but most writers and editors today either support such violations of creative expression or they are entirely intimidated by the flash mobs that target critics.
So Puffin Books will change these works to the thrill of activists. These woke apparatchiks will take a masterpiece that they could never have written themselves and change passages to fit their own values. It is an attack on the independence and free expression of artists and writers alike, but there is not even a single Oompa Loompa still around to object:
104 thoughts on “The Rise of the Woke Whangdoodles: English Company Rewrites Dahl Classics to Remove Offensive Words”
Woke Whangdoodles, Woke Whangwackos. When I was fifteen I read to kill a mockingbird. It was my first realization that racism was happening in America. It showed that even if a man was innocent if he was black he was guilty. The white man who defended the black man, even though his livelihood was on the line showed great courage in following his conscience. The left don’t like the book because it shows that a white man cared about the fait of a black man. They had no such trepidation when the white man was Jack Kennedy. https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-florida-schools-to-kill-a-mockingbird-201081596097. The Whangwackos are out in full force this morning. It is the Whangwackos on the left who want eight graders to be banned from reading this book. It was a tough day of revelation when I finished this book but I am thankful that that day came to pass.
The Dutch and French publishers gave a finger to the changes.
Quoting in part from Bliss Perry’s ‘The American Mind’, “The jokes are in the vernacular, but in a vernacular as spoken in a certain social medium.”
The morons who wish to either remove or modify words or meaning of words to fit their felicitous utopian views must be erased. These morons and their utopian paradise fantasy are oblivious to the rule “never give an inch, for that inch could become a mile” or Martin Niemoller’s “First they came for…”. Of course, morons never look past their conceit, righteousness or feeling of superior intellect? The past is written, the present is being written, and the future is an unknown, we must not allow morons to rewrite the past, change the present, or write the future.
Giving definition to vernacular: [spoken as one’s mother tongue, not learned or imposed as a second language] from Bing.
“The question I have is what do they do when there is a shock to the system and they are forced to deal with reality?”
Isn’t that a hint of what is happening now?
Are those questions being asked, seriously, by leadership?
Are enough serious people asking such questions?
Can people see reality? It all still seems surreal. And, honest assessments, at all levels and arenas, is hard–not just the truthfulness but also to consider the details and complexities.
Prairie Rose,
Good questions.
Kinda reminds me of the video of that . . . person . . . who is crying, and then screams into the air when it is announced that Donald Trump has been sworn in and is president.
Copyright: “1) the copyright holder can make any changes they want,” Dahl is dead
If one goes to one of his books they will see the copyright in the name of the author, Roald Dahl. Dahl is dead but anonymous is errantly making assumptions. Who has the copyright after his death? What is the law? I assume Penguin complied with the law but it is an interesting question.
A bowlderization is a derivative work, so the copyright holder has to give permission. You’re right in saying a copyright doesn’t disappear when its holder dies. It is property which is passed down through a will or through a state’s intestacy laws. The copyright could have been assigned by the owner to someone else, such as the publisher, which seems likely what happened here, otherwise the publisher is violating the Copyright Act, no?
Bowdlerizing is proper, but I am unsure who has the copyright, a company owned by an independent party, or the publisher.
It is a sign of dishonesty to change words unless properly noted. If words are changed without the author’s permission, the new words should be written in a different font and explained. One should also have reasonable access to the author’s original words.
Leftists hate originality because they feel they have a right to change words at will and do it when they can. They disliked Scalia because he was a textualist and originalist trying to preserve the Constitution.
The copyrights were passed to his family heirs, who sold The Roald Dahl Story Company Ltd (a British company) to Netflix: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/58651623
Go to and frequent old and used book stores. I usually get the original or an earlier reprint if it is substantial in history and other certain fields or is accepted as important literature. Otherwise the digital is easy to use and basically a throw away when you have read it. Also build a library and double joist the floor area under the library. You may overfill and your library might start to creak so this is a way to be sure.
So the old warning to Snowflakes about the contents being unsettling or even offensive is no longer enough. Rewrite them now and then in the future just burn ‘em. Shades of Fahrenheit 451. Teach the snowflakes to be firemen.
Don’t throw away your old encyclopedia. Just like the search engines on the net change and things written on the net change, entire articles in one’s encyclopedia can change as well even when the facts didn’t.
If plagiarism is, taking someone else’s words as your own, is frowned upon an unacceptable;. Then surly the deliberate alteration of those words should be unacceptable. Question. If you do not own the story itself is it legal to “rewrite and edit these works ?
Why not do the same with history books or the bible ?
They do own the stories themselves. The Roald Dahl Story Company approved the changes.