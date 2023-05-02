Daily Condemnations with Al Franken: Former Senator Denounces John Roberts and the Supreme Court

This morning, Chief Justice John Roberts should get up, look into the mirror and declare “I deserve good things. I am entitled to my share of happiness. I refuse to beat myself up. I am an attractive person. I am fun to be with.” That mantra from SNL’s “Daily Affirmation with Stuart Smalley” seems appropriate after the former Smalley comedian (and former U.S. Senator) Al Franken has declared Roberts a “villain” and his Court “illegitimate” in the latest attack on the institution.
Now that Franken has turned to a podcast as a public platform, the comforting sweaters are gone and the dark Stuart Smalley has emerged. Call it “Daily Condemnations with Al Franken.”
Franken declared that “The court is a very divisive entity now, institution right now. And the Supreme Court, to me, is illegitimate.” He added that Roberts is a “villain” for heading such a divisive court.
Roberts needs to keep in mind that Franken may be “a caring nurturer, a member of several 12-step programs, but he is not a [sitting Senator].”
Franken resigned from the Senate in 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations.
He is also not much of a constitutionalist.
The Supreme Court has long been the subject of public ire over unpopular decisions. It was designed to resist the demands of the public or politics to rule according to the rule of law. In other words, it is meant to be “countermajoritarian” — resisting the pressures of the majority of the country to protect constitutional values and rights.
The first Chief Justice John Jay was so hated for that he once remarked that he could travel the “country at night by the light of [my] burning effigies.” One editorial declared: “John Jay, ah! The Arch traitor — seize him, drown him, flay him alive.” Crowds burned Jay in effigy, including a Kentucky mob that stuffed its effigy with gunpowder, guillotined it, then blew it up.
Later, Chief Justice John Marshall also was burned in effigy after writing the famous opinion in Marbury v. Madison. During the desegregation period, Chief Justice Earl Warren was burned in effigy and an “Impeach Earl Warren” campaign launched across the country.
Today it is the left that is calling for court stacking and denouncing the legitimacy of the Court.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, has declared the Supreme Court illegitimate and has called to pack the Court for rendering opinions against “widely held public opinion.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., even questioned the institution’s value: “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.”
In 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared on the steps of the Supreme Court: “I want to tell you, [Justice] Gorsuch, I want to tell you, [Justice] Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
In addition to controversies over travel and financial benefits for justices, Franken objects to decisions made by the Court that have “divided” the country. It is as comically superficial as his former skit. The country is divided on abortion rights. Yet, Franken believes that the Court was wrong to decide against his side. The earlier division in favor of abortion was perfectly acceptable. It is now “partisan” because it no longer rules with Franken and the left on core issues. Of course, it was not partisan or illegitimate before because it was . . . well . . . right.
What is particularly humorous is that Roberts did not want to overturn Roe v. Wade. He voted alone to preserve the doctrine while adjusting the standard.
Nevertheless, Franken declared “I think the Chief Justice is actually much more culpable for this division than people think. I think Roberts is much more the villain in this than people give him credit for.”
Roberts is a curious target for the left given his repeated votes with the left of the Court in major cases. He is the ultimate institutionalist who has a well-known aversion to the Court intervening into politically sensitive areas. Yet, he is also a conscientious jurist who will vote to do what is constitutionally right rather than what is politically popular.
I often disagree with members of the Court, but I have never questioned their integrity or their institution. Indeed, the public shows the same respect for the Court. It is in our DNA. Despite a constant call to stack or even eliminate the Court from the left on MSNBC and CNN, the public remains committed to the institution despite only half having a favorable opinion of the Court. However, the popularity of the President is even lower and the popularity of Congress stands at just 26 percent.
Despite these divisions and polls, few of us would call the President or Congress “illegitimate.” By these measures, the Supreme Court is a runaway hit with just 48 percent declaring favorable opinions.
Of course, none of this is easy for a Chief Justice who, like everyone, wants to be loved. That is why the Chief needs to go to the ornamental mirror near his chambers everyday and say “I’m going to do a terrific [hearing] today! And I’m gonna help people! Because I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and, doggonit, people like me!”
39 thoughts on “Daily Condemnations with Al Franken: Former Senator Denounces John Roberts and the Supreme Court”
Al who?
I find that I must question Franken’s value: “How much does Franken benefit us? And I don’t think he does.”
There is an old statement that says “If you want to be loved, buy a dog”. The dog will love you no matter what. Which is why I like cats. All that dog slobber and slavishness of worship gets on my nerves. Now the cat and I are equals and we live together with my family. We respect his space and he respects ours. He gives respect and affection when he desires to and we respect and show our affection and respect to him. Really, respect is the far more desired outcome in dealing with people or cats. Respect means they will listen to you and the respect that you have “earned’ may sway arguments in your favor. But if people love you it does not mean they will love your decisions and leadership. That sort of love is fleeting and can be lost by the most flimsy of reasons. I love my wife, my children and grand daughter. Unreservedly. Every one else gets respect to start with, more so if they earn more respect by appropriate actions and performance. Less respect or none if they fail miserably in the performance of their duties when they should have succeeded.
I had the honor of training with some of the greatest physicians of the 20th century. None were particularly loving individuals but they pursued high standards and ethics for themselves and the people around them and earned the respect of the world. Doctors and patients sought these physicians out because everyone respected and trusted them to do the proper thing when lives was on the line. You cannot have any greater trust or respect than that.
I like certain politicians and despise others. I don’t trust them but a very select few who I also respect. I don’t love any of them, irrespective.
The one thing on which Justice Roberts is an absolutist is the Federal Arbitration Act.
Turley focuses on Franken because he isn’t wrong. Franken was a very effective senator. He was far more of a threat to republicans in the senate and that is why he was targeted with allegations of sexual improprieties. That were at best far more tame than Trump’s own problems, one of which he is on trial for right now. This is a president who glorified sexual harassment and is currently on trial for the rape of a woman. I’d say Franken’s alleged improprieties pale in comparison.
At least franken is being honest about the court’s ethical lapses. Turley simply wants to ignore it because it would require hint to criticize the court and he does not want to do that. Instead he can criticize Franken who is still being more honest than Turley.
Come on. First of all, Trump is not “on trial for rape”–he is being sued civilly for defamation because he denied raping this woman. Did he rape her? Certainly doesn’t look that way. But who knows. We know what Franken did.
JT says “Franken resigned from the Senate in 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations.”
And trump is on trial for rape. So what’s your point? Franken doesn’t have a right to say what he thinks? I thought JT believed in the first amendment right to free speech. Now he complains about a person with a sexual harassment allegation saying what he thinks while he seems to support a political party that looks like they will select a man on trial for (soon to be convicted of?) rape to be the next President.
Give me a break JT, there are serious ethical lapses on this Roberts court and Roberts thumbed his nose at the Senate.
Hey Baby, is Trump on trial for rape? Are you lying? Are you a partisan hack? Try again, loser.
Why would anyone taken anything seriously coming from the mouth of the lecherous leftist of the north? He should go back and cancel himself!
This is part of an intimidation campaign the Democrats are waging against every aspect of civil society. Their shock troops in the streets intimidate their opposition on college campuses and in the streets. They silence opposition voices on every level, from K-12 through university. Media elites get cancelled if they go against the narrative, SC justices get trashed and threatened with impeachment when they don’t vote for the fascist agenda, and you may get jail time if you don’t agree with their gender and climate “science.” Democrats, lacking any honest or useful policies, have to push through their agenda through fearmongering and intimidation.
“Their shock troops in the streets intimidate their opposition…” Are you talking about the 1000+ trump supporters that stormed the Capitol building on January 6? I’m just a tad confused because I don’t recall a similar band of Demos storming the Capitol building.
Some of whom were waved in by the Capitol Police–I think you mean the Antifa goons who shined green light into the eyes of cops.